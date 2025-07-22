What Trump and the White House are planning for the midterms
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and the White House are already working behind the scenes on next year’s midterm elections, where Trump will play a heavy role in recruiting, fundraising and messaging, a White House official confirmed to ABC News.
The White House plans to spend this year and next selling the president’s massive tax and spending bill to voters ahead of the midterm elections, the White House official told ABC News.
Trump and members of his Cabinet will travel to battleground states to promote the bill. Just last week, Vice President JD Vance was in West Pittston, Pennsylvania, to tout the signature legislation.
The White House is also planning a retreat in August for congressional staffers to discuss how to promote the bill and is seeking candidates to run in several key races. Trump is also expected to get involved if a prospective candidate is hesitant to enter the race.
According to the White House official, aides of the president are working to recruit someone to run in New Hampshire for the state’s open Senate seat. The effort comes after the state’s popular former governor, Chris Sununu, who had been mulling a run for the seat being vacated by Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, said in early April that he had decided not to run.
White House political director Matt Brasseaux also has been attending House candidate recruitment meetings organized by Georgia GOP Rep. Brian Jack.
Trump’s political operation has continued to raise money and the president has told congressional Republicans that he plans to spend money on their races. The president’s political operation will also soon establish fundraising vehicles for candidates in several notable races, allowing Trump’s team to raise funds for them. Trump is also planning to headline a major fundraiser organized by the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C., in the fall.
The president and the White House are also working to keep Republicans in key races from retiring or seeking other offices.
The White House is working to prevent Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst from retiring, the White House official said. The efforts come after she received criticism, telling voters during a town hall, “We all are going to die,” in response to concerns about cuts to Medicaid in Trump’s megabill. Ernst has not announced her 2026 plans.
As the most powerful person in the Republican Party, Trump plans to use his political clout to influence the primaries to ensure that the party nominates the candidate he views as the most electable or to punish Republicans who have angered him.
Trump recently met with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to discuss the state’s Senate primary for the seat now occupied by Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. The White House aims to avoid a messy primary in the critical battleground state and is determining how to engage in the race.
Trump has pushed for Republicans to redraw congressional districts in Texas to create more GOP seats to pick up in the midterms. Trump encouraged members of Texas’ congressional delegation during a recent call to support his plan and his team is also exploring other states for possible redistricting opportunities. If successful, Republicans could gain five new seats, but the move comes with risks.
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that he has spoken to state lawmakers about calling a special session to initiate changes to state law to redraw districts in response to developments in Texas.
“If we’re gonna play fair in a world that is wholly unfair, we may have the higher moral ground, but the ground is shifting from underneath us. And I think we have to wake up to that reality,” Newsom said.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is slated Friday to sign the first major federal law governing cryptocurrency, a business that Trump’s family have begun forging strong ties to and have promoted in recent years.
The House of Representatives passed the GENIUS Act Thursday with bipartisan support, a month after it cleared the Senate. The bill, a key priority for the president, outlines specific regulations aimed at making a specific kind of digital currency called stablecoins more accessible and mainstream.
Over the last few years, Trump, once a crypto skeptic, has begun to tout himself as the most crypto-friendly commander in chief in U.S. history, and pushed for Congress to take up the issue on the campaign trail. The president, who launched his own crypto meme coin earlier this year, recently said he is a “fan of crypto” and called it a “very powerful industry” that the U.S. has “dominated.”
“I’m president. And what I did do there is build an industry that’s very important,” Trump said last month. “If we didn’t have it, China would.”
Stablecoins are cryptocurrency that have their value tied to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar. The GENIUS Act makes it easier for banks and other entities to issue these coins, and is expected to increase public trust in the assets and growing the industry overall.
Traditionally, buyers use their personal bank accounts to buy a stablecoin, and then use the stablecoin to trade for some other kind of more volatile crypto, such as Bitcoin or something else.
“Our years of diligent work in Congress to bring clarity to payment stablecoins have reached a historic turning point. President Trump called on Congress to send him landmark legislation to his desk by August, and we have delivered,” Republican Rep. French Hill, the chairman of the House’s Financial Services Committee, said in a statement.
The bill passed following a stalemate among House Republicans after it stalled for nine hours before it made it to a debate.
Although many Democrats, including House leaders, backed the bill, some expressed concerns that the bill doesn’t stop public officials from pushing their personal coins and profiting from anonymous transactions.
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, slammed the bill, pointing to a firm with ties to the Trump family that recently launched its own stablecoin and could benefit from the currency being more widely used.
A company associated with the Trump family owns a 60% stake in World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture, which launched USD1, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, this spring.
Trump’s image is all over the firm’s website, which once dubbed him “chief crypto advocate” and has since changed his title to “co-founder emeritus.”
“The Unstable Act creates the appearance of a federal framework for stablecoins, but it does not provide the federal government with the full authority it needs,” Waters said Thursday before the vote.
World Liberty Financial said in a previous statement to ABC News that it is “a private company with no ties to the U.S. government.”
The White House has insisted that there are no conflicts of interest in the crypto ventures, stating that Trump’s assets are in a trust managed by his children.
It will take some time before the public sees changes outlined in the bill. After Trump signs the law, federal regulators will have six months to come up with specific regulations.
The House also passed the CLARITY Act, a market structure package that sets the rules for assets that are overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission or commodities that are regulated by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. That measure now heads to the Senate.
(NEW YORK) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio emerged from a 40-minute meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday with an acknowledgment that talks between Moscow and Kyiv for peace in Ukraine have not progressed much.
Rubio said he shared President Donald Trump’s “disappointment and frustration” with his Russian counterparts as the president has expressed distrust in Russian President Vladimir Putin and reversed his administration’s pause on weapons to Ukraine.
“We get a lot of bull**** thrown at us by Putin,” Trump said at the White House on Tuesday. “He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”
The president is “disappointed and frustrated that there’s not been more flexibility on the Russian side to bring about an end to this conflict,” Rubio said.
Hours before Rubio’s scheduled meeting with Lavrov, their first face-to-face since February, Russia launched a “massive combined strike” of 18 missiles and 400 drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The attacks killed two and injured 16, and followed 10 days of drone strikes, which have often broken single-night records — and have marked a shift as Russia continues its summer offensive.
Trump said earlier this week that he was “very unhappy” with Moscow’s latest attacks on Kyiv — and said he is “looking at” an effort by congressional GOP to impose greater sanctions on Russia.
“As has been pointed out, we’ve seen an acceleration of attacks,” Rubio said. “I think it’s probably the largest drone attack in a city close to the Polish border, actually. So it’s a pretty deep strike.”
“I don’t want to overpromise,” he said about talks, citing Russia’s offensive.
Rubio said Russia brought a “new and different approach” to the negotiating table Thursday, but he tempered expectations about a development toward peace.
“I wouldn’t characterize it as something that guarantees peace,” he said.
The bilateral talks between the nations’ top diplomats — held on the sidelines of a summit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Malaysia — come after Trump said Tuesday he approved the transfer of defensive weapons to Ukraine because Putin is “killing too many people.”
The announcement appeared to reverse a Pentagon-ordered pause last week on some munitions scheduled for Ukraine. Rubio said it was “mischaracterized” in the press and was merely a “pause, pending review” of munitions that were both defensive and offensive.
“Generally speaking, aid to Ukraine continues along the schedule that Congress appropriated,” Rubio said.
Meanwhile, momentum on Capitol Hill for a bill to sanction Russia’s energy industry is building.
After Trump said he was looking at the package “very closely,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters Wednesday “there’s a lot of interest in moving it.”
Rubio said that “we told [the Russians] that the moment would come where something like this could happen,” adding that Trump would need “flexibility” on enforcement of the sanctions regime.
Rubio wouldn’t say whether that moment had arrived, saying it was a question for the president.
(WASHINGTON) — When three service members sued the Trump administration in March over its transgender military ban, they hoped to continue to serve their country while their cases moved forward in federal court.
However, after the Supreme Court ruled last week that the Trump administration can enforce the ban amid the pending lawsuits, Cmdr. Emilly Shilling, Maj. Erica Vandal and 2nd Lt. Nicholas Talbott told ABC News they feel that the rug has been pulled from under them.
Decorated Navy pilot Shilling described the ruling as “heartbreaking.”
Talbott, a platoon leader in the U.S. Army Reserve from Ohio, sued the Trump administration in 2017 over the president’s first transgender military ban.
“It’s so enraging that we have to keep going through this,” he said.
In March, federal judges granted preliminary injunctions in both Talbott vs. Trump and Shilling vs. Trump, preventing the Department of Defense from initiating separation proceedings against any transgender service member while the lawsuits are pending.
Vandal, another plaintiff in the Talbott case who has served in the Army for 14 years, told ABC News that the Supreme Court’s May 6 decision was “a blow.”
With their cases pending in court, Shilling, Vandal and Talbott are now facing what they say is a gut-wrenching decision: voluntarily separate from the military or get kicked out.
‘Irreparable harm’
According to a memo issued by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week following the Supreme Court ruling, approximately 1,000 Service members who have self-identified as being diagnosed with gender dysphoria will begin the voluntary separation process.
Transgender service members have until June 6 to self-identify and begin the voluntary separation process, while transgender service members serving in the reserve forces have until July 7 to voluntarily separate, the memo said.
A new memo issued by the office of the Pentagon’s Under Secretary for Personnel and Readiness on Thursday laid out some guidance related to those who don’t self-identify.
According to the memo, after June 6 military commanders will be told to identify people in their units who have a diagnosis or history of gender dysphoria or exhibit symptoms consistent with gender dysphoria. That will initiate a referral to an annual health check-up that begins what could be a lengthy process for each person that could lead to their removal from the military.
Shilling is the president of Sparta Pride, an organization advocating for 2,400 transgender people in the military and those who hope to join. She said that although the legal cases are “very much alive,” enforcing the ban in the meantime is causing “irreparable harm” to people’s careers.”
A ruling is still pending on the Talbott injunction in a D.C. appeals court, but the 6-3 Supreme Court decision lifting the Shilling injunction impacts all plaintiffs and transgender service members.
The Supreme Court did not explain its decision, but said that the order would expire if the justices take up the case on the merits and issue a ruling striking it down. Shilling, an officer who is eligible for retirement at 20 years of service in September, said that she is seeking legal counsel and is still “contemplating” her decision.
The Pentagon estimates more than 4,200 active-duty, National Guard and Reserve service members have a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, which is the military’s metric for tracking the number of transgender troops. Advocacy groups have put the actual number of trans service members much higher, at around 15,000.
There are 2.1 million active-duty, National Guard and Reserve service members.
Vandal, who is married with two children and based on Fort Drum in upstate New York, said that the “uncertainty” during this time has been a “burden” for her family.
“I’m the sole breadwinner,” she said, adding that the “the Army touches on every aspect” of her family’s life — from housing and healthcare, to their social structures.
“Expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service,” the order said.
The order further argued that receiving gender-affirming medical care is one of the conditions that is physically and mentally “incompatible with active duty.”
Hegseth, who celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision and made controversial remarks about transgender troops last week, echoed this sentiment in a Feb. 7 memo, saying that “efforts to split our troops along lines of identity weaken our Force and make us vulnerable.”
Vandal and Shilling said that the administration’s words are antithetical to their coming out journeys.
“If anything, I feel like I’m more honest with presenting who I authentically am, as opposed to hiding this entire aspect of me, and I think that ultimately, it’s made me a better leader,” Vandal said.
Vandal has served since 2011 and Shilling since 2005. During the bulk of their tenures, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” (DADT), a U.S. military policy in place from 1993 to 2011 allowed LGBTQ+ individuals to serve in the military as long as they didn’t disclose their sexual orientation.
The policy was repealed in 2011 but transgender service members were still banned from openly serving in the military until 2016, when then-President Barack Obama allowed them to serve openly for the first time.
The brief chapter of open service under Obama came to a close when Trump took office in 2017 and issued his first ban on transgender military members, which was reversed by Biden in 2021 and then brought back by Trump in 2025.
“[Those policies] kept me from truly embracing who I was and coming out to the world at large,” Vandal said.
Shilling told ABC News that fear of losing her job and her family kept her from coming out for years. But in 2019, under Trump’s first ban, she realized that she could no longer put on a “facade.”
“You get to this point where you’re just kind of on this burning bridge, and it’s either you cross it or there’s just kind of nothing left,” she said.
Shilling said that while coming out “cost me everything,” it eventually allowed her to become “a better leader” in the military and start a “wonderful” new chapter with her family.
‘Not the end of the war’
Amid the shifting policies, Talbott said that it took nine years for him to be able to enlist in the reserves. In 2017, he took on the Trump administration for the first time by becoming a named plaintiff in Stockman vs. Trump, a federal lawsuit challenging the first Trump ban. He was 23 at the time and trying to openly enlist.
“One door would close and I’d have to find another door that was unlocked and see if it was a path that I could pursue,” he said.
Talbot, who had dreamed of joining the military since he was a child, said that challenging the Trump administration in 2017 was a “heavy decision,” but he was encouraged to speak out by his late grandmother Rhoda Dineen.
While Stockman vs. Trump was still pending in federal court, Biden issued an executive order in 2021 revoking the Trump ban, making it possible for transgender service members to openly serve and paving the way for Talbott to enlist.
When Trump issued his second ban in January, Talbott said that suing was an “easy” decision.
As he faces his second legal challenge and another chapter in limbo, Talbot said that he is holding on to “hope.”
“This is just a battle. This is not the end of the war,” he said.
Even though Talbott’s grandmother died in 2020, he says her encouragement continues to inspire him.
“I like to think she’d be proud of me,” he told ABC News. “I’m certain she would be incredibly supportive of what I’m doing.”
ABC News’ Luis Martinez, Devin Dwyer and Peter Charalambous contributed to this report.