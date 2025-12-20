What Trump’s threatened ‘blockade’ on sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers means for gas prices

What Trump’s threatened ‘blockade’ on sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers means for gas prices

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center) is celebrated by participants at a rally marking the anniversary of a battle on the day Venezuelan opposition leader Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. (Jesus Vargas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Oil prices jumped about 3% after President Donald Trump this week threatened to blockade all sanctioned oil tankers traveling in and out of Venezuela.

Venezuela, which has the largest known oil reserves in the world, exports hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil each day.

The threatened blockade risks a reduction of global oil supply and an amplification of geopolitical uncertainty — both of which could further push up oil prices and, in turn, pinch drivers at the pump, some analysts told ABC News.

But, they added, the effect on prices will likely remain muted unless the conflict escalates significantly, since Venezuela accounts for less than 1% of global oil output and most of its oil is sold on the black market.

Here’s what to know about what the threatened U.S. blockade means for oil and gasoline prices:

Where does the blockade stand and how has Venezuela responded?
On Tuesday, Trump threatened what he called a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers traveling in and out of Venezuela, ratcheting up pressure on the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose government depends in part on revenue derived from oil sales.

“Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before.”

A day later, Maduro said Venezuela would continue to trade oil, defying Trump’s threat.

“Trade in and out will continue — our oil and all our natural wealth that by the constitution and Bolivar’s legacy belongs — our wealth, our land, and our oil — to its only legitimate owner, which for centuries and centuries has been our sovereign people of Venezuela,” Maduro said on Wednesday, originally in Spanish.

The U.S. currently has 11 warships in the Caribbean — the most in decades — but even with an increased military presence, that would likely not be enough to put in place a blockade in the traditional sense, which involves sealing a country’s coastline completely and would effectively have been a declaration of war.

Why has the threatened blockade pushed up oil prices?
The threatened blockade of sanctioned oil tankers drove up the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures price — a key measure of U.S. oil prices — by about 3%, landing the price around $56.50 per barrel.

The measure had dropped to its lowest level since 2021 on Tuesday, just hours before Trump’s announcement. The dip in prices stemmed from a glut of oil alongside relatively slow global economic growth, which has constricted demand for fossil fuels.

“Everybody and their grandmother is bearish on oil prices,” Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst at the Oil Price Information Service, told ABC News.

The threatened blockade disrupted those price doldrums, at least to a minor degree, some experts said.

Venezuela has exported about 749,000 barrels per day this year, with at least half that oil going to China, according to data from Kpler. That oil output amounts to less than 1% of global supply.

The news caused a “knee-jerk reaction” in oil markets due to heightened uncertainty tied to the U.S.-Venezuela conflict, Christopher Tang, a professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management who studies supply chains, told ABC News. A continued standoff could push oil prices up to around $65 or $70 per barrel, but they’re unlikely to go much higher, Tang added.

“It’s not going to go up to $100 a barrel,” Tang said.

What could the threatened Venezuelan oil blockade mean for gas prices?
A jump in oil prices typically brings about an ensuing uptick in the cost of gasoline at the pump, some experts said, since crude oil makes up the key ingredient in auto fuel.

“The single most important price driver of gasoline is crude oil. As crude oil goes up, we expect gasoline to go up,” Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee who studies the petroleum industry, told ABC News.

The average price of a gallon of gas stands at about $2.88, which marks a 5% decline from a year earlier, AAA data showed. Gas prices are hovering near their lowest level in four years due in part to the low cost of crude oil.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

What could supply chain snags in the auto industry mean for car buyers?
What could supply chain snags in the auto industry mean for car buyers?
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Car buyers may face elevated prices and a shortage of some vehicles due to a supply chain snarled by tariffs and challenges accessing crucial materials, some industry experts told ABC News.

A shortage of aluminum halted production at plants operated by Jeep and Ford earlier this month, pausing the output of some Jeep SUVs and Ford trucks, the Wall Street Journal reported. Meanwhile, a trade spat between the U.S. and China has raised questions about the availability of semiconductors, a critical part at the center of a pandemic-era supply shock.

Those disruptions follow far-reaching U.S. tariffs that have hit foreign automakers and added complications for domestic companies long-intertwined with manufacturers in Canada and Mexico.

The headwinds swirling in the auto industry could make it more difficult for consumers to find their desired vehicle at an affordable price, but carmakers may opt to absorb potential added costs and ease pain for buyers, some experts said. For now, they noted, uncertainty about the level of supply disruption leaves the outcome unclear.

“You start to roll all of this together and it does get significant,” Peter Morici, a professor emeritus at the University of Maryland’s School of Business, told ABC News. “My feeling is that there just have been too many disruptions for this not to affect the availability of automobiles if this goes on long enough. This question is whether it will.”

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, declined ABC News’ request for comment. Ford did not respond to the request.

Steep tariffs of 25% on vehicles imported into the U.S. went into effect in April, hiking costs for foreign-made cars, SUVs, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks. Within hours of the policy rollout, Ferrari said it would raise prices by as much as 10% for some models to compensate for the tariffs.

Widespread tariff-driven price increases have never materialized, however.

The policy largely exempted vehicles covered by a free trade agreement between the U.S. and Canada known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. For such cars, the tariffs only apply to the value of their non-U.S. content, a fraction of the overall cost, the White House said.

Some trade agreements with other nations resulted in lower auto tariffs, including deals with top car exporters Japan and the European Union. Last week, Trump extended a rebate for U.S. automakers meant to cushion the blow of tariff-related costs.

Still, top automakers tallied hundreds of millions of dollars in tariff-related expenses. Those costs risk colliding with concerns over the availability of aluminum and semiconductors, some experts said.

“The fact that it’s all coming at them is a challenge for automakers,” Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, told ABC News, noting the companies had yet to pass along the costs to consumers in the form of higher prices.

“We haven’t seen a lot of impact of tariffs; we haven’t seen a lot of impact of the supply chain. That doesn’t mean we won’t eventually,” Caldwell added.

Earlier this month, China significantly tightened its restrictions on rare earth elements, which make up a key input in semiconductors found in an array of products from cars to home appliances.

The move prompted President Donald Trump to threaten 100% tariffs on all China-made goods next month. Beijing has publicly stood firm on the policy, leaving the two sides at an impasse with massive implications for U.S. automakers.

“The semiconductor is worrisome because it’s in so many things in the car. It’s not just in a body panel but it could be in the seats, the entertainment system — anything basically,” Caldwell said.

To be sure, the ultimate consumer impact of supply chain disruption remains uncertain, experts said. Carmakers may continue to absorb tariff-related costs in an effort to maintain price levels and protect their share of the market, they added.

“I see manufacturers absorbing more of the pain in the short term so they don’t lose customers,” Joseph McCabe, president and CEO of advisory firm AutoForecast Solutions, told ABC News.

Even so, the cloudy forecast should nudge some buyers to move forward with a planned purchase instead of holding out for better conditions, Caldwell said.

“It’s probably a good idea to keep your eyes open for deals,” she added. “I wouldn’t hesitate to buy earlier rather than thinking, ‘Maybe in the future it will be a better time to buy.’ I’m not sure it will be.”

Morici, of the University of Maryland, agreed. “If you want to buy a car in the next month, you should do it — if you can get a good deal,” Morici said.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fed Chair Powell says rising inflation and slow hiring pose ‘challenging situation’
Fed Chair Powell says rising inflation and slow hiring pose ‘challenging situation’
Construction continues on the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, the main offices of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned a recent uptick of inflation, alongside a hiring slowdown, poses a “challenging situation” for central bankers as they aim to steer the U.S. economy through a “turbulent period.”

The Fed, which opted to cut interest rates last week, is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. Speaking at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, in Providence, Rhode Island, on Tuesday, Powell said a sharp cooldown of hiring over the summer had shifted the balance of risks toward greater concern over the labor market.

“The downside risks to employment have risen,” Powell said.

The remarks came days after the Fed cut interest rates for the first time this year in an effort to boost hiring. ​​The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, projected two additional quarter-point rate cuts over the remainder of 2025.

Still, Powell voiced concern about the trajectory for prices, saying “uncertainty around the path of inflation remains high.”

“Two-sided risk mean there is no-risk free path,” Powell added.

The central bank last week delivered a policy long-sought by President Donald Trump, though the size of the rate cut fell short of a larger reduction preferred by Trump.

The announcement marked a flashpoint in the monthslong pressure campaign directed at the Fed by Trump.

In recent weeks, Trump has moved to fire one member of the Fed’s board of governors and secure Senate confirmation for another. Both officials were among the 12 policymakers who cast votes on the interest-rate decision, though their status remained uncertain days before the Fed meeting.

The race to reshape the Fed comes after Trump railed for months against the central bank and Powell for declining to heed his call for lower interest rates. Last week, Powell said the Fed remains “strongly committed to maintaining our independence.”

Stephen Miran, a top White House economic advisor who joined the Fed board last week, cast the lone dissenting vote. Miran voted in favor of a larger half-point rate cut.

Trump recently moved to fire board member Lisa Cook, who sued Trump over her attempted ouster, saying the decision violated her legal protections as an employee at the independent federal agency. Trump said he removed Cook over mortgage fraud allegations against her, which Cook has denied.

Last week, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction requiring the Fed to let Cook continue serving in her role as a governor of the Federal Reserve System as her lawsuit moves through the courts. The Trump administration appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.

In recent months, the economy has suffered a sharp hiring slowdown alongside a rise of inflation, setting the conditions for what economists call “stagflation.”

The economic conditions have put Fed policymakers in a bind. If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation, it risks tipping the economy into a downturn. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a hiring slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Travel chaos worsens amid government shutdown
Travel chaos worsens amid government shutdown
rbkomar/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Travelers with plans to fly amid the government shutdown are searching for refund policies related to flight delays or cancellations, as well as information on what resources are available to them if a booking is significantly impacted by the continued ripple effects and possible airspace closures.

Here’s what travelers facing potential snafus need to know in order to rebook or get a refund with ease.

Refund policies for flight delays or cancellations

The Department of Transportation set out new rules regarding refunds last year, which are required by law for purchased airline tickets and fees for related services, making them automatic, prompt, in the form of the original payment and for the full amount.

According to the policy, travelers also have the option to accept alternative arrangements or travel credits if their original travel is impacted.

“If you chose to take a significantly delayed/changed flight or an alternative flight offered by the airline, you are not entitled to a refund under DOT rules,” the department’s website notes.

Canceled flights

A ticketed passenger is “entitled to a refund if the airline cancelled a flight, regardless of the reason, and the consumer chooses not to travel,” the DOT website states.

Experts say travel insurance is crucial: Here’s how it actually works

Clear disruption definitions

The DOT website currently states that consumers are also “entitled to a refund if the airline significantly delays a flight or significantly changes a flight and the consumer chooses not to travel.”

“Significant disruptions” are clearly defined across all airlines as a delay of three hours or more for domestic flights and six hours or more for international flights.

Previously, the duration that constituted a significant delay varied across most airlines. Some considered 90 minutes to be significant, while others considered it to be upward of four hours.

Baggage delay refunds

If a bag is delayed for more than 12 hours (or 15-30 hours for international flights), travelers are eligible for refunds on bag fees.

“To calculate how many hours your bag has been delayed, use the time you were given the opportunity to deplane from a flight at your final destination airport as the beginning of the delay and the time you picked up the bag from the arrival airport or the bag was delivered to a location that you and the airline have agreed on as the end of the delay,” the DOT website states.

In order to receive the baggage fee refund, passengers must file a “mishandled baggage report” with their airline, the agency states.

Refunds for unfulfilled ancillary services

If airlines don’t deliver on ancillary services such as Wi-Fi or lounge access, travelers can request refunds for those services.

Airlines are required to provide live customer service communication channels around the clock, whether through live chat or phone support.

Department of Transportation response to travel impacts amid shutdown
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday that his department might be forced to shut down airspace in certain parts of the country if the government shutdown, now in its 35th day, continues into next week.

“You will see mass flight delays. You’ll see mass cancelations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it because we don’t have the air traffic controllers,” he said.

Air traffic controllers are considered essential workers and are exempt from being furloughed during the shutdown. More than 13,000 air traffic controllers are expected to work without pay for the duration of this current shutdown, according to the DOT.

The agency has said it will continue to share operational updates amid the federal shutdown, despite the lapse in funding. Airport updates, including information on delays, closures and ground stops, can be found on the agency’s website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.