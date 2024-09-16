What we know about suspect in Trump ‘attempted assassination’ Ryan Wesley Routh

(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — The suspect in what the FBI has called an “attempted assassination” of former President Donald Trump was a booster of a number of causes, ABC News analysis of his apparent social media profiles shows.

As authorities tried to unravel the motive and details of the case, sources said investigators were looking at whether Routh was frustrated with Trump’s position on Ukraine. Trump refused to answer when asked if Ukraine should win its war against Russia during the ABC News presidential debate last week.

Authorities recovered an “AK-47-style” rifle with a scope, two backpacks — one of which had a ceramic tile in it — and a GoPro from the scene, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said. The would-be gunman was within 300 to 500 yards of Trump when he was spotted. The former president was unharmed in the incident and it is unclear whether the suspect fired any shots.

Routh’s vehicle was stopped by police after a witness reported his license plate number to authorities. He was placed into custody on Sunday afternoon. Authorities expect to file charges relating to the incident in the coming days, sources told ABC News. The suspect’s motive remains unknown.

Routh is believed to have ties to North Carolina and Hawaii, according to sources. The FBI is conducting an extensive investigation into Routh’s social media activity, travel and any criminal record, sources said. Friends, family and associates are also being sought for interviews.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that profiles on X, LinkedIn, and Telegram are under investigation for a possible connection to Routh. Routh also appears to have operated a Facebook page, which has now been removed, and which listed the same phone number shared on his apparent X profile.

When ABC News dialed that number, an answering machine message said: “This is Ryan with Camp Box Buildings in Hawaii, and also the National Volunteer Center sending soldiers to Ukraine as well as Taiwan.”

Online, he appears to have been a prolific booster of several causes, chiefly of Ukraine’s, with numerous posts referring to an effort to recruit soldiers for that country. Specifically, many of Routh’s posts referred to an effort to send Afghan soldiers to Ukraine.

It was not immediately clear whether Routh had actually recruited any fighters for Ukraine or whether he had any contact with Ukraine’s military or government.

Routh’s apparent X profile contained dozens of posts calling on politicians, celebrities and journalists to support Ukraine. In 2022, shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion, posts on that profile contained claims that Routh had traveled to Kyiv.

Routh spoke with an ABC News team in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 30, 2022 — two months into the war — at a protest held by family members of Azov Battalion soldiers defending the city of Mariupol against Moscow’s forces.

He was wearing an American flag bandana around his neck and was holding a handwritten sign that read: “Please world we need everyone here. This is good against evil. These children want normal lives … End Russia for our kids.”

Routh told The Financial Times that he had tried to join Ukraine’s International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine — which is made up of foreign volunteers — but was rejected as too old. Routh claimed the Legion then suggested he work to recruit other foreigners to serve in the unit.

The International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine told ABC News via email: “We would like to clarify that Ryan Wesley Routh has never been part of, associated with, or linked to the International Legion in any capacity. Any claims or suggestions indicating otherwise are entirely inaccurate.”

A March 2023 post on a LinkedIn profile appearing to belong to Routh contained two undated photos of Routh, respectively showing him in front of the U.S. Congress and at Kyiv’s Independence Square. The post was captioned, “In DC and Kyiv to provide soldiers for the war effort.”

On June 10, 2020, Routh’s apparent X profile directed a post on X at Trump in which he said had supported Trump in the 2016 presidential election but that Trump had become a “disappointment.” The post concluded, “I will be glad when you are gone.”

Several X posts in March 2020 referred to support for then-Democratic presidential primary candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Posts in January 2024 indicated support for former Republican presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Facebook posts from October and November 2023 promoted conspiracy theories about China, COVID-19 and biological warfare. In December, Routh posted to the platform questioning the historical claim of Jewish people to Israel.

Routh’s apparent phone number was also listed on a website for a so-called “Taiwan Foreign Legion,” which calls on international volunteers to fight for Taiwan in the event of a possible conflict with China.

The most recent post on Routh’s apparent Facebook page also refers to an effort to convince Taiwan to accept Afghan fighters.

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas, Josh Margolin, Luke Barr, Aaron Katersky, Jack Date, Peter Charalambous, Alexander Mallin, Leah Sarnoff, Joe Simonetti, Helena Skinner and Zohreen Shah contributed to this report.

Court holds evidentiary hearing for Missouri death row inmate claiming innocence before execution date
(ST. LOUIS) — A county prosecutor in St. Louis, Missouri, presented DNA evidence Wednesday alleging that a death row inmate convicted of first-degree murder is innocent in a case that has drawn opposition from the state attorney general.

Marcellus Williams, 55, who has maintained his innocence, is scheduled to be executed on Sept. 24 for the 1998 murder of Felicia Gayle, according to court documents. He was charged in 1999 and found guilty in 2001.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, headed by Wesley Bell, told ABC News in a statement Wednesday that the lead prosecutor and investigator who initially tried the case two decades ago handled the knife used to kill Gayle without gloves and their DNA was found on the evidence.

“DNA from two members of the trial team were found on the murder weapon in testing we did for this hearing,” Bell’s office told ABC News in a statement Wednesday. “In open court today, a DNA expert testified that their improper handling of the weapon could have eliminated other DNA evidence. Williams’ DNA was never recovered from the knife.”

Bell’s office did not address whether they are asking the judge to invalidate the knife as evidence because of improper handling.

Williams was set to enter an Alford plea after a circuit court judge, and Bell agreed to it last week. An Alford plea would allow him to accept the consequences of a guilty plea but would not require him to admit specific wrongdoing to get his sentence reduced to life in prison without parole, according to the county prosecutor’s office.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey argued that the move to vacate Williams’ death sentence should not have been allowed, saying in a statement that the “defense created a false narrative of innocence in order to get a convicted murderer off of death row and fulfill their political ends.”

Wednesday’s hearing came after the Missouri State Supreme Court ruled last Thursday in favor of a request from Bailey for the circuit court to first hold an evidentiary proceeding before considering vacating the death sentence.

“It is in the interest of every Missourian that the rule of law is fought for and upheld – every time, without fail,” according to a statement from Bailey last Thursday. “I am glad the Missouri Supreme Court recognized that. We look forward to putting on evidence in a hearing like we were prepared to do yesterday [when the circuit judge agreed to vacate Williams’ death sentence].”

The State Attorney General’s Office did not respond to ABC News’ request for further comments after the evidentiary hearing.

The county prosecutor’s office submitted the 63-page motion on Jan. 26 to vacate Williams’ conviction.

“Despite the fact that no reliable evidence has ever connected Mr. Williams to the 1998 murder of Felicia Gayle,” The Innocence Project, who is representing Williams, told ABC News in a statement Wednesday. “Attorney General Andrew Bailey has vigorously fought to prevent the court from vacating Mr. Williams’ conviction and to execute him on September 24.”

In the summer of 2024, Bailey has litigated against three wrongful-conviction claims opposing local prosecutors and judges, according to The New York Times, including the Christopher Dunn case, in which the state attorney general did not accept the recanting of testimonies of two witnesses who previously tied Dunn to the murder of a teenager in 1990. Dunn was released from prison after Bailey appealed the ruling of a circuit court judge who vacated Dunn’s conviction.

Williams was convicted on June 15, 2001, of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and robbery connected to events at Gayle’s home in suburban St. Louis, according to court documents.

Gayle was found murdered with more than 43 stab wounds in her home on Aug. 11, 1998, according to the county prosecutor’s motion. The kitchen knife used in the killing was left lodged in Gayle’s body, according to court documents. Blood, hair, fingerprints and shoe prints believed to belong to the perpetrator were found around the home. Gayle’s purse and her husband’s laptop were declared missing after the attack, according to county prosecutor’s motion.

“None of this physical evidence tied Mr. Williams to Ms. Gayle’s murder,” according to the motion filed by Bell’s office. “Mr. Williams was excluded as the source of the footprints, Mr. Williams was excluded by microscopy as the source of the hairs found near Ms. Gayle’s body … and Mr. Williams was not found to be the source of the fingerprints.”

About a year after Gayle’s death, Henry Cole, a man who had been recently released from jail, told authorities that he had been Williams’ cellmate and heard him admit to the murder, according to court documents.

In November 1999, Laura Asaro, Williams’ girlfriend at the time, told police that Williams confessed to her that he killed Gayle, according to Bell’s motion. The prosecution’s case was largely dependent on these two witness accounts, the motion said.

In court documents, Bell’s office claimed there were significant issues with the credibility of Cole and Asaro’s accounts, which they said were inconsistent over time and contained testimony that didn’t line up with physical evidence. Bell’s office also alleged that both witnesses had incentives to testify, including a possible cash reward to find Gayle’s killer and, in Asaro’s case, an offer of help from police with her outstanding warrants.

Williams pawned the laptop stolen from Gayle’s home, but the motion alleges the buyer of the computer told investigators that Williams explained to him that Asaro had given him the laptop to sell for her. The jury who convicted Williams was not allowed to hear testimony that Williams said he received the laptop from Asaro because the testimony would have been hearsay. Williams was convicted in June 2001 and sentenced to death.

In 2017, when Williams was hours away from execution, then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens granted him a reprieve so a panel could evaluate his conviction.

Last year, Gov. Mike Parson disbanded the panel, according to court documents. A day after the governor dissolved the panel, Bailey asked the State Supreme Court to schedule an execution date. Parson said that he is open to discussing clemency for Williams, according to a statement on Monday obtained by ABC News.

“One of the defense’s own experts previously testified he could not rule out the possibility that Williams’ DNA was also on the knife. He could only testify to the fact that enough actors had handled the knife throughout the legal process that others’ DNA was present,” read a statement from Bailey last week.

The county prosecuting attorney’s office said the state’s claim that one of their expert witnesses could not rule out Williams’s DNA on the weapon was insignificant.

“The AG (attorney general) is arguing about a motion that was not taken up by the court today and has no bearing on the matter,” read the statement from Bell’s office.

The circuit court has until Sept. 13 to make a ruling on Williams’ case after the evidentiary hearing, according to court documents.

Postal worker fatally shot in front of Chicago residence: Officials
(CHICAGO) — A postal worker was fatally shot in front of a residence in Chicago on Friday, officials said.

The gunman approached the victim and fired multiple times before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

“NALC (National Association of Letter Carriers) is heartbroken by the murder of Octavia Redmond, our sister from Chicago, IL Branch 11,” read a statement from the NALC released on Friday. “Today, Sister Redmond was shot multiple times on her route and was taken to the hospital, where she died. The perpetrator is still at large.”

Redmond had been a letter carrier for five years and was only 48 years old.

The shooting occurred on the city’s South Side in the West Pullman neighborhood around 11:38 a.m. CT, according to police.

The 48-year-old victim sustained “multiple gunshot wounds” and was transported to an area hospital, where she died, police said. Her name has not been released.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service Chicago Division is offering a reward up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

“Like me, the members of NALC are outraged by this senseless act of violence that took an innocent woman’s life. For far too long, violent crime against letter carriers has been on the rise. Shockingly, now it is not uncommon for letter carriers to be targeted, assaulted, and even murdered. This is completely unacceptable, and we need immediate change,” read the NALC statement. “Every American deserves to go to work without fear and return home safely to their families. We will not stop fighting until this is a reality for all letter carriers.”

Two workers killed, one seriously hurt in ‘possible explosion’ at Delta Air Lines’ Atlanta maintenance facility
(ATLANTA) — Two workers were killed and one was seriously injured in what officials termed a “possible explosion” at Delta Air Lines’ Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to Delta TechOps and first responders.

Delta TechOps said the Tuesday morning accident took place at its wheel and brake shop.

Responders to the “possible explosion” found “three Delta employees on the floor,” and the medics said they tried to control “major bleeding,” according to the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department’s incident report.

An employee reported hearing an explosion and seeing workers fleeing, the incident report said.

“I realized they were running to get help. I walked toward where the explosion occurred and saw a body lying face down, not moving, with blood all around,” the worker told officials, according to the incident report.

Delta said the accident involved a tire and components within the tire. The wheel was not attached to an airplane or near an airplane at the time of the accident, according to Delta.

The incident had no impact on airport operations, according to airport officials.

Delta said it’s “working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.”

The airline added it’s “heartbroken” and “grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site.”

The workers killed in the incident were identified as Mirko Marweg, 58, and Luis Aldarondo, 37, according to the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office,

“We are extending our full support to their families at this difficult time and conducting an investigation to determine what happened,” John Laughter, executive vice president, chief of operations and president of Delta TechOps, said in a statement. “This news is heartbreaking for all of us. [Employee assistance program] resources will be onsite at the [Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility] to support our teams as long as needed.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said, “I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees. My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery.”

Atlanta airport officials also offered their condolences.

ABC News’ Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

