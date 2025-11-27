What we know about the 2 National Guard members shot near White House

Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Two National Guard members from West Virginia remain in critical condition after being shot in downtown Washington, D.C., near the White House on Wednesday, according to officials.

“Unfortunately today, as most families join together to give thanks for the blessings that have been bestowed upon them, two families are shattered and destroyed and torn apart as a result of the actions of one man,” Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said on Thursday.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, officials announced on Thursday. They were sworn in just 24 hours before the shooting, officials said.

Brigadier Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, commander of the D.C. National Guard, was emotional while discussing the struggles the families of the victims will face this Thanksgiving — with all their lives “changed forever because one person decided to do this horrific and evil thing.”

The two Guardsmen were armed at the time of the shooting, Jeffrey Carroll, the executive assistant chief for the Metropolitan Police Department, said on Wednesday.

The National Guard was deployed to the nation’s capital as part of President Trump’s federal takeover of the city in August. According to the most recent update, there are 2,188 Guard personnel assigned to D.C.

After the shooting, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump has asked to send another 500 National Guardsmen to D.C.

The suspected shooter was identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who allegedly drove across the country from Washington state to the nation’s capital and targeted the Guardsmen, officials said.

Lakanwal was charged with three counts of assault with the intent to kill while armed and criminal possession of a weapon, but he could also face the charge of first-degree murder depending on the conditions of the Guardsmen, Pirro said.

(NEW YORK) — A 10-year-old Texas boy was shot and critically injured when he allegedly attempted a door-knocking prank on a neighbor, police said.

The shooting unfolded around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Membrough Street in southeast Houston, Shay Awosiyan, a spokesman for the Houston Police Department, told ABC News on Sunday.

“A 10-year-old was apparently knocking on neighbors’ doors and running away when someone apparently fired shots,” Awosiyan said.

Awosiyan said one person was detained at the scene of the shooting and was being questioned, but no charges have been filed.

The injured child, who was out committing the prank with friends, was treated at the scene by the Houston Fire Department and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical condition on Sunday afternoon, Awosiyan said.

The investigation continued on Sunday, but police released no additional details.

The prank allegedly committed in Houston is similar to what’s being dubbed the “Door Kicking Challenge,” a national trend based on an old prank called “Ding Dong Ditch,” in which groups of kids record videos of themselves kicking and banging on doors of homes and apartments before running away and then posting the videos on social media platforms such as TikTok.

In July, a 58-year-old Texas homeowner was arrested and charged with aggravated assault when he allegedly fired multiple rounds at a vehicle fleeing his home in Frisco after someone banged on the front door, according to a statement from the Frisco Police Department.

The driver of the car that was shot at around 10:50 p.m. on July 28 and two passengers contacted police to file a complaint, showing officers three bullet holes in the vehicle, according to police.

“However, during subsequent interviews, all admitted to ding, dong, ditching in a random neighborhood when they were confronted by a male with a firearm,” the Frisco police said in a statement.

In June, police in Chandler, Arizona, released video footage of a group of juveniles committing the “Door Kicking Challenge,” alleging the group pulled the prank on the same home at least 18 times, prompting the homeowner to move out.

“Let’s be clear: These ‘pranks’ can have serious consequences and lead to charges such as criminal damage, disorderly conduct, or harassment,” the Chandler Police Department said in a message to parents in the community. “Parents — please take a moment to talk with your children. Know where they are, who they’re with, and what they’re doing.”

Police in Fort Worth, Texas, posted a similar community message in May after receiving more than 20 complaints of young people committing the “Door Kicking Challenge.”

“It can be mistaken as an attempted break-in, potentially prompting dangerous or defensive responses from homeowners…,’ the Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement. “What may seem like a prank can result in very real trouble and/or danger.”

(NEW YORK) — A New York woman has been indicted for allegedly using fentanyl to drug and rob four men, killing three in the process, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Tabitha Bundrick, 36, faces 11 counts of murder, robbery, burglary and assault charges for targeting men in the span of 10 months between 2023 and 2024, the DA’s office said.

Bundrick pleaded not guilty on Wednesday at the New York State Supreme Court, according to court documents.

“This callous behavior allegedly led to the deaths of three people. As alleged, each incident was calculated: Tabitha Bundrick knowingly provided fentanyl-laced drugs to incapacitate her victims so she could steal their personal belongings. As a result of our long-term investigation, she is now facing significant charges,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

“I want to be very clear to those who think they can get away with drugging and robbing unsuspecting victims: working with our law enforcement partners, we will uncover and prosecute this conduct,” Bragg added.

Prosecutors said the first death occurred in April 2023, when Bundrick approached Mario Paullan, 42, and his friend in Washington Heights to sell them soap. She then offered to have sex with them in exchange for money, taking the men to an empty apartment she broke into and giving them cocaine laced with fentanyl, according to the DA’s office.

The friend told police he woke up the next morning with no memory of what happened, their belongings missing, and Paullan dead beside him, according to the DA’s office.

Paullan’s young son submitted a letter to the court in the federal case expressing the pain his father’s death has caused.

“My Dad’s death has been the hardest blow life has given me,” wrote the son, who was not named in the filing. “I felt like my world collapsed. He told me I had to be the man of the house, to take care of my mother and sister. Now, even though I feel broken inside, I dry my tears so I can hold them and tell them everything will be okay.”

According to prosecutors, the second death occurred in September 2023, when Bundrick met Miguel Navez, 39, in Washington Heights and went back with him to his apartment, where she also gave him drugs laced with fentanyl.

Navez was found dead three days later by his brother, missing all of his personal belongings, according to the DA’s office.

The third incident connected to Bundrick occurred in February 2024, when prosecutors allege Bundrick gave Abrihan Fernandez, 34, fentanyl-laced drugs in his apartment, and he died. Bundrick allegedly used Fernandez’s credit card multiple times and rigged the building’s front door to open for her, according to prosecutors.

Bundrick’s lawyers said in a sentencing memo that Bundrick is a victim of childhood sexual abuse and trauma from being a prostitute, who intellectually functions at a third-grade level.

“Ms. Bundrick undoubtedly made a poor decision when she shared her drugs with men who were just ‘looking for a good time.’ But she never intended to kill anyone,” her lawyers said the memo obtained by the Associated Press.

Bundrick is already serving 13 years in prison for drug offenses relating to the case, and following her court appearance, she was remanded to Rikers Island. If convicted of murder, she could face 25 years to life in prison.

(PITTSBURGH) — A Pennsylvania man was apprehended after he drove his car into a metal gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh early on Wednesday, a ramming that federal law enforcement officials described as intentional.

Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, allegedly drove at a high rate of speed toward the main entrance gate at about 2:40 a.m., FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said during a press briefing.

The FBI confirmed late Wednesday morning that Henson was apprehended “a short time ago.”

“We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI,” Giordano said earlier on Wednesday. “This was a targeted attack on this building.”

There was “some vulgarity” scrawled on the side of the vehicle, the FBI said. The full details of what was written were not immediately clear, Giordano said, adding there appeared to be a reference to suicide.

Officials said no one was injured in the ramming.

He said the suspect fled the scene and it was believed that he may be dangerous. It was not immediately clear if Henson was armed, the FBI said.

Henson is the registered owner of the vehicle, Giordano said. The FBI compared surveillance video with Henson’s drivers license photo to further identify him, Giordano said, adding that he also had been identified as a former military member. He said Henson may have been experiencing a mental health issue.

After the crash, Henson allegedly exited the car, took an American flag out of the trunk and stuck it on the gate, the FBI said.

Images from the scene captured by ABC News affiliate WTAE appeared to show a white sedan sitting with a door ajar in front of a damaged metal gate near a security booth.

A spokesperson from the Pittsburgh Police Department told ABC News that officers responded to the 3300 block of E. Carson Street for a reported vehicle collision at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle collided with a gate outside of the building, before the driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene, the spokesperson said.

The FBI is leading the ongoing investigation, the police said. The FBI was working with the local U.S. Attorneys Office to draft a complaint against Henson, Giordano said.

Henson had come to the FBI Pittsburgh office within the last few weeks to make a complaint, Giordano said, adding it “didn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

“We contacted him and let him know that there was no federal crime we were able to charge,” he said.

