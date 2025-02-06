‘What’s going to break?’ DOGE staffers ‘scorching the earth’ as they reshape federal government

Photo by Kevin Lamarque – Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) —  Before deciding to resign from the Office of Personnel Management, a senior agency official was asked a question by a staffer from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE): “What’s going to break?”

The official, a civil servant serving in a nonpartisan role, who asked that their name not be used, is now one of the tens of thousands of federal workers taking up the “deferred resignation” offer to leave the government.

OPM manages more than $1 trillion in assets and federal retirement, health and life insurance benefits for millions of current and former federal employees and their spouses, along with sensitive data on millions of government employees. It’s now being directed by officials and appointees with links to Musk’s team who have control over its systems, according to sources familiar with its workings.

The agency also helps the government pay its bills: The Treasury Department borrows money from the trust funds OPM manages for employee retirement programs and health benefits under “extraordinary measures” to avoid breaching the debt ceiling. The funds are made whole once Congress acts to suspend or lift the debt ceiling.

OPM is leading efforts directed by President Donald Trump to shrink the federal workforce and could be facing deep cuts of its own, which current and former officials worry could impact its day-to-day business. The agency’s chief financial officer, Erica Roach, was pushed out of her role this week and chose to resign rather than move into another role after being asked to submit 70% cuts to her office, according to multiple sources familiar with the move. And Melvin Brown, who served as OPM’s chief information officer, was replaced on the second day of the Trump administration, sources told ABC News.

“Eighty-five percent of federal workers work outside the D.C. area,” Rob Shriver, the managing director of Democracy Forward’s civil service initiative and the deputy director of OPM under President Biden, told ABC News. “These are VA nurses, they are law enforcement officers. They are people who process Social Security benefit claims, they are people who inspect our food.”

He added, “They deserve to depend on getting their retirement benefits, the health benefits that the American people have promised them. Taking steps to harm that is going to hurt working class and middle-class people.”

Agency veterans worry that removing and reassigning career officials and accountants who manage these systems could lead to potential problems with government payments and systems – and, they say, raise the risk of missed payments or claims.

On Tuesday, OPM released a memo to government agencies recommending that chief information officers be redesignated as “general” roles rather than “career reserved,” a move that could allow for more political appointees to work in roles generally filled by career civil service workers.

“It’s a complex financial ecosystem, with major implications not just for federal employees but the federal government overall,” a source familiar with the agency’s work told ABC News.

A DOGE spokesman did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Current and former OPM officials told ABC News that Musk’s team includes engineers and aides who have joined him in government from across the private sector. Some of them wear the same “uniform” in the office and have been spotted sleeping overnight in the office building.

Others have refused to identify themselves in conversations with career officials, sources told ABC News.

“They’re scorching the earth,” one former agency official told ABC News, describing Musk’s team. “It’s a different mindset from SpaceX than providing services to the American people.”

“If you’re building an unmanned spaceship and you forget a screw, the ship might crash. You lose money, but no one is hurt,” the former official added. “If you’re delivering services to the American people and you stop financial assistance, that is impacting people.”

An OPM spokesperson declined to comment on internal agency deliberations.

Musk, who is working in the government as a special government employee, campaigned intensely alongside Trump, and vowed to help reshape the government.

Following an executive order signed by Trump directing his efforts, Musk’s team has embedded in agencies across the federal government, gaining access to IT systems and other crucial programs and data at individual departments and agencies, including the Departments of Health and Human Services, Commerce, Veterans Affairs and Transportation.

The Trump administration has effectively shut down the US Agency for International Development, recalling employees in the field and freezing most foreign assistance programs, with the help of Musk’s team and its access to agency systems.

On his social media platform over the weekend, Musk said he discussed the work on USAID with Trump and that the president agreed with “shutting it down.”

“None of this could be done without the full support of the president. And with regard to the USAID stuff, I went over it with him in detail, and he agreed that we should shut it down,” Musk said. “I want to be clear. I actually checked with him a few times, ‘Are you sure?’ Like, yes, so we are shutting it down.”

The White House has repeatedly defended the work of Musk and his team.

“President Trump was an elected with a mandate from the American people to make this government more efficient,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday in a briefing with reporters. “He campaigned across this country with Elon Musk, vowing that Elon was going to head up the Department of Government Efficiency and the two of them with a great team around them. We’re going to look at the receipts of this federal government and ensure its accountable to American taxpayers.”

Biden to issue executive order to bolster AI infrastructure in the US
Caroline Purser/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — With just days left in his administration, President Joe Biden will sign a new executive order focused on bolstering the infrastructure needed to for advanced AI operations in the U.S., according to the White House.

“I am signing an historic Executive Order to accelerate the speed at which we build the next generation of AI infrastructure here in America, in a way that enhances economic competitiveness, national security, AI safety, and clean energy,” Biden said in a Tuesday statement on the announcement.

The order will direct the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy to lease federal sites where the private sector can build AI infrastructure “at speed and scale,” he said.

“These efforts are designed to accelerate the clean energy transition in a way that is responsible and respectful to local communities, and in a way that does not impose any new costs on American families,” Biden added.

Tarun Chabra, deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for technology and national security, said on a call previewing the order that it’s “really critical” for national security to establish a path for building the data centers and power infrastructure in the U.S.

“Domestic data centers for training and operating powerful AI models will help the United States facilitate AI’s safe and secure development and harness AI in the service of our national security,” he said. “It will also prevent our adversaries from accessing these powerful systems to the detriment of our military and our national security, while preventing the United States from growing dependent on other countries to access powerful AI tools.”

Biden underscored the importance of AI in his remarks at the State Department on Monday.

“AI has the power to reshape, reshape economies, governments, national security, entire societies. And it must be the United States and our closest allies lead the way to ensure people’s rights are respected, their safety is protected, and their data is secure,” Biden said.

Officials on a call with reporters noted current strains on the AI market to make investments needed for large-scale operations saying their cost, power constraints and permitting challenges resulting in long lead times to bring data centers to market.

“The Executive Order directs certain agencies to make federal sites available for AI data centers and new clean power facilities, facilitate this infrastructure’s interconnection to the electric grid, fulfill permitting obligations expeditiously, and advance transmission development around federal sites,” according to a fact sheet on the announcement.

Specifically, the order will direct the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy to identify at least three federal sites each they own for these types of developments and allow private sector companies to bid competitively on leases to build on the sites.

Congressional Republicans continue to introduce bills eliminating the Department of Education
Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds introduced the “Returning Education Back to Our States Act” on Thursday, signaling a commitment to deliver on President-elect Donald Trump’s vow to dismantle the Department of Education.

In the conservative movement to return education back to local control, Rounds said the legislation would “eliminate” the department while redistributing all critical federal programs to other agencies.

Rounds’ announcement was first reported by Fox News.

“For years, I’ve worked toward removing the federal Department of Education,” the Republican senator wrote in a statement, adding “I’m pleased that President-elect Trump shares this vision, and I’m excited to work with him and Republican majorities in the Senate and House to make this a reality. This legislation is a roadmap to eliminating the federal Department of Education by practically rehoming these federal programs in the departments where they belong, which will be critical as we move into next year.”

In his statement, Rounds said the United States spends too much on education for students’ test scores to be lagging behind other countries in standardized assessments. He called the DOE ineffective and earmarked the department’s responsibilities for the Departments of Interior, Treasury, Health and Human Services, Labor and State, according to the bill text.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and aid programs under Title VIII of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act will be transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of Indian Education of the Department of Education will be transferred to the Department of the Interior, the Federal Pell Grant and other higher education loan programs will be transferred to the Department of the Treasury.

According to the bill, the treasury department will allocate Block grants to states for K-12 and postsecondary education. The treasury secretary also has the power to withhold these funds if they are mishandled by the states. The Justice Department will oversee federal civil rights laws that were previously under Title VI.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie told ABC News Thursday morning that he would also bring forward legislation to abolish the DOE within the “first few weeks” of the 119th Congress.

“There’ll be one sentence – only thing that will change is the date: The Department of Education shall terminate on December 31, 2026,” Massie told ABC News.

Massie has been pushing to defund the U.S. Department of Education since the start of 2023 when he introduced H.R. 899. Massie’s bill wasn’t voted on in the House last year.

However, education analyst Neal McCluskey at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, argued Massie’s one-sentence bill was not realistic.

“You’ve got to figure out what to do with all the legislation that feeds into the Department of Education,” McCluskey said.

“If Congress were to pass that law that says, abolish the Department of Education, technically the department would go away, but then you’d have all sorts of questions, well, who’s going to administrate or be administrator for all these programs,” he said.

In March 2023, Massie wrote an amendment H.Amendment 124 in H.R. 5, the “Parents Bill of Rights Act” – the House’s signature K-12 education policy – to abolish the department. That amendment failed as all Democrats and 60 House Republicans voted against it.

Here are ways to gut the department

Even as Republicans hold majorities in both chambers next Congress, the Senate typically needs 60 votes to do anything, according to McCluskey. McCluskey said, “There’s no chance they’re going to be at 60, and so it’s going to be tough [to abolish the department legislatively].”

“The Department of Education administers a whole lot of laws, and then those laws have to be changed about who runs student aid and who is tasked with making decisions about canceling student debt, and who decides or who administers Title I and lots of these other federal programs,” McCluskey told ABC News.

“He [President-elect Trump] can certainly use the bully pulpit to drive this a lot. He could provide legislative blueprints if he wanted to. But ultimately this has to come through Congress,” McCluskey underscored.

Meanwhile, Augustus Mays, vice president for partnerships and engagement at the advocacy group The Education Trust, told ABC News that the president-elect could also ask Congress to gut federal programs like Title 1, the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), and others, in his congressional budget request.

Public education, particularly in high-need districts, would effectively be drained of millions of dollars, according to Mays.

“It would really cripple the ability to function and aid the support that these students need to really succeed from an academic standpoint,” Mays said.

3 of Trump’s most controversial Cabinet picks face confirmation hearings this week
Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON ) — Three of President Donald Trump’s most controversial Cabinet picks will face the scrutiny of Senate committees this week — Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kash Patel.

Director of national intelligence nominee Gabbard’s hearing will take place Thursday morning before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

The former Democratic congresswoman and onetime Democratic presidential candidate has stirred up waves of controversy from across the political spectrum and is expected to face a bruising confirmation battle. Not only are critics wary of her lack of intelligence experience, they have also accused her of promoting an anti-American agenda, including blaming the U.S. for the war in Ukraine and being sympathetic to U.S. adversaries.

Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin told ABC News’ Martha Raddatz on “This Week” on Sunday that she “do[es] not believe she’s qualified for this role.”

“From what I understand from people who have been meeting directly with her, and she hasn’t asked to meet with me, is that she doesn’t show the competence, the understanding, the depth. She wasn’t prepared for her meetings,” Slotkin said, pointing to Gabbard’s “deeply questionable decisions” over her relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham remained tight-lipped about his stance on Gabbard, telling CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that “we will see how she does” when asked if he planned to support her.

Fellow Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, chairman of the Intelligence Committee, acknowledged concerns with Gabbard, telling Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday” that he “understand[s] that people have their differences of opinion” regarding her nomination.

However, he emphasized his faith in her record: “She’s passed five different background checks. I reviewed the latest one. It’s clean as a whistle,” he said. “It’s fine for people to have policy differences and ask questions about those differences. I hope no one would impugn Ms. Gabbard’s patriotism or her integrity.”

He also pointed to Pete Hegseth’s successful confirmation to become secretary of defense after a tie-breaking vote Friday despite the controversy that surrounded his nomination.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine — who was one of three Republicans who voted against Hegseth last week — expressed caution towards Gabbard.

“There are several questions I want to follow up on in the hearing,” Collins told The Hill on Monday, adding that there are “a lot of obvious issues” with the DNI nominee.

However, Vice President JD Vance remained adamant in supporting Trump’s nomination of Gabbard, telling CBS News’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, “I feel confident that Tulsi Gabbard will ultimately get through.”

“She is a career military servant who’s had a classification at the highest levels for nearly two decades. She has impeccable character, impeccable record of service, and she also is a person who I think is going to bring some trust back to the intelligence services,” Vance said during his first interview since becoming vice president.

Also on Thursday, FBI director nominee Kash Patel, who served in several roles in Trump’s first administration, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing.

Patel’s nomination has similarly faced backlash, particularly regarding his promoting of conspiracy theories, his defense of Jan. 6 rioters and his threats to target journalists, former senior FBI and Department of Justice officials.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, told reporters last week that he will not vote to advance Patel’s nomination.

“After meeting with him and doing this study, I’ve come to the conclusion that Kash Patel has neither the experience, the judgment or the temperament to serve as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to take on this awesome responsibility to keep America safe,” Durbin said.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, another member of the Judiciary Committee, called Patel’s nomination “alarming” after meeting with him last week.

Coons said he questioned Patel on efforts by Trump to use the FBI for political retribution, as well as his calling for the weaponization of the federal government against Trump’s political enemies.

“I left this meeting still concerned about Mr. Patel’s ability to put past grievances aside and focus the FBI on its core mission of keeping Americans safe,” he said in a statement.

Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will face the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday morning. Kennedy has faced criticism over his history of remarks against vaccines and his recent vaccine skepticism. In addition to asking the federal government to revoke authorization of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, and medical experts have expressed concerns over his views potentially spreading medical misinformation.

Kennedy continues to echo Trump’s views. On Sunday, he sent out a fundraising email called Trump’s executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization “a massive win” for Kennedy’s health agenda and for Americans’ “fundamental medical freedom rights.”

Trump’s withdrawal, which has been criticized by medical and health experts, “marks a turning point for our nation. No more subservience to a globalist organization prioritizing profits over American lives and health,” Kennedy said in his fundraiser.

