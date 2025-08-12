‘What’s Happening!!’ star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
Danielle Spencer, a former child actor best known for her role as Dee in the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has died, a publicist for her family confirmed to ABC News.
Spencer died Aug. 11, due to gastric cancer and cardiac arrest. She was 60, according to Sandra Jones, a family friend who is serving as the family’s spokesperson.
“This untimely death is really hard to process right now,” Jones told ABC News Tuesday. “She is a sweet and gentle soul and she is going to be missed very, very much.”
Spencer starred in 65 episodes of What’s Happening!!, an ABC sitcom about three teenage boys growing up in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, according to IMDb.
Spencer played Dee Thomas, the boys’ younger sister. She also appeared in 16 episodes of the show’s sequel, What’s Happening Now!
In 1977, Spencer survived a fatal car crash that killed her stepfather and manager, Tim Pelt, according to her biography on her website.
After recovering from her injuries, Spencer went onto earn a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine in 1993.
She moved from California to the Richmond, Virginia, area in 2014.
At the time of her death, Spencer, who previously battled breast cancer, lived with her mom in an area outside of Richmond, according to Jones.
In addition to her mom, Cheryl Pelt, Spencer is survived by her younger brother, jazz musician Jeremy Pelt.
In an email Tuesday, Jeremy Pelt told ABC News that Spencer was “a very loving spirit who fought courageously until the very end.”
Jeremy Pelt also shared a tribute to his sister on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “Many of you knew her as ‘Dee,’ but she was more than a child actress.”
“She was a friend, an auntie to my three children who adored her, she was a daughter- and in many ways, my mother’s best friend, she was a veterinarian, she was someone who always remained positive even during her darkest days fighting this disease,” he continued. “And she was MY sister and protector.”
He added that he was “thankful” to be with his sister when she took her last breath and was “gutted” by her death, writing, “I love you, forever.”
In a 2016 interview with a local Richmond TV station, Spencer reflected on her acting career being featured at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
“I seriously can’t even digest it,” Spencer said. “I mean, first of all, that the show is remembered from 40 years [ago], but then also to be featured in this museum along with other shows that have been trailblazers.”
Spencer said that her late stepfather brought her into the world of acting. At age 9, she said she got the call that she had won the role of Dee in “What’s Happening!!”
“A month later I got a phone call, and they said, ‘Fly out to California. You have the role.’ And it was just like my life changed,” she said.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.
(NEW YORK) — Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been found guilty of two of the five charges he faced in his racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking trial.
On count one of the five-count indictment – racketeering conspiracy – the jury found Combs not guilty.
On count two – sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, pertaining to Cassie Ventura – the jury found Combs not guilty.
On count three – transportation to engage in prostitution, also pertaining to Ventura – the jury found Combs guilty.
On count four – sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, pertaining to the woman identified by the pseudonym “Jane” – the jury found Combs not guilty.
On count five of the indictment – transportation to engage in prostitution, also pertaining to “Jane” – the jury found Combs guilty.
Combs faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for each count of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Following six weeks of testimony presided over by U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian that saw the prosecution present 34 witnesses and the defense present none, the jury of eight men and four women deliberated just over two days days before reaching their verdicts.
Subramanian said he will decide whether Combs get released today. He said that the decision might take some time – including giving the lawyers time to write letters arguing for and against release – but that it will happen sometime today. Prosecutors asked for a “few hours.”
Comey said the government plans to pursue “significant incarceration” for Combs.
Court is adjourned for now.
Combs got down from his chair and knelt on the floor after the verdicts were read, appearing to pray while some of his attorneys embraced. Marshalls then escorted Combs out of the courtroom while some spectators in the gallery cheered and applauded.
Combs was initially indicted in September 2024 on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force and transportation to engage in prostitution. A superseding indictment in March 2025 included additional allegations of forced labor under the racketeering conspiracy count, while another superseding indictment the following month added an additional charge of sex trafficking and one of transportation to engage in prostitution
Federal prosecutors accused Combs of using his many businesses, and the people he employed to run them, to conduct a criminal enterprise to illegally coerce women into sex and conceal his alleged illicit conduct to protect his reputation. The alleged activities included “sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice,” according to the indictment.
In addition to the racketeering charge, the indictment also included two separate counts each of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, both involving two alleged victims.
Combs’ attorneys countered that Combs may well be a violent man – one who indulges in unconventional sexual conduct, abused illegal drugs and committed domestic violence – but he wasn’t part of a broader criminal organization.
“This case is about those real-life relationships, and the government is trying to turn those relationships into a racketeering case,” Combs’ attorney, Teny Geragos, told jurors in her opening statement. “The evidence is going to show you a very flawed individual, but it will not show you a racketeer, a sex trafficker, or somebody transporting for prostitution.”
The prosecution called 34 witnesses over six weeks of testimony, beginning with Combs’ former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, whom Combs was seen physically assaulting in a widely circulated hotel surveillance video from 2016. Other witnesses included two alleged Combs victims who testified under the pseudonyms “Mia” and “Jane,” as well as two male escorts to testified that they were paid to participate in so-called “freak-off” sexual encounters with Combs, Ventura and other alleged victims. The jury also heard from witnesses to alleged abuse and sexual acts, and a forensic psychologist who testified regarding why people often remain in abusive relationships.
One of the most high-profile prosecution witnesses was Scott Mescudi, aka rapper Kid Cudi, who testified that he was told Combs allegedly broke into his home and had someone set his car on fire after learning that he was dating Cassie Ventura. Combs previously denied any involvement in the car fire.
The defense, which twice during testimony unsuccessfully asked the judge to declare a mistrial, called no witnesses before resting their case on June 24, just two hours after the prosecution rested theirs, electing only to read additional evidence into the court record. Combs told the court at that time that he did not wish to take the stand in his own defense.
Federal prosecutors the following day told Judge Arun Subramanian that they were no longer including attempted kidnapping and attempted arson as underlying crimes in the alleged racketeering conspiracy charge against Combs. Instead, prosecutors signaled that they would push sex trafficking and forced labor as primary predicate acts that the jury could find to convict Combs of racketeering conspiracy.
Defense attorneys had argued that no evidence was presented directly tying Combs to the arson that damaged rapper Kid Cudi’s vehicle. Defense attorneys also argued that the alleged kidnapping of Combs’ former employee, Capricorn Clark, by Combs to confront Kid Cudi was far removed from the heart of the case. Federal prosecutors did not elaborate on their decision in their letter to the judge.
The prosecution delivered a nearly five-hour-long closing argument on Thursday, June 26, summarizing 28 days of testimony and evidence. The defense spent four hours the next day presenting their summation, followed by the prosecution rebuttal. Deliberations began on Monday, June 30 after Judge Arun Subramanian gave the jury their instructions.
On Tuesday, the jury told the court that they’d reached a verdict on four of the five five counts with which Combs was charged, they were unable to reach a verdict on the first count — racketeering conspiracy — prompting the judge to instruct them to continue deliberations.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — A lone wolf actor poses the biggest threat to Fourth of July celebrations in New York and San Francisco, according to multiple intelligence bulletins obtained by ABC News.
The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are concerned about the potential for copycat attacks from the New Orleans terror attack on New Year’s Day, as well as homegrown extremists.
“We are concerned about the potential threat of copycat attacks inspired by the 2025 New Year’s Day vehicle-ramming attack in New Orleans and continued [foreign terrorist organizations] messaging calling for attacks against Western targets,” both bulletins say.
Those who could be inspired by terrorist organizations who are in the U.S., are of concern for law enforcement, according to the bulletins.
In New York, officials are concerned about individuals “motivated by a broad range of racial, ethnic, political, religious, anti-government, societal, or personal grievances.”
“Of these actors, US-based violent extremists supporting FTOs and [Domestic violent extremists] not linked to FTOs represent two of the most persistent threats,” the bulletins say. “Lone offenders, in particular, remain a concern due to their ability to often avoid detection until operational and to inflict significant casualties.”
In San Francisco, “malicious actors, including violent extremists and criminals, could potentially exploit or target First Amendment-protected demonstrations via mass casualty or opportunistic attacks; dangerous, destructive, or disruptive activity; or other criminal disruptions, as we have seen with other events in the past,” according to DHS.
“We remain concerned that these malicious actors and violent extremists may attempt to create public safety hazards using weapons, chemical irritants, bodily fluids, or other hazardous materials, and enter and disrupt designated event areas that are closed to public access,” say both bulletins dated June 23, 2025.
Authorities are also concerned about drones, which may pose a danger to participants, attendees and law enforcement, authorities say.
The conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas is also of concern, and authorities cite last month’s Molotov cocktail attack in Boulder, Colorado, and bias against the Jewish community as an indicator.
“Individuals with grievances linked to the conflict could also perceive large gatherings, such as Independence Day celebrations, as opportunistic targets symbolic of the West in general,” according to the law enforcement bulletins.
(SANTA NELLA, Calif.) — A woman was arrested after leaving over 100 cats inside a U-Haul in a Southern California parking lot, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeannie Maxon, 69, was arrested on Sunday after deputies were dispatched to a parking lot of a Taco Bell in Santa Nella, California, to “check on the welfare of several cats in a U-Haul van,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday.
Once on the scene, the deputy observed “at least 20 cats in distress” through the window of the vehicle, officials said.
Animal control then responded to the scene and located 106 “extremely emaciated cats, as well as 28 deceased cats” in the vehicle without food or water, officials said.
Photos from the scene show the felines pressed against the front windshield of the van, with others found in cardboard boxes inside the vehicle.
All of the cats — which ranged from one week to 8 years old — were seized and taken to the Merced County Animal Shelter, officials said.
Once the cats are medically cleared by veterinary staff, they will be available for adoption, officials said.
Maxon, who is from Long Beach, California, was charged with 93 counts of animal cruelty and booked into the Merced County Jail.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and they will provide updates regarding the adoption process of the cats.
Officials reminded the public of the dangers of keeping an animal inside an unattended vehicle, especially on a summer day.
“On a warm day, temperatures inside a car can soar to extreme levels in just a few minutes, even with the windows open. Please ensure that when you’re traveling with your pet, they’re provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water and food,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
It is unclear whether Maxon remains in custody as of Tuesday or whether she has an attorney that can speak on her behalf.