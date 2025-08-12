‘What’s Happening!!’ star Danielle Spencer dies at 60

Danielle Spencer from ‘What’s Happening!!’ poses for a photo in November 1976, in Los Angeles. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Danielle Spencer, a former child actor best known for her role as Dee in the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has died, a publicist for her family confirmed to ABC News.

Spencer died Aug. 11, due to gastric cancer and cardiac arrest. She was 60, according to Sandra Jones, a family friend who is serving as the family’s spokesperson.

“This untimely death is really hard to process right now,” Jones told ABC News Tuesday. “She is a sweet and gentle soul and she is going to be missed very, very much.”

In 1977, Spencer survived a fatal car crash that killed her stepfather and manager, Tim Pelt, according to her biography on her website.

After recovering from her injuries, Spencer went on to earn a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine in 1993.

Spencer starred in 65 episodes of What’s Happening!!, an ABC sitcom about three teenage boys growing up in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, according to IMDb.

Spencer played Dee Thomas, the boys’ younger sister. She also appeared in 16 episodes of the show’s sequel, What’s Happening Now!

She moved from California to the Richmond, Virginia, area in 2014.

At the time of her death, Spencer, who previously battled breast cancer, lived with her mom in an area outside of Richmond, according to Jones.

In addition to her mom, Cheryl Pelt, Spencer is survived by her younger brother, jazz musician Jeremy Pelt.

In an email Tuesday, Jeremy Pelt told ABC News that Spencer was “a very loving spirit who fought courageously until the very end.”

Jeremy Pelt also shared a tribute to his sister on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “Many of you knew her as ‘Dee,’ but she was more than a child actress.”

“She was a friend, an auntie to my three children who adored her, she was a daughter- and in many ways, my mother’s best friend, she was a veterinarian, she was someone who always remained positive even during her darkest days fighting this disease,” he continued. “And she was MY sister and protector.”

He added that he was “thankful” to be with his sister when she took her last breath and was “gutted” by her death, writing, “I love you, forever.”

Guy Remmers talks Theo’s emotional journey in ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2: ‘A roller coaster’
Apple

(SPOILER ALERT) Theo is going through it in the latest episode of The Buccaneers.

In the third episode of season 2, the Duke of Tintagel is not only dealing with the discovery that his wife, Nan (Kristine Frøseth), was intimate with his best friend, Guy (Matthew Broome), the night before their wedding — he’s also coming to terms with the fact that his mother knew about the affair and chose not to tell him about it.

Guy Remmers, who plays Duke Theo on the show, spoke to ABC Audio about his character’s intense emotional journey.

“Such a roller coaster,” Remmers said. “The betrayal of his mother, the betrayal of his best friend, you know, there were so many life-changing, uprooting things that happens to him.”

While the subject matter of the episode was emotionally intense, Remmers said it was a dream to get to play.

“It was a treat. It was an absolute pleasure. It’s an actor’s dream to have all those huge emotional, turbulent things happen to you and you get to try and see the world through that person’s eyes,” Remmers said. “It was a pleasure. Challenging, but exciting.”

Episode three also finds Lizzy engaged to her new suitor, Hector. After a first season without any viable romantic prospects for her character, actress Aubri Ibrag said seeing Lizzy explore love connections in season 2 was what she hoped for.

“I think she’s finally sort of come out of a comfort zone and put herself out there and opened herself up to the opportunity of love after being hurt in season 1,” Ibrag said. “That’s what I really hoped for, for Lizzy.”

New episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 drop Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

Taylor Swift no longer facing subpoena in Justin Baldoni’s legal feud with Blake Lively
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The spotlight on Taylor Swift‘s alleged role in the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively feud has dimmed for now.

Sources with direct knowledge told ABC News that Swift is no longer facing a subpoena from Baldoni, weeks after she was called as a witness over Baldoni and Lively’s alleged conflict on the set of the film It Ends With Us.

The subpoena is no longer needed because the necessary information has been obtained, according to sources with direct knowledge.

ABC’s Good Morning America has reached out to reps for Swift and Baldoni.

Swift was subpoenaed by Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman earlier this month. In February, Freedman told Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos of TMZ’s 2 Angry Men podcast that he’s not ruling out deposing Swift, Lively’s longtime friend.

“Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is gonna be deposed,” Freedman said.

In response, a spokesperson for Swift told GMA in a statement at the time, “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The spokesperson added, “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet,'” and said the subpoena was “designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Lively and Baldoni have been embroiled in a heated legal feud since December 2024, when Lively first filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.

Baldoni denied the allegations via a statement from Freedman, who called Lively’s actions “shameful” for making “serious and categorically false accusations” against Baldoni. He added that it was “another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film.”

Lively, represented by attorney Michael Gottlieb, and Baldoni, represented by attorney Bryan Freedman, then launched dueling lawsuits against each other.

Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively detailed a text message he allegedly received from Lively in which Baldoni claims she referred to Swift and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as her “dragons.” According to his complaint, it argues that Lively leveraged her relationship with high-profile individuals like Swift and Reynolds to exert her influence over the film. Reynolds is also being sued by Baldoni.

Lively’s lawyers called Baldoni’s lawsuit “another chapter in the abuser playbook” and accused Baldoni of “trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni.”

The actors are due to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 9, 2026, with Judge Lewis Liman overseeing the case.

Ahead of their court date, Lively filed an amended version of her lawsuit against Baldoni in February.

In March, Reynolds filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni’s complaint against him. Lively followed and filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni’s countersuit against her.

GMA has reached out to attorneys and representatives for Lively in response to Baldoni’s withdrawn subpoena.

Kathryn Bigelow thriller ‘A House of Dynamite’ gets Netflix release date
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Kathryn Bigelow‘s upcoming film for Netflix now has a title and release date.

The upcoming political thriller is titled A House of Dynamite, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. It will arrive in select theaters this fall and debut on Netflix on Oct. 24.

The film follows what happens when a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States. The incident starts a race to figure out who or what is responsible for it and how to respond.

A House of Dynamite features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Idris Elba. He is joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Jonah Hauer-King, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Kaitlyn Dever.

Noah Oppenheim wrote the film and also produces alongside Bigelow and Greg Shapiro.

Bigelow is known for her films Point Break, Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker. She became the first woman to win the Oscar for best director in 2010 for the latter film.

