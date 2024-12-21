What’s in the approved government funding bill


(WASHINGTON) — After days of heated negotiations on Capitol Hill and eleventh-hour interference from President-elect Donald Trump and his ally Elon Musk, the House passed a funding bill to prevent a government shutdown Friday night, with the Senate following suit early Saturday morning.

The 118-page bill contains most of the provisions that were put in place in the bipartisan bill that was agreed to on Wednesday before it was killed after Musk criticized Republicans who supported it.

Trump also called for the bill to raise the debt limit ceiling. The federal government is not expected to hit its borrowing limit until sometime in the spring or winter of 2025, and Trump has stated his desire to have the issue dealt with while Joe Biden was president.

Under the proposal, which is awaiting Biden’s signature, the federal government would be funded until March 2025. It did not include a provision to raise the debt ceiling limit.

The bill did include $100 billion for disaster aid, $30 billion for farmers and a one-year extension of the farm bill, provisions that were under heavy debate prior to this week’s votes.

Some of the provisions that were in the bill earlier in the week were removed including $100 million for pediatric cancer research and a deal that would have transferred the land that holds RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District of Columbia.

(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans had mixed reactions to President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement that he would nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be secretary of Health and Human Services in his administration.

Kennedy has been an anti-vaccine activist and founded the Children’s Health Defense, a prominent anti-vaccine nonprofit that has campaigned against immunizations and other public health measures like water fluoridation. Medical experts expressed concerns about a rise in medical misinformation through Kennedy’s candidacy.

HHS oversees major health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, among others.

Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif., raised concerns about the pick, saying, “Well, all my kids are vaccinated and I hope he’s not going to move against one of the most life-saving technologies in the history of the world.”

Asked if Kennedy was the right choice, Duarte responded, “I don’t know.”

“I’d like to see more of his opinions and more of his thoughts in different matters, but the anti-vaccine mantra scares me a lot,” he said.

There was no immediate reaction from senators, who would vote on Kennedy’s nomination.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, laughed when asked for an opinion, saying “It’s the president’s prerogative. I am not a senator.”

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, called the news “fantastic.”

“Robert’s a friend now for a few years, we’ve been talking a lot,” Roy said.

Roy said there’s a need to be “disrupting the corruption” in federal health agencies, which he expects Kennedy to accomplish.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., called Kennedy’s selection a “great pick.”

“Good pick on the president’s part, as all of them have been, and he’ll do a good job,” Norman said. “People say, ‘Well, he’s a Democrat.’ Look, he’s got an interest, he’s got an interest, a passion for the medical field. He’ll do a good job in it.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said Trump is building a “diverse” Cabinet.

“He’s bringing in Republicans, Democrats. He is bringing in people’s different walks of life. You saw Tulsi Gabbard yesterday, Scalise said.

(WASHINGTON, DC) — President Joe Biden and his family discussed whether to pardon Hunter Biden during their time together in Nantucket for Thanksgiving, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News Monday.

Senior White House staff learned of the possibility of a pardon on Saturday evening. President Biden made his final decision on Sunday, the source said.

Biden did not answer questions on the issue as he left late Sunday for a three-day trip to Africa.

Hunter Biden, the president’s only surviving son, was convicted on federal gun-related charges in June and pleaded guilty to nine tax-related charges in September. Both cases carried the possibility of significant prison time and he was set to be sentenced in both later this month.

President Biden had long said he would not pardon his son, including in an interview with ABC’s David Muir as Hunter Biden’s gun trial was underway this past summer.

In his statement on Sunday evening, Biden contended his son was “unfairly” prosecuted after pressure from his political opponents.

“For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth. They’ll be fair-minded. Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further,” President Biden said.

Hunter Biden, his wife Melissa Cohen Biden and their son Beau, as well as Ashley Biden, spent Thanksgiving in Nantucket with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

“I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision,” the president added.

Republicans, including President-elect Donald Trump, pounced on the reversal.

Congressional Republicans spent years investigating the Biden family, including Hunter Biden, over their business dealings. House Republicans released a report in August on their impeachment probe filled with allegations, many targeted toward Hunter Biden, but no recommendation of specific impeachment articles and no evidence of President Biden himself being directly involved in alleged improper activities.

It’s not clear whether Republicans will continue their probes after President Biden leaves office in January.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday criticized the pardon, which extends as far back as 2014.

“President Biden insisted many times he would never pardon his own son for his serious crimes. But last night he suddenly granted a ‘Full and Unconditional Pardon’ for any and all offenses that Hunter committed for more than a decade!” Johnson wrote on X. “Trust in our justice system has been almost irreparably damaged by the Bidens and their use and abuse of it. Real reform cannot begin soon enough!”

(NEW YORK) — In the first and only vice-presidential debate of the 2024 election, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance are going head-to-head on the nation’s most pressing issues.

With just over 30 days till Election Day, the debate stage offers both candidates an opportunity to appeal to undecided voters and help solidify the Democratic and Republican platforms.

The high-stakes, 90-minute debate is being held at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City on Tuesday.

As Walz and Vance make their case for a Kamala Harris or Donald Trump-led White House respectively, ABC News is live fact-checking their statements for answers that are exaggerated, need more context or are false.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

WALZ CLAIM: Gov. Walz said, “The persons closest to them, to Donald Trump, said he is unfit for the highest office. That is Senator Vance.”

FACT-CHECK: True

Vance has shifted his view toward former President Trump since he first rose to prominence. Early in his career, Vance made a number of comments that were disparaging toward Trump. The specific comment that Walz seems to be referencing here is from a 2016 New York Times op-ed written by Vance ahead of the release of his book “Hillbilly Elegy.” In the op-ed, Vance wrote, “Mr. Trump is unfit for our nation’s highest office.”

In years since the op-ed was published, Vance has said his views on Trump changed.

-ABC News’ Allison Pecorin

VANCE CLAIM: Sen. Vance said, “We’ve got 20, 25 million illegal aliens who are here in the country”

FACT-CHECK: False

During Biden’s administration, immigration officials have encountered immigrants illegally crossing the U.S. border around 10 million times. When accounting for “got aways” — people who aren’t stopped by border officials — the number rises to about 11.6 million.

But encounters don’t mean admissions. Encounters represent events, so one person who tries to cross the border twice counts for two encounters. Also, not everyone encountered is let into the country.

The Department of Homeland Security estimates about 4.2 million encounters have led to expulsions or removals. About 3.9 million people have been released into the U.S. to await immigration court hearings under Biden’s administration, Department of Homeland Security data shows.

-PolitiFact’s Maria Ramirez Uribe

