What’s in the US-UK trade framework?
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump unveiled the framework for a trade agreement with the United Kingdom on Thursday, marking the first such accord with any nation since the White House suspended some of its far-reaching “Liberation Day” tariffs last month.

The Trump administration will adjust 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, and will lower auto tariffs from 25% to 10% on the first 100,000 British vehicles sent to the U.S., Trump said.

The agreement left in place 10% tariffs that the U.S. slapped last month on imported goods from nearly all foreign countries.

In exchange, the U.K. will ease trade barriers targeting a set of products, including ethanol, beef and machinery, among other products, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said. That additional market access amounts to $5 billion worth of trade, the White House said.

The U.S. also secured a $10 billion purchase of Boeing airplane parts and a “secure supply chain” for pharmaceuticals, according to information shared by Trump on social media on Thursday.

The U.K. will fast-track U.S. imports through customs inspection, Trump said.

The U.S.-U.K. agreement left some details to be worked out later, setting the two countries on a path toward a wider deal, Trump said.

Addressing reports at the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump touted the agreement.

“This deal is working out for both countries,” Trump said, noting the “final details are being written up.”

In remarks made over a speaker phone on Trump’s desk, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said negotiations between the two sides moved toward an agreement in recent weeks.

“This is a really important deal,” Starmer said. “There are no two countries that are closer than our two countries.”

Starmer acknowledged some details still need to be “ironed out.”

The roughly $68 billion in imported goods from the U.K. last year accounted for about 2% of U.S. imported goods, U.S. data showed. The U.S. exported nearly $80 billion worth of products to the U.K. last year, which accounted for almost 4% of U.S. goods exports.

Dozens of nations face potential so-called “reciprocal tariffs,” but the U.K. is not among them, since the U.K. buys more than it sells to the U.S. The White House paused the reciprocal tariffs until July, as it seeks to strike trade agreements with dozens of countries.

Testifying before a House subcommittee on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration had commenced negotiations with 17 of the top 18 U.S. trade partners, excluding China. Those countries account for the vast majority of U.S. foreign trade, Bessent said.

Bessent is set to travel to Geneva, Switzerland, for initial trade negotiations with China on Saturday. The U.S. last month imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting 125% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products.

On Thursday, Trump said the negotiations between the U.S. and China would be “very substantive,” voicing a willingness to lower the tariffs on Chinese goods.

“It couldn’t go higher,” Trump said. “You know it’s coming down.”

Trump’s tariff escalation last month roiled markets and triggered recession warnings on Wall Street.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Trump’s tariff policy could cause higher inflation and an economic slowdown.

“If the large increase in tariffs that have been announced are sustained, they’re likely to generate a rise in inflation and a slowdown of economic growth,” Powell said Wednesday.

Still, key indicators suggest the economy remains in “solid shape”, Powell said.

Rep. Sarah McBride misgendered by Republican colleague during committee hearing
(WASHINGTON) — Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., the first transgender person elected to Congress, continues to face attacks from her Republican colleagues, who have repeatedly misgendered her on the House floor and in committee hearings.

On Tuesday, it happened again during a House foreign affairs subcommittee meeting.

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, introduced McBride, saying: “I now recognize the representative from Delaware: Mr. McBride.”

McBride then responded, “Thank you, Madame Chair,” hitting back at Self.

However, as McBride started her line of questioning, Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., the ranking member of the subcommittee, interjected.

“Mr. Chairman, could you repeat your introduction again, please?” he asked.

Self argued, without elaborating, that he was following “the standard on the floor of the House.”

Keating grew irate with Self, asking him to repeat his introduction of McBride. However, Self doubled down.

“I will. The representative from Delaware: Mr. McBride,” Self said.

McBride sat there as a back-and-forth ensued between the chairman and the ranking member.

“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order. Mr. Chairman, have you no decency?” Keating said.

“We will continue this hearing,” Self responded, attempting to move the committee hearing along.

“You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way,” Keating said.

However, Self still did not change his rhetoric. Rather, he called for the hearing to be adjourned.

In a statement to ABC News Tuesday, McBride said she was “disappointed” by the decision to end the hearing early.

“I was prepared to move forward with my questions for the Subcommittee on nuclear nonproliferation and US support for Democratic allies in Europe,” she said.

This is not the first time McBride has been misgendered or has been the center of policy changes as it relates to transgender people.

Before McBride was sworn into office, Republican members worked to place a ban on transgender women from using women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol.

In late November, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced as policy that transgender women cannot use women’s restrooms at the Capitol and in House office buildings, as well as in changing rooms and locker rooms.

“It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol,” Johnson said in a statement announcing the policy. “Women deserve women’s only spaces.”

Then, before giving her first floor speech on Feb. 8, McBride was misgendered by Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill.

“The Chair recognizes the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride,” Miller said.

DOJ says it will appeal Abrego Garcia ruling, releases documents tying him to gang
(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice filed notice Wednesday that it will appeal the order from a federal judge requiring the government to facilitate the return of wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador, on the same day the it released two documents that were previously used to allegedly tie him to the criminal gang MS-13.

The two forms the government present as evidence — a gang field interview sheet from the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland and an additional form from the Department of Homeland Security — base Abrego Garcia’s alleged gang affiliation on his clothing and information from a confidential informant described as a “past proven and reliable source of information.”

The reports provide no other information beyond the clothing and confidential informant to justify the claim that Abrego Garcia is a ranking gang member.

Abrego Garcia is entering his second month in an El Salvador mega-prison after he was deported there on March 15 despite being issued a 2019 court order barring his deportation to his home country due to the fear of persecution.

His attorneys and his wife have denied he is a member of MS-13, and his lawyers have called into question the validity of the document by alleging the detective who authored it was later suspended.

DHS Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told ABC News’ Jay O’Brien on Tuesday that Abrego Garcia’s deportation to El Salvador was the result of a “clerical error” and that “he should have been sent to a detention center in Mexico, Nicaragua, Egypt.”

According to the gang field interview sheet – a report of the police’s interaction with Abrego Garcia – he was approached by police in 2019 after they said he was loitering in a Home Depot parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland.

The report noted that Abrego Garcia wore a Chicago Bulls hat and hoodie emblazoned with images of rolls of money covering the eyes and ears of former U.S. presidents, which police claimed tied Abrego Garcia to the gang.

“Officers know such clothing to be indicative of the Hispanic gang culture,” the report said, noting that the meaning of the clothing is “see no evil, hear no evil and say no evil.”

“Wearing the Chicago Bulls hat represents that they are a member in good standing with the MS-13,” the report said.

According to the report, officers contacted a “past proven and reliable source of information” who said that Abrego Garcia was a ranking member of MS-13. Abrego Garcia had the rank of “Chequeo” and had the moniker “Chele,” according to the informant. According to the DOJ, a chequeo is a low level member of MS-13.

The DHS report added that Abrego Garcia was in possession of $1,178 at the time of his arrest.

The report noted that Abrego Garcia was in the company of three other men when he was arrested, one of whom, according to police, had an extensive criminal history and was known as an active gang member. Another was linked to MS-13 based on a confidential source, the report said.

Police said they were unable to link the third man to the gang, writing that “MS-13 gang members are only allowed to hang around other members or prospects for the gang.”

The other document — a DHS I-213 form — cited the Prince George’s County Police Department field interview sheet to claim that Abrego Garcia was “identified” and “validated” as a member of MS-13. Abrego Garcia denied having any information about the gang or human smuggling, according to the DHS report.

An immigration judge who denied Abrego Garcia bond in 2019 cited both reports as the main evidence to conclude he posed a risk to the community.

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers have highlighted apparent inconsistencies in the DHS report, saying it offers contradictory assessments regarding whether Abrego Garcia feared being removed to El Salvador.

His attorneys have also highlighted that the confidential information linked Abrego Garcia to the Western clique of MS-13, which principally operates on Long Island, where they say he has never lived.

The report also noted that the two other alleged gang members at the Home Depot parking lot were members of a different MS-13 clique.

Wednesday’s developments came a day after U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered government officials to testify under oath because, she said, they had “done nothing to aid in Abrego Garcia’s release from custody and return to the United States,” despite the Supreme Court directing the Trump administration to “‘facilitate’ Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador.”

Per Judge Xinis’ orders, the Trump administration on Wednesday submitted its daily status update on Abrego Garcia, saying that were “no further updates.”

“Given the government’s prior clear and unequivocal notice to the Court regarding how the government will facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return within the contours of existing law and regulation, there are no further updates,” Joseph Mazzarra, the Acting General Counsel for the Department of Homeland Security, said in the update.

‘Margarita-gate’: Sen. Chris Van Hollen slams efforts to stage optics of meeting with Abrego Garcia
(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., set out to El Salvador this week to find Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man at the center of an erroneous deportation, and get answers about his condition.

While he was relieved to get a chance to meet the Abrego Garcia face to face on Thursday, the senator slammed El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and President Donald Trump for what he said was a setup to defame him and the deportee.

Van Hollen said Friday that what he called “margarita-gate” was manufactured by Bukele and his officials after they posted a photo of his meeting with Abrego Garcia at a table with what appeared to be filled margarita glasses.

The senator said those glasses were put on the table partway during the meeting by El Salvador officials and that neither he nor the deportee touched the drinks.

“Everything happens because Bukele says it could happen. And if you look at the video you sent out right afterwards with the fake margaritas, you can see that all of that was a setup,” Van Hollen told reporters.

The senator poked holes in the story that was being spread by Bukele’s and Trump’s allies and said the entire meeting was suspect from the beginning.

After being denied access to CECOT, the super prison that the government originally said was holding Abrego Garcia, Van Hollen said he was ready to fly back to the U.S. Thursday but got a message that the deportee was available to meet.

The El Salvador government tried to have the meeting poolside, but the senator said he had them take it indoors in a dining area. During the meeting, Van Hollen and Abrego Garcia had glasses of water and a coffee cup on their tables, which appeared in a photo posted by the senator.

The senator said that at one point during the hourlong meeting, officials put glasses on the table that appeared to have liquid inside with salt or sugar rims on top. Van Hollen said he had no idea what the liquid was.

The glass in front of Abrego Garcia had less liquid than the other glass, according to Van Hollen.

“They tried to make it look like, I assume, that he drank out of it,” the senator said.

Van Hollen said the insinuations about the margarita glasses don’t hold up under scrutiny.

“They made a mistake,” he said of the government officials. “If you sip out of one of those glasses, some of whatever it was, salt or sugar, would disappear. You would see a gap. There’s no gap. No one drank anything.”

El Salvador’s government has not commented on the senator’s claim.

Trump was asked about the photo of the meetings with the glasses earlier Friday and criticized Van Hollen as “fake” and repeated disputed claims that Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 member.

“They’re all fake, and they have no interest in that prisoner. That prisoner’s record is unbelievably bad,” Trump said before listing crimes of which other MS-13 members have been convicted.

None of the allegations made about Abrego Garcia’s being part of MS-13 have been made in court documents. Abrego Garcia’s family and attorneys have denied the gang allegations.

Van Hollen stressed that Trump is trying to divert attention from the fact that the U.S. government is not complying with the Supreme Court’s unanimous order that it facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. by bringing up gang violence.

“I mean, this is a guy who’s been in CECOT. This guy has been detained. They want to create this appearance that life was just lovely for Kilmar, which, of course, is a big fat lie,” he said.

The senator added that the case goes beyond Abrego Garcia.

“This case is not about just one man. It’s about protecting the constitutional rights of everyone who resides in the United States of America,” he said.

