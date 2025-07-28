What’s in Trump’s trade agreement with the European Union?

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump unveiled a trade agreement with the European Union on Sunday, making it the latest in a series of accords as the White House threatens to slap tariffs on dozens of countries this week.

Prior to the agreement, the European Union faced the prospect of a 30% tariff rate set to take effect Aug. 1. Instead, products from one of the largest U.S. trade partners will be slapped with a 15% tariff.

In exchange, the EU said European companies would buy $750 billion worth of energy-related goods over three years and invest an extra $600 billion in the U.S.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump touted the agreement as the “biggest deal ever made.” The White House has yet to release full details of the accord.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement “creates certainty in uncertain times. It delivers stability and predictability for citizens and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Here’s what to know about what’s in the trade agreement and what comes next:

What’s in the U.S. trade agreement with the European Union?

The trade agreement lowers the tariff rate on European products to 15%, putting it below the threatened rate of 30% but higher than a universal rate of 10% faced by nearly all imports.

The 15% tariffs on European products match the level of levies established for Japanese goods in a separate agreement last week. A trade agreement with Vietnam earlier this month set U.S. tariffs at 20%, while Chinese goods currently face 30% tariffs.

The agreement includes tariff exemptions for aircraft, semiconductor equipment and some chemical and agricultural goods, von der Leyen said.

The European Union purchased about $370 billion worth of U.S. products in 2024, while the U.S. bought about $605 billion worth of Japanese goods, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, a government agency.

Last year, the U.S. goods trade deficit with the EU was $235.6 billion, which marked a nearly 13% increase from 2023, the agency said.

Top U.S imports from Europe include pharmaceuticals, cars, machinery, wine and perfume.

Tariffs typically raise prices as importers pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers, though prices have largely averted major tariff-related hikes so far.

In exchange for the softening of U.S. tariffs, the EU agreed to reduce its tariff on U.S.-made cars from 10% to 2.5%.

The EU also said European companies would buy $750 billion worth of energy-related goods over three years and invest an extra $600 billion in the U.S.

What’s next ahead of Trump’s tariff deadline on Aug. 1?

So far, Trump has brokered agreements with the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan and the European Union. The White House also reached a preliminary accord with China that lowered tit-for-tat tariffs previously imposed by the world’s two largest economies.

On Friday, tariffs are set to take effect for dozens of additional countries, including some of the nation’s major trade partners: Canada, Mexico, South Korea and Brazil.

For his part, the president has insisted that the on-again, off-again levies make up a key part of his negotiation strategy.

“The president and his trade team want to cut the best deals for the American people and the American worker,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month when she announced the Aug. 1 deadline.

When asked on Sunday whether the Aug. 1 deadline could be extended, Trump said, “No.”

“Aug. 1 is there for everyone,” Trump added. “The deals all start on Aug. 1.”

Winners of Trump’s meme coin contest potentially include foreign investors
(WASHINGTON) — The race to win tickets to an exclusive crypto dinner gala with President Donald Trump at his private golf club in Virginia on May 22 ended with top 220 holders of the Trump meme coin winning invitations to the black tie gala, the coin’s official X account announced Monday.

A “leaderboard” of the top 220 holders appearing on the website did not display the identities of the winners, but it listed numerous wallets that some crypto experts have linked to possible foreign individuals and entities, heightening concerns about potential conflicts of interest arising from the Trump family’s businesses and foreign interests.

According to the meme coin’s website, the top 25 “VIP holders” were also invited to what it described as an “Exclusive Reception before Dinner” and a “Special VIP Tour.”

As the Trump family stands to potentially take in tens of millions of dollars from the coin’s transactions and possibly even more from its ownership of the coin, the price of Trump’s meme coin has been in constant fluctuation over the past three weeks, with numerous supporters and crypto enthusiasts flocking to purchase the coin to secure a seat at the gala while numerous others sell the coin to profit off the hype.

The coin’s price dropped rapidly on Monday as the competition ended, and was priced at $12.59 as of 4 p.m. ET. When the gala competition was first announced last year, the coin’s price jumped by more than 55% and later reached a high of nearly $16.42, according to Coinbase.com.

While fluctuations in the Trump coin’s price have resulted in massive profits for a fortunate few, hundreds of thousands of investors have reportedly lost money on the coin. According to CNBC’s reporting of blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis’ data, roughly 764,000 crypto wallets have lost money on Trump meme coin investments, while 58 wallets have made millions from their Trump coin investments.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Although the coin’s website had earlier advertised a “Special VIP White House tour” for the top 25 coin holders, as of Monday afternoon it simply said “Special VIP tour,” without mentioning the White House. Additionally, the website included a disclaimer saying the tour is being arranged by the Fight Fight Fight LLC, and that the president himself is appearing as a “guest.”

In its social media announcement about the conclusion of the contest, the post also announced a “rewards points program” and the awarding of “exclusive NFTs” for the winners.

According to crypto experts, the wallet of the top coin holder — nicknamed “Sun” and currently holding roughly $16.6 million worth of the Trump meme coin — is owned by a foreign crypto exchange advised by Chinese billionaire Justin Sun, who recently moderated a panel discussion between Eric Trump and Zack Witkoff at a crypto conference in Dubai, where Witkoff announced the other Trump family crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, had partnered in a $2 billion business deal with an Abu Dahbi state-backed investment firm. Justin Sun did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Sun is also one of World Liberty Financials’ biggest investors, purchasing $75 million worth of its coin the day before Trump’s inauguration earlier this year. A month after that investment, SEC lawyers under the Trump administration moved to halt an alleged fraud case against Sun, who along with his companies has denied wrongdoing.

The second top holder, a Singaporean entity identified by crypto experts as likely being MemeCore, and nicknamed “MeCo,” has been more vocal about their race to secure a VIP ticket — publicly soliciting followers to send Trump coin to their wallet so they can achieve “#1 on the $TRUMP leaderboard” and “conquer the entire meme space,” with the promise of returning the tokens after the event.

In all, the top 220 folders hold a total of 13.7 million Trump coins, valued at nearly $14 million as of 4 p.m. ET Monday, according to Coinbase.com.

Notably, 17 out of the top 220 coin holders on the leaderboard, including one in the top 25, appeared to hold zero Trump coin as of Monday afternoon — possibly meaning that they sold their holdings before the contest ended.

Experts say this is possible because the top 220 holders were chosen based on “time weighted holdings,” which were calculated based on “both the amount and duration” of one’s holdings from April 23 through May 12. “The longer you hold, the higher your weighted score becomes,” the website says.

It’s not clear if the zero Trump coin holders will get invited to the event.

Trump floats lower tariffs on China. What would it mean for prices?
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday voiced a willingness to ease tariffs on China, saying on social media it “seems right” to slash levies from 145% to 80%.

The announcement arrives a day before Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to begin trade negotiations with Chinese officials at a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

The potential tariff reduction floated by Trump may avert a virtual standstill of trade between the world’s two largest economies, but the move would not substantially ease expected price increases for goods such as clothes, sneakers and toys, analysts told ABC News.

Product shortages would also remain a possibility at the lower tariff rate, they added.

“A tariff of 80% would still have a dramatic effect,” Christian vom Lehn, an economics professor at Brigham Young University, told ABC News. “It would mean a significant impact for consumers.”

Trump last month sharply increased tariffs on China, prompting China to retaliate with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods. The tit-for-tat measures set off a trade war with the third-largest U.S. trade partner, which accounted for nearly $440 billion worth of imports last year.

The tariffs elicited warnings from a slew of companies about the risk of price increases for U.S shoppers.

Toy giant Mattel warned in an earnings report this week of plans to shift some of its supply chain outside China, adding that when necessary it would take “pricing action in its U.S. business.” The move follows similar messages from electronics chain Best Buy as well as Chinese e-commerce retailers Shein and Temu.

Chinese shipments to the U.S. have dropped significantly, falling 21% in April compared to a year earlier, data from China’s General Administration of Customs on Friday showed.

Risks for consumers would continue to linger for two key reasons, analysts said: An 80% tariff would still amount to a punishing tax on imports, while uncertainty about the chance of another policy shift would make it difficult for companies to take full advantage of the lower rate.

Tariffs raise prices for consumers if importers fail to swallow the tax burden by eating into their profits or requesting a supplier sell the product at a lower rate in order to offset a share of the cost.

Under the current 145% tariff on Chinese goods, suppliers and importers face immense pressure as they try to bear some of the tax cost out of concern that higher prices would hurt sales, experts told ABC News. Due to the sky-high tariff, however, many sellers have little choice but to hike prices or risk losses, they added.

Those dynamics would remain in place at an 80% tariff rate, since it would still far exceed many companies’ capacity to offset the added cost with lower profits, ​​Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University.

“An 80% tariff really doesn’t change things too much,” Miller said.

Trump’s announcement of a potential reduction of the tariff on China came two days after Trump ruled out any such lowering of the tariff level before negotiations.

The developments followed a weeks-long back and forth during which the two sides disputed whether they had already started discussing the tariffs.

The general sense of uncertainty would remain even after U.S. tariffs were to reach 80%, making it difficult for businesses to adapt their supply chains in a manner that would substantially ease costs and, in turn, offer relief for consumers, some analysts said.

“Even at a lower tariff, companies would have to be wondering whether this might go up again or or possibly come down again,” David Andolfatto, an economist at the University of Miami, told ABC News.

If companies could trust the possible 80% tariff level as a long-term policy stance, they may choose to reroute supply chains outside China or even initiate plans for some domestic production, Andolfatto said.

But each trade policy announcement put forward by Trump appears subject to change, Andolfatto said, noting several modifications already undertaken by Trump.

“If anything changes, the Trump administration can unilaterally react and come back to the negotiating table,” Andolfatto added.

For his part, Bessent has referred to the White House approach as a negotiating tactic, describing the policy changes as “strategic uncertainty.”

Testifying before a House subcommittee this week, Bessent said the Trump administration had commenced negotiations with 17 of the top 18 U.S. trade partners, excluding China. Those countries account for the vast majority of U.S. foreign trade, Bessent said.

Trump unveiled the framework for a trade agreement with the United Kingdom on Thursday, marking the first such accord with any nation since the White House suspended some of its far-reaching “Liberation Day” tariffs last month.

“Every country wants to be making deals,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday, noting the upcoming talks between Bessent and Chinese officials.

“That will be very interesting,” Trump said.

Stocks mixed after Trump issues tariffs on EU, Mexico
(NEW YORK) — Stocks were mixed in early trading on Monday after President Donald Trump over the weekend issued 30% tariffs on the European Union and Mexico, rekindling tensions with two of the largest U.S. trade partners and threatening to raise consumer prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 115 points, or 0.26%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.15%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up 0.04%.

Trump on Saturday announced new tariffs on the European Union and Mexico that will take effect on Aug. 1. That start date matches the onset of levies issued for more than 20 other countries in recent days, including top trade partners Canada, Japan and South Korea.

In a letter posted on his social media platform, Trump faulted Mexico for its alleged failure to stop the transport of fentanyl into the U.S. Between September and April, nearly all fentanyl seized by the U.S. came through the southern border with Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, or CBP.

In response to a previous set of tariffs issued in February, Mexico vowed to take steps to address the transport of fentanyl, prompting Trump to temporarily pause the levies.

In a statement posted on X, Mexican economic minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico had already been negotiating with the U.S. to “protect businesses and jobs.”

“We were informed that, as part of the profound changes in U.S. trade policy, all countries will receive a letter signed by the President of the United States establishing new tariffs starting August 1st,” Ebrard said. “We stated at the meeting that this was an unfair deal and that we did not agree with it.”

Trump sharply criticized the EU in a separate letter posted on social media, claiming the the U.S. runs an unacceptably high trade deficit with the EU. In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU remains committed to “dialogue, stability, and a constructive transatlantic partnership.”

ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh and Patricio Chile contributed to this report.

