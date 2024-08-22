What’s next for Alaska, Hawaiian Airlines merger, how it could impact future flights

What’s next for Alaska, Hawaiian Airlines merger, how it could impact future flights
A Hawaiian Airlines airplane takes off near an Alaska Airlines airplane at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Dec. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines are one step closer to closing a $1.9 billion deal that would mark the largest consolidation of any U.S. carrier since 2016.

The deadline for regulatory review by the Department of Justice expired earlier this week without any interference, meaning the two companies have cleared the first major hurdle for their merger plans, which were first announced last December.

In order for the deal to move forward, it will need to pass scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Transportation — a customary closing condition — which includes an interim exemption application.

The Justice Department has already been skeptical of airline partnerships and most recently blocked the proposed merger of JetBlue and Spirit.

While it’s not immediately clear how long the approvals process could take, experts have said it can take years for the behind-the-scenes logistics to settle into place.

Pending the remaining approvals, this acquisition would be the second for Alaska Airlines within the past decade, after it beat out JetBlue in a bidding war for Virgin America.

Under the proposed Hawaiian-Alaska merger, both airlines would remain intact and continue to operate under their current names.

Alaska Airlines statement on next steps for Hawaiian merger

“This is a significant milestone in the process to join our airlines,” the SeaTac, Washington-based carrier announced in a statement this week. “During the HSR [Hart–Scott–Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act] time period, Alaska worked closely with the Hawai’i Attorney General to reinforce and expand upon our commitments for the future of Hawaiian Airlines and to Hawai’i consumers. These include plans to maintain the Hawaiian Airlines brand and local jobs and continue providing strong service between, to, and from the Islands.”

The airline also said that following the potential next steps, “we will complete work to close the transaction, and proceed with integrating the two companies, welcoming Hawaiian Airlines guests and employees into Alaska Air Group, and expanding benefits and choice for consumers throughout Hawai’i, the Asia-Pacific region, continental United States and globally.”

Governor of Hawaii comments on possible airline merger

After the latest details on the merger were released, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a statement that he and his staff have worked with Alaska Airlines leadership over the past few months “to carefully review the potential impacts of a consolidation, and we insisted that any changes expand travel options for our residents and preserve union jobs.”

“Alaska has reinforced commitments to our state and will maintain the Hawaiian Airlines brand, preserve and grow union jobs in our Hawai’i, as well as continue to provide crucial passenger and air cargo service to, from, and within the islands,” he said. “The merger will vastly expand the number of destinations throughout North America for Hawai’i residents that can be reached nonstop or one-stop from the islands, and HawaiianMiles members will retain the value of their miles while gaining access to more destinations around the world.”

Green added that he’s “confident” this merger would “offer more travel options for Hawai’i residents and local businesses” and “enhance competition across the U.S. airline industry.”

What a merger of Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines means for travelers

The travel experts at Going.com — formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights — weighed in on the possible deal and what it could potentially mean for customers.

“Competition between airlines is the single biggest cause of cheap flights. A merger between two airlines — whose route maps have a portion of flights that overlap — would result not in more cheap flights for consumers but, to some extent, fewer,” Katy Nastro, a spokesperson for Going, told ABC News.

Additionally, the team of experts believe that certain markets may be affected worse than others.

“The Justice Department did not require concessions, meaning that Alaska could eventually make some cuts on routes that consistently underperform, such as the inter-island routes,” she explained.

There has been no official statement from the airline about when or where any possible changes to routes would take place.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Stocks recover some losses after tumultuous trading, calls grow for a Fed rate cut
Stocks recover some losses after tumultuous trading, calls grow for a Fed rate cut
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stocks plummeted on Monday as markets worldwide reckoned with a disappointing jobs report last week that fueled concern of a possible recession.

When markets opened on Monday morning, the S&P 500 fell about 4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell roughly 1,000 points, or nearly 3%.

By the end of the trading day, markets had recovered some of the losses but each of the major stock indexes remained down more than 2%. The S&P 500 fell 3%, suffering its largest loss in a single trading session since 2022.

The market downturn triggered calls for a large interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s next meeting in September. Some investors voiced an even more urgent request for a rare emergency rate cut as soon as this week.

Japan’s main Nikkei 225 stock index dropped more than 12%, its worst day of trading since 1987.

In early U.S. trading, chipmaker Nvidia plunged more than 14%. Apple fell more than 8%.

“Investors are feeling massive pain globally,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at investment firm Wedbush, said in a note to clients. U.S. markets, he added, are “trading heavy in the red across the board.”

Employers hired 114,000 workers in July, falling well short of economist expectations of 185,000 jobs added, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data on Friday showed. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, the highest level since October 2021.

The unemployment rate has soared this year from 3.7% to 4.3%. That trend has triggered a recession indicator known as the “Sahm Rule,” which says that a rise of 0.5 percentage points in the unemployment rate within a 12-month period typically precedes a recession.

On Sunday, Goldman Sachs economists raised the probability of a U.S. recession in the next year from 15% to 25%.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What is Tim Walz’s record on the economy? Look at Minnesota
What is Tim Walz’s record on the economy? Look at Minnesota
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

(Bloomington, Minn.) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, has enacted economic policies in the state on key issues like job creation and taxes.

The track record, stretching back to 2018, indicates how he may approach such issues if granted the nation’s second-highest office.

His positions could also help shape perceptions of the Harris-Walz ticket on the economy, which ranks as one of the most important issues among voters.

Here’s what to know about where Walz stands on key economic issues:

Jobs

During his tenure, Walz has sought to boost employment in Minnesota.

In 2020, he enacted the $1.9 billion Local Jobs and Projects Plan, which invested in construction and renovation projects as a means of restoring employment after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, the state has lagged behind the nation as a whole in the number of jobs created since the outbreak of the pandemic. Total nonfarm payrolls in Minnesota have grown by just 0.5% since 2020, which lags far behind a rate of 5.8% nationwide over that period, according to a Reuters analysis of data released by the Bureau of Labor statistics.

Walz has signed into law a series of measures viewed as pro-worker. Last year, Minnesota established paid sick and medical leave, banned non-compete agreements and expanded protections for Amazon warehouse workers. In May, Minnesota enacted a measure providing a raise for Uber and Lyft drivers while averting a threat made by those companies to stop doing business in the state.

The AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest labor organization, praised the selection of Walz as vice presidential nominee. “We know that Gov. Walz will be a strong partner in the Harris White House, fighting every day to improve the lives of workers in communities across America,” AFL-CIO President Liz Schuler said in a statement on Tuesday.

Taxes

Last year, Walz enacted tax reform legislation that included a child tax credit worth up to $1,750 for each child 17 years old and younger in households earning up to about $96,000 a year

In addition, Walz expanded tax exemptions for social security payments as well as income resulting from student loan forgiveness.

To help offset these tax cuts, Walz enacted tax increases for some wealthy individuals and corporations. The state imposed a 1% surtax on capital gains, dividends, and other investment income that exceeds $1 million in a year. He also raised taxes for corporations that bring in a portion of their revenue abroad.

Minnesota is expected to end 2025 with a $3.7 billion budget surplus, according to a projection issued in February by the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget, a state agency.

“Minnesota stands apart from the pack with a moderately progressive tax system that asks slightly more of the rich than of low- and middle-income families,” the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a non-partisan think tank, said on Tuesday.

Tax Foundation, a non-partisan advocacy group focused on tax reform, on Tuesday pointed to Walz’s record of supporting some tax increases.

“Gov. Walz’s tax policy record is notable because of how much it contrasts with broader national trends,” the organization said. “In recent years, most governors have championed tax cuts. Walz, rare among his peers, chose tax increases.”

Economic growth and inflation

In recent years, economic growth in Minnesota has trailed the rate of growth in the U.S. overall.

In 2023, inflation-adjusted gross domestic product in Minnesota grew 1.2%, less than half of the 2.5% expansion nationwide, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data showed. The previous year, Minnesota’s inflation-adjusted GDP grew nearly one percentage point slower than the rate nationwide, according to BEA data.

Inflation in a key metropolitan area of Minnesota, meanwhile, is lower than the nationwide average.

As of May, prices in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington area rose 2.6% over the previous year, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed. Consumer prices increased 3.3% nationwide over that period, BLS found.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hatch Baby recalls nearly one million sound machines due to shock hazard
Hatch Baby recalls nearly one million sound machines due to shock hazard
United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

(NEW YORK) — Hatch, a popular sleep aid device company, has recalled more than 900,000 of its Rest 1st Generation sound machines due to a shock hazard.

“In partnership and compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Hatch has issued a voluntary recall for power adapters issued with some Hatch Rest 1st generation devices, which were primarily sold between 2019 and 2022,” the company stated in an online recall notice.

“The recall is specific to power adapters issued by Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. after learning that the white housing of these power adapters can come off when removing them from the power outlet, leaving the power prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard to consumers,” the statement continued.

Hatch added on its website, “The company is pursuing this recall voluntarily as part of its commitment to consumer safety and incident prevention.”

Details of Hatch sound machine recall

About 919,400 products have been impacted by the recall, according to the CPSC.

The affected power adapters, which have a white rectangular plastic housing that plugs directly into the wall socket, bear the model number CYAP05 050100U.

“The model number, amps ‘1.0A,’ ‘Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD,’ and ‘Made in China’ are printed in black near the prongs on the power adapter,” the CPSC stated. “The power adapter was not sold separately.”

Incidents reported due to Hatch sound machines

As of time of publication, Hatch said it has “received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, including two reports of consumers who experienced a minor electrical shock.”

Where recalled Hatch products were sold

The Rest 1st Generation sound machines were sold online directly from the Hatch website and Amazon, as well as at BuyBuyBaby, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and BestBuy stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2022.

What consumers can do if they have a recalled Hatch sound machine

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and contact Hatch for a free replacement power adapter,” CPSC stated. “Consumers should unplug the cord, cut the cord on the recalled power adapter, take a photo of the adapter showing the model number and the cut cord, upload the photo, and provide their name and mailing address at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall.”

The agency added, “Hatch is contacting all registered owners directly.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.