What’s next for Lyle and Erik Menendez after they were both denied parole?

This combination of two booking photos provided by the California Department of Corrections shows Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez. Photo Credit: CDCR

(NEW YORK) —  Lyle and Erik Menendez have been behind bars for 35 years, and when both brothers were denied parole last week, their case reached another barricade.

But the brothers still have three potential paths to freedom:

Parole

The brothers were initially sentenced to life without parole for the 1989 shotgun killings of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. Lyle Menendez, then 21, and Erik Menendez, then 18, said they committed the murders in self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father.

This May, a judge resentenced them to 50 years to life in prison, making them immediately eligible for parole under youth offender parole laws. The judge said he was moved by the supportive letters from prison guards and was amazed by the work the brothers had accomplished to better the lives of their fellow inmates.

At their first parole hearings last week, both Lyle and Erik Menendez were denied release.

In separate hearings, commissioners stressed how the brothers repeatedly broke rules in prison, like illegal cellphone use.

“While cellphones may seem like something innocuous,” ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire said, the parole commissioners focused on “the criminality that allowed those cellphones to get into the prison,” like smuggling and bribes. “The money that was associated with trying to get those cellphones in oftentimes go to gangs within the prison,” Buckmire explained.

The brothers can apply for parole again in three years. With good behavior in prison, that wait can potentially be shortened to 18 months.

Clemency

A second possible path to release is clemency, which California Gov. Gavin Newsom can grant at any time.

“He can provide clemency in the form of commutation, further reducing the sentence of the brothers, making them eligible for release even today,” Buckmire said. “Or, a pardon, giving them a full forgiveness of the crime.”

“That has some political undertones,” Buckmire continued, “and no one knows just yet what information the governor will take from this parole hearing to use to either grant clemency or not.”

Bid for a new trial

The third path is the brothers’ habeas corpus petition, which they submitted in 2023 to try to get another trial based on new evidence not originally presented in court.

The petition presents two pieces of new evidence. One is allegations from a former member of the boy band Menudo, who revealed in the 2023 docuseries “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” that he was raped by Jose Menendez. The second is a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders detailing his alleged abuse; the cousin testified about the alleged abuse at trial, but the letter — which would have corroborated the cousin’s testimony — wasn’t unearthed until several years ago, according to the brothers’ attorney.

Defense attorneys argue that the “newfound information … would have resulted in a lesser penalty at trial,” Buckmire said.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who is firmly opposed to the brothers’ release, filed a response to the habeas corpus petition this month, stating that he “concluded that this petition does not come close to meeting the factual or legal standard to warrant a new trial.”

“The central defense of the Menendez brothers at trial has always been self-defense, not sexual abuse. The jury rejected this self-defense defense in finding them guilty of the horrific murders they perpetrated; five different appellate state and federal courts have affirmed those convictions, and nothing in the so-called ‘new’ evidence challenges any of those determinations,” Hochman said in a statement. “Our opposition to this ‘Hail Mary’ effort to obtain a new trial over 30 years later makes clear that justice, the facts, and the law demand the convictions stand.”

The petition is pending. The final decision will be made by a judge.

Suspect in killing of Israeli Embassy staffers indicted on hate crime charges
Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The alleged gunman who fatally shot two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., has been indicted on hate crime and murder charges, court records show.

The indictment against Elias Rodriguez, filed Wednesday, alleges he had “expressed support for violence against Israelis” in the days and months leading up to the killing of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim outside the Capitol Jewish Museum on May 21.

“Violence against anyone in this District will not be tolerated, especially violence which has hate at its core and is the genesis of violence,” D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said at a press conference on Thursday formally announcing the indictment. “The president put me here to do a job, to clean up the District, to make sure that crime doesn’t overshadow this phenomenal city, our nation’s capital.”

Pirro noted the indictment includes a provision that could allow the Justice Department to seek the death penalty if Rodriguez is convicted by a jury.

Pirro also said she personally spoke to Lischinsky and Milgrim’s parents prior to her announcement, who she described as “broken” as a result of Rodriguez’s alleged actions. She said they will have an “opportunity and a right to put their inputs into what decision we ultimately make” regarding the death penalty.

Rodriguez has remained in custody since his arrest and has not yet entered a plea in his case. A public defender representing him did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

He was initially charged via criminal complaint a day after the shooting with first-degree murder, murder of a foreign official, causing death through the use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Pirro emphasized at the time that the charges were only initial in nature.

The indictment adds two federal counts of hate crime resulting in death and two local counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

Early last month, prosecutors in Rodriguez’s case sought an extension for time to return an indictment against him, noting the complex and unusual nature of the charges he was facing.

Federal prosecutors cite in the indictment a document allegedly authored by Rodriguez titled “Explication,” dated just one day before the shooting. In the writings, the author addresses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and suggests the latest death toll has been underestimated.

Prosecutors also point to online posts and messages allegedly written by Rodriguez dating back to January 2024 that they say showed support for violence against Israelis. Among them, on Jan. 1, 2024, Rodriguez allegedly posted to social media, “Happy New Year, Death to Israel,” according to the indictment.

Rodriguez was seen in videos shouting “Free, Free Palestine!” inside the museum just minutes after he allegedly shot Lischinsky and Milgrim dozens of times, and later allegedly told police upon his arrest, “I did it for Palestine.”

The complaint alleges that Rodriguez shot the couple in the back and then fired again at Milgrim as she tried to crawl away.

Lischinsky, 30, was a researcher in the political department of the Israeli Embassy, while Milgrim, 26, organized U.S. missions to Israel.

FBI, DHS warn of ‘elevated threat’ to Jewish community in new PSA
Police cordon off Pearl Street following an attack on the Pearl Street Mall, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. Chet Strange/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are warning of an “elevated threat” facing the Jewish community in the wake of two attacks: Sunday’s Molotov cocktail assault in Boulder, Colorado, and last month’s killing of two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington, D.C.

The Israel-Hamas conflict “may motivate other violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators with similar grievances to conduct violence against Jewish and Israeli communities and their supporters,” the FBI and DHS said in a public service announcement issued Thursday night. “Foreign terrorist organizations also may try to exploit narratives related to the conflict to inspire attacks in the United States.”

The public should “remain vigilant” and “report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement,” the agencies said.

The PSA references Sunday’s attack in Boulder when Mohamed Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at a group of marchers advocating for the release of Israeli hostages, according to prosecutors. Fifteen people, including a Holocaust survivor, were injured, officials said.

Soliman, who was arrested at the scene, allegedly yelled “Free Palestine” during the attack, the FBI said.

Soliman later told police “he wanted to kill all Zionist people,” court documents said. He “said this had nothing to do with the Jewish community and was specific in the Zionist group supporting the killings of people on his land (Palestine),” documents said.

Soliman has been charged with a federal hate crime as well as 118 state charges, including attempted murder, assault and explosives charges. He has not entered a plea in either case.

The PSA also mentions the May 21 killings of two Israeli Embassy staff members. Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were fatally shot as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C. When the suspect was arrested, he began to chant, “free, free Palestine,” according to police.

The Anti-Defamation League has documented a dramatic rise in acts of hate targeting Jewish people in the U.S. since the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel. In 2024, the ADL said it recorded a record high of 9,354 antisemitic incidents in the U.S., marking a 344% increase over the past five years and a 893% increase over the past 10 years.

“I am angry,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said a news conference in Boulder on Wednesday.

“It’s way past time for our political leaders, community groups, media outlets, tech platforms, faith leaders to take action before more Jewish blood is spilled. And it’s way past time to stop excusing antisemitic rhetoric,” he said.

Greenblatt urged the public to speak out against hate and shared small, specific actions people can take.

“Flag a hateful post, sign a petition, attend a service, make a comment in city council,” he said.

Climate change is amplifying extreme rain events in the Northeast, research shows
Climate change is amplifying extreme rain events in the Northeast, research shows
WABC

(NEW YORK) — The extreme rainfall that occurred in the Northeast on Monday will likely occur more often in the future as a result of climate change, research shows.

The Northeast has experienced the largest regional increase of extreme precipitation in the U.S., with a 60% increase in recent decades, according to the U.S. government’s Fifth National Climate Assessment, a summary of the latest climate science research findings by 14 different federal agencies, published in November 2023.

Extreme precipitation events are very rare, defined as the top 1% of daily precipitation events.

While it’s problematic to attribute any specific weather event solely to climate change, global warming is amplifying naturally occurring events, like the torrent of rain that fell on the Northeast on Monday evening, making them more intense.

New York City’s Central Park preliminarily recorded its second-highest hourly rainfall total since 1943, measuring 2.07 inches of precipitation in one hour at around 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The amount of rain that fell in one hour represents a 1-in-20-year flood for Central Park, meaning there is a 5% chance it could happen in any given year.

The record for most precipitation in one hour in Central Park was set on Sept. 1, 2021, when the remnants from Hurricane Ida caused 3.15 inches of rain to fall, flooding basement apartments in the city and killing 13 people.

The deluge of water caused subway lines to flood, with water even rushing from platforms and into train cars. In at least one instance, the city sewer overflowed into the subway system, according to the city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Between one and five inches of water fell in neighboring northern and central New Jersey, with the highest totals measured in the regions around Plainfield, New Jersey and White Plains, New York – about five inches, according to the NWS. Metro-North and New Jersey Transit commuter train lines experienced service disruptions due to downed trees and flooding, and numerous roadways in the region were closed due to floodwaters. Two people were killed when their car was swept into the overflowing Cedar Brook river in Plainfield, officials said.

According to climate scientists, human-amplified climate change is causing extreme rainfall events to become more frequent and more intense. More intense extreme rainfall events also increase the frequency and scale of flash flooding as the influx of water is more than existing infrastructure was built to handle, according to the Fifth National Climate Assessment.

Additionally, human-amplified climate change has contributed to increases in the frequency and intensity of the heaviest precipitation events across nearly 70% of the U.S., the Fifth National Climate Assessment found.

ABC News’ Climate and Weather Unit contributed to this report.

