What’s next for ﻿’The Summer I Turned Pretty’﻿?

What’s next for ﻿’The Summer I Turned Pretty’﻿?

Belly (Lola Tung) in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’ (Stephanie Branchu/Prime Video)

(SPOILER ALERT) The Summer I Turned Pretty is being turned into a movie.

The story of the Prime Video romantic drama series will continue past its series finale with a new feature film. It will be written and directed by Jenny Han, who also created the show and wrote the book trilogy that inspired it.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han says, referring to The Summer I Turned Pretty protagonist Isabel “Belly” Conklin. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the love triangle between Belly, played by Lola Tung, and brothers Conrad Fisher and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney﻿ and Gavin Casalegno. It premiered in 2022 and was originally announced to end with the final episode of season 3, which dropped Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Downton Abbey’ creator Julian Fellowes embraces ‘change’ for ‘Grand Finale’
‘Downton Abbey’ creator Julian Fellowes embraces ‘change’ for ‘Grand Finale’
The cast of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.’ (Rory Mulvey)

After six seasons on TV and two movies, Downton Abbey is saying goodbye with a third and final film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Series creator and writer Julian Fellowes says there’s a good reason he decided the story needed one more film.

He tells ABC Audio that after the last movie, where they said goodbye to Maggie Smith‘s Dowager Countess of Grantham, he felt that after 15 years fans needed a goodbye to the rest of the cast.

“I felt they were entitled to have a clearer idea of where they were all headed,” he says, “and that’s what I hope we’ve given them in this film.”

The movie is set in the 1930s, and as the times change, the family and the staff are going through some major changes themselves. Fellowes says he wanted fans to know they were all going to be OK in this new era and were going to “make a place for themselves.”

And while it may have been bittersweet saying goodbye to these characters, Fellowes believes it was the right time to do so.

“Knowing when it’s time to bring something to an end, whether it’s a romance or a TV show, it’s something that, on the whole, it’s good to accept, that everything earthly is finite and the end will come,” he says.

And Fellowes hopes fans come away with a simple message from the film.

“I hope what they take away is that what we all have to do is accept that we must deal with change and that if we can do that, we may be OK. But if we dig in, and refuse to accept change, we won’t be OK.”

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is in theaters now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Prime Video reminds ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fans not to bully cast
Prime Video reminds ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fans not to bully cast
Belly (Lola Tung) and Taylor (Rain Spencer) in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3. (Erika Doss/Prime Video)

The summer I followed community guidelines.

Prime Video has released a statement reminding fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to not participate in bullying behavior on social media targeted toward members of the show’s cast.

The official Summer I Turned Pretty TikTok account has shared a video graphic with the message, “The summer we started acting normal online,” written in the style of the show’s title card.

Its accompanying caption reads, “The show isn’t real but the people playing the characters are.”

The warning message comes after producers for the show have seen “more opportunity for toxic behavior online, where most users feel they can hurl anonymous, overly harsh criticisms,” according to Variety.

This is not the first time Prime Video has issued a warning to fans about online behavior. The streaming service issued a statement asking fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to keep online discourse respectful before the third and final season of the show debuted in July.

“PSA for the Summer community,” the show’s official social accounts shared at the time. “Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer.”

Prime Video listed community guidelines along with the public service announcement, saying it has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech or bullying, targeting cast or crew and harassing or doxxing members of the community.

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty debut each Wednesday through Sept. 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kumail Nanjiani thought ‘Eternals’ would bring Marvel roles ‘for the next 10 years’
Kumail Nanjiani thought ‘Eternals’ would bring Marvel roles ‘for the next 10 years’
Kumail Nanjiani attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kumail Nanjiani expected his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to lead to many more jobs.

The actor portrayed Kingo in the 2021 Chloé Zhao film Eternals, for which he underwent a major physical transformation. Nanjiani spoke about his experience after the film was released during a recent appearance on the Working It Out podcast.

“It came out, it got really bad reviews, and it didn’t do that well. It shattered me too much,” Nanjiani said. “That’s when I was like, ‘Oh, I need to go to therapy to figure this out.’”

One of the things he had to understand “was just realizing too much of my self-esteem was tied up in other people’s reaction to my work,” he said.

Nanjiani said he originally signed on for six Marvel films.

“I was like, ‘This is going to be my job for the next 10 years.’ I signed on for six movies. I signed on for a video game. I signed on for a theme park ride. They make you sign on for all this stuff. You’re like, ‘This is the next 10 years of my life. OK, so I’ll be doing Marvel movies every year, and in between, I’ll do my own little things. Whatever I want to do.’”

The star-studded cast of Eternals included Angelina JolieSalma HayekKit HaringtonBarry KeoghanGemma ChanRichard Madden and Brian Tyree Henry.

“There were a few too many people in Eternals, if the reviews are to be believed,” Nanjiani said. “I loved the movie. I’m very proud of the movie.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.