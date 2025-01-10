‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant gets surprise on-set proposal

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant gets surprise on-set proposal
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

Cue the wedding bells!

A Wheel of Fortune contestant received the surprise of her life when her boyfriend popped the question on the set of the hit game show.

Rhea Susan Mathew returned to play Wheel of Fortune under the assumption that she was there to celebrate the longtime show’s 50th anniversary, as co-host Vanna White explained in a behind-the-scenes YouTube video.

In the video, Mathew solves a phrase puzzle with the correct answer of “Will you marry me?” before the show’s set opens up and her boyfriend, Robin Kuriakose, steps out.

When Mathew starts connecting the dots, her eyes grow wide and her jaw falls open before she approaches her boyfriend and he gets down on one knee.

“Rhea Susan Mathew, will your marry me?” he asks as he holds out an engagement ring.

Mathew, with her hands over her mouth in shock, nods yes before the couple share a kiss.

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram video post, Mathew told Wheel of Fortune social correspondent Maggie Sajak she had no idea her now-fiancé, whom she described as “one of her biggest supporters,” would propose on set.

“I”m still in shock,” she said.

Kuriakose added, “I’m so happy that she got this moment, so thank you guys all for accommodating us and making it happen.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Timothée Chalamet on becoming Bob Dylan for ‘A Complete Unknown’
Timothée Chalamet on becoming Bob Dylan for ‘A Complete Unknown’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Timothée Chalamet is opening up about his experience playing Bob Dylan in the upcoming movie A Complete Unknown.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Chalamet calls playing Dylan “the most unique challenge I’ve taken on,” but notes he gained his confidence by performing all the movie’s music live.

“Maybe it was the least responsible thing on the actor’s part because the music exists and the performances exist,” he said. And while Chalamet did prerecord songs, in the end he opted to sing live during filming because he felt the recorded tunes were “too clean,” noting, “There’s not a single prerecord in the movie.”

While fans may be hoping to learn a lot more about Dylan watching the film, Chalamet warns that they aren’t really seeing a true biopic on the legendary singer.

“This is not definitive, this is interpretive, this is not fact, this is not how it happened,” he says. “This is a fable.”

As for how he approached playing Dylan, Chalamet explains why he didn’t want to directly mimic the singer. 

“Somebody once said to me, ‘You can’t make a movie about a painter because it’s not interesting to watch paint dry,’” he said. “Bob has that element because he’s not one of these forward-facing musicians.”

And while he did have a vocal and dialect coach, Chalamet says he found that it wasn’t “my style” or Dylan’s either.

“Bob did not have a vocal coach. He had two bottles of red wine and four packs of cigarettes,” he said. “There’s no way to impersonate that.”

A Complete Unknown opens Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2025 Golden Globes preview: What to expect, where to watch nominees
2025 Golden Globes preview: What to expect, where to watch nominees
©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Let awards season begin.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday on CBS. Here’s a preview about what to expect from the awards ceremony.

On the movies side of things, the Brady Corbet-directed drama The Brutalist is expected to walk away with some awards. It’s up for drama film, as well as best director and drama actor for Adrien Brody. The film is currently only available to watch in movie theaters, but will be available to stream on Max after its theatrical run concludes.

Sean Baker‘s Anora, which tells the story of a sex worker who marries the wrong man, is also expected to walk away with a victory. It’s up for comedy film, comedy actress for Mikey Madison and screenplay for Baker. The Neon-distributed film is available for purchase to watch at home.

Over on the TV side, the historical epic Shōgun is predicted to walk away with a trophy. It’s up for best drama series, best drama actor for Hiroyuki Sanada and drama actress for Anna Sawai. The FX show is streaming over on Hulu.

Baby Reindeer is expected to run away with wins in the limited series categories. Its creator, Richard Gadd, is up for limited series best actor, while co-star Jessica Gunning is up for best supporting actress in a limited series. If you still haven’t watched it, you can binge the show on Netflix.

The 82nd Golden Globes Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will take place on Jan. 5 live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Moana’ 2 tops Thanksgiving weekend box office with record-breaking 1 million debut
‘Moana’ 2 tops Thanksgiving weekend box office with record-breaking $221 million debut
Disney

Disney’s Moana 2 posted a heroic box office box office debut, setting a Thanksgiving weekend box office record with an estimated $221 million. 

The animated adventure, featuring Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson returning as the voices of Moana and Maui, respectively, was the biggest five-day domestic opening of all time, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie which had $204.6 million in 2023. Moana 2 is also the all-time biggest Thanksgiving weekend debut, beating the $125 million five-day Thanksgiving haul held by Disney’s Frozen in 2013.

Overseas, Moana 2 grabbed an estimated $165.3 million, for a global tally of $386.3 million.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Meanwhile, Wicked continued its impressive box office run, earning an estimated $117.5 million over the long weekend for a second place finish. That brings its two-week North American tally to $262.4 million and $359.3 million worldwide.

It’s now the highest-grossing musical based on a Broadway musical.

Third place went to Gladiator II, delivering an estimated $44 million in its second week of release. Its two week totals currently stand at $111.2 million domestically and $320 million worldwide.

The holiday adventure Red One snagged the number four spot, adding an estimated $18.7 million, bringing its North American tally to $75 million, for a total of $148.6 million globally.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever rounded out the top five with an estimated $4.9 million over the Thanksgiving weekend. Its domestic gross now stands at $32 million and $32.1 million globally.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.