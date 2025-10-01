‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant makes history as biggest winner in show’s history

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant makes history as biggest winner in show’s history

‘Wheel of Fortune’ crowns biggest winner in show’s history. (ABC)

A Connecticut woman became the biggest winner in Wheel of Fortune history Tuesday night after taking home more than $1 million in prizes.

Christina Derevjanik of Stamford, Connecticut, won a total of $1,035,155, becoming only the fourth contestant ever to land the show’s $1 million grand prize and the first since Ryan Seacrest took over as host, according to a press release.

Over the course of the game, Derevjanik collected $35,155 in cash and prizes, including trips to Montana and Tokyo, before advancing to the bonus round. She chose the category “Living Things” and correctly solved the puzzle, “PACK OF COYOTES.”

Seacrest then revealed the $1 million envelope, sparking confetti and cheers as Derevjanik celebrated her historic win.

Co-host Vanna White hugged her, saying, “I’m so happy for you!” Seacrest added, “Congratulations, you’re my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye.”

Following the episode, Seacrest told her she had become the biggest winner in the show’s history, to which Derevjanik responded, “I have no words!”

Derevjanik later admitted, “I was trying to manifest this. I was hoping for confetti, but I never thought it would actually happen.”

Outside the game show spotlight, Derevjanik works in marketing for a utilities company. In her free time, she enjoys solving puzzles, watching Hallmark movies and hiking with her dog, Hazel. An avid runner, she has completed 11 half marathons and one full marathon.

The $1 million grand prize wedge was first introduced in 2008 during the show’s 26th season.

To claim it, contestants must land on the wedge, solve the puzzle and make it to the bonus round without hitting bankruptcy.

The prize has only been awarded three times before, including to Michelle Lowenstein in 2008, Autumn Erhard in 2013 and Sarah Manchester in 2014.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Eras Tour dancer Jan Ravnik joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Eras Tour dancer Jan Ravnik joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Photo of pro dancer Jan Ravnik. (ABC News)

A new pro dancer is ready to “shake it off” and compete on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

Jan Ravnik was announced Thursday on Good Morning America as the newest pro dancer to take his talents to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom.

Ravnik most recently traveled the world as a backup dancer on Taylor Swift‘s record-breaking Eras Tour.

“I traveled all around the world with the Eras Tour and now I’m coming to the ballroom stage with ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” Ravnik said in an exclusive message on GMA. “The Mirrorball never goes out of style and we are ready to win it.”

The celebrity with whom Ravnik will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on the new season of DWTS has not yet been announced.

The full season 34 cast of Dancing with the Stars will be revealed on GMA Sept. 3 at 7 a.m. ET.

The new season of DWTS will premiere Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and streams the next day on Hulu.

Last season, Joey Graziadei made DWTS history by becoming the first Bachelor star to win the Mirrorball Trophy, alongside his pro partner, Jenna Johnson.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

HBO casts Ron Weasley’s siblings Ginny, Fred, George and Percy for ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
HBO casts Ron Weasley’s siblings Ginny, Fred, George and Percy for ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
‘Harry Potter’ cast members Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Gracie Cochrane and Alastair Stout pose for a selfie. (HBO)

The new Weasley family is nearly complete.

HBO has announced the actors who will play four of Ron Weasley’s siblings in its upcoming Harry Potter TV series. The network made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

“The Burrow is nearly full,” HBO captioned a selfie of Ron Weasley actor Alastair Stout and his new on-screen siblings.

Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland have been cast to play twins Fred and George Weasley. Additionally, Ruari Spooner will play Percy Weasley and Gracie Cochrane is set to portray Ginny Weasley.

The second-eldest Wesley brother, Charlie, has yet to be cast. In the Harry Potter books, Charlie leaves for Romania to work with dragons after graduating Hogwarts. HBO poked fun at this in its casting announcement post.

“Charlie’s in Romania at the moment but will be joining us soon enough,” HBO wrote.

There was no word on who will portray Bill, the eldest child in the Weasley family. Domhnall Gleeson played the character in the films.

HBO shared first-look photos of Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter and Nick Frost in costume as Hagrid in July. The photos were shared the same week cameras officially started rolling on the series as it began production at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, the same location where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

McLaughlin leads the cast alongside Stout and Arabella Stanton, who will play Hermione Granger.

The upcoming HBO show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures.

The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Simpsons Movie’ sequel coming to theaters summer 2027
‘The Simpsons Movie’ sequel coming to theaters summer 2027
A still from ‘The Simpsons’ season 37 episode ‘Thrifty Ways to Thieve Your Mother.’ (20th Television)

The Simpsons are going for ‘”d’oh”-ble duty on the big screen.

20th Century Studios has announced that an all-new film based on the animated family is set for movie theaters. The company shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027!” the post’s caption reads.

The announcement graphic on the post features a yellow hand reaching for a pink-frosted doughnut. Rainbow sprinkles in the shape of the number two appear all over the pastry.

“Homer’s coming back for seconds,” the graphic reads.

This new film marks Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie’s return to movie theaters after a 20-year hiatus. Its plot is being kept under wraps. This sequel takes over the release date that Disney previously kept for an untitled Marvel film.

The Simpsons Movie was released in July 2007 and was a smash hit, earning $536 million at the global box office. Its plot found the town of Springfield being contained under a glass dome after Homer polluted the town’s water supply. David Silverman directed the film.

Matt Groening created The Simpsons, which premiered on Fox in December 1989. The 37th season of the show premiered on Sept. 28. Its voice cast includes Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson, Julie Kavner as Marge, Nancy Cartwright as Bart and Yeardley Smith as Lisa.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.