“When the light is green…” Netflix gives go ahead to ‘Ghostbusters’ animated series

Reitman and Kenan – Courtesy Netflix

A Ghostbusters animated project will officially be a series from Netflix. 

Variety reports the streamer has given the green light to the show, which was being developed by Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Ivan Reitman and his creative partner Gil Kenan, who co-wrote and directed the Reitman-co-written and produced Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

As reported back in June, the pair collaborated with Netflix on the project via their Ghost Corps production banner through Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Columbia Pictures. Ghost Corps oversees the IP that began with Reitman’s late father Ivan, the director of the first two Ghostbusters films that were written by franchise’s stars Dan Aykroyd and the late Harold Ramis

Incidentally, Ghostbusters was initially spun-off into the beloved animated series The Real Ghostbusters in the 1980s and later another cartoon, Extreme Ghostbusters, in 1997.

Ewan Mitchell unwraps that ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 finale
Ollie Upton/HBO

No more dragons for a while. HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon concluded season 2 with its finale Sunday and the episode seemed to set up all-out war in season 3.

Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond Targaryen, the acting king of Westeros and the guy with the biggest dragon, tells ABC Audio what he loved about the season 2 finale.

“That’s the first time that you start to see Aemond break a little bit, and he gets desperate and he begs his sister to join him upon Dream Fire. And then he starts to overextend,” he says. “And I can’t wait to see more of that in season 3.”

We learn in the finale that Aemond used his dragon Vhagar to decimate the town of Sharp Point. While we don’t see the carnage, the implication is that it was an act of rage from a bitter ruler who feels his grasp on power is slipping. However, Mitchell thinks there was more to Aemond’s madness.

“Geographically where Sharp Point is situated is very close to The Gullet. And so I think Aemond kind of justifies that action by saying, look, I’m just warming up the blockade ahead of next season … I think Aemond, he does have that kind of strategic kind of justification for what he did,” he tells ABC Audio.

Mitchell doesn’t have any idea where season 3 is going, because he’s only read George R.R. Martin‘s Fire and Blood, the book the series is based on, to where season 2 ends. But if he did, even his family and friends aren’t getting anything out of him.

“I even kept the secret of my nude scene to my mom in episodes two and three,” he says. “I kept it all hush. And yeah, she screamed the house down. It was very funny.”

The “Netflix effect” boosts ‘Your Honor’ and ‘Dexter’ to top of Nielsen’s most-watched streaming rankings
SHOWTIME/Andrew Cooper

Both The Bear and The Boys found themselves among the top five most-watched shows on streaming for the week of June 24-30, according to new Nielsen numbers quoted by The Wrap

Interestingly, the #1 and #2 shows on the chart for that week, Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, and Dexter, with Michael C. Hall, were already available on Paramount+, but a move to Netflix goosed their numbers, a phenomenon previously seen with shows like Suits and Loudermilk.

Your Honor got 1.58 billion viewing minutes across all platforms while Dexter came in second with 1.48 billion.

The Bear, which dropped its entire third season on Hulu on June 26, debuted at #3 on the list, with 1.2 billion viewing minutes, while The Boys logged 1.18 billion in that time frame — which was ahead of its July 18 finale. 

Rounding out the Top Five for the last week in June was Bridgerton, with 1.14 billion viewing minutes.

In Brief: Kate Winslet’s WWII drama ‘Lee’ drops trailer, and more
Syfy has driven a stake into the heart of Reginald the Vampire, according to TV Line. The cable channel has canceled the series, led by Jacob Batalon, after two seasons. The show premiered Oct. 5, 2022, and aired its final episode and season 2 finale on July 10 …

The Acolyte‘s Jodie Turner-Smith has been tapped to star in the upcoming Paramount+ with Showtime series The Agency alongside Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere. Based on the hit French spy show The Bureau, The Agency follows a covert CIA agent home from a six-year mission in Damascus, played by Fassbender. As he’s struggling to let go of his false identity and the woman with whom he had an affair, he gets caught between a French foreign intelligence agency and the CIA. Turner-Smith will play ​​Sami Zahir, “a professor of social anthropology who is said to have a history with [Fassbender’s character],” according to the streaming service …

Sky Cinema has dropped the trailer for Lee, the World War II drama starring Kate Winslet based on the true story of Lee Miller, an American photographer “determined to document the truth of the Nazi regime, and in spite of the odds stacked against female correspondents,” per the studio. Lee captured some of the war’s most important images, “for which she paid an enormous price.” Josh O’Connor, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård and Marion Cotillard also star. Lee opens in theaters Sept. 27 …

