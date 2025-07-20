‘When the raids started, fear spread’: LA Mayor Bass on Trump’s deportation efforts

‘When the raids started, fear spread’: LA Mayor Bass on Trump’s deportation efforts

Julia Cherner/ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — As President Donald Trump marks six months into his second term, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that the administration’s immigration crackdown has not only sparked protests, but fear among the city’s residents.

“Los Angeles is a city of immigrants — 3.8 million people, and about 50% of our population is Latino. And so when the raids started, fear spread,” Bass said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids started in Los Angeles early June, prompting demonstrations that at times turned violent. While Trump’s deportation push was initially said to be centered around undocumented immigrants with criminal records, an ABC News analysis of new data shows that in recent weeks, the Trump administration has arrested an increasing number of migrants with no criminal convictions.

Since then, farmers, business owners and immigrant advocacy groups have, like the mayor, said that many residents have been afraid to leave their homes for fear of deportation, affecting the workforce, food supply and the culture of the city. Bass said that the restaurant the interview took place in, located in the predominantly Latino Boyle Heights neighborhood of east Los Angeles, was typically bustling. But now, it — and the neighborhood overall — can feel like a ghost town.

“It’s not just the deportation. It’s the fear that sets in when raids occur, when people are snatched off the street,” Bass said. “Even people who are here legally, even people who are U.S. Citizens, have been detained. Immigrants who have their papers and were showing up for their annual immigration appointment were detained when they showed up doing exactly what they were supposed to be doing.”

She criticized ICE for agents for executing enforcement operations without their affiliation being prominently displayed.

“Masked men in unmarked cars, no license plate, no real uniforms, jumping out of cars with rifles, and snatching people off the street, leading a lot of people to think maybe kidnappings were taking place,” Bass said. “How do you have masked men who then say, ‘Well, we are federal officials,’ with no identification?”

Raddatz noted that administration says those agents do that because “there have been threats… [and] doxing.”

“We have a Los Angeles police department that has to deal with crime in this city every single day. And they’re not masked. They stay here,” Bass said. “The masked men parachute in, stay here for a while, and leave. And so you enter a profession like policing, like law enforcement? I’m sorry, I don’t think you have a right to have a mask and snatch people off the street.”

Bass also touched on the continued presence of federal troops in the city. In response to those protests in early June, Trump deployed the National Guard and active-duty Marines to Los Angeles after protesters clashed with police. Some protestors threw rocks, fireworks and other objects at police, according to reports, before the arrival of federal troops.

Trump signed a memorandum in June saying the National Guard was deployed to address lawlessness in Los Angeles. The California National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team posted on X that its objective was to protect federal protesters and personnel.

In her interview with ABC News, Bass denounced the violence as “terrible,” but said it did not “warrant military intervention.”

“It did not warrant the Marines coming into our city with basically no real mission, but just to show a force,” Bass said.

While the number of National Guard members in the city has been cut roughly in half, Bass said that their objective has not changed since they first arrived — and argued they’re presence is still not necessary.

“If you drive by our two federal buildings, you will see them standing out there. But there’s nothing going on in those federal buildings. So in my opinion, we are misusing taxpayers’ dollars, and we are misusing our troops,” she said.

While she disagreed strongly with the Trump administration’s immigration agenda, Bass said she appreciated the help the administration gave Los Angeles during the massive January wildfires.

“Well, I will heap praise on the administration for the first six months in Los Angeles with the fires. If you ask me, is there anything that they have done good in terms of immigration? I don’t know. I don’t think so,” she said. “I think that the viewpoint has been punitive, has been let’s make it as miserable as possible so that these people don’t come.”

Bass said that she is still willing to “work” with the White House, noting both the Olympics and World Cup coming to the city over the next few years.

“How does this end?” Raddatz asked. “How do you see the next six months, the next two years for immigrants in your city?”“Well, I am just hoping that this reign of terror ends. I’m hoping that the military leaves, because they were never needed here to begin with. I’m hoping that we can get back to normal. I’m hoping that the next time I come to this restaurant, that it will be filled, because people won’t be afraid to come here,” Bass said.

 

House special election primary in Arizona is latest flashpoint in Democrats’ generational fight
(WASHINGTON) — A special election primary in Arizona’s 7th District on Tuesday was the latest flare-up of the Democratic Party’s clashes over age and experience as candidates vie to replace the late Rep. Raúl Grijalva.

Grijalva, who served as the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, died earlier this year from complications with cancer treatments. His daughter, former Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, ran to fill his seat and is the projected winner, according to the Associated Press.

She faced challenges from five other candidates, two of the most prominent being Deja Foxx, a 25-year-old progressive activist, and former state Rep. Daniel Hernandez.

With 65% of the vote counted according to the AP’s estimate as of 11:19 p.m. EST, Grijalva lead with 62% of the vote, followed by Deja Foxx with 20.6%.

If elected, Foxx would have been the first Gen Z woman to serve in Congress.

“Adelita’s victory tonight isn’t just a win for families in Southern Arizona. It’s a win for all those who believe in a government that works for everyday people,” said Maurice Mitchell, National Director of the Working Families Party.

In the heavily blue district, the winner of the primary will likely have a glide path in November. Progressive groups and lawmakers have largely thrown their support behind Grijalva, 54, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Emilys List. She also boasts endorsements from both of Arizona’s two senators.

Grijalva is campaigning on protecting Medicaid, promoting affordable housing, and defending southern Arizona’s economy against the Trump administration. She has highlighted her father’s legacy of championing environmental justice and her advocacy for public education while serving on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board as issues she will continue to fight for in Congress.

“I’m not running on my last name, it just is my last name. So my dad left really big shoes to fill, but I stand on my own two feet in my more than two decades of public service to Arizona, and I’m proud to be supported by leaders and organizations that are leading the progressive movement,” she told ABC News.

“I think Adelita’s record, energy and commitment to fight for working class people speaks for itself,” Joe Dinkin, the deputy director of the Working Families Party, told ABC News. “We were supportive of her father, too, but our support for Adelita has nothing to do with that. It has to do with her.”

Foxx, who worked on Kamala Harris’ presidential primary campaign in 2020, says she is the only “change candidate” in the race and the sole “break from the status quo” that could help push Democrats into favorable approval ratings.

With 250,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 400,000 on TikTok, Foxx has utilized social media to promote herself as a young, working class candidate, highlighting her own experience relying on programs like SNAP, Section 8 housing, and Medicaid and her advocacy for reproductive rights.

“It seems obvious to someone like me that as the Democratic Party faces approval ratings in the 20 percents that they should be embracing new messengers,” Foxx told ABC News.

Thom Reilly, a professor of public affairs at Arizona State University, says there’s little policy daylight between Grijalva and Foxx.

“I also think the national dialogue has kind of factored into this race,” Reilly explained. He pointed to the deaths of three Democratic lawmakers, including Grijalva, while in office this year and the recent win by Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral primary as sparking renewed debates over age in party leadership.

While the Gen-Z and progressive flanks of the party came together in support of Mamdani last month, fissures within the cohort have emerged in Arizona. Foxx is backed by Leaders We Deserve, a political action committee that boosts young progressive candidates whose co-founder David Hogg clashed with Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin earlier this year over the group’s support of primarying “asleep at the wheel” incumbents. Hogg was a DNC vice chair, but left his post last month in the midst of turmoil over leadership elections.

Foxx has also been endorsed by the progressive advocacy group Gen-Z for Change. The organization’s Executive Director Cheyenne Hunt, who ran in a primary for a House seat in California last year, emphasized that the Arizona race was a key opportunity to uplift young leaders in the party.

“When we don’t have a Gen Z woman in Congress yet, that’s a fundamental problem,” she said.

Churches, now allowed to endorse candidates, could transform campaign finances
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is praising an Internal Revenue Service’s court filing, which effectively clears the way for churches to endorse political candidates — a reversal of decades of legal precedent.

Yet half a dozen religious leaders told ABC News they didn’t foresee a large increase in political endorsements from their peers, despite last week’s IRS court filing. The filing said it would not revoke nonprofit status from two Texas churches, Sand Springs Church and First Baptist Church Waskom, for doing so.

The filing formalizes for the first time a lack of enforcement of the 1954 Johnson Amendment, which prohibits nonprofits from endorsing or opposing political candidates if they want to remain tax exempt. Both political parties have tested the line in trying to harness the power of the pulpit, with many Republicans wooing evangelical leaders while Democrats often try to curry favor with Black churches.

“God is once again welcomed back into our public square,” Trump said of the filing during a White House Faith Office summit on Monday.

The president has opposed the Johnson Amendment since his first term. He said he asked religious leaders for their endorsements while running in 2015, but came up against the barrier of the Johnson amendment.

“I said, ‘you have more power than anybody, but you’re not allowed to use your power.’ I said, ‘we’re going to get rid of that because people want to hear what you have to say more than anybody else,'” Trump said Monday. “You were even afraid to talk about it. But they’re not afraid any longer, and I think they appreciate it.”

Tax experts predict the filing could transform how money flows around elections, making houses of worship a way to avoid both taxes and transparency for campaign finances.

Ellen Aprill, a professor emerita of tax law at Loyola Marymount University Law School, said the filing could open the door to political campaigns channeling money through churches to take advantage of their tax-exempt status and lower application and reporting requirements.

Unlike other 501c3 organizations, churches are not required to file 990 forms disclosing financial information, leadership and activities. They also qualify automatically for tax exemption — while other nonprofits have to apply.

“One of my concerns, and others of us in this area, is this will encourage the creation of fraudulent churches who want to be able to get tax deductible money to engage in opposing or supporting candidates … so they don’t have to disclose any other campaign intervention activities,” Aprill said.

Many evangelical Christians viewed the filing as a win for free-speech rights.

Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of the 14,000-member First Baptist Church in Dallas, praised the filing and said he “personally thanked President Trump” for the outcome.

“This would have never happened without the strong leadership of our great President Donald Trump!” Jeffress wrote in an X post. “Government has NO BUSINESS regulating what is said in pulpits!”

Jeffress was on Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board during his first campaign and had expressed support for the president in the leadup to the 2024 election, which he said led the IRS to investigate his church. Jeffress’ church is distinct from First Baptist Church Waskom, the plaintiff in the case against the IRS.

Cary Gordon, senior pastor and president at Cornerstone Church in Sioux City, Iowa, said he thought “anyone with half a brain” could see that “the Johnson Amendment was unconstitutional.”

A longtime opponent of the amendment, Gordon has said since 2010 that he hopes the IRS would sue him for his political speech so that he could fight the agency in court. That year, Gordon led an effort organizing religious leaders across Iowa to oppose retention for three Iowa Supreme Court Justices who supported same-sex marriage. The IRS has not sued Gordon.

Gordon said although he thinks “hardly any pastors in the country will ever” endorse a candidate, the filing could allow religious leaders to address politics more directly.

“The issue is not, ‘oh no, they’re going to endorse someone.’ It’s really about free speech and being able to communicate on any issue someone might perceive as political in a sermon, which must be done because all of our problems are moral, all of our problems are theological,” he said.

Brad Sherman, a former Iowa state representative who founded Solid Rock Christian Church in Coralville, Iowa, and is now running for governor, said he thought the filing was “long overdue,” but he didn’t anticipate a surge in endorsements.

“There are other reasons why pastors and Christian leaders do not endorse candidates,” Sherman said, adding that some leaders may be wary of pushback from their congregations.

Regarding whether the filing would lead him to consider seeking endorsements from religious leaders during his own campaign, he said, “I haven’t really thought much about it yet, but yes, it may influence that to some degree.”

Reactions from leaders of Black churches were more mixed.

Rev. Thomas Bowen, who served in the Biden White House as a faith liaison and preaches in Black churches both in Ohio and D.C., said he was concerned the filing could risk turning churches into “campaign surrogates.”

“For me, the new ruling opens the doors to money that’s just not transparent, money that can be used for political influence,” Bowen said. “The fear that our sacred spaces will be at risk of becoming these stages for unchecked influence causes me to tell folk to tread carefully … Moral authority is sacred and it must never be sold for access.”

Unlike Bowen, Pastor Jamal Bryant said he approved of the filing. Bryant heads a congregation with more than 10,000 members at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, which hosted Democratic nominee Kamala Harris when she visited the state during the 2024 presidential elections.

Bryant said he would “absolutely” consider explicitly endorsing political candidates from the pulpit, including in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

“There’s a whole lot on the line,” he said. “All of America is going to be leaning in with intentionality for the midterm election on who best will speak for the masses.”

Trump to nominate Waltz for UN ambassador, Rubio to be interim national security adviser
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he’s nominating Michael Waltz to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as interim national security adviser.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump wrote on his conservative social media platform. “From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role.”

“In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department,” Trump continued. “Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Sources had told ABC News earlier Thursday that Waltz was expected to leave his post.

The move came as President Trump has been increasingly frustrated by Waltz after he came under intense scrutiny for inadvertently adding a reporter to a Signal chat with top Trump officials discussing a U.S. military strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Waltz was present at Trump’s Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where he offered praise for the president’s leadership and strength on the world stage during his first 100 days in office.

Trump publicly defended Waltz in the aftermath of the March Signal mishap, telling NBC News the day after details came to light in an article by The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg that Waltz “has learned a lesson and is a good man.”

Trump was asked further about Waltz’s future by The Atlantic in an April 24 interview. He said Waltz was “fine” despite being “beat up” after accidentally adding Goldberg to the group chat.

Trump also said in that interview that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who also came under fire for the Signal fiasco, was “safe.”

“I think we learned: Maybe don’t use Signal, okay?” Trump said about the controversy. “If you want to know the truth. I would frankly tell these people not to use Signal, although it’s been used by a lot of people. But, whatever it is, whoever has it, whoever owns it, I wouldn’t want to use it.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

