When will prices go up due to Trump’s tariffs?
(NEW YORK) — Price hikes for gasoline and groceries could reach shoppers within days in the aftermath of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, experts told ABC News.

Some products such as auto fuel and fresh produce will be hit with near-instant price increases, while others like cars, laptops and children’s toys will show hikes in the coming weeks and months, they said.

The Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

Mexico, Canada and China make up the three largest U.S. trading partners, accounting for a vast array of products ranging from everyday essentials to big-ticket purchases.

Tariffs of this magnitude would likely increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers, experts said.

“Higher tariffs will translate into higher prices for some products very quickly,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told ABC News. “It will take longer for everything from vehicles to appliances to consumer electronics.”

In a series of social media posts last month, Trump said he would place tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China for hosting the manufacture and transport of illicit drugs that end up in the U.S.

During an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump also sharply criticized tariffs imposed on U.S. goods by Canada, Mexico and China.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

The U.S. imported $38.5 billion in agricultural goods from Mexico in 2023, making it the top recipient of such products, U.S Department of Agriculture data showed. Those imports include more than $3 billion worth of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Roughly 90% of avocados eaten in the U.S. last year originated in Mexico, USDA data showed. Other products with a high concentration of Mexican imports include tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, jalapeños, limes and mangos.

These products will show price increases within days because fresh produce cannot be held on shelves for an extended period, meaning imports slapped with tariffs will soon reach shoppers, Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, told ABC News.

“That’s what you’d expect to be hit the fastest,” Miller said.

A similar dynamic will play out for gasoline prices for some U.S. drivers living in regions that rely on crude oil from Mexico and Canada, said Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee who studies the petroleum industry.

Mexico and Canada account for 70% of U.S. crude oil imports, which make up a key input for the nation’s gasoline supply, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a government agency.

Those imports come primarily from Canada, which sends crude oil to U.S. refineries built specifically to process the crude and redistribute it as gasoline for cars and trucks. Gasoline that originates as Canadian crude reaches customers in the upper Midwest as well as some along the East and West coasts, Fitzgerald said.

Gas refiners and retailers retain the ability to alter prices multiple times per day, meaning price hikes may have hit some drivers as early as Tuesday, he added.

“Think about a digital board at a gas station – a couple taps to a button and the price goes up,” Fitzgerald said.

A second wave of price increases will hit a wide-ranging set of products over the coming weeks and months, some experts said.

A large share of consumer electronics – such as laptops, video game systems and smartphones – enter the U.S. from China, meaning the new tariffs will filter through into higher prices for those goods, they said.

Price hikes will ultimately hit children’s toys, since many of those products also originate in China, Miller said.

Some U.S. retailers appear to have been stockpiling children’s toys in anticipation of the tariffs, but the stored items will run out soon, he added.

“You probably don’t get much of a reprieve beyond April,” Miller said.

Prices for Mexico-made beer and tequila will also rise over the coming months, as will the cost of Canada-made maple syrup, Miller added.

Canada is the top source of imported U.S. eggs, adding stress to a supply chain already decimated by an avian flu outbreak.

Egg prices skyrocketed 53% over the past year, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed last month.

Since the U.S. relies overwhelmingly on domestic egg production, however, a potential price increase for Canadian eggs is not expected to meaningfully drive up egg prices at U.S. stores, Miller said.

“But it certainly doesn’t make things better,” Miller added.

(NEW YORK) — China issued a warning on Wednesday night that it stands ready for any “type of war” with the United States in the aftermath of tariffs imposed hours earlier by the Trump administration.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said the tariffs would not lead to a resolution of U.S. concerns about fentanyl originating in China.

“If the U.S. truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit to address each other’s concerns,” Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference late Tuesday.

“If the U.S. has other agenda in mind and if war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” Jian added.

The remarks came soon after the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

Within minutes of the new U.S. tariffs taking effect, China unveiled on Tuesday its initial response by placing additional 10% to 15% tariffs on imported U.S. goods, like chicken, wheat, soybeans and beef.

Those duties will be on top of similar tariffs imposed back during the first Trump administration’s trade war in 2018. Some of those tariffs are already at 25%, though Beijing issued some waivers as a result of the 2020 “phase one” trade deal.

The new Chinese tariffs are set to come into effect for goods shipped out next Monday, March 10.

In a series of social media posts last month, Trump said he would place tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China for hosting the manufacture and transport of illicit drugs that end up in the U.S.

During an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump also sharply criticized tariffs imposed by the Chinese government on U.S. goods.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday afternoon that Trump may soon offer Canada and Mexico a pathway to relief from tariffs placed on some goods covered by North America’s free trade agreement.

Lutnick did not mention a potential compromise with China.

(NEW YORK) — Shares of Boeing fell in early trading on Monday, one day after a Boeing model 737-800 was involved in the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea that killed scores of passengers.

The stock price dropped more than 4% at the open of trading on Monday morning. The slide came hours after South Korea’s transportation ministry announced it would investigate the crash and conduct a full inspection of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft in use in South Korea.

All but two of the 181 people on board died Sunday in what authorities said was the deadliest plane crash in South Korea in decades.

The only survivors, a man and a woman, were among the six crew members onboard the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 when it skidded along a runway, crashed into a wall and burst into flames on Sunday morning, officials said.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Boeing said the company had established communication with Jeju Air about the incident.

“We are in contact with Jeju Air regarding flight 2216 and stand ready to support them,” Boeing said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew.”

Boeing did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Jeju Air said it would not suspend operations of its 737-800 aircraft.

“There are no plans to suspend operations, but they will examine those parts once more and check them thoroughly during the inspection process,” said Song Kyung-hoon, head of Jeju Air’s Management Support Division.

As the aircraft approached South Korea’s Muan International Airport at 8:54 a.m. local time, the control tower gave it permission to land on a south-to-north runway, according to an official timeline by the Korean Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport.

Three minutes later, the flight control tower issued a warning of a possible bird strike, the transport ministry said. About two minutes after that warning, a pilot sent a distress signal, saying, “Mayday, mayday, mayday, bird strike, bird strike, going around,” the ministry said.

An official cause of the crash is under investigation by South Korea’s Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board.

The fatal crash and ensuing stock slide mark the latest setback for Boeing, which sought to put a series of scandals behind it last month when it struck a deal with a union representing thousands of West Coast factory workers, who had undertaken a seven-week strike.

The labor action began days after Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft returned to Earth without its crew due to mechanical issues, and months after a door plug blew out of the company’s 737 Max 9 aircraft mid-flight, which itself happened five years after Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft were first grounded worldwide following a pair of tragic crashes.

The losses for Boeing on Monday coincided with a broader decline in the stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 700 points in early trading, dropping the index about 1.5%.

The S&P 500 slid 1.5% in early trading on Monday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq also declined 1.5%.

(NEW YORK) — While some companies are steering away from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, others are sticking with their previous commitments.

Leaders at Goldman Sachs, Costco and JPMorgan Chase & Co have recently spoken out in support of their diversity programs, as anti-DEI activist shareholders continue to push proposals that would roll back company policies.

Costco’s Board of Directors unanimously voted Thursday against a proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research that had called for Costco to evaluate and publish a report on any risks that may be associated with the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts, according to a Jan. 23 shareholders meeting statement.

“Our efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion follow our code of ethics,” the board statement on the proposal stated. “For our employees, these efforts are built around inclusion – having all of our employees feel valued and respected. Our efforts at diversity, equity and inclusion remind and reinforce with everyone at our Company the importance of creating opportunities for all. We believe that these efforts enhance our capacity to attract and retain employees who will help our business succeed.”

The board argued that its diversity programs comply with the law, and defended its commitments to diversifying its supplier base — including special attention to small businesses. The board statement ultimately argued the proposal reflected a “policy bias.”

Costco representatives have not responded to ABC News’ request for comment.

Amid ongoing pressure over its DEI initiatives, a Goldman Sachs spokesperson told ABC News in a statement: “We strongly believe that organizations benefit from diverse perspectives, and Goldman Sachs is committed to operating our programs and policies in compliance with the law.”

Goldman Sachs representatives directed ABC News to a Jan. 22 interview with CNBC from CEO David Solomon, in which Solomon said that the financial services company is looking at these issues “through the eyes of our clients.”

He added, “They think about decarbonization, they think about climate transition,” he said. They think about their businesses, how they find talent, the diversity of the talent they find all over the world. You know we operate a big global business and we serve global clients everywhere. We think about these issues through the lens of, how do we help our clients navigate these things? And we continue to stay focused on talking to our clients and doing the things we’ve always done.”

The company has come under scrutiny for its stated commitments to racial equity, gender equality and increasing diversity. Strategies listed on its website include expanded recruitment efforts, pay gap data collection, aspirational hiring goals and career development programs.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in an interview with CNBC, said he’s “very proud of what we’ve done.”

“We will continue to reach out to the Black community, the Hispanic community, the veterans community, LGBTQ, we have teams with second chance initiatives — where I go, with blue states, red states, governors, they like what we do,” said Dimon.

JPMorgan Chase did not respond to request for comment.

DEI initiatives, according to ABC News interviews with DEI experts, are intended to address and correct discriminatory policies or practices that may be found within an organization. Experts told ABC News that some examples of DEI initiatives include: implementing accessibility measures for people with disabilities, addressing gender pay inequity, mitigating bias in hiring and recruitment practices, and holding anti-discrimination trainings and more.

Several other companies across industries — including Amazon, Meta and McDonalds — have stepped back and ended their diversity and inclusion initiatives that were largely pledged after the police killing of George Floyd and subsequent protests against racial inequality.

The reversal comes amid ongoing anti-DEI action from conservative politicians, who have implemented policies restricting diversity and equity programs in government, colleges, universities, and more. After taking office this week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order dismantling DEI programs in the federal government.

In an interview with ABC News, Ethan Peck, deputy director for the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project, said that diversity programs pose risks to shareholder value, as they may invite lawsuits from those claiming to have been discriminated against based on recent arguments made against affirmative action.

Some legal experts disagree, arguing that repealing DEI policies could leave companies vulnerable to potential lawsuits from marginalized groups alleging discrimination.

Peck, whose group mounts campaigns to pressure companies to disband DEI programs, argued that diversity programs sacrifice “excellence and innovation,” but said he did not provide examples of employment discrimination at these companies.

“Eventually you will drop DEI, and it’s better for your shareholders if you do it sooner rather than later,” said Peck, who noted that Boeing and John Deere were faced with similar proposals and later dropped their diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“I believe that this is a fad,” he said.

Anti-DEI activists also argue that “aspirational” goals for increasing diversity and representation are a guise for quotas, which are largely considered illegal, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“You can be fair in hiring and promotions with candidates of all backgrounds and perspectives without resorting to quota systems and considerations based on immutable characteristics,” said Paul Chesser, the director of the Corporate Integrity Project at the National Legal and Policy Center, in an emailed statement.

Christie Smith, former vice president of inclusion and diversity at Apple and C-Suite adviser, argued that DEI commitments instead increase shareholder value.

DEI has prompted “increased innovation, increased growth in these organizations, increased opportunities in startup organizations, which mostly women and people of color are at, starting these kinds of companies and growing our economy in that way,” she told ABC News.

