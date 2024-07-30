Where do Trump and Harris stand on cryptocurrency?

Oscar Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump told the audience at a cryptocurrency conference in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend that he wants to turn the U.S. into the “crypto capital of the planet.”

The remarks thrust digital currency into the forefront of a presidential campaign in which both major candidates are seeking to draw contrasts on hot-button issues. The political attention comes during an upswing for bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, which has surged 60% in value this year.

Trump, who opposed crypto as president, has recently undertaken a campaign blitz in support of digital assets. By contrast, likely Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has remained quiet on the issue since President Biden ended his reelection bid more than a week ago and endorsed the vice president in his place.

“This is a really live issue,” Aaron Klein, a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institute, told ABC News, pointing to key constituencies that disproportionately trade cryptocurrency, such as young voters.

In response to ABC News’ request for comment, the Trump campaign touted the candidate’s support for crypto and the wider tech industry.

“As the Bitcoin conference demonstrated, President Trump wants our nation to regain the global lead for technology, innovation, and manufacturing. That includes crypto and other sectors,” senior adviser Brian Hughes told ABC News in a statement. “Crypto innovators and others in the technology sector are under attack from Kamala Harris and the Democrats who’ve placed obstacles and unnecessary burdens in the way of our nation’s next generation of industry leaders.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment on the issue.

Here’s what to know about where Trump and Harris stand on cryptocurrency:

Where does former President Donald Trump stand on cryptocurrency?

While in office, Trump sharply criticized crypto. In 2019, he derided digital assets in a post on X as “highly volatile and based on thin air.”

“Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade,” Trump added.

Lately, however, Trump has voiced full-throated support for crypto. Speaking at the annual Bitcoin Conference on Saturday, Trump vowed to ease regulation of cryptocurrency and establish the federal government’s first National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Trump also said he would replace Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, who many crypto proponents dislike for his robust approach to crypto regulation.

“Trump seems to have had a change of heart and is going all-in on crypto,” Eswar Prasad, a professor at Cornell University who studies digital assets, told ABC News.

In recent weeks, Trump has received endorsements from some major figures in Silicon Valley who back crypto, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a prominent crypto supporter. Other Trump supporters include Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, billionaire crypto entrepreneurs who gained prominence in the early 2000s after suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In a post on X on Monday, Cameron Winklevoss said, “We’re going to make America and Bitcoin greater than ever before.”

Prasad said Trump’s about-face on crypto aligns with his effort to appeal to Silicon Valley donors and signal a deregulatory approach toward business.

“He seems to view the crypto industry as a source of financing for this campaign and also as lining up with his anti-big government message,” Prasad said.

It remains difficult to discern exactly where Harris stands on crypto, experts told ABC News.

Where does Vice President Kamala Harris stand on cryptocurrency?

The Biden administration has been widely perceived as tough on crypto, they noted, citing the federal prosecution of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and cryptocurrency regulations enforced by Gensler. However, experts told ABC News, it isn’t clear how closely Harris intends to align herself with Biden on the issue.

Democrats are divided over crypto policy, said Klein, of the Brookings Institute. Progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has been a forceful critic of crypto, for instance, while tech entrepreneur and Harris supporter Mark Cuban has sought a friendlier stance on digital assets, Klein noted.

“The Democratic party has a split,” Klein said.

Harris ultimately may seek to soften the Biden administration’s position on cryptocurrency, experts said. The Harris campaign has contacted top crypto firms in an effort to “reset” relations between the industry and the Democratic Party, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

“I suspect Harris’s campaign will have some level of strategic ambiguity between the Biden administration’s line and what the cryptocurrency industry wants,” Klein told ABC News.

Sam’s Club slashes sign-up fee, but consider these Costco perks and savings
In this Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, people wait for a Sam’s Club store to open in Austin, Texas. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Costco’s warehouse retail competitor Sam’s Club has recently ramped up efforts for customer retention.

Both big-box stores are beloved for selling high-quality items at lower price points, which offers shoppers an easy way to buy in bulk and save some money.

Now, Sam’s Club has slashed its sign-up price to just $25 until the end of August to entice first-time members. The newly dropped rate is more than half off the annual membership of the store’s biggest competitor, Costco.

“By them slashing the price of their membership, especially for new members, this is one way to try to get people are excited about the offerings of Sam’s Club,” retail analyst Hitha Herzog told ABC News’ Good Morning America.

But the wholesale giant has also caught some backlash after removing a key perk that is typically available to its plus members.

Starting mid-August, free shipping will only be available on qualifying purchases of $50 or more, pre-tax.

“In the last few years shipping and logistics around shipping has become extremely expensive,” said Herzog, the chief research officer at H Squared Research. “Sam’s Club is making an effort to cut costs by not offering free shipping on orders that are under a certain amount, but they are adding other benefits for members.”

Costco’s Gold Star and Business memberships, on the other hand, cost $60 a year, while an Executive membership that comes with added benefits such as travel rewards and roadside assistance, costs $120 annually.

Warehouse clubs also offer savings on more than just bulk items: From the pharmacy to travel programs, the other perks can add up and help members make more sense of the annual fees.

“You’re getting discounts on gasoline, on prescriptions and optical services,” Herzog said. “So, overall, you may feel like you’re paying more for that membership, but the perks actually give you added discounts that make it worth it.”

Top Costco savings tips

Whether you’re a newly minted Costco member or a seasoned sampler, here are some simple ways to save at the warehouse store.

Buy travel gift cards: Some airlines sell gift cards at slightly discounted price points, including $50 off for a $500 Southwest card.

Everyday essentials boast big savings: When it comes to savings at Costco, The Joy of Costco authors David and Susan Schwartz know a thing or two on the best-priced products thanks to more than five years of global research on Costco. They previously told GMA that two items are always on the top of their cost-effective shopping list, “paper towels and bath tissue.”

Travel deals from rental cars to vacation packages: The Schwartzes also encouraged fellow members to rent cars through Costco, which works with major car rental companies, offering 20% discounts on rates.

Hatch Baby recalls nearly one million sound machines due to shock hazard
United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

(NEW YORK) — Hatch, a popular sleep aid device company, has recalled more than 900,000 of its Rest 1st Generation sound machines due to a shock hazard.

“In partnership and compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Hatch has issued a voluntary recall for power adapters issued with some Hatch Rest 1st generation devices, which were primarily sold between 2019 and 2022,” the company stated in an online recall notice.

“The recall is specific to power adapters issued by Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. after learning that the white housing of these power adapters can come off when removing them from the power outlet, leaving the power prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard to consumers,” the statement continued.

Hatch added on its website, “The company is pursuing this recall voluntarily as part of its commitment to consumer safety and incident prevention.”

Details of Hatch sound machine recall

About 919,400 products have been impacted by the recall, according to the CPSC.

The affected power adapters, which have a white rectangular plastic housing that plugs directly into the wall socket, bear the model number CYAP05 050100U.

“The model number, amps ‘1.0A,’ ‘Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD,’ and ‘Made in China’ are printed in black near the prongs on the power adapter,” the CPSC stated. “The power adapter was not sold separately.”

Incidents reported due to Hatch sound machines

As of time of publication, Hatch said it has “received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, including two reports of consumers who experienced a minor electrical shock.”

Where recalled Hatch products were sold

The Rest 1st Generation sound machines were sold online directly from the Hatch website and Amazon, as well as at BuyBuyBaby, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and BestBuy stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2022.

What consumers can do if they have a recalled Hatch sound machine

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and contact Hatch for a free replacement power adapter,” CPSC stated. “Consumers should unplug the cord, cut the cord on the recalled power adapter, take a photo of the adapter showing the model number and the cut cord, upload the photo, and provide their name and mailing address at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall.”

The agency added, “Hatch is contacting all registered owners directly.”

Corporations face challenge aligning policies with Pride marketing, some experts say
Charlie Nguyen Photography/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — High-profile anti-LGBTQ+ consumer boycotts last spring left corporations little time to reconsider long-planned marketing campaigns for Pride Month, experts previously told ABC News.

Over the past year, major companies have had ample opportunity to prepare their advertising for the time of year when public attention centers on the LGBTQ+ community. In this case, however, Pride Month coincides with a growing conservative backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI) in the private sector.

Experts who spoke with ABC News differed about the scale of LGBTQ+-themed advertising so far during Pride Month, but they agreed the anti-DEI movement has made it more difficult for companies to align their policies with the support for LGBTQ+ employees voiced in such marketing.

“When you have this level of political animosity as part of our public discussion, it will show itself in the market,” Joanna Schwartz, a professor of marketing at Georgia College & State University who focuses on LGBTQ+ advertising, told ABC News.

In recent months, some business leaders have sharply criticized corporate DEI programs, including prominent figures such as billionaire investor Bill Ackman and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

At least 10 states have implemented restrictions on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI: Alabama, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Some of these policies ban state funds for diversity-based programs, activities, and offices on college campuses, as seen in Alabama. Some states, like Texas, ban diversity offices at universities altogether. Florida’s law also targets diversity training or programs in private workplaces.

The political push accelerated after a Supreme Court decision last year disallowing affirmative action programs at undergraduate colleges that previously considered a candidate’s race as part of their admissions process.

“We know that politics are elevated in the current climate and we know companies are facing that,” Tammi Wallace, president of the Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, an advocacy group that works with corporations headquartered in the area, told ABC News.

“I have heard of some companies that have pulled back DEI budgets,” Wallace added. “That’s probably the biggest impact that we’ve seen.”

Christie Lindor, a diversity strategist and CEO of Tessi Consulting, said she has heard from LGBTQ+ employees frustrated with what they perceive as risk aversion in company programming around issues of gender and sexuality.

“I’ve seen a lot of companies dilute organizational programming,” Lindor told ABC News. “LGBTQ programming is part of that.”

“It definitely has created opportunities where people, especially those in the LGBTQ community, are questioning the authenticity of their organizations,” Lindor added.

Still, executives at large corporations overwhelmingly support DEI initiatives, according to a Morning Consult poll in December. Diversity programs are considered important for business by 82% of executives at companies with 1,000 or more employees, the survey found. More than two-thirds of executives said they expect such programs to become more important in the coming years.

In response to the public scrutiny, some corporations are preserving DEI programs but doing so quietly, Frank Dobbin, a professor of sociology at Harvard University who studies corporate diversity, told ABC News.

“Some companies are changing the names of their DEI activities, so moving them from a focus on equity or diversity to a focus on talent,” Dobbin added.

The political push against DEI places even greater importance on the outward posture of corporations toward the LGBTQ+ community, Dobbin said. 

“It’s a mistake for companies not to continue to express their support, especially in the face of all these people who are leading the charge against any kind of DEI programming,” he said.

Experts who study LGBTQ+ advertising differed about the relative volume of corporate marketing during Pride compared to previous years.

Schwartz described a “pull back” in advertising during Pride as a result of consumer boycotts and a surge of anti-LGBTQ+ political sentiment among some conservatives.

Instead of mass-market advertising and LGBTQ-themed merchandise displays, companies have prioritized targeted ads that are more likely to reach LGBTQ+ customers and less likely to stoke criticism, Schwartz said.

“Companies are finding other ways to connect with this community,” Schwartz said. “They are having to be more careful this year, and will probably have to be more careful for several years.”

Michael Wilke, founder of AdRespect, an archive of LGBTQ+ representation in marketing, disagreed with the assessment of a dropoff in themed advertising. Rather, he added, corporations have largely maintained their advertising, albeit in a quieter fashion.

“We’re in a golden era of inclusion of LGBTQ — and that extends to advertising,” Wilke said.

“In the past year, companies that are staying the course may not be touting that they’re doing so,” he added. “They’re not promoting it to avoid attracting a pile on.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.