Where do Trump and Harris stand on housing policy?

(WASHINGTON) — Housing costs are top of mind for voters across the country, as rising prices force many renters and potential home buyers to empty their pockets.

Nearly half of all renter households were cost-burdened by their rent in 2023 — meaning they spent more than 30% of their income on housing costs, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

And housing costs? They’ve outpaced inflation since the 1960s, rising 2.4 times faster, according to an analysis of housing data published by property advice site Clever Real Estate in March.

The study found that if home prices only kept pace with inflation, the median home could cost about $177,000 instead of the roughly $431,000 it actually costs.

Housing policy was mentioned during Tuesday’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, as Harris touted her newly released policy proposals several times.

“We know that we have a shortage of homes and housing, and the cost of housing is too expensive for far too many people,” she said.

When it comes to housing and rent, here’s a look at the policies Harris and Trump have signaled support for if elected in November.

Harris’ proposals

Harris is calling for the construction of 3 million new housing units to address the supply shortage, she said, by proposing a tax incentive for companies who build units to be sold to first-time homebuyers.

The vice president’s proposal also includes a $40 billion fund to support local governments in “innovative methods” of building affordable housing that have proven to be successful, referencing the construction of housing units in Wake County, North Carolina.

She supports the Stop Predatory Investing Act, which is aimed at removing tax benefits for major corporate or Wall Street investors who acquire large numbers of single-family rental homes and mark up prices.

Harris also backs the passage of the Preventing the Algorithmic Facilitation of Rental Housing Cartels Act, which would prohibit the use of algorithmic systems to artificially inflate the price or reduce the supply of leased or rented residential dwelling units.

Additionally, Harris plans to provide $25,000 in down payment support for first-time home buyers, with expanded support for first-generation home owners.

Trump’s proposals

Trump has promised to eliminate certain regulations on the construction of new homes, which he says will help with the cost.

The former president did not say which specific regulations he hopes to eliminate. During his term as president, he signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017, which lowered the corporate tax rate and created Opportunity Zones, in which people can invest in low-income areas and temporarily defer tax on eligible gains.

Trump also plans to open up portions of federal land for large-scale housing construction.

“These zones will be ultra-low tax and ultra-low regulation,” he said in a Q&A at The Economic Club of New York on Sept. 5.

Trump claimed that undocumented immigrants are behind the rise in housing costs in his policy proposals and speeches, adding that he would ban mortgages for undocumented people. Researchers and officials have attributed rising housing costs to high interest rates, the housing shortage, rent gouging and an increase in construction costs and supply chain constraints to the rising costs.

Trump’s Agenda47, which outlines his plans if he’s elected in November, also notes that he intends to “promote homeownership through Tax Incentives and support for first-time buyers.”

Kansas City mayor calls for reform after fatal shooting of local chef Shaun Brady
(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — The Kansas City community is mourning the death of local chef Shaun Brady, whom police said was gunned down while taking out the trash in the parking lot of his restaurant.

The owner of the Brady & Fox restaurant was known for his contributions to the local Irish community and to the Kansas City Irish Festival, which is set to take place this weekend, according to a statement posted to the Kansas City Irish Festival’s Facebook page.

In the wake of the shooting Wednesday night, Mayor Quinton Lucas extended his condolences to Brady’s family and called for change in the city that he says has suffered an increase in violent crime in recent months.

“Like many, I was heartbroken to learn of the death of Shaun Brady. Having met him, I was inspired by the community he was building in Kansas City,” Lucas said in a statement Thursday. “More distress comes in knowing how he died — due to violence arising once more in our community,” Lucas added.

The shooting took place Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. at the Brady & Fox restaurant, also known as Brady’s KC, in the Brookside neighborhood of the Missouri city, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed to ABC News.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was taking out trash when he “observed multiple subjects by a vehicle,” police said. An interaction between the victim and subjects occurred that led to the victim being shot, police added.

Two teenage male suspects were taken into custody within an hour of the deadly shooting and a vehicle was recovered in Midtown, according to police, who further said that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide and the suspects are being held pending further investigation.

In a separate statement posted to Facebook, Mayor Lucas said Brady’s death comes as business owners in the area have spoken out about crime in the area.

“For years now, but more acutely in recent months, business owners in Brookside and Waldo, but also along Prospect, in the Crossroads, and throughout too much of our city have expressed serious concerns about a rise in property and nuisance crimes plaguing their stores, their parking lots, and their customers,” Lucas said in the statement, in part.

Gun violence in Kansas City came into national focus in February when the city’s Super Bowl parade ended in tragedy when one person was killed and 20 injured when shots were fired during a victory gathering outside of Union Station.

Lucas, who was present at the Chiefs’ parade, then called that shooting “an incredible disappointment.”

Kansas City recorded its deadliest year on record in 2023, with the Kansas City Police Department’s daily homicide analysis showing 182 homicides. That’s 12 more than in 2022 and three more than the city’s previous all-time high, which was 179 homicides in 2020.

Bureau of Prisons employee dies after coming into contact with ‘unknown substance’
(ATWATER, Calif.) — A Federal Bureau of Prisons employee died after coming into contact with an unknown substance in the mail room at the U.S. penitentiary in Atwater, California, according to a bureau spokesperson.

The employee began to feel unwell on Friday after coming into contact with the substance and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the BOP. A second employee came into contact with the substance, was observed at the hospital and released.

“Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of our fallen Bureau employee,” a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy and the grief of our Bureau community, we have no further details to share at this time.”

The Council of Prison Locals, the BOP’s largest union that represents employees, has been advocating for more mailroom safety measures, according to the Council President Brandy Moore-White.

A bill was introduced by Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebr., in December 2023 that would require the agency to electronically scan all the mail coming into the facilities. It is unclear what the procedures are now.

The bill has yet to make it out of the Judiciary Committee.

Locked door in shooting of Ajike Owens a focus of testimony in Susan Lorincz manslaughter trial
(NEW YORK) — The state rested its case on Wednesday afternoon after the second day of testimony in the trial of Susan Lorincz — the Florida woman who is charged in the fatal shooting of her neighbor Ajike “AJ” Owens through a closed door.

The defense began presenting their witnesses on Wednesday afternoon, which could include two of Owens’ sons, Isaac, 13, and Israel, 10, who witnessed his mother’s shooting.

Owens family attorney Anthony Thomas told ABC News on Wednesday that while prosecutors decided not to call the boys to testify, it is unclear if the defense will ask them to take the stand.

Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, spoke out in a press conference on Wednesday morning and said that she wishes her grandkids “did not have to testify, but if this is what it takes to get justice, and this is what we have to do.”

“[Lorincz] did kill my daughter; that in itself, is hurtful. But also the fact that one of [my grandchildren] could have been injured or killed as well is beyond any emotion or feeling that can truly be expressed,” Dias added. “She has no regards for any form of human life, certainly not my family.”

According to a June 6, 2023, statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Lorincz shot Owens, a Black mother of four, through a closed door in the presence of her now 10-year-old son after she went to speak with Lorincz about a dispute over Owens’ children playing near her home. Lorincz called 911 after fatally shooting Owens and admitted to the shooting.

Lorincz, who is white, was arrested on June 6, 2023, and charged with first-degree felony manslaughter for fatally shooting Owens on June 2, 2023, in Ocala, Florida. She pleaded not guilty on July 10, 2023, and was held on a $150,000 bond. If convicted, Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A host of neighbors, including two children, sheriff’s deputies, a 911 dispatcher, crime scene investigators and forensics experts were among those who were called to testify by the prosecution.

A focus of the state’s argument over the past two days was on the first 911 call that Lorincz made to report “trespassing” on June 2, 2023 — minutes before she ended up shooting Owens. According to witnesses, including the sheriff’s deputies who responded to the shooting, law enforcement was already on their way to Lorincz’s home when the shooting occurred because she had called 911 to report three children — one Latino and two Black — were “trespassing” on her property.

Troy Gann, a 911 operator, said on Tuesday that he received a call from Lorincz, who reported children “badgering her” and “trespassing” on her property. Sheriff’s deputies were then dispatched to her home.

Michael Stringer, a patrol deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, testified on Tuesday that after receiving a call about trespassing at Lorincz’s home, he and a deputy trainee were dispatched “immediately” to her home, which was 10-15 minutes away, but said that while he was headed to Lorincz’s home, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

He described seeing the victim (Owens) lying on the ground and described detaining Lorincz, who was inside her home at the time of their arrival. Asked if he observed any weapons on Owens or near Owens, he said, “no.”

During opening arguments on Tuesday, the defense argued that Lorincz was acting in self-defense because she feared for her life, while prosecutors stressed that Owens was “unarmed” and fatally shot through a “locked” door.

“The death of AJ Owens is a tragedy. There is no doubt about that, but what the evidence will show is that in her mind, in her soul, in her core, Susan Lorincz felt she had no choice,” public defender Morris Carranza said. “It was either Susan or AJ. Susan chose to defend herself.”

The defense claimed that Owens told Lorincz that she was going to “kill” her, while prosecutors told jurors in opening remarks that they would hear from witnesses who were present during the confrontation who will deny this claim.

Amid the defense’s claim that Owens was trying to “break” down Lorincz’s front door, the state called Lorincz’s former landlord Charles Gabbard to the stand on Tuesday.

Gabbard testified that prior to the shooting he had repaired a jam on Lorincz’s front door. He said that her door was “structurally sound” after he repaired it, despite some cosmetic damage. He said that the door was sturdy and had a chain, a deadbolt and a lock.

During cross-examination, Gabbard said that Lorincz did not tell him how the door was damaged but that “it was clear that someone slammed” the door. He said that after repairing it, he was planning to replace Lorincz’s door at some point. Asked by Lorincz’s attorney Carranza if the crack in the door was “substantial,” Gabbard said, “Yes.”

On Wednesday the jury was shown the previously released interrogation video of Lorincz’s detention, where she made the claim that Owens was trying to “break” into her home, and much of the testimony and cross examination focused on Lorincz shooting Owens through a locked door, with questions about the sturdiness of the door.

Judge Robert W. Hodges of Florida’s 5th Judicial Circuit, who is presiding over the case, said on Monday that the trial is expected to be over by Friday.

