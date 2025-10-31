Where is Melodee Buzzard? New searches conducted at mom’s home, rental car
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — Weeks into the “perplexing” search for missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, California authorities said they’ve served follow-up search warrants at her mom’s home, a storage locker and the rental car Melodee was last seen in.
Local detectives and FBI agents served the warrants on Thursday. Because they expected to need access to the home of Melodee’s mom, Ashlee Buzzard, for “an extended time, detectives escorted Ashlee to an alternate location that would not interfere with their ability to conduct a thorough search,” the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ashlee Buzzard has not cooperated with the investigation, according to authorities.
Melodee is still considered an at-risk missing person and no arrests have been made, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.
Last week, the sheriff’s office said it had narrowed down the window of Melodee’s disappearance to between Oct. 7 and Oct. 10.
Surveillance images of Melodee — in which she appears to be wearing a wig — were captured at a Santa Barbara-area rental car business on Oct. 7, authorities said.
The mother and daughter then went on a three-day road trip from Lompoc, California, to the Nebraska area, the sheriff’s office said.
The return trip went through Kansas, and then Ashlee Buzzard came home to Lompoc on Oct. 10 with the car she and Melodee had rented on Oct. 7 — but Melodee was not with her, the sheriff’s office said.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto appear to have been overheard on Monday discussing what seemed to be a Trump family business venture, leading to criticism that it undermines what the White House has said about a firewall existing between the president’s official duties and his personal fortune.
During the exchange, which took place on a live camera feed shortly after Trump addressed a gathering of leaders in Egypt to laud the Gaza ceasefire plan, Subianto asked Trump to meet with “Eric,” presumably referring to Eric Trump, president’s son who is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.
“Would you do that?” Trump responds. “He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call you.”
Neither leader appeared to be aware that their conversation was being picked up by a microphone. The audio is muffled and at times difficult to discern. It was not clear exactly what the two men were discussing.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News. In the past, White House officials have said that Trump’s assets are held in a trust controlled by his family, and that, while president, he has no role in the family’s business dealings in order to avoid ethical concerns.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in May that it was “frankly ridiculous that anyone in this room would even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit.”
A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement that “The Trump Organization has two of the largest and most substantial projects in all of Indonesia, which began in 2015, long before President Trump entered office for the first term.”
“It should come as no surprise that our unbelievable property was referenced given its prominence within the country,” the statement said.
Critics immediately leapt on the nature of the discussion between Trump and Subianto, saying that “there is no line between Trump presidential and personal business,” according to Tony Carrk, the executive director of Accountable.US, a nonprofit government watchdog.
“The President is apparently using a foreign leader summit as a platform to smooth things over for his son’s condo development ventures in Indonesia,” Carrk said.
The exchange began when Subianto approached Trump behind the lectern where he had just finished addressing world leaders on camera, in front of the media. The first intelligible words came from Subianto, who describes a region as “not safe, security-wise,” before asking to meet with Eric.
“We’ll look for a better place,” Subianto says moments later.
“I’ll have Eric call you,” Trump responds.
“Eric or Don,” Subianto says, apparently referring to Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., another executive vice president at the Trump Organization.
At one point during the conversation, Subianto tells Trump, “I told Hary, also, by the way,” possibly referring to Hary Tanoesoedibjo, an Indonesian real estate developer who has partnered with the Trump Organization on both of its existing projects in the country.
Just days before the summit, Tanoesoedibjo posted a video on social media promoting the Trump-branded property in Lido City, a town just south of Jakarta, boasting of its “breathtaking views” and “unmatched prestige.” Tanoesoedibjo’s firm, MNC Land, is also in the process of developing another Trump-branded property in Bali.
MNC Land did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
Before parting ways, Trump, on the video feed, tells Subianto: “You’re a fantastic guy. I’ll have one of them call you. I like that you told me that. We don’t need that.”
Indonesia’s foreign minister downplayed the conversation, according to Bloomberg.
“They’re friends, so it’s natural for them to speak privately,” Sugiono, the foreign minister, told reporters. “If there’s anything specific that needs follow-up, I will be informed.”
(LOS ANGELES) — A Los Angeles home where D4vd had been living was searched overnight, law enforcement sources told ABC News on Thursday, as authorities investigate the death of a teenage girl whose body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the 20-year-old singer.
A search warrant was executed at a home in Hollywood Hills that the singer does not own but had been staying at, the sources said.
The development came after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the female body discovered last week in the trunk of a towed Tesla registered to the singer as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. The teen, from Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, was reported missing last year, investigators confirmed to ABC News.
The body was discovered in the trunk of the Tesla on Sept. 8, two days after it had been towed from a Los Angeles street, police sources said.
The circumstances of how she died and ended up in the front trunk are unclear, investigators told ABC News.
The cause of death is still being determined.
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the death investigation. The case is not a homicide investigation because authorities do not yet know how she died, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
The case relies on the medical examiner determining a cause of death, which is proving difficult, the sources said.
No arrests have been made.
The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News on Thursday that they are following up on leads in the case as they try to move the investigation forward.
Police responded to an impound lot in Hollywood on Sept. 8 “for a foul odor coming from a vehicle,” Los Angeles police said.
Authorities located a body in the front trunk of the Tesla that was in a state of decomposition, LAPD sources said.
The victim was about 5-foot-1 with wavy black hair and was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet and metal stud earrings, according to the medical examiner. She also had a tattoo on her right index finger that said “Shhh…”
The vehicle is registered to David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, according to a senior LAPD source. It is one of several vehicles owned by the singer, with many different people using any of the vehicles at any given time, the source added.
ABC News reached out to his representative and lawyer for comment but did not receive a response.
D4vd, who first went viral on TikTok, where he has 3.8 million followers, released his debut album in April. The singer, known for his indie, R&B and alt-pop sound, has been on tour since August. The tour’s stop in Seattle on Wednesday was canceled, with shows next set for San Francisco on Friday and Los Angeles on Saturday.
(DALLAS) — Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons said he would put all ICE facilities on a higher alert following a shooting at a Dallas field office on Wednesday which killed one detainee and critically wounded two others.
While no officers were injured, the Department of Homeland Security said the shooting was “an attack on ICE law enforcement.”
The suspected shooter has been identified by law enforcement officials as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.
The shooter, who was on a nearby rooftop, “fired indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot,” DHS said in a statement.
The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.
DHS previously said two detainees were killed and one was injured; the agency later issued a correction saying one died and two were shot but survived.
One of the wounded is a Mexican national, according to Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Law enforcement and Republican politicians suggested a political motive for the shooting, which comes amid ramped up ICE deportation efforts throughout the country. The DHS said in a statement that ICE officers have faced a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against them.
Two Texas facilities were targeted this July: a police officer was shot at an ICE detention facility in Alvarado and a gunman opened fire at the entrance of the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen.
The FBI said Wednesday’s shooting is being investigated “as an act of targeted violence.”
FBI special agent Joe Rothrock said it appeared that rounds “found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature.”
FBI Director Kash Patel released an image of recovered bullets, including one engraved with the phrase “ANTI-ICE,” and DHS released a photo that appears to show a gunshot in an American flag display.
Vice President JD Vance said during remarks in North Carolina on Wednesday that evidence that has not yet been released shows the shooter was a “left-wing extremist” who was “politically motivated to go after people who are enforcing our border.”
Officials said that attacks on ICE and law enforcement must end.
“Our prayers are with the families of those killed and our ICE law enforcement. This vile attack was motivated by hatred for ICE,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. This shooting must serve as a wake-up call.”
President Donald Trump wrote on social media, “This is despicable! The Brave Men and Women of ICE are just trying to do their jobs, and remove the ‘WORST of the WORST’ Criminals out of our Country, but they are facing an unprecedented increase in threats, violence, and attacks by Deranged Radical Leftists.”
“This needs to stop,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said at a news conference. “Violence is wrong, politically motivated violence is wrong.”
Vance said, “We’re praying both for our ICE agents, but also for everybody who’s affected by this terrible attack.”
House Democratic leaders in a statement thanked the first responders and offered their condolences to the victims’ families.
“No one in America should be violently targeted, including our men and women in law enforcement who protect and serve our neighborhoods, and the immigrants who are too often the victims of dehumanizing rhetoric,” the Democrats’ statement continued. “The political and ideologically-motivated violence in America has reached a breaking point this year. We need leaders who bring the country together in moments of crisis.”