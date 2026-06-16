Where you lead, I will follow: ‘Gilmore Girls’ is leaving Netflix
Say goodbye to Stars Hollow, Netflix users.
Gilmore Girls seasons 1 through 7 will be leaving the streaming service at the end of this month.
“It’s a show? It’s a lifestyle. It’s a religion,” Netflix posted on social media. “We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us.”
The beloved mother-daughter dramedy — starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel — has had a home on Netflix for the past 12 years. Ten years ago, Netflix debuted the revival miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.
A new streaming destination for the series has yet to be announced.
Hunger Games fans have gotten another look at the upcoming prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate revealed the footage in an “Official Franchise Lookback” video, that featured highlights from all the Hunger Games films. The clip features footage of Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy and Maya Hawke as Wiress, as well as Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Ralph Fiennes as President Show and more. Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters Nov. 20. …
Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort in the original Harry Potter films, says he would love to reprise the role for the upcoming HBO series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. While appearing on the BBC’s The Claudia Winkleman Show, Fiennes said that “years ago” he was asked if he’d be willing to reprise the role, and he replied that he’d “love to,” but nothing came of it. He added that he thinks that “ship has sailed.” He also responded to suggestions that Tilda Swinton could take on the role in the HBO series, which has yet to be cast, noting she’d be “fantastic.” …
Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley has given fans an update on the plans for a season 3 of the HBO series. In an interview with People, Kelley said that while he’s “not allowed” to reveal specifics about the season, he confirmed, “We’re getting the band back together, and it should be a good run again.” …
Scarlett Johansson will star in Ari Aster’s next film. The director is set to helm an original movie titled Scapegoat from a script he penned for A24. The studio confirmed the upcoming film in a post to Instagram. This marks Aster’s fifth feature-length film, and will also be his fifth made for A24. “5/5 with Ari Aster,” the studio captioned its announcement post …
It seems we may be seeing more of the Sanderson sisters. Deadline reports that Hocus Pocus 3 is in early development at Disney, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy returning to their roles as the three Sanderson sisters. The outlet reports a theatrical distribution element would be part of this film’s release, after the success of the 2022 sequel Hocus Pocus 2, which was released straight to Disney+ …
It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s Matthew Lillard. Variety reports the actor has joined the cast of Superman: Man of Tomorrow. It’s unclear which role Lillard will play in the film. He joins a cast that includes David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Lars Eidinger …
Anora filmmaker Sean Baker has set up his next film.
Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that it will distribute Baker’s Ti Amo! through its brand-new specialty film label, Warner Bros. Clockwork. The studio has global distribution rights for the movie, excluding in France, and will release it in theaters globally in 2027.
Ti Amo! marks Baker’s highly anticipated follow-up to his Academy Award-winning and Palme d’Or-winning film Anora. Baker himself won the awards for best picture, best director, best writer and best editing, while its star Mikey Madison won best actress.
Baker will write, direct, edit, cast and produce Ti Amo!, as he also reteams with Anora producers Alex Coco and Samantha Quan.
The new label Warner Bros. Clockwork will be led by film executive Christian Parkes. It will be “a home for singular filmmakers that powerfully connect with audiences theatrically across the world,” according to a press release, and build on “Warner Bros.’ longstanding legacy of producing socially relevant, provocative, and culturally resonant cinema for audiences globally.”
“Sean Baker is an artist who embodies everything we believe in at Clockwork, and Ti Amo! will be another gift to cinema,” Parkes said. “Plus, his poster game is on point.”
The official Warner Bros. Clockwork Instagram shared a photo of Baker holding a video camera circa 2002 to announce the news. The director collaborated on the post, which is captioned, “TI AMO! The new film from Sean Baker. In theaters worldwide 2027.”