‘Whiplash’ headed back to theaters for 10th anniversary

Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan had a chance to reunite with their fellow Lord of the Rings fellowship member Ian McKellen thanks to their new food travelogue series, Billy and Dom Eat the World.
A filmed spin-off of a segment of their now-defunct Friendship Onion podcast, the show has Boyd and Monaghan spanning the world for good eats — and Deadline reports the first episode landed them at the door to a London pub called The Grapes.
The establishment is owned by McKellen, who of course played Gandalf to Boyd and Monaghan’s respective Hobbits Pippin and Merry in Peter Jackson‘s epic Tolkien trilogy.
“It happened we were looking at London pub culture and it just so happens Ian McKellen has a pub,” Boyd told the trade. “He told us why he ended up in that part of London, and what pubs mean to Britain.”
Boyd offered, “We felt food is a great in to finding out about people and communities. [Producer Daniel Sharp] loved the idea and very quickly we started making it.”
Monaghan noted, “One of our favorite ways to get to know a city is to check out a local restaurant. Myself, Billy, Elijah Wood and Sean Astin go to conventions very often, and one of the things we do over these weekends is pick a restaurant, and go and eat.”
It is yet to be known which platform will carry the six-episode show, which spans from Texas to the Thames and, according to a preview, has the longtime friends working in a high-end kitchen, toiling in a food truck, making beer and eating all over the world.
Tattoo artist Ryan Hadley, best known for appearing on season 6 of the Paramount competition series Ink Master, died Thursday, June 20, his family posted on Instagram. He was 46. According to Deadline, Hadley announced last December he’d been diagnosed with seminoma, a malignant germ cell tumor that develops most often in the testicle…
Alex Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy! for 37 seasons until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2020, is getting his own stamp. His successor, Ken Jennings, made the announcement during the June 21 episode of the game show. The sheet of stamps looks like the display of video monitors on the Jeopardy! game board alongside a photo of Trebek. Printed on each stamp is the clue, “This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show “Jeopardy!” for 37 seasons.’” Underneath, written upside down, is the response: “Who is Alex Trebek?” The stamp will be released July 22 and is available for preorder now on the USPS website …
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, best known for his roles in Love Actually and the Maze Runner films, and Westworld‘s Talulah Riley have tied the knot, according to The Sun. The newspaper obtained photos of their wedding in England. Brodie-Sangster, 34, and Riley, 38, met on the set of the Disney+ drama Pistol in March 2021. The couple reportedly got engaged in July of 2023. Talulah was previously married to billionaire Elon Musk …
Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for its TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam‘s 1981 cult classic, Time Bandits. Created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi, the series follows “a ragtag group of thieves — led by Friends alum Lisa Kudrow — and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin — played by Kal-El Tuck. Together they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world,” per the streaming service. Time Bandits launches with the first two episodes on July 24 …
Fargo‘s Lamorne Morris has joined the cast of the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video live-action series Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage, according to Deadline. The series, based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, follows Cage as “an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero,” per the outlet. Morris will play the character Robbie Robertson, a journalist trying to make it as a Black professional in the 1930s …
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s F1, the Formula 1 racing movie starring Brad Pitt, Variety reports. The film, helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, “a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, ‘F1,'” according to the streaming service. Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles and Samson Kayo also star …
Dreamworks Animation took to its social media to officially announce that a fifth Shrek film is in the works. “Not too Far, Far Away… @shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz,” the studio wrote Tuesday. Murphy told Collider in June that he’ll once again voice Donkey in two brand-new movies set in the Shrek universe. One will be Shrek 5, and the other a Donkey spin-off film. The previous four Shrek films have earned more than $2.9 billion worldwide …