White House government shutdown clock kept ticking, days after impasse ended

President Donald Trump signs funding legislation to reopen the US government, November 12, 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House, ending the longest shutdown in U.S. history. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — According to the official White House government shutdown clock, the historic impasse ended on Tuesday.

While the federal government shutdown actually ended a week ago, the White House’s shutdown clock continued to tick on Tuesday until it was pointed out to the White House by ABC News.

The shutdown clock on the White House’s website had reached 48 days despite President Donald Trump signing funding legislation in the Oval Office on Nov. 12 to reopen the government.

The shutdown clock was removed shortly after ABC News asked the White House why the clock was still running. The clock was replaced with a page headlined, “Democrats Shut Down the Government for a Record 43 Days.”

The Trump administration’s shutdown clock was featured on a White House webpage as late as early Tuesday afternoon ET, right above a headline reading, “Democrats Have Shut Down the Government.”

The White House did not explain to ABC News why the clock had continued to run and be displayed online until Tuesday.

The federal government shutdown was the longest in U.S. history, officially lasting 43 days.

The impasse between Republicans and Democrats over a spending bill to reopen the government prompted widespread turmoil for thousands of furloughed federal employees and cut off Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to millions of Americans.

The shutdown was prolonged by a fight between Democrats and Republicans over the fate of enhanced tax credits for millions of Americans who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Those credits are set to expire at the end of the year.

An extension of the enhanced tax credits was not included in President Trump’s massive spending bill that he signed into law in July.

The tax credits were part of the original ACA legislation passed during the Obama administration and were enhanced in 2021 under the Biden administration to expand eligibility and lower income contribution caps.

To get enough Democrats to vote in favor of the spending bill to reopen the government, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., agreed to schedule a floor vote in December on extending the ACA tax credits. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has repeatedly refused to commit to a vote on the ACA subsidies, leaving the issue in limbo.

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Famed Tennessee sheriff who inspired Hollywood movie ‘Walking Tall’ implicated in wife’s murder
Bettmann/Getty Images

(NASHVILLE) — It was long believed that Pauline Mullins Pusser, the wife of the legendary Tennessee sheriff Buford Pusser, was shot and killed in an ambush meant for her husband, but new evidence suggests that it was the late sheriff who killed his wife.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report uncovered “inconsistencies in Buford Pusser’s statements to law enforcement and to others,” District Attorney Mark Davidson said at a press conference Friday.

Law enforcement uncovered physical, medical, forensic, ballistic and reenactment evidence that contradicted the McNairy County sheriff’s account of his wife’s 1967 murder.

The sheriff’s story inspired the movie “Walking Tall” in 1973 and several sequels, a 2004 remake and several books, Davidson said.

Buford Pusser died in a car accident in 1974.

“This case is not about tearing down a legend, it is about giving dignity and closure to Pauline and her family and ensuring that the truth is not buried with time,” Davidson said.

The sheriff had reported that his wife volunteered to ride along with him in the dark, early morning hours on a disturbance call. He claimed that a car pulled alongside his and fired several shots toward them, killing Pauline and injuring him in what he claimed was an ambush intended for him carried out by unknown assailants, according to Davidson.

The sheriff, who was also shot in the ambush, recovered from his injuries and no viable suspects were found and no charges were filed.

Investigators now believe that Pauline Pusser was shot outside the vehicle then placed inside the vehicle, which is not what Buford Pusser has told investigators at the time of the murder.

“This was a cold case for decades but in 2022 TBI agents took another look at the archive file and coordinated with our office. That work accelerated in 2023 and in 2024, Pauline Mullins Pusser was exhumed for an autopsy,” Davidson said.

“It’s been said that the dead cannot cry out for justice, it is the duty of the living to do so. In this case that duty is being carried out 58 years later,” Davidson said.

Investigators used modern forensic science and investigative techniques that were not available in 1967, officials said.

A new autopsy also revealed cranial trauma suffered by Pauline Pusser does not match crime scene photographs of the interior of the vehicle she was allegedly killed in. Blood splatter on the outside of the vehicle also contradicts Buford Pusser’s account of the murder, Davidson said.

A forensic investigator also determined that a gunshot wound to Buford Pusser’s cheek was a close contact wound, not long range as he had described, and was likely self inflicted, Davidson said. Blood splatter analysis also indicated that someone was injured both inside and outside the vehicle, he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Asteroid just flew closer to Earth than many satellites, space agencies say
In this screen grab from a video, the orbit of 2025 TF is shown close to Earth’s orbit. (NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory)

(NEW YORK) — An asteroid just flew closer to Earth than many satellites, according to space agencies.

The space object, named 2025 TF, zoomed over Antarctica at a distance of just 265 miles above the Earth’s surface last Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 8:47 p.m. ET, the European Space Agency said on Monday. The International Space Station orbits at a similar altitude.

The majority of satellites are low earth orbit, at altitudes between 100 miles and 1,242 miles, the research project Aerospace Security notes.

The small asteroid is between 3.2 feet to 9.8 feet across and didn’t pose significant danger to the planet, the ESA said. However, the agency noted that it could have produced a fireball if it struck Earth’s atmosphere and became a meteorite once it hit the ground.

Astronomers didn’t notice the asteroid until a few hours after it passed, according to the ESA. The Catalina Sky Survey, a mission funded by NASA to track near-Earth objects, first spotted the object. Shortly after that, it was observed by astronomers at the ESA’s Planetary Defence Office.

“Tracking down a metre-scale object in the vast darkness of space at a time when its location is still uncertain is an impressive feat,” the ESA said. “This observation helped astronomers determine the close approach distance and time given above to such high precision.”

The object is not expected to fly by Earth again until April 2087, according to NASA.

Another small asteroid — named 2025 TQ2 — flew within Earth’s vicinity the day after 2025 TF’s approach, according to the Minor Planet Center. The asteroid zoomed over Canada at a distance of about 3,014 miles last Thursday, Oct. 2, according to EarthSky.org.

Space agencies track thousands of near-Earth objects, but they are only considered Potentially Hazardous Asteroids if they are larger than 500 feet in diameter and get closer than 4.65 million miles of Earth, according to NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies.

Between Sept. 23 and Sept. 28, 10 asteroids passed near Earth at a distance closer than the moon, according to data from NASA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

9-year-old boy arrested for bringing loaded gun onto school bus: Police
Police said a 9-year-old student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto a school bus. Ocala Police Department.

(OCALA, Fla.) — A 9-year-old boy in Florida was arrested and faces multiple charges for allegedly bringing a loaded revolver onto his school bus, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, which unfolded on a school bus Monday morning while students were being transported to an elementary school in Ocala, police said.

Officers responded to the bus for a report of a student in possession of a firearm, after students had alerted the bus driver, who then called 911, the Ocala Police Department said. 

Several students directed the officers to a 9-year-old boy on the bus believed to be in possession of a gun, police said.

“The juvenile was safely detained after initially resisting officers,” the Ocala Police Department said in a statement. “A loaded .38 caliber revolver was recovered from the floor near the juvenile’s seat.”

The gun was taken without permission from the “secured bedroom” of the child’s relative, police said.

The student allegedly admitted to taking the gun on Sunday and then bringing it onto the bus concealed in his clothing, police said.

“He also admitted to showing the firearm to other students but stated he did not intend to harm anyone,” police said.

The child was arrested and faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a concealed firearm, armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest without violence and disruption of a school function, police said.

The bus was en route to College Park Elementary School, in Marion County, police said. ABC News has reached out to Marion County Public Schools for comment.

Police commended the students for alerting their bus driver.

“This incident shows why staying vigilant and reporting concerns quickly is critical,” the Ocala Police Department said. “We will remain committed to supporting our schools and community while we pursue justice.”

Police said they will not be releasing any further identifying details due to the child’s age. 

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities did not say if anyone else may be arrested in connection with the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.