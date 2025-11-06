Who could replace Nancy Pelosi in Congress after her retirement?
(WASHINGTON) — As tributes pour in for former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after she announced Thursday that she would leave Congress in January 2027 at the end of her current term, it’s an open question who will replace her.
According to filings with the Federal Election Commission as of Thursday morning, six Democratic candidates besides Pelosi and two Republicans have registered campaign committees for the June 2026 primary for California’s 11th Congressional District, the San Francisco-based congressional seat Pelosi represents.
California uses a “top-two” primary system where the two candidates with the most votes, regardless of party, advance to the general election.
The filing period for California’s congressional primary does not open until February 9, 2026, and closes on March 6, so there is still plenty of time for other challengers to enter the ring.
Two of those candidates had already been gaining attention and some prominence.
Both are decades younger than Pelosi, and now could be among the continued wave of generational change within the Democratic Party — similar to how U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., announced his retirement in September and is likely to be succeeded by one of the numerous younger candidates who have launched bids.
California state Sen. Scott Wiener announced in October, weeks before Pelosi’s announcement, that he would run for the seat. Weiner had previously indicated he would wait for her to announce her plans.
Wiener, 55, was first elected to the California state Senate in 2016 and previously worked in San Francisco city government and as a lawyer.
In his announcement video launching his congressional bid, he said he was running “to defend San Francisco, our values, our people, and the constitution of the United States with everything we have … Trump and his MAGA extremists don’t scare me.” According to federal campaign finance filings, his campaign had nearly $870,000 on hand as of the end of September.
Wiener, in a statement on Thursday, called Pelosi “an icon of American politics,” and praised her work on health care, the economy, climate policy, and “fighting for the marginalized … At the height of the AIDS crisis, when so many others wanted to push LGBTQ people under the rug, Nancy Pelosi fought proudly for us to be treated with dignity.”
Speaking about his own experience coming out as gay around the time Pelosi came to Congress and said she was there to fight AIDS, Wiener added, “It was a terrifying time to come of age as a gay man, and Nancy Pelosi stepped up and used her voice and platform to fight for people like me.”
Asked on Thursday by ABC station KGO-TV how more challengers might enter the race now and how that impact his campaign, Wiener said he didn’t want to speculate on who else might enter.
“Today, this is really just about honoring Nancy Pelosi, her leadership, how much she delivered for our city and our country. And then we will certainly have plenty of time to talk about the campaign,” he said.
Separately, former Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur Saikat Chakrabarti had well beforehand launched a primary campaign to Pelosi, with a progressive platform that includes tuition-free public college and universal health care.
Chakrabarti, 39, a founding engineer of the online payment platform Stripe, was New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign manager during her 2018 primary upset against incumbent Joe Crowley, which kicked off Ocasio-Cortez’s meteoric rise.
He also worked as her chief of staff in Congress for the beginning of her first term and got his start in politics working on Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.
In a statement on Thursday, Chakrabarti thanked Pelosi “for your decades of service that defined a generation of politics and for doing something truly rare in Washington: making room for the next one. Our campaign is ready to build on that legacy by fighting to create a San Francisco and an America that works for everyone.”
Speaking with ABC News on Thursday, Chakrabarti said that challengers in the race and Pelosi’s decision to retire “doesn’t change what my campaign’s about, because I still believe we need to change the Democratic Party. I’m still calling for people to run all across the country to build this new movement.”
Asked if he’d want Pelosi’s endorsement, Chakrabarti said he would if she’s willing to endorse him but that it’s her decision to make.
(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s executive order strapping a six-figure fee to the H1-B visa has created confusion for tech firms and the tens of thousands of foreign employees that the companies have depended on for their growth, according to immigration and business experts.
Trump and his officials touted the recent order to add a $100,000 fee for every H1-B application as one that would help create more job opportunities for Americans. This visa program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations.
However, the president’s move will make it difficult for tech firms to expand U.S. operations or incentivize highly talented foreign workers to choose America as the place they launch their next big idea, Stuart Anderson, the executive director of non-partisan think tank National Foundation for American Policy, told ABC News.
“More than half of the billion-dollar start-ups have at least one immigrant co-founder,” Anderson said. “And those firms lead to thousands of jobs for Americans.”
Anderson, who served as the executive associate commissioner at the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service under President George W. Bush, acknowledged that the H1-B program was in need of reform, particularly when it came to mega corporations dominating the visa’s lottery system. However, he said the current administration’s approach does more harm to the program than good.
He and other analysts noted that even if the $100,000 fee is reversed, some damage to the tech economy may have already been done as entrepreneurs and prospective employees rethink their options.
“If you cut off highly skilled people from coming into the country, you’re going to cut off chances of having a dominant economy,” Anderson said.
How H1-B works The H1-B visa program was created as part of the 1990 immigration bill and allowed foreign prospective employees with college and graduate degrees in select fields such as computer sciences, engineering and medical research to legally live and work in America.
The law allows for 65,000 H1-B visas a year, which lasts for three to six years, for applicants with bachelor’s degrees and an additional 20,000 a year for workers with higher-level degrees. Academic institutions are exempt from this cap.
Applicants can renew their visa when it expires with the approval of their employer.
A study released in March by Pew Research found that there were roughly 400,000 applications for the H1-B visa, the majority of which were for renewals.
In addition to paying for the visa’s fees, which are around $5,000 for filing costs, companies must follow strict rules in order for the visa to be approved, according to Greg Morrisett, the dean and vice provost of Cornell Tech.
“A company that files for an H1 has to provide an assertion that they hire for the same salaries as it does for an American citizen,” he said.
Morrisett said that many tech firms — such as Microsoft, Facebook and Google –have benefited from the program by hiring engineers and programmers from places like India, China and South Korea. He noted that these workers played essential roles in developing their products and successes.
Several major tech CEOs — including Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Google’s Sundar Pichai — are foreign-born and were on H1-B visas after they finished their college and graduate studies in America.
“I think the U.S has led in technology and engineering because of the federal government’s investments and universities attracted the best minds and gave them the ability to thrive,” Morrisett said.
Despite its success, the program has come under criticism from conservative groups who argue that it takes jobs away from American-born workers.
Other critics argue that the visa lottery favors larger corporations, who have more money and resources to pay the filing fees and help process the applications, compared to smaller companies and startups.
Morrisett said the additional $100,000 fee will create a bigger push for the major corporations to get the H1-B talent.
“It’s devastating for the start-up world. The big tech companies can weather the storm but a lot of start-up companies simply don’t have the money,” he said.
The top companies with H1-B workers during the 2025 fiscal year were Amazon, with over 10,000 employees on the visa, followed by Tata Consulting Services, which has about 5,505, and Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Google, which each have around 5,100, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Jeremy Robbins, the executive director of nonprofit advocacy group the American Immigration Council, told ABC News that smaller start-up firms are crucial for the tech industry’s growth. Every major tech company started off as a smaller mom and pop start-up that blossomed due to the right developer or engineer who cracked the code to bring an app or tech product across the finish line.
“Putting on a flat fee that privileges large companies over small ones, or incentivizes talent to go overseas or incentivizes companies to set up shop overseas, is not an answer,” he said.
Robbins acknowledged that some of the H1-B’s provisions needed tweaking. Some, such as the cap, are frozen in the economic landscape of the early ’90s, he noted. At the time, the country was in recession and falling behind in the tech boom.
“You want to think about how to do that and protect American workers. You would want to treat it differently from a boom time than during a recession,” he said.
Robbins said that Trump’s executive order on the H1-B “cut off the hand to treat a small pain in the finger.”
Trump’s EO creates confusion, fear On Sept. 19, Trump signed the order adding $100,000 to the fees associated with the H1-B visa. He and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the order was to promote American jobs.
“That’s the point of immigration: Hire Americans, and make sure the people coming in are the top, top people,” Lutnick told reporters at the time. “Stop the nonsense of letting people just come into this country.”
When asked if the executive order’s new fee covered first-time H1 applicants or all applicants once it kicked in on Sept. 21, Lutnick responded, “Renewals, first time.”
“The company needs to decide… is the person valuable enough to have a $100,000 a year payment to the government? Or they should head home and go hire an American,” he added.
The actual order, however, had different guidance and the discrepancy led to the frantic letters, according to the experts. The order said that the fee was a one-time charge that would only cover first-time applicants, which led to many companies sending frantic letters to their H1-B employees urging them not to leave the country, according to the American Immigration Council’s Robbins.
He told ABC News that his organization received reports of H1 visa holders who were overseas frantically booking flights to return to the U.S. during the weekend because they and their employers had no concrete information about their legal status.
“It’s thrown everyone into a disarray, and there are still questions as to how this will affect companies and their employees,” he said.
Representatives for Meta, Amazon, Apple and Google did not respond to ABC News’ requests for comment. Representatives from Microsoft declined to comment.
Robbins said that there will likely be legal challenges to the executive order. Federal law allows USCIS to collect fees only for the purpose of processing, since the agency is totally funded by fees, and the president’s power to change immigration law is murky, according to Robbins.
In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that the president’s travel ban was constitutional since he based it off national security concerns. However, two years later, a California federal court blocked a Trump executive order that limited the approval of H1-B visas during the pandemic.
“Stay tuned,” Robbins said when asked about more details about legal challenges.
Ripple effects Whether or not Trump reverses his order either voluntarily or through the courts, the experts said that the American economy — especially the tech industry — will feel the effects of the move for years to come.
Morrisett said that he’s already heard concerns from Cornell Tech’s international students about their future job prospects in America in the wake of the order.
“When a student comes to study here, they get exposed to the tech ecosystem, they have a great idea, they want to create a company, and the start-ups have the tools to make that happen,” he said. “Now there are fewer incentives for them to stay in the country and foster that idea if they don’t have that visa.”
Morrisett added that the H1-B order, combined with the administration’s other actions to limit immigration such as Trump’s travel ban, increased deportation efforts and anti-immigration rhetoric, has tarnished America’s luster in the eyes of current and prospective foreign engineers.
“It is all compounding to the message, ‘We don’t want you in the United States,'” he said. “These are some of the smartest people in the world and they’re saying, ‘OK. We’ll go somewhere else.'”
Anderson said the talent won’t be the only group looking to more welcoming pastures. He noted that companies will be inclined to expand their presence internationally, countering Trump’s goal to strengthen America’s tech footprint.
“Even the smallest firms have international offices and if they want to get that skilled talent, they will go wherever they need to retain them,” Anderson said.
Robbins reiterated that there is definitely a need for reforms for the county’s immigration policies, including the H1-B program, but said leaders must recognize that the visa has been one of the most successful initiatives to expand the country’s tech industry and should not be hampered.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump secured a major legislative victory when what he had been calling his “big, beautiful bill” became law in July. However, Trump and Republicans are now working to shift the messaging surrounding the bill ahead of next year’s midterm elections.
And helping lead that shift is Vice President JD Vance.
During his Cabinet meeting in August, Trump acknowledged that the title of his signature legislation does not explain what’s actually in the bill.
“So, the bill that — I’m not going to use the term, “great big beautiful,” that was good for getting it approved. But — but it’s not good for explaining to people what it’s all about,” Trump said.
Trump continued, saying the bill is “a massive tax cut for the middle class. It’s a massive tax cut for jobs.”
Trump has tasked Vance with traveling the country and pitching tax cuts for working families to American voters, a source familiar with the plan confirmed to ABC News.
The vice president has traveled to multiple states, including critical battleground states of Wisconsin and Georgia, where he has pushed out the new framing of the bill, calling it the “Working Families Tax Cut.”
“And most importantly, if you’re working hard every single day right here in the United States, or if you’re building a business right here in the United States, you ought to have a tax code that rewards you instead of punishes you,” Vance said during an event outside of Atlanta in late August. “And that’s what happened when we passed the working families tax cut just a couple of months ago.”
A recent Pew Research Center poll conducted in early August found that 46% of adults disapprove of the legislation while only 32% approve. Twenty-three percent said they were unsure.
Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt, an ally of the president and vice president, said an issue Republicans had with messaging the bill was the ability to discuss the tax cuts in the legislation.
Schmitt told ABC News that Trump is the bill’s messenger, but Vance is the individual selling the bill and his background allows him to connect with everyday Americans.
“President Trump is the messenger. He’s the guy, and Vice President Vance is kind of the traveling salesman, hitting the road and in key states, where, I think in particular, the vice president, his message, his story, has always resonated in places like Pennsylvania and Ohio and places like that,” Schmitt said. “We’ve got a lot of blue collar workers who are looking for tax relief and looking for a way to, you know, for the government to take less of their money.”
One of the biggest criticisms of the bill is the impact it will have on Medicaid. Estimates from the Congressional Budget Office project federal spending on Medicaid will be reduced by $1 trillion and the number of uninsured people will increase by nearly 12 million by 2034.
The cuts come from a number of programs and will be implemented at different points, from when the bill was enacted all the way through 2028 — meaning it will take years for the impacts to be fully realized.
But there are Republicans who argue that the changes to Medicaid strengthen the program for the most vulnerable. Schmitt also emphasized the importance of focusing on other aspects of the bill, including no taxes on overtime and no taxes on tips.
But Vance’s role as a “salesman” for Trump’s signature legislation shouldn’t come as a surprise and is familiar territory for the vice president. Matt Terrill, a political strategist and former chief of staff for then-Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign, told ABC News that Vance is being used in the same way he was during the 2024 election.
“This maps with how Vice President Vance was utilized on the campaign trail in 2024 and how he has been utilized in the White House so far. He has a strong ability to go on programs like the Sunday shows, podcasts, and other platforms to effectively champion President Trump’s policy positions,” Terrill said. “It’s a big responsibility, particularly given the economic benefits that have been highlighted by the White House that are included in the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ and the economy will be top of mind among Americans heading into the midterm elections.”
But Terrill cautioned that the success of the legislation ultimately comes down to how the policies impact Americans.
“For Vice President Vance, it comes down to him doing one of the things he does best — promoting the president’s agenda. However, with that said, there is only so much one person can do when it comes to promoting a law,” Terrill said. “In the end, it comes down to the American people feeling that the policies in the law are working for them.”
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Wednesday that he cannot run for a third term, after previously declining to rule out the possibility.
“I have my highest poll numbers that I’ve ever had, and, you know, based on what I read, I guess I’m not allowed to run. So, we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Gyeongju, South Korea.
“I would say that if you read it, it’s pretty clear. I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad, but we have a lot of great people,” he added.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that he does not “see the path” for Trump to seek a third term.
“It’s been a great run, but I think the president knows, and he and I have talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution, as much as so many of the American people lament that,” Johnson said during a news conference on Capitol Hill.
Trump sidestepped questions about Johnson’s comments, instead touting his strong polling numbers.
“I don’t want to even talk about that because, you know, the sad thing is, I have my highest numbers that I’ve ever had,” Trump continued.
Trump has repeatedly raised the prospect of serving a third term, despite being barred from doing so by the Constitution. The 22nd Amendment explicitly states that no person shall be elected president more than twice.
On Monday, Trump said he would “love to do it” when asked about a potential 2028 bid but Johnson, on Tuesday, said he doesn’t see a way forward when it comes to amending the Constitution.
“I don’t see a way to amend the Constitution because it takes about 10 years to do that,” Johnson, a constitutional lawyer, said. “As you all know, to allow all the states to ratify what two-thirds of the House and three-fourths of the states would approve. So I don’t, I don’t see the path for that, but I can tell you that we are not going to take our foot off the gas pedal.”
On Monday, Trump appeared to rule out the prospect of running on the 2028 Republican ticket as vice president.
“Yeah, I’d be allowed to do that,” Trump said. “I guess I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that. It’s too cute. It’s not — it wouldn’t be right.”