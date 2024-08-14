WHO declares mpox a public health emergency as newer strain spreads in Africa

(NEW YORK) — The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox to be a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on Wednesday

“Today, the Emergency Committee met and advised me that in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a media briefing on Wednesday.

In the U.S, there have been 1,634 cases of mpox reported so far this year, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That’s more than double the number of national cases seen at the same time last year but significantly lower than those seen during a U.S. mpox outbreak in 2022, CDC data shows.

PHEICs were most recently declared for the COVID-19 pandemic and the previous mpox outbreak of 2022.

Although mpox is endemic to parts of Central and Western Africa, cases have been rising dramatically in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

This year, there have already been more than 14,000 mpox cases and 524 deaths reported in the DRC, according to the WHO.

There are two types of mpox: clade I and clade II, with clade roughly meaning they are descended from a common ancestor organism. While clade I has caused small, localized outbreaks in the DRC for years, researchers identified a clade I variant, known as clade Ib, that seems to spread mainly through sexual contact and appears to be behind the outbreak in the DRC.

Tedros said the detection of clade Ib in neighboring African countries that have never reported mpox cases before – including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda – led him to convene a meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee.

“The detection and rapid spread of a new clade of mpox in eastern DRC, its detection in neighboring countries that had not previously reported mpox, and the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying,” Tedros said during the briefing.

On Monday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) – the continent’s top health agency – declared mpox a public health emergency of continental security (PHECS) – the first such declaration since the Africa CDC’s inception in 2017, according to the agency.

On the same day, the WHO published a report that found there were a total of 934 new laboratory confirmed cases of mpox and four deaths from 26 countries in the month of June, “illustrating continuing transmission of mpox across the world.”

There have been no cases of clade I mpox reported outside Central and Eastern Africa at this time, including in the U.S., according to the CDC. The risk of the type of mpox circulating in the DRC is low to the American public, according to the CDC.

Currently, the JYNNEOS vaccine, a two-dose vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent smallpox and mpox, is the only vaccine being used in the U.S. to prevent mpox. Data from Africa has shown two doses of JYNNEOS are at least 85% effective in preventing mpox infection.

Ground cinnamon recalled due to potentially elevated lead levels
(NEW YORK) — Several New York distributors have recalled ground cinnamon products that were potentially contaminated with increased levels of lead.

According to an announcement posted on the Food and Drug Administration website Monday, American Spices, LLC. has recalled its Spice Class branded ground cinnamon packaged in 7-ounce and 11-ounce plastic PET jars “because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.”

The recalled cinnamon powder was distributed by the Ozone Park-based company to retailers in New York City between Dec. 1, 2023, and May 15, 2024, and has an expiration date of December 2026.

“The recall was the result of an analysis conducted by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead,” the announcement stated. “The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

In small amounts, lead exposure may not lead to any symptoms, but the FDA notes that increased or chronic lead exposure can cause various health issues including hypertension, kidney dysfunction, or cognitive decline and neuropathy effects in adults, and central nervous system damage like seizures and developmental defects such as learning disorders or other long-term health problems in children.

When reached by phone, a supervisor for American Spices, LLC. told ABC News’ Good Morning America the company stopped distribution of the affected products in May, adding that the company has not received any reports of any individuals being sickened by the recalled cinnamon.

In its recall announcement, American Spices advised anyone with the recalled cinnamon product to stop use immediately and return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Also on Monday, Advance Food International, Inc. of Maspeth, New York, issued a company announcement, posted on the FDA website, recalling its Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder in 7-ounce packaging “because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.”

The recalled Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder was distributed to retailers located in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts between Jan. 1 and May 24, 2024, according to Advance Food International. The company said the products were not sold online and that no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recalled items.

Like the American Spices recall, the Advance Food recall was initiated following analysis by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, which “revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead,” the announcement stated.

“Consumers who have purchased Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder 7oz are urged not to consume the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the company said. “Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-482-0123.”

Monday’s recalls come just days after ALB-USA Enterprises, Inc. issued a recall of its own cinnamon powder products on July 26.

In a company announcement shared to the FDA website, the Bronx, New York-based ALB-USA Enterprises said it was recalling its ALB Flavor brand Cinnamon Powder, “because it potentially contaminated with elevated levels of lead.”

The ALB Flavor brand Ground Cinnamon was distributed to retailers in New York, Connecticut, Michigan and Massachusetts between Dec. 15, 2022, and May 13, 2024. It was not sold online.

“The product is branded under the ALB FLAVOR name and is packaged in a plastic bag with a net weight of 100 grams,” the company wrote in its recall announcement, adding that the brown carton packaging features “an image of cinnamon powder and two cinnamon sticks centered at the bottom.”

The recalled cinnamon powder bears the UPC code 5304000333362, a “Best Before” date of Aug. 30, 2025, and the Lot number LA02, according to the company.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

GMA has reached out to Advance Food International Inc., the distributor of Shahzada branded cinnamon powder bags, and ALB-USA Enterprises, Inc. for comment.

This is not the first time the FDA has investigated elevated metal levels in foods. The federal agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, launched an investigation in October 2023 into elevated chromium and lead levels in cinnamon applesauce pouches after children in 44 states who consumed them were reported to have increased lead levels in their blood, which indicated possible acute lead toxicity.

The investigation resulted in the removal of recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches in the U.S. market.

According to the CDC, lead exposure can seriously harm a child’s health and can cause “well-documented adverse effects” including damage to the brain and nerves that can lead to slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, and hearing and speech problems.

“There is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm,” the agency states.

USDA creates new policy to help reduce salmonella in raw poultry
(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has proposed a new rule that aims to protect consumers from foodborne illnesses by significantly reducing salmonella in poultry products that make it onto grocery store shelves and into shoppers’ kitchens.

After three years of reevaluating its strategy for controlling salmonella rates in poultry, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a new proposal on Monday that would require poultry companies to keep salmonella levels under a certain threshold and ensure they test for six specific forms of bacteria in raw chicken and turkey products.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in a statement that the newly proposed framework “marks a historic step forward to combat” poultry-related Salmonella contamination and hopes it will keep contaminated meat out of stores to help lessen the number of recalls and illnesses.

“This proposed framework is a systematic approach to addressing Salmonella contamination at poultry slaughter and processing, which includes enforceable standards that will result in safer food for consumers and fewer illnesses,” he said.

Citing the Poultry Products Inspection Act, the FSIS said this rule would “establish final product standards based on these Salmonella levels and serotypes” and prevent adulterated raw chicken and turkey products from entering the retail supply.

FSIS also proposed revisions to regulations that would require all poultry slaughter establishments to “develop a microbial monitoring program to prevent pathogen contamination throughout the slaughter system.”

“The proposed Salmonella framework is grounded in data and rigorous scientific evaluation, and it reflects feedback from extensive stakeholder engagement,” USDA Under Secretary for Food Safety Dr. José Emilio Esteban said in a statement. “We encourage all interested stakeholders to submit comments and relevant data on the proposal as we work to finalize data-driven, science-based regulatory policies to address Salmonella in poultry.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella bacteria cause over one million human infections in the U.S. each year.

Food is the leading source of salmonella infections and poultry is among the leading sources of foodborne salmonella illnesses, the CDC has found.

The FSIS estimates there are 125,000 chicken-associated and nearly 43,000 turkey-associated foodborne salmonella illnesses per year. Despite agency data that indicates salmonella contamination in poultry products has been decreasing, the agency said there has not been an observed reduction in salmonella illnesses.

The CDC has published a list of safety tips to avoid food-borne illnesses on its website, which include washing hands for at least 20 seconds “with soap and warm or cold water before, during, and after preparing food and before eating” — especially after handling uncooked meat, chicken and other poultry, seafood, flour or eggs — as well as any utensils, cutting boards and countertops; avoiding cross-contamination; cooking foods to a safe internal temperature; and refrigerating food promptly afterward.

“Bacteria can multiply rapidly if left at room temperature or in the ‘Danger Zone’ between 40°F and 140°F,” the CDC states. “Never leave perishable food out for more than 2 hours (or 1 hour if exposed to temperatures above 90°F).”

The CDC also recommends washing hands thoroughly with running water and soap after touching pets and other animals or their belongings.

Identical quadruplets go home after three months in the NICU: ‘We’re so happy’
(HOUSTON) — A family in Texas has welcomed home all four of their rare identical quadruplets after the infants spent over three months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The sisters — named Hannah Grace, Lucy Marie, Rebecca Claire and Petra Anne — were born on May 1, after their mom, Mercedes Sandhu, delivered them at 29 weeks and three days.

Sandhu carried what is known as a monochorionic pregnancy, meaning all four babies shared the same placenta, according to Texas Children’s Hospital, where Sandhu gave birth.

The babies were born just before Mother’s Day, but Sandhu did not have all four daughters at home until Thursday, when Rebecca was discharged from the NICU.

Hannah and Petra were discharged on July 12, followed by Lucy nearly one week later.

“We’re so happy they can be together too,” the babies’ father, Jonathan Sandhu, told Good Morning America. “The past few weeks are the only moments they have ever been apart. Even in the NICU, they were always within a few feet of each other.”

The quadruplets’ reunion at home was also the first time all four sisters got to meet their older brothers, Luke, 4, and Aaron, nearly 2, who were not allowed in the NICU because of their ages, according to Jonathan Sandhu.

“The best part has been watching our boys welcome their baby sisters … They are obsessed with the girls,” he said. “Seeing our little family come together has been the most heartwarming moment of our lives.”

The quadruplets’ birth on May 1, meant the Sandhus had welcomed six kids in a span of four years. The quadruplets were conceived naturally, without the help of fertility treatments.

When it comes to being able to differentiate the quadruplets, Jonathan Sandhu said they are able to tell two of the babies apart because they were born with hemangiomas, a benign growth of extra blood cells in the skin that is one of the most common skin conditions among infants, according to Texas Children’s Hospital.

The couple also keeps the babies in labeled bassinets and lines them up in birth order — Hannah, Lucy, Rebecca, Petra, for feedings.

“Because they’re identical, they literally have the exact same DNA so keeping them correctly identified is pretty important,” Jonathan Sandhu told GMA.

The Sandhus have been documenting the journey of their “miracle” babies on their Instagram account, @thesandhucrew.

They said the babies are proving to be healthy and happy at home, with no ongoing medical needs after their time in the NICU.

“With high order multiples, all sharing one placenta, they were at elevated risks for nearly all the bad things that can accompany premature infants,” Jonathan Sandhu said. “We’ve had a few little bumps, but nothing that ever became life-threatening or would need life-long care.”

Jonathan Sandhu said he and his wife are dealing with the normal challenges that accompany a newborn — like sleep deprivation — but multiplied by four.

“If you’ve ever taken care of a newborn at night, imagine that, but with a few more crying mouths and dirty diapers,” he explained. “My wife and I take shifts at night and one person feeding and changing multiple babies can take two hours. Then you have to repeat it all a few hours later.”

