Wholesale prices unexpectedly fall amid Trump’s tariffs
(NEW YORK) — Wholesale prices unexpectedly dropped in August, clocking in lower than economists expected and defying concerns about a tariff-induced spike in costs suffered by suppliers.
Producer prices fell 0.1% in August, rolling back some of a sharp increase in wholesale prices that took hold in the previous month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.
Since President Donald Trump began escalating tariffs earlier this year, the monthly wholesale-price measure has drawn close attention as an indicator of a potential pass through to consumer prices.
In July, producer prices rose 0.9%, exceeding economists’ expectations and stoking fear of an eventual hike in prices paid by shoppers. The downshift in wholesale prices last month could ease some of those worries, though analysts will gain further clarity from consumer price data scheduled to be released on Thursday.
The wholesale price data on Wednesday held some cause for concern, however. A measure of core producer prices – which strips out volatile prices for food and energy – jumped 0.3% in August, which marked the fourth consecutive month of increases for that measure.
Overall, wholesale prices climbed 2.8% over a year ending in August, which marked the largest one-year jump in the index since March.
The fresh data arrives at a challenging time for the nation’s economy. In recent months, inflation has picked up while hiring has slowed, posing a risk of an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.”
Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut, appearing to indicate greater concern for flagging employment growth than for rising prices. Investors widely expect a quarter-point interest rate cut when Fed policymakers meet later this month.
(WASHINGTON) — A tariff loophole for low-cost shipments helped fuel an explosion of U.S. consumers purchasing shoes, sunglasses and a host of other items directly from sellers overseas. The Trump administration closed that exemption on Friday, bringing the era of duty-free online buying to an end.
President Donald Trump closed what’s known as the “de minimis” loophole, which allowed for duty-free import of goods valued at less than $800. Now, such imports will face tariffs based on the relevant rates for a given country of origin or product.
Peter Navarro, senior counselor to the president for trade and manufacturing, said on Thursday that the move would add up to $10 billion in tax revenue and help “save thousands of American lives by restricting the flow of narcotics and other dangerous and prohibited items.”
Analysts who spoke to ABC News predicted delays and price increases for shoppers, though the precise impact remains uncertain as retailers and customers adapt to the new tariffs.
Here’s what to know about how the closure of the de minimis loophole could impact consumers:
What is happening with the de minimis loophole?
The Trump administration on Friday closed the de minimis loophole, meaning imported packages below $800 will be subject to tariffs.
In May, the exemption expired for shipments from mainland China and Hong Kong, prompting e-commerce companies Shein and Temu to warn of price increases. The move on Friday extends the policy to imports from all other countries.
Low-cost imports brought via delivery services like FedEx and DHS will face country-specific tariff rates, which range from 10% to 50%. Tariffs targeting product types, such as steel and aluminum, may also be applied.
Packages delivered by a foreign postal service will be subject to tariffs levied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which depend on a given country of origin.
Over the past 10 years, the number of shipments to the U.S. claiming the de minimis exemption soared 600%, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, said in January. Last fiscal year, there were more than 1.36 billion such shipments, which amounts to almost 4 million per day, CBP said.
A small loophole remains in the policy. Gifts valued at $100 or less will continue to be duty-free.
Will closure of the de minimis loophole cause shipping delays?
Yes, the closure of the de minimis loophole is expected to delay low-cost shipments from overseas, especially over the coming months as foreign sellers adjust to the rules, analysts told ABC News.
Postal service operators in more than 30 countries have limited or halted shipments to the U.S. in anticipation of the policy adjustment. The list includes significant trade partners like India, Mexico and Japan.
Under the new policy, foreign postal services are required to calculate the tariff cost prior to sending a parcel bound for the U.S., Henry Jin, a professor of supply chain management at Miami University, told ABC News.
“The administrative burden is tremendous,” Jin said.
Packages previously shipped in five to 10 days may take as long as 20 days to reach customers, Jin added.
“If you absolutely need something by a certain deadline, buy it well before,” Jin said. “Or else you will run the risk of not getting it in time.”
Will closure of the de minimis loophole raise prices?
Yes, analysts who spoke to ABC News expect closure of the loophole to raise prices.
The policy change essentially amounts to a new tariff applied to low-cost items, meaning importers will face an additional tax. Importers typically pass along a share of the tariff-related tax burden onto consumers in the form of price hikes.
In the case of imports shipped directly to customers, foreign retailers will retain a choice of whether to eat the added cost or slap it onto the bill paid by shoppers, Jin said. Suppliers may swallow some of the added cost by selling their goods at lower wholesale prices, Jin added, but such relief is likely to be minimal.
Additional compliance costs faced by retailers will also likely be passed along to consumers, analysts said.
“It will significantly raise the transportation cost on top of the cost of the tariffs, which will ultimately raise prices for consumers,” said Raymond Robertson, professor for trade, economics and public policy at Texas A&M University.
(NEW YORK) — The stock market has been on a tear in recent weeks, shrugging off newly imposed tariffs, caution at the Federal Reserve and war in the Middle East.
The S&P 500 has soared 20% since an April low suffered after President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement. Over that period, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has climbed 28%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has jumped 12%.
Over the past month — even as a U.S.-China trade tensions resurfaced and the Iran war broke out — the S&P 500 climbed more than 5%.
Concern among investors about topsy-turvy economic policy has given way to cautious optimism about a dialed-back tariff posture and continued economic growth, some analysts told ABC News. While day-to-day price swings will likely persist, they added, the current outlook points to further gains over the remainder of the year.
“The market is making a pretty concerted effort to try to look past some of these near term disruptions,” Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at PNC Financial Services, told ABC News.
In recent weeks, Trump has rolled back some of his steepest levies, easing costs imposed upon companies and alleviating concern about a sharp surge of inflation.
A trade agreement last month between the U.S. and China slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a downturn.
The downshift of tariffs has coincided with data demonstrating a healthy economy.
Fresh inflation data earlier this month showed a slight acceleration of price increases, but inflation remains near its lowest level since 2021. Hiring slowed but remained sturdy in May as the uncertainty surrounding on-again, off-again tariffs appeared to curtail hiring less than some economists feared, a government report this month showed.
The outbreak of tit-for-tat strikes between Iran and Israel earlier this month sent stocks falling and hiked oil prices. Those challenges proved short-lived, however, as stocks resumed their gains and oil prices eased amid a ceasefire.
“The stock market doesn’t care about geopolitical events,” Ivan Feinseth, a market analyst at Tigress Financial, told ABC News. “The market might react for a day or two, but it was nothing sustained.”
Investors have also placed hope in an expected lowering of interest rates at the Fed. So far this year, the central bank has taken up a wait-and-see approach, holding interest rates steady as policymakers await the potential effects of tariffs. A recent Fed forecast suggested a likely pivot, however, predicting two quarter-point cuts this year as well as two quarter-point cuts next year.
“The stock market’s recent strength reflects growing optimism around a soft landing, improving corporate earnings and the potential for lower interest rates ahead,” Brian Buetel, managing director at UBS Wealth Management, said in a statement last week.
Still, the market faces meaningful risks, analysts said.
Trade tensions could worsen and tariffs could escalate, some analysts said, while noting the difficulty of anticipating exactly where the levies will land. A resumption of hostilities in the Middle East could drive up oil prices and hamper global economic growth, they added. A burst of tariff-induced inflation could nudge the Fed toward a cautious approach and delay potential interest rate cuts.
“Despite the market getting close to its highs, getting too enthusiastic is probably not what’s called for at this point,” Ma said. “It’s still a back-and-forth market.”
Nevertheless, analysts expect an upswing in the stock market over the remainder of 2025. Feinseth forecasted an uptick in the S&P from its current level of 6,090 to 6,500, which would mark an increase of 6%. Ma predicted similar gains, saying the market would rise at least 5%.
“We think the overall end destination is one that will be palatable for markets,” Ma said. “But it will be a bumpy path from here to there.”
(NEW YORK) — SpaceX’s Starship is about to face its 10th test flight following explosions on previous launches.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has promised that the world’s most powerful rocket and spacecraft will one day take humans to Mars and beyond. But leading up to its 10th launch, scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET, Starship has yet to achieve all its mission goals. And the last three flight tests, plus a static engine test in June, ended in explosions.
“We now have serious questions whether the architecture of Starship is in fact feasible or not,” said Olivier de Weck, the Apollo Program professor of Astronautics and Engineering Systems at MIT and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Spacecraft and Rockets. “I’m much, much less concerned about the Super Heavy booster. But the upper stage, the Starship itself, I’m starting to have some serious doubts about whether they’ll be able to make it work. Certainly, with the payload that they have in mind.”
Starship’s 10th flight test will lift off from SpaceX’s Starbase launch site in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. The company has yet to successfully launch and land the stainless-steel spacecraft, which is being engineered to be fully reusable and would be able to carry up to 100 people to deep space destinations.
Can Musk achieve his vision? During a presentation in May, Musk shared his vision for how Starship will eventually make humans multiplanetary, something he said is necessary to ensure the survival of humanity.
“Progress is measured by the timeline to establishing a self-sustaining civilization on Mars. That’s how we’re gauging our progress here at Starbase,” Musk said. “Rapidly reusable reliable rockets is the key.”
De Weck agrees that aiming for a human presence on Mars is a worthwhile endeavor, but he thinks it will take decades to land astronauts on the Mars surface and return them to Earth. He said while Starship’s Super Heavy booster, the first stage that lifts the spacecraft into orbit, has been “pretty successful,” he questions the design of the Starship itself, and its ability to carry humans into space safely.
De Weck said the company is facing challenges with convergence, an engineering concept where the goal is for all the vehicle’s systems to function correctly together.
“Convergence means that with every test, every launch you do, the prior problems that you saw on the prior launch have been addressed,” explained de Weck. “The problem that SpaceX has right now with Starship is every launch that they do, yes, they address the battles, so to speak, from the prior launch, but now the fix that they made causes new problems that didn’t show up on the prior launch.”
De Weck described the process as playing “Whac-A-Mole,” where each fix causes new problems that weren’t an issue in earlier configurations. This has been a challenge for the company in previous test flights.
Musk has acknowledged the challenges of his endeavor, writing on X that “There is a reason no fully reusable rocket has been built – it’s an insanely hard problem. Moreover, it must be rapidly & completely reusable (like an airplane). This is the only way to make life multiplanetary.”
Problems with previous test flights In mid-June, a Starship exploded on the launch pad during a pre-flight engine test.
SpaceX determined that “the vehicle was in the process of loading cryogenic propellant for a six-engine static fire when a sudden energetic event resulted in the complete loss of Starship and damage to the immediate area surrounding the stand.” An analysis by the company found that the likely cause was the failure of a pressurized tank that stores gaseous nitrogen for the ship’s environmental control system, which triggered the explosion.
That explosion occurred less than a month after test flight nine ended prematurely when the “Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly” due to several mechanical failures minutes into the flight, according to SpaceX.
The company also lost the first stage heavy booster during the test after it appeared to explode while splashing down in the Gulf. SpaceX blames “higher than predicted forces on the booster structure” for the loss.
Test flight eight in March ended after what SpaceX described as a “hardware failure” with one of the upper-stage Raptor engines, leading to fuel igniting where it shouldn’t have. The company believes the vehicle then automatically self-destructed. Debris was spotted across South Florida and the Atlantic, prompting temporary ground stops at nearby airports.
A similar failure occurred in January 2025 during Startship’s seventh flight test when stronger-than-expected vibrations caused a propellant leak, explosion and the loss of the spacecraft.
In a post-incident report, SpaceX said it has made “hardware and operational changes” to improve the reliability of Starship and the Super Heavy booster during the next mission.
“Each launch is about learning more and more about what’s needed to make life multiplanetary and to improve Starship to the point where it can be taking ultimately hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people to Mars,” Musk said during his address in May.
Can ‘agile engineering’ solve Starship’s challenges? SpaceX has achieved significant technical milestones with each flight test, however. The company returned the Super Heavy booster to Earth on two occasions, catching it with giant robotic “chopsticks” attached to the launch tower and reused one of them from a previous launch. Flight test nine also demonstrated the vehicle’s suborbital trajectory by reaching suborbital space before mechanical failures ended the mission. And with each subsequent mission, SpaceX makes upgrades and changes to the booster and spacecraft based on the learnings.
Despite the setbacks, the company’s test schedule has remained aggressive, with launches often just months apart. That pace is central to SpaceX’s iterative engineering process, which de Weck describes as “rapid prototyping or agile engineering.”
“We’ll find problems, we’ll test it rapidly, and we’ll fix it as we go. And we gradually approach a perfect product. That does not work as well for safety-critical systems and where the cost of failure is high,” de Weck said.
For flight ten, de Weck says the most important thing to watch is what happens after booster separation during the midstage of the mission.
“I want to see a proper ignition of those engines, the Raptor engines on the upper stage, and then a coasting phase, a cruise phase without any explosions, premature engine shutdowns, and just a relatively clean reentry,” he said.
Even with another mid-phase failure, however, de Weck doesn’t believe that SpaceX would end the program or go back to the drawing board for a new design.
“I think they’re going to keep going at least until 15, 16, 17 flights. I don’t see them abandoning anything before 20 flights,” de Weck said.
As for Musk, his vision is a day when SpaceX is manufacturing two to three Starships a day and sending Starships to the Moon and Mars on a daily, if not hourly basis.
“We could be out there among the stars making science fiction no longer fiction,” said Musk.