Whoopi Goldberg joins cast of ‘Annie’ musical

Whoopi Goldberg is heading to the stage as part of the world-renowned musical Annie.

Goldberg, a co-host on The View, will play the role of Miss Hannigan in the New York City performances of Annie, which will run at The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a limited engagement from Dec. 4, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025, according to a press release.

“I love the theatre, and in my mind, there is no better way to spend the holidays than to get back on stage,” Goldberg said in a statement included in the release. “I can’t wait to step in to the delicious role of Miss Hannigan and perform for the greatest audiences in the world — in my hometown of New York City.”

Miss Hannigan, the show’s antagonist, runs the orphanage in which the main character, Annie, lives; Hannigan sings the song “Little Girls” in the production.

Goldberg achieved EGOT status — an acronym for the four biggest awards in the entertainment industry, the Emmy Awards, Grammy Awards, Academy Awards and Tony Awards — in 2002 after taking home a Tony Award for Best Musical for Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Jenn Thompson, who played Pepper in the original production of Annie, directs the show. Annie has been revived on Broadway two times and turned into a movie on three separate occasions.

‘Despicable Me 4’ helps give AMC theaters their biggest weekend of the year so far
For America’s largest theater chain, all the fireworks this weekend over July 4 weren’t just in the sky.

AMC, which owns more than 11,000 movie screens in this country, has announced that this past weekend was its biggest of 2024 so far, with more than four million people taking in a flick.

Attendance was buoyed by both the holiday weekend’s first and second place box office finishers. Despicable Me 4 earned a whopping $122.9 million over the extended five-day weekend while Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 earned $30 million over the traditional three-day weekend time frame. After four weeks in theaters, the latter film has earned more than $1.21 billion worldwide.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented, “Needless to say, we are quite pleased to see the strong showing from our U.S. moviegoers during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The performance of Despicable Me 4 reinforces that this is a successful and beloved franchise, and we send our congratulations and gratitude to our partners at Universal and Illumination.”

He added, “It’s also important to note that AMC’s weekend was driven by the wide-ranging appeal of several movies that offer distinct and diverse options.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Trailer for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 is here
The official trailer for Emily in Paris season 4 has arrived!

The preview begins with Emily, played by Lily Collins, starting to embrace her single life.

“I guess I have just been so focused with Gabriel and Alfie that I forgot what it feels like to be single,” she said.

The upcoming season, which features other original stars including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, will pick up after “the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding,” according to a synopsis.

The trailer also shows how Emily’s personal life has interfered with her professional life at Agence Grateau.

“You broadcast your entire life for public consumption and now it’s affecting my business … fix this,” Emily’s boss, Sylvie, played by Leroy-Beaulieu, said.

Other scenes from the trailer include a tiff between Emily and co-worker Julian (Samuel Arnold), as well as Emily getting into a heated conversation with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

“I’m so sick of this secret,” he said to Emily, who responded, “So am I!”

Emily also seemed to be having a hard time navigating her love triangle.

“I really thought that I could move on from them but they both mean so much to me for different reasons,” her voice can be heard saying over two different romantic scenes with Alfie and Gabriel.

Other characters, such as Sylvie and Mindy Chen, are seen dealing with their own issues maneuvering relationships and careers.

Toward the end of the trailer, Emily appears to have bounced back from her dilemma.

“I promised myself I’d be open to any possibilities,” she said.

The first part of Emily in Paris season 4 premieres on Aug. 15. Part two arrives on Sept. 12.

Ryan Reynolds teases Nat Geo series ‘Underdogs’ with documentary clip about “boring” wolverines
In a bit of a hat trick, Ryan Reynolds managed to plug his blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, tweak his friend and co-star Hugh Jackman and promote an upcoming nature series he’s narrating for Nat Geo in one fell swoop. 

Reynolds captioned a social media video post, “Many of you haven’t been asking about the wolverine documentary we didn’t spend much time making.” He presented a nature video of an actual wolverine, “one of the largest and laziest members of the weasel family,” which “is actually pretty boring.” 

“We shot 15 hours,” Ryan narrates of footage of the animal sleeping and scratching itself. “And these are the HIGHLIGHTS!” 

He also deadpans that the animals are known for “their pungent aroma,” adding, “I can vouch for the ‘pungent aroma’ part, especially after a dance number.”

The nature video then cuts to a view of Jackman in his Wolverine — capital W — costume, to which Ryan says, “Here we can see an older male wolverine, sadly sulking out of its den one last time, probably for a paycheck.”

It cuts back to the footage of the actual animal, which Ryan insists “just f****** sucks.” 

The snippet ends with a plug for Underdogs, which is a real nature documentary coming out in 2025 from National Geographic. It’s a project that Reynolds promised in 2023 to be “entertaining, surprising and will do justice to animals usually stuck as supporting cast.”

Disney is the parent company of National Geographic and ABC News.

