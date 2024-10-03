Whoopi Goldberg reveals her look for Broadway’s ‘Annie’

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

On Thursday’s installment of The View — and on her Instagram — EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg revealed her look as Miss Hannigan in the forthcoming New York City performances of Annie.

Miss Hannigan, the show’s antagonist, runs the orphanage in which the main character, Annie, lives; Hannigan sings the song “Little Girls” and “Easy Street” in the production.

The revival of the classic musical will run at The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a limited engagement from Dec. 4, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025.

To her View audience, Whoopi said, “It may not be your grandma’s Annie, but it will be fun.” She added it’s “been a while” since she’s done theater — she last appeared on Broadway in 2011. Whoopi called it “kinda exciting and scary” to be returning.

When Whoopi announced she’d be on board, she commented, “I love the theater, and in my mind, there is no better way to spend the holidays than to get back on stage. I can’t wait to step in to the delicious role of Miss Hannigan and perform for the greatest audiences in the world — in my hometown of New York City.”

 

Patrick Schwarzenegger on playing Tim Tebow in Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’
(LR): Josh Rivera as Aaron Hernandez, Schwarzenegger as Tebow – FX/Michael Parmelee

The third installment of FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez is now streaming on Hulu. Based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc., the series “explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and their legacy in sports and American culture.”

The third episode, “Pray the Gay Away,” features Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow, who was Hernandez’s former college teammate. The Gen V star tells ABC Audio his involvement all comes back to the show’s producer Ryan Murphy.

“It’s so funny because so many people asked me why was I interested in doing something that was only in the show for two episodes when some of the other stuff I’ve done before was bigger,” Patrick says.

He says one of his goals as an actor is “to surround myself with really great talent and showrunners and producers.” He notes, “I’m a huge fan of what Ryan’s done in the industry, he’s been a powerhouse for decades on end, and to be able to work with him in any capacity for me is a great win.” 

When reminded that Murphy often recasts actors he’s previously worked with, Schwarzenegger laughed, adding, “That’s exactly what I was thinking.” 

Tebow’s Christian faith is famously important to him, and how he lives his life couldn’t be a sharper contrast to the one that Hernandez infamously led off the field.

“He’s faith first, faith forward,” the actor says of Tebow. “[He] notices that there’s something else happening off the field, and how can he reach out and be a lending hand to try to make Aaron a better human and to learn from his mistakes? And … Tim understands those mistakes to be, you know, drugs and alcohol and partying.” 

Netflix

The teaser trailer for Emilia Pérez has arrived.

In the new trailer for the Jacques Audiard-directed film, Selena Gomez stars alongside Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz in a film that is described as “an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations,” according to its synopsis.

The film “follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness,” according to the synopsis.

There’s Emilia (Gascón), a “fearsome cartel leader,” and Rita (Saldaña), an “unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job” who is enlisted by Emilia to help fake her death “so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self,” the synopsis for the film continues.

Audiard elaborated more on the film in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum and said it was inspired by Écoute, a novel by Boris Razon. The Emilia Pérez director and writer said halfway through reading the book, he came across a transgender drug dealer who wishes to have surgery.

“As the character wasn’t that developed over the following chapters, I decided to start my story there,” Audiard said.

Also starring Édgar RamirezEmilia Perez screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

Gomez recently posted to Instagram photos from when she was working on the film and a video from when she found out she landed the role.

Saldaña also took to Instagram to share a post from rehearsals and learning choreography with Damien Jalet.

“In that moment, I felt a sense of pure joy and fulfillment, like a little girl dancing in her living room and dreaming of the day she would be on stage (or on set) doing what she loves,” she captioned the post.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Tallulah Willis is sharing a look inside her relationship with her dad, Bruce Willis.

In an Instagram post shared Sept. 30, Willis’ youngest daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore shared a series of undated photos of her and the Die Hard actor enjoying some downtime together.

“Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I’m so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it!” she captioned the snaps, which she said came from “the forever archives.”

The first photo shows Tallulah, 30, standing in front of her dad, who is giving her a kiss on her head.

In the second photo, the father-daughter duo is smiling as they enjoy some soup.

The third photo shows Bruce, 69, smiling down at his kiddo as she looks at a scrapbook of memories.

Tallulah’s post comes amid her dad’s battle with frontotemporal dementia, which led him to retire from acting.

Moore opened up to Good Morning America in January about how Bruce and their daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis — are dealing with his health struggles.

“I think, given the givens, he’s doing very well,” she said, adding of their daughters, “What I’ll say is what I say to my children, which is it’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold onto what isn’t, because there’s great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that.”

In addition to his three daughters with Moore, Bruce also shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

