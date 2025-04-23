Why 3D printing could make housing cheaper and more sustainable

Why 3D printing could make housing cheaper and more sustainable
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The sawmills of Maine generate a lot of wood waste each year: 1 million tons to be exact. For years, it was just discarded as a byproduct of the lumber industry. Now researchers at the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures & Composite Center (ASCC) have figured out a way of using those wood residuals to create homes.

However, they’re not building them in the conventional way. They’re printing them using the world’s largest 3D printer of its kind.

“We thought, ‘How do we turn that wood waste into something very valuable?'” Habib Dagher, the ASCC’s executive director, told ABC News.

The result is a prototype, 600-square foot home that they’re calling BioHome3D.

The homes are constructed using just two ingredients: wood waste and corn resin. By combing the two ingredients, the ASCC creates pellets for the 3D printer.

“These pellets are fed right into the printer. They’re heated and they’re extruded through a printer head, and that’s how we produce this house, layer by layer,” Dagher explained. “Now this material is what’s 100% renewable, because it is really bio based.”

A BioHome takes about a week to create, is made of material that’s stronger than concrete and is completely recyclable, according to Dagher. He said the house can be broken down into the original pellets and then be used to print something else like another house or a boat, which the ASCC is also 3D printing.

“We’ve done it five times over, so we’ve recycled it five times and looked at what happens to the properties,” Dagher said. “The good news is the properties hold up good enough. So, there’s so many applications for those materials.”

The places where we spend most of our time — buildings — are among the largest producers of greenhouse gas emissions in the world. Building construction and operations are responsible for about 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions and produce about a third of the world’s waste, according to the World Green Building Council. The United Nations Environment Program says the building and construction sector is “by far” the largest emitter of greenhouse gases of any industry in the world.

Dagher said its 3D printing technology reduces the amount of labor needed, the level of waste and allows for all the building materials to be prefabricated in a controlled environment. Sensors placed in and around the home to test how it’s handling the elements show that, over the past three years, it’s performing just like a home manufactured in the traditional way.

Dagher said its 3D printing technology reduces the amount of labor needed, the level of waste and allows for all the building materials to be prefabricated in a controlled environment. Sensors placed in and around the home to test how it’s handling the elements show that, over the past three years, it’s performing just like a home manufactured in the traditional way.

The university is currently building a “factory of the future” to expand its sustainable manufacturing research and production. The new facility will also train a new generation of workers and collaborate with companies on 3D printing projects.

Another company, Miami-based Renco USA, is also building sustainable housing but it’s using interlocking bricks made from recycled materials instead of 3D printers.

“It’s all interlocking, like a Lego, so all the pieces have this same top and bottom component here, and they fit together,” Patrick E. Murphy, managing director of Renco, told ABC News. “They’re as easy as that.”

The bricks are put together using a simple rubber mallet and held in place with adhesive.

The material, molded from repurposed materials like glass fibers and resin — along with stone — is stronger than concrete, fire resistant and designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, according to Renco.

Renco just built its first U.S.-based factory, which has the capacity to build 7,000 houses or apartments per year. Its most recent project, a 96-unit complex in Palm Springs, Florida, was built in just eight weeks, the company said.

The process is so simple, it can be adopted by anyone, according to Murphy.

“Anyone who can build a Lego set can build a home using Renco’s blocks,” Murphy said

ABC News’ Climate Unit contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Active criminal investigation’ into Andrew Tate, brother Tristan: Florida AG
‘Active criminal investigation’ into Andrew Tate, brother Tristan: Florida AG
Alon Skuy/Getty Images

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Tuesday he has ordered state prosecutors to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the “nowactive criminal investigation” into influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, after they arrived in the state from Romania.

The announcement was first posted to X, saying, “Last week, I directed my office to work with our law enforcement partners to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Andrew and Tristan Tate.”

It continued, “Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I’ve directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers.”

The brothers landed at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 27 after Romania lifted a travel restriction on them, despite its ongoing criminal investigations into the Tates for human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group with the goal of sexually exploiting women in two cases. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape.

The Tate brothers deny all charges against them.

The two had been confined to Romania since late 2022 and were charged in both 2023 and 2024. Romanian officials announced that court restrictions prohibiting the brothers from leaving Romania while awaiting trial had been lifted, but that the charges against them remained in force. The Tates also face another criminal case in the United Kingdom, where an arrest warrant has been issued on separate allegations of human trafficking and rape. The UK government has faced calls to demand the Tates’ extradition from the U.S.

The Tates’ release followed reports of lobbying by President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump denied any knowledge of it when questioned by reporters about their arrival in the United States. But Romania’s foreign minister has confirmed that Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell, raised the brothers’ case during a meeting in February, although he denied being pressured. Key Trump officials and allies, including Elon Musk and Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. have previously condemned the case against the Tates.

The charges against the Tates remain in force and they will be expected to return to Romania for court appearances, according to a statement from Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT.) The agency warned that failure to observe the remaining judicial restrictions could result in harsher restrictions being instated.

Despite other Trump allies’ support for the Tates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed surprise and anger at their arrival in Florida, telling reporters on the day that the Tates were “not welcome” given the conduct they are accused of.

Uthmeier, the attorney general, said he had directed state law enforcement to investigate whether any of their alleged crimes relating to human trafficking and violence against women triggered Florida jurisdiction, and pledging to “hold them accountable” if so.

One of the alleged victims at the center of one of the Romanian cases against Tate is a Florida woman. The American citizen has accused the Tates of luring her to Romania under the pretence of romantic relationship and then pressuring her into working as a pornographic webcam model, according to court documents.

The Tates have denied the woman’s accusations.

It is unclear if the new Florida investigation involves the women’s allegations. Uthmeier declined to give details on Tuesday but pledged to use “every tool” to hold the Tates accountable.

“These guys have themselves publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world,” he told a local reporter. “People can spin it however they want, but in Florida this type of behaviour is viewed as atrocious. We’re not going to accept it.”

“If these guys did criminal activity here in Florida we will go after them with full force of law and hold them accountable,” he said.

A lawyer representing the Tates, Joseph D. McBride, condemned the investigation, accusing Uthmeier of making “inflammatory, biased” comments and claiming the case was politically motivated.

“Today, Attorney General James Uthmeier threw ethics law out of the window when he publicly took a side in an ongoing Florida lawsuit where Andrew and Tristan Tate are suing a Florida woman,” McBride, wrote on X, challenging the attorney general to present evidence.

McBride blamed the new investigation on DeSantis, calling him “an angry, vertically challenged imp who hates Tate and Trump for being actual men. Attorney General Uthmeier is his pathetic lap dog.”

The Tates brought a defamation lawsuit against the Florida woman in the state in 2023, accusing her and her family of conspiring to damage their reputations by participating in the Romanian case. Last month, the woman brought her own countersuit against the Tates, accusing them of using the defamation lawsuit to try to silence victims. Both cases are currently pending.

A lawyer for the Florida woman in the Romania case praised the attorney general’s move to criminally investigate the Tates.

“Florida AG Uthmeier is right to criminally investigate the Tate brothers who have publicly boasted about exploiting women yet have continuously sought to undermine the Romanian investigation into these crimes,” Dani Pinter, senior vice president at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation said in a statement. “Over 40 victims have been identified across Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States. They deserve justice. Florida’s investigation is a positive step towards justice realized.”

One of the women who is an alleged victim at the center of one of the Romanian cases is an American woman who lives in Florida.

It’s unclear from Uthmeier’s statement what the investigation is examining right now or how it might proceed.

ABC News’ Meredith Deliso and T. Michelle Murphy contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Complete chaos’: 3 adults charged after brawl breaks out during youth hockey game
‘Complete chaos’: 3 adults charged after brawl breaks out during youth hockey game
Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Three adults were charged on Wednesday after a brawl broke out during a youth hockey tournament in New Jersey, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred on March 29, when the Philadelphia Frenzy Cadet A team competed against the Maple Shade Cadet A team in the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament, officials said.

Several youth hockey players started to get in an altercation, which escalated when parents and coaches ran onto the court, leading to “complete chaos,” according to Egg Harbor Township Police Sgt. Ben Kollman.

The video shows one adult falling to the ground, with a woman jumping on top of that individual and repeatedly punching him.

“The three people that are being charged were involved in most of the fighting,” Kollman told ABC News. “Others that were on the court, some people did go out there and assist to break up the fight, as well as assist to remove some kids and get them to a safer place.”

Philadelphia residents Colleen Biddle, 41, and Justin Pacheco, 38, along with Robert Schafer, 38, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, have been charged with “simple assault at a youth sporting event and disorderly conduct,” police said.

Kollman said it was “sad to watch some of the video and see some of the kids trying to pull their parents off of other people” and hopes that parents and coaches learn to “control themselves.”

Both the Philadelphia Frenzy Hockey Board and the Maple Shade Hockey Board released statements saying they will be accepting any disciplinary action by the American Ball Hockey Alliance Board.

The ABHA said in a statement that violence is “NEVER condoned in our sport” and that both teams are now suspended from the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament. The board also said a Maple Shade Cadet A assistant coach has been suspended from the ABHA.

“The incident was instigated by out-of-town teams and, as such, does not reflect the values or behavior of the host facility, Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey, their teams, or their families,” the board said.

A 2023 NASO National Officiating Survey found that parents are blamed for nearly 40% cases involving bad sportsmanship, with players causing less than 10% of those incidents.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 service members killed near US-Mexico border in vehicle accident: NORTHCOM
2 service members killed near US-Mexico border in vehicle accident: NORTHCOM

(SAINT TERESA, NM) — Two service members were killed and another is in serious condition following a vehicle accident earlier Tuesday in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, the United States Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said in a statement.

Shortly before 9 a.m. “Three service members deployed in support of Joint Task Force Southern Border were involved in a vehicle accident,” NORTHCOM said.

Tuesday’s accident are the first fatalities associated with the United States military’s mission along the border with Mexico that have been disclosed.

More than 10,000 active duty service members have been authorized for the border mission.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.