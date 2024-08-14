Why are investors turning to bonds? Experts weigh in

Why are investors turning to bonds? Experts weigh in
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stock market turmoil earlier this month prompted some investors to ditch stocks in favor of an alternative typically viewed as safer but less exciting: bonds.

The renewed popularity of bonds follows months of heightened interest, since investors have sought to lock in high yields in anticipation of interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve, experts told ABC News.

Lower interest rates would push bond yields downward and raise the value of pre-existing bonds obtained at a higher rate of return.

A surge in bonds has also coincided with a perception among some investors that equities have become overpriced, experts said.

“Investors have been interested in locking in higher yields before interest rates go down,” Reena Aggarwal, A professor of finance and director of the Georgetown Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy, told ABC News.

Bonds are essentially loans made by investors to corporations or governments. The price of a bond moves in the opposite direction as its yield, or the amount of interest accrued by a bondholder. In other words, when bond yields go down, bond prices go up.

Yields are heavily influenced by interest rates set by central banks, since the cost of borrowing determines how much interest an investor can charge a government entity or corporation in exchange for his or her loan.

Starting in 2022, a series of interest rate hikes at the Fed sent bond yields surging. That meant investors could obtain relatively high rates of return at low prices, Adam Lampe, CEO of Mint Wealth Management, told ABC News.

“For the first nearly 20 years of my career, bonds were boring,” Lampe said. “In the last couple years we were able to buy a lot of bonds at discount.”

At the outset of this year, however, the Fed forecasted three interest rate cuts, citing progress in its fight to bring down inflation. But price increases accelerated over the early months of 2024, prompting the Fed to all but abandon those cuts.

In recent months, good news in the inflation fight has brought the Fed back to the brink of an interest rate cut. The expectation of a coming interest rate has added urgency to the bond market, Lampe said.

“The window is closing very quickly,” Lampe added. “We’re at the peak, so bond values have the potential to go down.”

The chances of an interest rate cut at the Fed’s next meeting in September are all but certain, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment. Market observers are split roughly down the middle about whether the Fed will impose its typical cut of a quarter of a percentage point or opt for a larger half-point cut.

“The more that rates are cut, bond prices will go up higher but bond yields will go down lower,” said Aggarwal.

Bonds also offer investors a relatively safe option in the event of a possible recession, some experts said.

A disappointing jobs report earlier this month raised concern that the economy may be slowing down faster than previously known.

The unemployment rate has soared this year from 3.7% to 4.3%. That trend has triggered a recession indicator known as the “Sahm Rule,” which says that a rise of 0.5 percentage points in the unemployment rate within a 12-month period typically precedes a recession.

Bonds provide investors with fixed, predictable returns, sheltering them from a potential downturn in the stock market if economic performance cratered, Yiming Ma, a finance professor at Columbia University Business School, told ABC News.

“The economy is slowing down and the risk of a downturn is going up,” Ma said. “That is usually when investors want to seek something safer.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Costco adds membership scanners upon entry to crack down on customers sharing cards
Costco adds membership scanners upon entry to crack down on customers sharing cards
Customers wait in line to check out purchases at Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. (Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — When customers walk in to shop at Costco Wholesale, they flash a membership card to an employee who typically gives a smile and a nod before they can glide their XL cart into the big box retailer. But now, the warehouse store is cracking down on its entry parameters to avoid non-members from slipping inside under a false pretense.

The company has caught on to friends utilizing someone else’s membership card to access the big box store, so to combat the issue, its adding a new system upon arrival.

“Over the coming months, membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance door of your local warehouse. Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR Code against the scanner,” Costco said in a statement online. “Guests must also be accompanied by a valid member for entry.”

The warehouse retailer said an attendant will be at the door to assist any customers with questions or concerns.

“If your membership is inactive, expired, or you would like to sign up for a new membership, the attendant will ask that you stop by the membership counter prior to entering the warehouse to shop,” the statement continued. “Additionally, if your membership card does not have a photo, please be prepared to show your valid photo ID.”

Members without a photo on their card can also go to the membership counter and get their photo taken to add to the card.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump’s Truth Social stock soars after assassination attempt
Trump’s Truth Social stock soars after assassination attempt
Andrew Brookes/Getty Images, STOCK

(NEW YORK) — Shares of former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social soared in early trading on Monday, extending a rally that began in the immediate aftermath of an assassination attempt two days earlier.

In early trading on Monday, shares climbed about 30% to a price of $40. That figure marked the highest level for the stock in more than a month, but shares still stood well below a peak of about $62.

“The stock serves as a little bit of a proxy for sentiment toward Donald Trump himself,” Tyler Richey, an analyst at Sevens Report Research, told ABC News.

“I think there’s a resurgence of people — your die-hard Trump fans and fair-weather supporters — who think, ‘This is a life or death situation, we’re going all in,'” Richey added.

Shares began rising in pre-market trading almost immediately after an assassination attempt at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The strong performance in recent days indicates the latest in a series of dramatic price swings for the stock.

In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s felony conviction in his hush money case in May, the stock tumbled about 15%, before soon rallying higher than the pre-conviction level.

In March, shares vaulted from an initial offering price of about $50 to a peak of nearly $80. Over the ensuing two weeks, the price fell nearly 70%, reaching a low of about $23.

Analysts who previously spoke to ABC News described the performance of Truth Social as the characteristic fluctuation of a so-called “meme stock.” The term – made famous by pandemic-era examples such as GameStop and AMC – indicates a company that largely appeals to investors on the basis of ideology rather than financial outlook.

Truth Social generated roughly $4 million in revenue last year, government filings show. Meanwhile, the company reported $58 million in net losses over that period. By comparison, Instagram-parent Meta delivered nearly $135 billion in revenue last year, company earnings revealed.

The strong performance for Truth Social on Monday could grant the company an opportunity to reinvest funds and improve the service, Richey said, noting the possibility of an increase in users as Trump draws continued attention in the coming months.

“The financials are atrocious,” Richey said. “But the prospects, while a little doubtful, are still there.”

“If this generates a significant uptick in users, then that could be bullish. Or it becomes a blip of short-term optimism,” he added.

For now, the absence of financial underpinning leaves Truth Social vulnerable to volatility in response to even mildly negative or positive news, experts previously told ABC News.

“The only thing that you can predict is that there will continue to be volatility,” Jay Ritter, a professor of finance at the University of Florida, told ABC News.

The surge in the price of Truth Social on Monday coincided with a swell across the wider stock market. Each of the major stock indexes ticked upward in early trading on Monday, including a record high for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Spaving explained: Financial expert on shopping trend that encourages more spending to save
Spaving explained: Financial expert on shopping trend that encourages more spending to save
Nipitpon Singad / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — For retail lovers there’s nothing quite like the rush of a good deal, and whether it’s TikTok Shop or discounts for digital boutiques on Instagram, deals are seemingly always at shoppers’ fingertips.

The digital trend of “spaving,” spending more money to save more overall, has taken off online.

“Brands have always pulled out all the stops, but the stops that they can pull out are … greatly enhanced now because of the technology and data that they have available,” financial planner Natasha Knox, founder of Alaphia Financial Wellness, told ABC News.

Despite inflation, Americans are still spending money, owing $1.2 trillion in credit card debt, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Q1 financial report.

Meanwhile, online promotions are on the rise by 26% from the same time last year, according to Numerator.

Knox explained that “the sophistication of understanding our particular buying patterns and habits” has made shoppers “that much more susceptible” to spending.

Mom of two Kristen Kline told ABC News “spaving” is a trend she has become more familiar with in recent years online.

“About half the time or more, I will spend more to save more, especially, I think, in the past couple of years on TikTok and online and Instagram with all of those ads,” she said. “They’re really enticing.”

Kline will “spave” ordering things like household necessities, but other times she’s spent money just because there’s seemingly a deal.

“They’ll say, you know, ‘this is going to sell out.’ And it sold out last time. So, I used to go — ‘oh my gosh, I have to get it,'” Kline recalled. “Because of that, I have been sending my daughter a lot of the things that I bought that maybe I don’t really need.”

When it comes down to spending and saving or skipping entirely, Knox suggests staying practical.

“If it’s for something that is, let’s say, consumable that you use regularly anyway and that you have the budget for — it makes sense,” she said. “But when it is items that were not planned — you end up buying two things in order to get the third one free — most importantly, you didn’t account for it or budget for it then that’s when it becomes problematic.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.