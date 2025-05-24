Why are more than 300 people in the US still dying from COVID every week?

Why are more than 300 people in the US still dying from COVID every week?
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — More than five years after the first cases of COVID-19 were detected in the United States, hundreds of people are still dying every week.

Last month, an average of about 350 people died each week from COVID, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While high, the number of deaths is decreasing and is lower than the peak of 25,974 deaths recorded the week ending Jan. 9, 2021, as well as weekly deaths seen in previous spring months, CDC data shows.

Public health experts told ABC News that although the U.S. is in a much better place than it was a few years ago, COVID is still a threat to high-risk groups.

“The fact that we’re still seeing deaths just means it’s still circulating, and people are still catching it,” Dr. Tony Moody, a professor in the department of pediatrics in the division of infectious diseases at Duke University Medical Center, told ABC News.

The experts said there are a few reasons why people might still be dying from the virus, including low vaccination uptake, waning immunity and not enough people accessing treatments.

Low vaccine uptake, waning immunity

During the 2024-25 season, only 23% of adults aged 18 and older received the updated COVID-19 vaccine as of the week ending April 26, according to CDC data.

Among children, just 13% of them received the updated COVID vaccine over the same period, the data shows.

Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccinologist and president and co-director of the Atria Research Institute — which focuses on disease prevention — said there are likely not enough people receiving the vaccine, which is contributing to the number of weekly COVID deaths.

However, for those who have received the vaccine, some may not be developing a proper immune response.

“There are some people who may be genetically inclined to not respond well to the vaccine. That’s the topic I have studied with other viral vaccines,” Poland told ABC News. “The more common issue is that people are immunocompromised and can’t respond well.”

Additionally, Poland said that immunity from COVID-19 vaccines wanes over time, increasing the likelihood of being infected.

This is why the current recommendation for those aged 65 and older is to receive two doses of the updated COVID vaccine six months apart.

“Another reason for death due to COVID is being elderly, being what we call immunosenescent, where you do not have the immunologic ability to respond the same way you did in your 30s and 40s,” Poland said. “On top of it, if you do get infected by the time you’re in your 70s, 80s, there is some … accumulating co-morbidity.”

CDC data shows that those aged 75 and older currently have the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths at 4.66 per 100,000.

Not accessing COVID treatments

Currently, there are treatments for COVID-19 patients in the form of antiviral pills, including molnupiravir from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Paxlovid from Pfizer.

Both treatments must be started within five days of COVID symptoms appearing and are given twice daily for five days, with Merck’s being four pills each time and Pfizer’s being three pills each.

There is also remdesivir, an intravenous medication that must be started within seven days of COVID symptoms appearing.

“I do think that we don’t necessarily make use of the tools that we have on hand in the best way possible,” Moody said. “I’ve certainly talked to people who have gotten medications when they got COVID and they made a huge difference. … The trials’ data would definitely suggest that the drugs are effective.”

“I do think that we may not be using the drugs as effectively, or in as many people as it might help,” he continued.

Moody said it’s possible some COVID patients are coming down with symptoms but are not going to the doctor until their symptoms become severe. Alternatively, some people are not undergoing COVID testing when they have symptoms and, therefore, are missing COVID diagnoses.

“I’m sure that there are people who are infected who are not being detected [and not being] treated,” Moody said, but he added that not everyone needs to be tested regularly and that just high-risk people should test more frequently.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

16 state attorneys general sue Trump administration over NIH grant terminations
16 state attorneys general sue Trump administration over NIH grant terminations
Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Sixteen state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Friday over its cancellation of research grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, argues the cancellation of the grants is “unlawful” and the attorneys general “seek relief for the unreasonable and intentional delays currently plaguing the grant-application process.”

The defendants named in the suit include the NIH, almost all of the NIH’s 27 institutes and centers, NIH director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the Department of Health and Human Services and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The NIH told ABC News it does not comment on pending litigation. The HHS did not immediately reply to ABC News’ request for comment.

“Once again, the Trump administration is putting politics before public health and risking lives and livelihoods in the process,” New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said in a statement. “Millions of Americans depend on our nation’s research institutions for treatments and cures to the diseases that devastate families every day.”

“The decision to cut these funds is an attack on science, public health, and medical innovation — and I won’t stand for it. We are suing to restore these critical funds because the people of New York, and the entire nation, deserve better,” the statement continued.

Over the past several weeks, active research grants related to studies involving LGBTQ+ issues, gender identity and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have been canceled at the NIH because they allegedly do not serve the “priorities” of President Donald Trump’s administration.

As of late March, more than 900 grants worth millions of dollars have been terminated, an NIH official with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named, told ABC News.

In previous termination letters, viewed by ABC News, they state that, “Research programs based on gender identity are often unscientific, have little identifiable return on investment, and do nothing to enhance the health of many Americans. Many such studies ignore, rather than seriously examine, biological realities. It is the policy of NIH not to prioritize these research programs.”

“The premise…is incompatible with agency priorities, and no modification of the project could align the project with agency priorities,” the letters continue.

The plaintiffs argue that the terminations, “if left unchecked,” could cause “direct, immediate, significant, and irreparable harm to the plaintiffs and their public research institutions. “

The attorneys general are seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction asking the defendants to review delayed applications and barring them from carrying out terminations of grants.

Earlier this week, researchers who had millions of dollars’ worth of grants terminated by the NIH sued the agency, the HHS, Bhattacharya and Kennedy in the hopes of stopping any further research cancellations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US surpasses 1,000 measles cases for 1st time in 5 years: CDC
US surpasses 1,000 measles cases for 1st time in 5 years: CDC
Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. has surpassed 1,000 measles cases for the first time in five years, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published Friday.

A total of 1,001 cases have been confirmed in 30 states including Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The last time the U.S. recorded more than 1,000 cases occurred in 2019, when there were 1,274 confirmed infections over the course of a year, CDC data shows.

The CDC says 13% of measles patients in the U.S. this year have been hospitalized, the majority of whom are under age 19.

Among the nationally confirmed cases, CDC says about 96% are among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile, 2% are among those who have received just one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and 2% are among those who received the required two doses, according to the CDC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Texas measles outbreak surpasses 600 cases with most among children, teens
Texas measles outbreak surpasses 600 cases with most among children, teens
Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) — The measles outbreak in western Texas has now reached 624 cases, with 27 new infections confirmed over the last five days.

Nearly all of the cases are among unvaccinated individuals or among those whose vaccination status is unknown, according to new data published by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) on Tuesday.

Currently, 10 cases are among residents who have been vaccinated with one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, while 12 cases are among those vaccinated with two doses.

At least 64 measles patients have been hospitalized so far, according to the DSHS, with the majority of cases presenting in children and teenagers between ages 5 and 17, followed by children ages 4 and under.

Gaines County, which borders New Mexico, remains the epicenter of the outbreak, with 386 cases confirmed so far, DSHS data shows.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.