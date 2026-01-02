Why are mortgage rates at their lowest level since 2024?

A for sale sign is seen in front of a house in a Spring Branch neighborhood in Houston, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Mortgage rates this week fell to their lowest level in 15 months, easing borrowing costs for homebuyers eager for a thaw in the housing market in 2026.

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.15%, plummeting from a level of 6.89% in May, data from financial services company Freddie Mac showed. Last January, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate exceeded 7%.

Each percentage point decrease in a mortgage rate can save thousands or tens of thousands in additional cost each year, depending on the price of the house, according to lender Rocket Mortgage.

Sam Khater, the chief economist at Freddie Mac, called the drop in mortgage rates an “encouraging sign for potential homebuyers heading into the new year.”

Mortgage rates closely track the yield on a 10-year Treasury bond, or the amount paid to a bondholder annually. Bond yields are shaped in part by expectations of the benchmark interest rate set by the Federal Reserve.

The sharp drop in mortgage rates over the latter half of 2025 owed in part to data showing a slowdown in hiring, which heightened expectations that the Fed would slash interest rates in an effort to boost the ailing labor market.

Starting in September, the Fed cut interest rates at three consecutive meetings, bringing the benchmark rate to a level between 3.5% and 3.75%. That figure marks a significant drop from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Fed’s most recent rate cut in December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested the central bank may be cautious about further rate reductions.

“We’re well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves,” Powell said.

The housing market is suffering from a phenomenon known as the “lock in” effect, some experts previously told ABC News.

While mortgage rates have fallen, they remain well above the rates enjoyed by most current homeowners, who may be reluctant to put their homes on the market and risk a much higher rate on their next mortgage.

In turn, the market could continue to suffer from a lack of supply, making options limited and prices sticky.

Mixed results in recent economic data have clouded the outlook for the economy — and in turn, interest rates.

A jobs report released two weeks ago showed sluggish hiring and an uptick in the unemployment rate. Unemployment remains low by historical standards but has inched up to its highest level in years.

Days later, a report on gross domestic product defied concerns stoked by the hiring slowdown. The U.S. economy grew at a robust annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter in the government’s initial estimate, marking an acceleration from 3.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter, U.S. Commerce Department data showed.

Futures markets expect two quarter-point interest rate cuts next year, forecasting the first in April and a second in the fall, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Redfin, a Seattle, Washington-based real estate giant, forecasts average 30-year fixed mortgage rates will remain in the low 6% range for most of 2026.

“Mortgage rates will continue their slow slide but remain high relative to the pandemic era,” Redfin said last month.

“Lingering inflation risk and the likelihood that we’ll avoid a recession will keep the Fed from cutting more than the markets have already priced in. That’s why rates may dip below 6% occasionally, but not for any meaningful period,” Redfin added.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Silver prices on Monday suffered their largest single-day drop in almost five years, before rebounding nearly 8% in midday trading on Tuesday. Some other precious metals, including gold, rode a similar rollercoaster.

The turbulent stretch comes near the end of a banner year for gold and silver, which rose far faster than even the robust stock market. Gold has climbed 66% in 2025, while silver has soared a staggering 160%. The S&P 500, by comparison, has jumped 17% over that span.

Bumpiness in recent days owes in part to the meteoric rise over prior months, some analysts told ABC News, saying investors likely cashed in on those gains by selling off their holdings.

The downturn in prices at the outset of this week followed an adjustment by exchange operator CME Group, which increased the amount futures traders must pony up in order to participate in the topsy-turvy markets for precious metals.

The uptick in the amount of such payments — known as margins — likely deterred some investors and pushed prices lower, analysts added. Prices boomeranged higher on Tuesday, suggesting some investors viewed the dip as a buying opportunity.

“These were some of the worst one-day losses in the history of trading in both gold and silver going back 50 years,” Jim Wyckoff, senior market analyst at Kitco Metals, told ABC News.

“Extreme price volatility in commodity markets is a signal of the final stages of a mature bull market run,” Wyckoff added.

Over the course of the year, heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty boosted demand for gold and silver, which typically display a degree of independence from movements in stock prices. Volatility in bond markets and a devaluation of the U.S. dollar, meanwhile, unsettled alternative assets typically viewed as safe-haven investments.

The flight to gold in moments of market turbulence draws on decades of evidence, according to an analysis co-authored in 2025 by Campbell Harvey, a professor at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business who studies commodity prices. The price of gold moved higher during eight of the last 11 major stock market selloffs stretching back to the late 1980s, researchers found.

“Gold is a safe-haven asset because people believe it’s a safe-haven asset,” Paolo Pasquariello, professor of finance at the University of Michigan, told ABC News. “It’s a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy.”

However, gold and silver prices carry volatility of their own, especially when buyers enter the market at a high point, risking losses instead of providing a security blanket, analysts said.

The rollercoaster this week could foretell volatility for gold and silver prices in 2026, Pasquariello said, pointing especially to a murky path forward for interest rates.

The Fed cut interest rates three consecutive times over the latter part of this year. Its benchmark rate now stands between 3.5% and 3.75%. That figure marks a significant drop from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Policymakers at the central bank appear divided over where interest rates should go next. Three of the 12 voting members on the Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC — a policymaking body at the Fed — dissented from the most recent quarter-point rate cut, the highest number of dissenters since 2019.

President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for lower interest rates, is set to appoint a Fed chair next year. The leadership perch offers a large public platform, but it carries a single vote, like any other member of the FOMC.

Lower interest rates establish financial conditions favorable for gold and silver, since meager interest rates reduce the comparative benefit of interest-bearing investments such as savings accounts. A rate reduction also slashes the cost of borrowing for traders who speculate in precious metals, potentially juicing investment further.

“It looks like there is a significant split at the Federal Reserve about whether to cut interest rates or not,” Pasquariello said. “Markets like gold and silver – which in my mind have sensitivity to this rate uncertainty – will experience volatility the most.”

“People buy gold and silver for a safe haven,” Pasquariello added. “I don’t see that happening in 2026.”

The NVIDIA logo is displayed on a mobile phone with the company branding visible in the background. Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Chip giant Nvidia exceeded Wall Street expectations for revenue over a recent three-month period, the company said on Wednesday, rebuking fears of an AI bubble that have hammered markets in recent days.

The California-based company recorded $57 billion in sales over three months ending in October, which beat analyst expectations of $54.9 billion. The jump in revenue marked 62% growth compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Analysts closely watched Nvidia as a bellwether for the stock market and the overall economy, which have both come to rely on massive spending on artificial intelligence to propel continued growth.

The latest test for the world’s most valuable company arrives at a fraught moment for markets, which have fallen for four consecutive days over fears of an AI bubble. Nvidia, which makes many of the chips fueling AI products, had suffered a decline of more than 10% over a two-week stretch before turning upward on Wednesday ahead of its earnings release.

As big-tech names spend hundreds of billions on chips and data centers necessary for the energy-intensive technology, the financial benefits remain uncertain. The earnings reported by Nvidia gauged demand for a key building block of AI, showing whether appetite for the technology remains at a fever pitch.

The results hold major stakes for the U.S. economy, which has shown signs of strain in recent months as hiring has slowed and consumer sentiment has dampened.

The AI spending boom, a lone bright spot, added a 0.5 percentage point boost to annualized gross domestic product growth over the first half of 2025, accounting for about one-third of economic activity, Pantheon Macroeconomics found.

“There is one company in the world that is the foundation for the AI Revolution,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at investment firm Wedbush, told ABC News in a statement, referring to Nvidia.

Fears of an AI bubble surfaced over the summer ahead of Nvidia’s previous earnings report, but the company defied naysayers.

Nvidia recorded $46.7 billion in sales over three months ending in July, which exceeded analyst expectations of $46.2 billion. The jump in revenue marked 56% growth compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

The company boasts a market cap of $4.5 trillion, making it roughly equivalent to the GDP of Japan or Germany. Nvidia has expanded at a breakneck pace since an AI craze set off by the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022, soaring nearly 700% over the ensuing two years.

Alongside continued growth, the company is weathering new challenges. President Donald Trump barred the sale of chips to China earlier this year, before revoking the ban in July. A month later, Trump struck an agreement with Nvidia and its competitor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) that allowed the companies to sell chips in China if they hand over 15% of revenue generated by the exports to the U.S.

Speaking at the White House in August, the president recounted the agreement.

“I said, ‘If I’m going to do that, I want you to pay us as a country something, because I’m giving you a release,'” Trump said.

Earnings released in August said Nvidia did not sell any of its H20 chips in China over the most recent quarter, but the firm did not mention any losses related to the policy. The H20 chip was specifically designed for sale to China.

In recent days, Nvidia announced a large investment in AI, signaling confidence in the outlook of the technology. Nvidia on Tuesday announced a multi-billion dollar partnership with two of its largest counterparts in AI: Microsoft and Anthropic.

Under the terms of the deal, Nvidia and Microsoft agreed to invest $15 billion in Anthropic, a top developer of AI models. Anthropic, meanwhile, vowed to purchase $30 billion of computing infrastructure operated by Microsoft Azure on Nvidia systems.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

(NEW YORK) — Starbucks baristas are set to walk off the job in dozens of U.S. cities on Thursday, aiming to galvanize public support and pressure the company on “Red Cup Day,” the coffee giant’s annual holiday promotion.

More than 1,000 Starbucks workers will go on strike at about 65 stores scattered across states as far-flung as California, Texas and Pennsylvania, Starbucks Workers United (SWU), the union representing the workers, told ABC News in a statement.

Union members say Starbucks has failed to make new proposals on key issues like staffing levels and pay since the labor group rejected a company offer in April. The workers also seek to resolve hundreds of allegations over illegal labor practices, including claims of retaliation targeting union members.

“We’re turning the Red Cup Season into the Red Cup Rebellion. Starbucks’ refusal to settle a fair union contract and end union busting is forcing us to take drastic action,” Amos Hall, a barista at a store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, told ABC News in a statement.

In a statement to ABC News, Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson downplayed the scale of the anticipated strike and faulted the union for what she described as a refusal to bargain with the company.

“We are disappointed that Workers United, who only represents around 4% of our partners, has voted to authorize a strike instead of returning to the bargaining table. When they’re ready to come back, we’re ready to talk,” Anderson said.

“Any agreement needs to reflect the reality that Starbucks already offers the best job in retail, including more than $30 an hour on average in pay and benefits for hourly partners,” Anderson added.

Anderson contested the union’s characterization of the impasse in negotiations, saying the union brought an incomplete proposal to its members for the ill-fated vote in April.

Starbucks Workers United said it represents more than 12,000 unionized baristas at over 600 stores. The company provided ABC News with a lower estimate, saying the union counts 9,500 members at about 550 locations.

In February 2024, Starbucks Workers United and Starbucks announced they would work on a “foundational framework” to reach a collective bargaining agreement for stores. Negotiations began in April of that year.

Within months, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol took the helm of the company, vowing to rejuvenate performance after a years-long spell of sluggish sales.

The company recently reported U.S. same-store sales over three months ending in September had been flat, snapping a streak of six consecutive quarters of decline. Same-store sales is a measure of revenue generated at existing locations over time.

“The plan is working,” Niccol said on a conference call with analysts last month. “We have more work to do, we’re building momentum.”

Meanwhile, the company and the union have yet to strike a deal on a contract. The average length of time before a new union signs its first contract is 409 days, according to a Bloomberg Law analysis in 2021. Roughly 625 days have passed since Starbucks and the union announced a mutual commitment to reach an agreement.

Kate Bronfenbrenner, a labor relations professor at Cornell University, said the strike on Thursday marked an effort to pressure Starbucks and jumpstart negotiations.

“Starbucks workers are striking and engaging customer support to get Starbucks back to the table. They may also need to again mount a large campaign with investors and other stakeholders to convince Starbucks that reaching a first contract is in the company’s best interest,” Bronfenbrenner told ABC News in a statement.

 

