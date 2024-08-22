Why Clinton’s claim that Democratic presidents created more jobs than Republicans is slightly misleading
(CHICAGO) — Former President Bill Clinton made an astounding claim at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night about the relative success of Democratic presidents when compared to their Republican counterparts in the area of job creation. The statistic is misleading, however.
“Since the end of the Cold War in 1989, America has created about 51 million new jobs. I swear I checked this three times. Even I couldn’t believe it. What’s the score? Democrats 50, Republicans 1,” Clinton told the audience at the United Center in Chicago.
Technically, the statistic is accurate, as long as one sets the date for the end of the Cold War at around January 1989. But the statistic omits relevant information.
To start, the Berlin Wall did not fall until November 1989. Beginning the tally in November 1989 would have shaved off some additional jobs created under President George H.W. Bush, leaving the Republicans at a net-negative job tally over the years since. That statistic would have appeared even more lopsided.
By setting his calculation to begin at the end of the Cold War, meanwhile, Clinton leaves out 16.8 million jobs created under President Ronald Reagan from 1980 to 1988.
Since January 1989, the U.S. has added 51.5 million jobs, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows. During Democratic administrations, the nation has added nearly 50 million of those jobs. By contrast, Republican presidents have overseen the creation of some 1.5 million jobs over that period, according to BLS data.
In general, presidents exert limited control over the jobs created while they’re in office. Each of the last three Republican presidents – George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump — ended his term in office during a period of economic difficulty.
For instance, debate persists over the extent to which George W. Bush deserves blame for the Great Recession, when some of the contributing factors took hold before he entered office. The Great Recession also weighed on the economy during the Obama presidency, but the downturn began before he took office.
In all, George H.W. Bush oversaw the creation of 2.6 million jobs, while George W. Bush helped the economy add another 2.1 million jobs. A portion of those gains is wiped out, however, by 2.8 million job losses under Trump as a result of COVID-19.
Economists disagree in their assessment of Trump’s handling of the economy after the outbreak of the pandemic.
Still, Clinton accurately notes that Democratic presidents have overseen the economy during periods of booming job growth. The economy added 23.2 million jobs during the Clinton administration, and another 10.5 million jobs during the presidency of Barack Obama.
Over the first three and half years of the Biden administration, the economy has added 16.2 million jobs.
(WASHINGTON) — In a long-awaited decision, the United States Supreme Court found that former President Donald Trump has some executive immunity for official acts committed as president, leaving experts concerned that the decision has drastically expanded presidential powers and dealt a blow to checks and balances.
One constitutional law expert warned that the ruling alters the possibility of consequences over the improper use of presidential powers, leaving the powers of the presidency “largely unchecked” with the exception of possible impeachment.
“It’s extremely troubling and is an example of the expanding powers of an imperial presidency,” Jared Carter, a constitutional law professor at Cornell Law School, told ABC News in an interview.
“The immunity is so broad that this essentially swallows the possibility of actual prosecution for a president and I think Justice Sotomayor’s dissent — pointing out the various things that a president could conceivably do, and have absolute immunity — demonstrate that point,” Carter said.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivered a strong dissenting opinion saying the ruling reshapes the presidency and makes the president “a king above the law,” dealing a blow to the foundation of the U.S. Constitution and system of government that “no man is above the law.”
“The President of the United States is the most powerful person in the country, and possibly the world. When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority’s reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution,” she wrote. “Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune.”
In the court opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that a president’s motives are not relevant to the assessment nor is the fact that an action would have allegedly violated a generally applicable law. One expert called this the most damaging part of the decision.
“Motive, I think to everyone’s mind and the normal criminal law, is the soul of any criminal charge. If you consider what Trump is alleged to have done, it is really the reasons that he did it that make it criminal or not, or so we would have thought before [the decision],” Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney and deputy assistant attorney general and professor of constitutional law, told ABC News.
While the decision distinguishes between what acts are official acts of the presidency and what are not, Litman argued it is a grey area and the decision reshapes presidential power.
“Even though it doesn’t purport to alter the scope of presidential power, what it does purport to do is alter any kind of criminalization of the improper use of federal power,” Litman said.
Did Nixon need to be pardoned?
Experts told ABC News that under this ruling, former President Richard Nixon would not have needed a pardon from then-President Gerald Ford in the aftermath of the 1972 Watergate scandal because Nixon couldn’t have been criminally charged.
The Watergate scandal centered on the Nixon administration’s involvement in a 1972 break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters and involved Nixon’s efforts to impede an investigation into the break-in, which eventually led to his resignation from office after Congress initiated impeachment proceedings.
“We do think of Nixon as having acted in criminal ways then having been pardoned, but after [the decision] it’s not clear — he would have had immunity anyway,” Litman said.
“Nixon’s conduct — telling the FBI to shut down an investigation of himself, which seems front and center self-dealing and the kind of thing you don’t want a president to do — absolutely, he couldn’t have been prosecuted for under yesterday’s opinion,” Litman said. “He wouldn’t have needed to be pardoned.”
The court saying a president’s motive is not relevant is a significant shift.
“The court makes clear in the opinion yesterday that Trump’s conversations with the DOJ — even though they seem completely the furthering of a scheme to steal the election — they’re totally beyond inquiry from a court or a prosecutor because that goes to motive,” Litman said.
Carter warns that things have drastically taken a turn for the worse.
“I think it’s far more dangerous now than what we saw in that span of time [under Nixon] because President Trump has bucked the norms,” Carter said. “He has no interest in the traditions of the presidency.”
What could we see in the future?
The decision dramatically shifts the balance of power — and the consequences of that decision remain to be seen, Carter said.
“The presidency has been getting stronger. This, though, is a giant leap because it eliminates that check of the possibility of criminal conviction as long as a president can make out a rational argument that this was some court duty, or an official act. It’s going to be very, very hard to prosecute,” Carter said.
The decision may have hurt democratic norms.
“Democracy depends on the rule of law. At its heart, a big part of that is that no person is above it,” Carter said.
“[The ruling] places one person largely above the law. So I think it’s antithetical to democracy, and, and is not going to lead to any positive outcomes on the democracy front,” he added.
Carter called this a “scary time for democratic institutions.”
“As of right now, we are going to be relying on the goodwill of whoever is president to behave themselves,” Carter said.
(CHICAGO) — Democrats are kicking off their convention in Chicago this week to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to top their 2024 presidential ticket.
The gathering marks an opportunity for Democrats to ride the good vibes around Harris, who last month was elevated as the party’s de facto nominee after President Joe Biden ended his own bid. The convention is anticipated to be heavy on messages of “freedom” as Harris and Walz run against former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance.
Beyond highlighting the party’s marquee figures, the event could also offer a platform for protesters critical of the administration’s handling of the war in Gaza and elevate rising stars on the Democratic Party bench.
Here are five things to watch for at this year’s DNC:
It’ll be a party — but for how much longer?
Democrats are euphoric as Harris takes over as their pick and ushers in a polling boost over Biden’s numbers.
That vibe sets up the convention as a party, just weeks after Democrats left their presidential hopes for dead with Biden as their nominee.
“The sheer joy that you see in Democrats these days is just incredible. I mean, it is really remarkable the way that she and the campaign and now Tim Walz have been able to capitalize on both the frustration and a sense of dread of a possible Donald Trump-JD Vance administration. Folks are coming out of the woodwork to give money. They’re coming out of woodwork to volunteer. It’s demonstrable,” said former Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones.
Harris has been enjoying a nearly monthlong “honeymoon” since Biden dropped out, riding a wave of flattering social media praise. That boost is likely to continue this week and for a short time afterwards, enjoying a traditional post-convention bump.
Speculation abounds about how big of a festival the United Center will host, with whispers of whether big-name performers such as Taylor Swift and Beyonce will make an appearance.
After the convention, however, the question will be how long the good times can roll.
Harris and Trump will face off at their first debate on Sept. 10, and a good performance there could extend Harris’ honeymoon.
But while Democrats hope the vibes never change, operatives in both parties have predicted Harris’ campaign will come back down to earth — and then, all bets are off.
More freedom, less threat to democracy
Harris has framed her campaign around a message of “freedom,” even down to highlighting Beyonce’s hit song of the same name.
That message, an umbrella for, in Harris’ words, everything from the freedom to make choices on abortion to freedom to get ahead economically, is likely to take center stage in Chicago — supplanting Biden’s warnings about Trump’s threat to democracy.
The strategy is more forward-thinking, rather than Biden’s rallying cry, which harkened back to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, an event that Democrats still mention, but appeared to resonate less with voters agitating for a more long-term vision.
Still, the “freedom” messaging could dovetail with Biden’s discussions of democracy, some Democrats said.
“I think there was an understanding when we looked at how Trump was really trampling democratic norms, so there’s that connection between democracy and freedom,” said one Democratic strategist with ties to Harris’ team.
To be certain, Harris isn’t running away from Biden.
She’ll still be Biden’s right hand for five more months, and the two appeared together in Maryland on Thursday to tout savings made by allowing Medicare to negotiate the prices of certain medications.
Biden heads for a hero’s welcome
Biden is set to be feted Monday night by a base that desperately wanted him to move on and is intensely grateful he did so.
The president’s catastrophic June debate performance started the clock on the end of Biden’s political career, and the fact that he’ll be a one-term president will no doubt be a part of his enduring legacy.
However, Democrats have cast Biden’s decision as nothing short of heroic, and Harris has been singing his praises on the campaign trail, sparking chants of “thank you, Joe.”
“He deserves tremendous credit for such a selfless act,” said the Democratic strategist with ties to Harris’ team. “I’m sure when he speaks on Monday, it’s going to be a huge reception.”
How does the convention handle the war in Gaza
While Biden’s debate and age were the chief factors in ending his political career, he was also dogged by criticism from the left over his handling of the war in Gaza. And those detractors aren’t going away just because he’s no longer Democrats’ nominee.
Protests over the rising death toll in Gaza will be held blocks away from Chicago’s United Center, and delegates who were sent to the convention by “uncommitted” votes in various states have full access to the event floor, with nothing to stop them from interrupting the proceedings.
It’s unclear precisely how much the convention will deal with the war and if there will be any interruptions at all.
Harris has adopted a tonal shift from Biden, putting more of an emphasis on mounting civilian casualties in the enclave than the president had. But on policy, there hasn’t been as much of a change so far, raising questions over how much of a wait-and-see period she’ll receive from those who were critical of Biden.
Who are the rising stars?
Conventions for both parties are primarily occasions to highlight leaders, chiefly the presidential nominees. But they also serve as opportunities to elevate rising stars.
Perhaps most famously, Barack Obama was selected as Democrats’ keynote speaker in 2004 when he was still a state senator in Illinois. Four years later, he spoke at the convention as his party’s presidential nominee.
Other speakers have included Julián Castro when he was mayor of San Antonio in 2012 and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2016.
Democrats have not said who this year’s keynote speaker will be — but their pick could indicate who they view as a future party leader and in what ideological direction they’re heading.
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden’s campaign on Saturday night, in a fundraising appeal to supporters, said the president dropping out would only “lead to weeks of chaos” and leave the eventual replacement weakened ahead of a November faceoff with former President Donald Trump.
“The bedwetting brigade is calling for Joe Biden to ‘drop out.’ That is the best possible way for Donald Trump to win and us to lose,” Biden deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty argued in the email to supporters.
“First of all: Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee, period. End of story. Voters voted. He won overwhelmingly,” Flaherty added. “And if he were to drop out, it would lead to weeks of chaos, internal foodfighting, and a bunch of candidates who limp into a brutal floor fight at the convention, all while Donald Trump has time to speak to American voters uncontested.”
He continued: “All of that would be in service of a nominee who would go into a general election in the weakest possible position with zero dollars in their bank account. You want a highway to losing? It’s that.”
Flaherty’s email was framed around seven responses to tell “your panicked aunt, your MAGA uncle, or some self-important Podcasters” following Biden’s poor debate showing, and amid calls for him to step aside.
Late Friday, the New York Times editorial board, which endorsed Biden in the 2020 general election matchup with Trump, said the president should drop out, saying his debate appearance was “the shadow of a great public servant.”
“Mr. Biden has been an admirable president… But the greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election,” the board wrote.
“The president’s performance cannot be written off as a bad night or blamed on a supposed cold, because it affirmed concerns that have been mounting for months or even years,” the board wrote.
By staying in the race, they argued Biden was “engaged in a reckless gamble.” The campaign swiftly brushed off the board.
“The last time Joe Biden lost the New York Times editorial board’s endorsement it turned out pretty well for him,” Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said in a statement shared with ABC News on Friday.
(In 2020, the Time’s editorial board endorsed both Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota for the Democratic nomination for president, which Biden later secured.)
At a string of fundraisers on Friday and Saturday, Biden sought to reassure donors he had what it took to stay in the race, vowing to fight harder.
Biden gave a forceful speech to supporters at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, “Folks, I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to, but … I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong, and I know how to do this job,” he told the roaring crowd. “I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”
“It wasn’t my best debate ever as Barack pointed out,” Biden said at a fundraiser hosted in Red Bank, New Jersey, according to the pool reporters in the room, later adding, “I understand the concern after the debate. I get it. I didn’t have a great night, but I’m going to be fighting harder.”
And publicly, Democratic officials have circled the wagons around Biden. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday night after the debate that he “will never turn [his] back on President Biden,” while New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who hosted the fundraiser in his state on Saturday, told Biden “We are all with you 1,000%,” and called him “America’s comeback kid.”
However, some discussions have been had privately among some party leaders about how to convince sitting senators to have a frank conversation with the president about bowing out.
Other than the argument that chaos would ensure with a Biden withdrawal, the note included asking supporters to tell friends that despite the “rough” start to the debate, “voters saw what a threat Donald Trump is” and that “the long-term impact of debates is overstated.”
“And lastly, but most importantly, you’ve got to keep the faith,” Flaherty said toward the end of his email, adding that the campaign was going to “keep our heads down and do the work.”