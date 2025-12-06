Why countries are pulling out of 2026 Eurovision contest over Israel’s participation

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Eurovision Song Contest slogan is “United By Music,” but the music competition’s organizers are seeing some cracks in that unity.

A discordant note has been struck in that unity over Israel’s participation in the contest over the war between Israel and Hamas and the humanitarian crisis it precipitated.

Four European nations say they will not take part in the popular international song competition next year after Israel was cleared to participate. State broadcasters in the Netherlands, Ireland, Spain and Slovenia cited the ongoing war in Gaza as their reason for withdrawing.

The war started after Hamas launched a surprise terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed roughly 1,200 Israelis and took about 251 people hostage. Israel responded by declaring war, vowing to eradicate Hamas, the organization that has been de facto governing Gaza and has been designated by the U.S. as a terrorist group. The death toll in Gaza had surpassed 70,000 as of Wednesday, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

Both sides agreed to a ceasefire, which has broadly held, this October.

“Culture unites, but not at any price. What has happened over the past year has tested the limits of what we can uphold,” Taco Zimmerman, head of the Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, said in a statement. “Universal values such as humanity and press freedom have been seriously compromised, and for us, these values are non-negotiable.”

Ireland’s broadcaster RTÉ directly cited the war in its statement.

“RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk,” it wrote.

Ireland has won the Eurovision Song Contest seven times, and is tied with Sweden for the most wins ever. The Swedish group ABBA famously got a boost into worldwide stardom from its Eurovision win for “Waterloo.”

“The situation in Gaza, despite the ceasefire and the approval of the peace process, and Israel’s use of the contest for political purposes, make it increasingly difficult to maintain Eurovision as a neutral cultural event,” Alfonso Morales, secretary general of Spain’s broadcaster RTVE, said in part in a statement. 

Spain is part of what’s known as the Eurovision’s “Big 5” — the participants whose broadcasters provide the most, financially, to the contest and have the biggest viewership. The UK, France, Germany and Italy are the other members of this group, and performers representing these countries get automatic entry into the Eurovision final.

A representative for Slovenia’s broadcaster also cited the war in Gaza, and said the Israeli government had been using the contest for political gain.

During this year’s Eurovision, Yuval Raphael’s song “New Day Will Rise” reached second place — it was beaten by Austrian singer JJ’s “Wasted Love.”

The Israeli government was accused by other countries’ broadcasters of manipulating the voting system during this year’s Eurovision. Amid the controversy, the EBU announced new changes to tighten voting rules, but Eurovison Song Contest Director Martin Green told the BBC that Israel did not break the rules.

At a meeting in Geneva on Thursday, the European Broadcasting Union — the organizing body of the contest — and member broadcasters from participating nations gathered to discuss new voting guidelines and contest rules. They did not take a vote on Israel’s participation, which cleared the way for the country to compete.

“I am pleased that Israel will once again participate in the Eurovision Song Contest, and I hope that the competition will remain one that champions culture, music, friendship between nations, and cross-border cultural understanding,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote, in part, in a post on X after the Geneva meeting.

Israeli broadcaster KAN was critical of the backlash

“The attempt to remove KAN from the contest can only be understood as a cultural boycott,” one representative said during the meeting.

But some broadcasters — like Britain’s BBC — expressed support for Israel to compete. 

Opposition to Israel’s participation had been brewing since 2024, when protesters demonstrated outside the arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Israel first joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973. Four Israeli acts have taken home the Eurovision trophy since, most recently in 2018.

The final of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Vienna, Austria, on May 16.

Elation for families of living hostages, while those of deceased decry delay
Elation for families of living hostages, while those of deceased decry delay
People sing songs and cheer in Hostages Square, after it was announced that all living hostages had been released and arrived back in Israel on October 13, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has brought an end to the two years of war that followed the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. (Chris Mcgrath/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — The families of the living hostages released by Hamas are reacting following their release from captivity after being held for over two years.

As part of a monumental Gaza ceasefire agreement, seven hostages — Eitan Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Alon Ohel and Guy Gilboa-Dalal — were the first return home to Israel.

The family of Omri Miran released a statement on Monday after he was handed over to IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.

“After more than 700 long, painful, and agonizing days, Omri will finally receive from Roni and Alma a healing embrace,” Miran’s family said of his two little girls, ages 2 and 4. “We want to thank the people of Israel from the bottom of our hearts for standing by us in the darkest hours and on days when this moment seemed like a distant and impossible wish. This moment, today, is not a personal victory but a victory of an entire people.”

“We also want to express our deep gratitude to the security forces and the heroic IDF soldiers. We are at the beginning of a complex and challenging, yet moving, journey of recovery.,” the statement continued. “We remain committed to the struggle — until the last hostage returns, and until the complete recovery of our beloved country. May Omri’s return mark the beginning of this recovery and the unity of our people.”

Eitan Mor’s family also released a statement, saying “this is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

“In praise and thanksgiving to God, we are happy to announce that our Eitan is home! Our beloved Eitan, how we waited for you, how we waited to see you finally after two years. We saw you for the last time today, on Hoshana Rabbah, two years ago, and we embrace you today back into the family,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Hostage Families Forum says they have learned that only 4 of the 28 bodies of hostages still believed to be in Gaza will be returned on Monday and are accusing Hamas of violating the deal, saying “we expect Israel’s government and the mediators to take immediate action to rectify this grave injustice.”

“The hostage families were shocked and dismayed to learn that only 4 bodies of deceased hostages will be returned today, out of 28 held by Hamas,” the statement said. “This represents a blatant breach of the agreement by Hamas. We expect Israel’s government and the mediators to take immediate action to rectify this grave injustice.

“The families of the deceased hostages are enduring especially difficult days filled with deep sorrow,” the statement continued. “We will not abandon any hostage. The mediators must enforce the agreement’s terms and ensure Hamas pays a price for this violation.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

4th suspect connected to Louvre robbery arrested, along with 3 others: Authorities
4th suspect connected to Louvre robbery arrested, along with 3 others: Authorities
View of the Cour Napoleon, a historic courtyard in the Louvre Museum and the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France on November 12th, 2025. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — A fourth suspect believed to be part of a crew that pulled off the Oct. 19 jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris was arrested on Tuesday, along with three other people, according to sources.

The arrests brings the tally of suspects in the brazen robbery to eight.

“Four new individuals were arrested on November 25, 2025, as part of the investigation by the Paris Specialized Interregional Jurisdiction (JIRS) into the burglary committed at the Louvre on October 19, 2025,” according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office. “They are two men, aged 38 and 39, and two women, aged 31 and 40, all from the Paris region. These individuals are to be questioned by investigators.”

The estimated $102 million in jewels stolen in the brazen robbery at the world’s most-visited museum have yet to be recovered.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News that one of the suspects arrested on Tuesday was allegedly part of the four-person crew that used a truck-mounted cherry picker and power tools to gain entry to the museum’s Apollo gallery and swipe the historic artifacts.

French investigators said the jewel heist from start to getaway took seven minutes.

Prosecutors have not ruled out making more arrests in the case, but have said the whereabouts of the stolen jewels remains a mystery. Investigators have yet to find any evidence implicating members of the museum staff in the robbery, according to authorities.

Three of the suspects arrested earlier in the investigation were connected to the robbery through DNA left at the scene, officials said.

The prosecutor said investigators have not given up on recovering the jewels, which include diamond and pearl tiaras, emerald and sapphire necklaces, and other items from a collection of Emperor Napoleon and his wives.

“We are examining all aspects of the parallel market,” Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccau said in an interview earlier this month with Franceinfo radio.

Describing the first four suspects arrested in the investigation, Beccuau said they appear to be petty criminals and blue-collar workers from northern Paris suburbs.

A 39-year-old taxi driver and an unemployed 34-year-old former garbage collector were the first two suspects arrested in the investigation.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested on Oct. 25 at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport as he was about to board a flight to Algeria with a one-way ticket, officials said.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly attributed the information to French authorities.

Trump, world leaders gather in Egypt for ceasefire deal signing with Netanyahu absent
Trump, world leaders gather in Egypt for ceasefire deal signing with Netanyahu absent
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (l, CDU) is taking part in the Gaza summit chaired by Egypt’s President al-Sisi alongside US President Donald Trump. Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

(SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt) — President Donald Trump joined more than 20 world leaders in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday for talks on Gaza’s future with the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement underway.

Among those gathered for the summit were Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former prime minister Tony Blair, as well as officials from Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

The group posed for a family picture in front a sign that read “Peace 2025” before a signing ceremony on the agreement.

Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with world leaders seated behind them, formally signed the document that Trump said would “spell out a lot of rules and regulations and lots of other things.”

“This took 3,000 years to get to this point. Can you believe it? And it’s going to hold up too. It’s going to hold up,” Trump said in the middle of signing the documents.

Trump also delivered remarks in which touted the breakthrough as a turning point for the region.

“This is the day that people across this region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping, and praying for. They have done things over the last month that I think were really unthinkable. Nobody thought this could happen. With the historic agreement we have just signed, those prayers of millions have finally been answered,” Trump said.

Noticeably absent from the signing ceremony and talks in Egypt, though, were representatives of Hamas and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office cited the Jewish holiday as the reason for his absence, despite him having been directly invited by President Trump.

Just hours before, Trump and Netanyahu heaped praise on one another as Trump addressed Israel’s parliament. Trump hailed Netanyahu as “one of the greatest” wartime leaders and Netanyahu called Trump Israel’s “greatest friend” ever in the White House.

At the Knesset, Trump also declared a “new dawn in the Middle East” and said the war was Gaza over — despite challenges ahead in ensuring a lasting peace.

Hamas released the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages on Monday and Israel freed Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire agreement, with emotional scenes playing out in Tel Aviv and Gaza as families reunited.

But many questions remain about what comes next, including to what extent President Trump will be personally involved in shaping a post-war Gaza.

Trump said the second phase of his proposed peace plan is in progress, though didn’t provide much detail.

“Well, it started. I mean, it started as far as we’re concerned,” Trump said as he sat with el-Sisi upon his arrival in Sharm El-Sheikh. “Phase two has started. And, you know, the phases are all a little bit mixed in with each other. You’re gonna start cleaning up. You look at Gaza it needs a lot of clean-up.”

In his speech later before world leaders, Trump added: “Now, the rebuilding begins. The rebuilding is maybe going to be the easiest part. I think we’ve done a lot of the hardest part because the rest comes together. We all know how to rebuild, and we know how to build better than anybody in the world.”

The U.S. president also appeared to set his sights next on Iran, urging the country to use this opportunity to work with the administration on a peace deal.

“We are ready when you are and it will be the best decision that Iran has ever made, and it’s going to happen,” Trump said during his speech at the Knesset.

Trump reiterated that point as he took reporter questions alongside Egypt’s president.

“I think Iran will come along. They’ve been battered and bruised. You know, they need some help. They have big sanctions, as you know, tremendous sanctions. I’d love to take the sanctions off when they’re ready to talk,” Trump said.

ABC News’ Fritz Farrow contributed to this report.

