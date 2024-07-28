Why did Delta take days to restore normal service after CrowdStrike outage? Experts weigh in.

Why did Delta take days to restore normal service after CrowdStrike outage? Experts weigh in.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An outage caused by a software update distributed by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike triggered a wave of flight cancellations at several major U.S. airlines – but the disruption was most severe and prolonged at Delta Airlines.

In all, the carrier canceled more than 2,500 flights over a period that stretched from last Friday, when the outage began, into the middle of this week.

The U.S. Department of Transportation opened an investigation into Delta this week over its uniquely severe flight disruptions.

“All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday in a post on X.

In a statement on Tuesday, Delta said it is fully cooperating with the investigation. “Across our operation, Delta teams are working tirelessly to care for and make it right for customers impacted by delays and cancellations as we work to restore the reliable, on-time service they have come to expect from Delta,” the company said.

The company also issued an apology on Wednesday for the outage-related problems.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for the disruption to your recent travel plans caused by a vendor technology outage affecting airlines and companies worldwide,” the airline said in a statement.

“It’s a surprise that a multi-billion-dollar corporation like Delta would allow this to happen,” Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group, told ABC News.

“I’m hopeful that the worst is behind us now. While we can breathe a sigh of relief, I think a lot of people are understandably nervous about flying Delta,” Harteveldt added.

Delta did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

Airline and cybersecurity experts spoke to ABC News about what made the CrowdStrike outage so disruptive, and why it took days for Delta to resume normal service.

What made the CrowdStrike outage so disruptive for Delta

The CrowdStrike outage was so impactful because of the severity of the IT failure and the scale of its reach within the internal operating systems at Delta, experts told ABC News.

“For a company such as Delta, they rely on countless partner services for everything from scheduling pilots and planes to providing meal service and snacks to allowing customers to select their seats,” David Bader, a professor of cybersecurity and the director of the Institute of Data Science at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, told ABC News.

“The CrowdStrike bug disrupted many of those critical services that keep the airline running at full capacity,” Bader added.

Mark Lanterman, the chief technology officer at the cybersecurity firm Computer Forensic Services, said the outage resulted from a faulty software update initiated by CrowdStrike. The resulting computer bug interrupted core services because of the degree to which CrowdStrike pervades the Delta operating systems, he added.

“The CrowdStrike update is deep inside the operating system. When that was installed, there was bad code inside of this update. And when Windows came across the bad code, it panicked and it crashed,” Lanterman said.

The outage, which affected CrowdStrike clients that use Windows operating systems, disrupted a critical system that ensures each flight has a full crew, Delta said in a statement on Monday.

“Upward of half of Delta’s IT systems worldwide are Windows based,” Delta said.

Why did it take days for Delta to resume normal service?

The reason for the prolonged recovery from the outage was because the CrowdStrike update disruption required a manual fix at each individual computer system, experts told ABC News. While each fix can be completed in no more than 10 minutes, the vast number of Delta’s digital terminals required significant manpower to address, expert said.

“This isn’t a fix that could be done automatically; IT resources can’t just sit at a computer and push out an update and everything is fixed,” Lanterman said. “It took so long because Delta has a lot of computers and likely they have limited IT resources to go from computer to computer.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the airline acknowledged the challenge posed by the manual fix requirement.

“The CrowdStrike error required Delta’s IT teams to manually repair and reboot each of the affected systems, with additional time then needed for applications to synchronize and start communicating with each other,” Delta said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Inflation expected to have cooled in June
Inflation expected to have cooled in June
Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A monthslong stretch of progress in the fight against inflation will face another test on Thursday when a U.S. government agency releases fresh data on price increases.

Inflation has cooled for three consecutive months, reversing a surge in prices that took hold at the outset of 2024.

Price increases have slowed significantly from a peak of more than 9%, but inflation remains more than a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

Economists expect consumer prices to have increased 3.1% over the year ending in June. That figure would mark a modest slowdown from the 3.3% rate recorded a month prior.

Despite the cooldown of prices in recent months, the Federal Reserve has opted to keep its benchmark interest rate highly elevated. The Fed Funds rate remains between 5.25% and 5.5%, matching its highest level since 2001.

A further reduction of inflation could heighten pressure on the Fed to move forward with a set of interest rate cuts that the central bank forecasted late last year.

Speaking to House members in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell touted “modest further progress” in the fight to slow price hikes over recent months.

Still, he added, the Fed will not lower interest rates until it has “gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.”

While the economy has proven resilient this year, recent performance suggests that high interest rates have begun to slow activity.

A jobs report released on Friday showed that the economy added a robust 206,000 jobs in June. However, downward revisions for hiring over the previous two months brought the three-month average to its lowest level since January 2021. The unemployment rate has ticked up this year from 3.7% to 4.1%.

Economic output has slowed markedly at the outset of 2024, though it has continued to grow at a solid pace.

Interest rate cuts would lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, potentially triggering a burst of economic activity through greater household spending and company investment.

But the Fed risks a rebound of inflation if it cuts interest rates too quickly, since stronger consumer demand and higher wages could lead to an acceleration of price increases.

On the other hand, recent data suggesting an economic slowdown heightens the risk of keeping interest rates too high for too long, since the borrowing costs could ultimately tip the economy into a recession.

The Fed is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. Addressing lawmakers at the Capitol on Wednesday, Powell said recent progress in the fight against inflation has allowed the central bank to bring greater attention to its role in employment.

“Elevated inflation is not the only risk we face,” Powell told lawmakers on Wednesday. 

If the Fed opts to lower interest rates “too late or too little,” he added, it could “unduly weaken economic activity and employment.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Why Nvidia’s stock price has dropped
Why Nvidia’s stock price has dropped
Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — When artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company last week — surpassing household names like Apple and Microsoft — the moment appeared to be a declaration of victory for the AI boom on Wall Street.

Over the next three trading days, however, Nvidia shares plummeted 13%. The company lost more than $500 billion in value and plopped down to third place among the largest firms.

Rather than a rebuke of AI or Nvidia, the extraordinary losses amounted to a routine selloff on a massive scale as traders sought to cash in on some of the gains made by the chipmaker during its meteoric rise, market analysts told ABC News.

Analysts differed on whether the recent slide offers a worthwhile opportunity for investors to buy the stock at a favorable price.

“It’s normal to see stocks take a breath,” Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at trading firm Interactive Broker, told ABC News. “What’s abnormal is that Nvidia went so far and so long without taking a breath.”

It’s difficult to overstate the success that Nvidia enjoyed prior to its recent decline. The California-based company, which sells the majority of computer chips behind new AI products like ChatGPT, saw its stock soar nearly 700% in two years.

Even when accounting for the recent decline, shares of Nvidia have climbed nearly 150% since the outset of 2024.

After a prolonged ascent, stocks often fall victim to a phenomenon called profit-taking, when traders sell off some of their shares to lock in the returns. In this case, analysts said, that routine pullback was larger than one might expect because the preceding rise had been unusually steep.

“It’s not normal to have a stock go up this dramatically,” Sosnick said. “As a result, when it’s due for a little bout of profit taking, that will be abnormal, too.”

Ivan Feinseth, a market analyst at Tigress Financial, agreed. “The stock has had a huge run,” Feinseth told ABC News. “Some people who are more short-term oriented feel it’s time to take a profit.”

While citing a trend tied to market behavior rather than business performance, the analysts dismissed the notion of newfound weakness in the AI sector or Nvidia.

In an earnings release last month, the company reported $26 billion in revenue, which marked a staggering increase of 262% over the previous year. Profits jumped more than 600% over that same period.

In March, the company announced its latest and most powerful chip, Blackwell. Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI are among a who’s who of major tech firms set to adopt the new technology, Nvidia said in a statement.

“It’s Nvidia’s world — everyone else is paying,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at investment firm Wedbush, told ABC News.

Despite their agreement on the cause of the stock decline, analysts differed in their assessment of whether the current moment offers a chance for investors to jump into the stock.

Feinseth encouraged investors to buy into the stock, since he expects the dip to draw renewed interest in the company and send the price higher. “This is a stock that everybody wants to own and everybody is going to react to buying any selloff,” he said.

Early trading on Tuesday appeared to confirm that view. By noon, the stock had risen almost 5%, recovering much of what it had lost in recent days.

“This was just a small bump,” Ives said.

Sosnick, by contrast, cautioned against buying Nvidia shares unless the price falls further. Otherwise, he added, the relatively modest potential gains do not outweigh the risk of continued volatility.

“The stock is not super expensive but nor is it particularly cheap,” Sosnick said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

NTSB sanctions Boeing for ‘blatantly’ violating agreement by sharing non-public investigation details
NTSB sanctions Boeing for ‘blatantly’ violating agreement by sharing non-public investigation details
Signage outside a Boeing office building in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Boeing will be subject to sanctions for disclosing non-public information about an investigation into how a door plug blew out of one of its 737 Max 9 planes, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

Officials accused the airplane manufacturer of “blatantly” violating a signed agreement with the NTSB, under which the company has party status to investigation information that hasn’t otherwise been made public.

“During a media briefing Tuesday about quality improvements at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, a Boeing executive provided investigative information and gave an analysis of factual information previously released,” the NTSB said in a press release.

The released added, “Both of these actions are prohibited by the party agreement that Boeing signed when it was offered party status by the NTSB at the start of the investigation.”

NTSB officials opened an investigation in January after a door plug fell off an Alaska Airlines plane, a Boeing 737 Max 9, shortly after the aircraft took off from Portland International Airport.

The company will retain its party status, but will no longer have access to investigation details, NTSB said.

During a media event on Tuesday, company executives said the NTSB investigation amounted to a search for the person who was responsible for the faulty door plug, according to the NTSB.

“The NTSB is instead focused on the probable cause of the accident, not placing blame on any individual or assessing liability,” officials said in the press release.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.