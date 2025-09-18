Why doctors say the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine is still necessary

(NEW YORK) — Ahead of a key meeting amongst the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine advisors — now with 12 members hand-picked by health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. — doctors, health officials and advocates are raising alarms that the panel could reverse a decadeslong guideline of vaccinating infants against hepatitis B at birth.

On camera on Wednesday, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a doctor specialized in treating liver diseases and chair of the Senate committee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said the American people should not have confidence in the advisory panel’s decision if they recommend against the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss the hepatitis B vaccine recommended at birth, a shot that decades of research has shown is safe and has virtually eliminated hepatitis B among babies in the United States.

At the last ACIP meeting in June, the advisory panel casted doubt about the necessity of the hepatitis B shot recommended at birth to all babies, comments that sparked concern among physicians.

In testimony on Wednesday, ousted CDC Director Susan Monarez said she was fired because she refused to rubber-stamp future changes Kennedy wished to make to the childhood vaccine recommendations, without a careful review of the evidence herself.

On Thursday, ACIP plans to discuss the hepatitis B birth dose and is expected to vote on a new recommendation, according to a draft of the meeting agenda.

Doctors and advocates told ABC News that the hepatitis B birth dose is still an essential recommendation and delaying it may lead to gaps in insurance coverage, growing health disparities, confusion and an increase in preventable hepatitis B infections.

Doctors call the hepatitis B vaccine ‘one of the cornerstones’ of prevention
In a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy praised the success of the recommendation to give babies a hepatitis B vaccine at birth.

“Before 1991, as many as 20,000 babies, babies, were infected with hepatitis B in the United States of America, and that changed when the hepatitis B vaccine was approved for newborns,” Cassidy said.

“Now fewer than 20 babies per year get hepatitis B from their mother. That is an accomplishment to make America healthy again, and we should stand up and salute the people that made that decision, because there’s people who would otherwise be dead if those mothers were not given that option to have their child vaccinated.”

“The hepatitis B birth dose is one of the cornerstones of our hepatitis B prevention policy,” Dr. Sean O’Leary, an infectious disease specialist and chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics committee on infectious diseases, said in a press briefing following the last ACIP meeting in June.

The CDC currently says a timely administration of a hepatitis B vaccine is essential to help prevent transmission of the virus from mother to child at birth. While efforts to test for this virus during pregnancy have improved detection, cases can still be missed, or documentation may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Doctors and public health experts said that the hepatitis B shot is currently recommended for all babies at birth because the risk if a baby is missed is too high.

“A child that is infected at birth has a 90% chance of going on to develop chronic active hepatitis B. Of those children, of those 90%, 25% of them will then go on to die of the disease,” O’Leary said.

The first hepatitis B vaccine was licensed in 1981, and the ACIP recommended a vaccine dose universally for all babies in 1991. The hepatitis B birth dose “acts as a safety net, reducing the risk for perinatal transmission when the [hepatitis B] status of the parent is either unknown or incorrectly documented at delivery,” the CDC said.

“Because the stakes were so high, because you’re so much more likely to get cirrhosis or liver cancer if you get this virus as a young child, that’s why [there’s a] birth dose,” Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and professor of pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told ABC News. “We did a dramatic job of virtually eliminating the disease in young kids.”

Doctors say a risk-based hepatitis B vaccine strategy didn’t work in the past
Before 1991, hepatitis B shots were only given to infants considered high risk; however, this strategy missed many cases.

“Four to five decades of implementation science shows us that risk-based vaccine recommendations in this case, don’t work,” Chari Cohen, DrPH, MPH, president of the Hepatitis B Foundation, told ABC News.

“We were not very good at identifying all kids at high risk as there were other factors for which we were not accounting and because of imperfections in the system,” Dr. Gary Freed, a professor of pediatrics, health management and policy at the University of Michigan, told ABC News.

“To make sure no high-risk infants were missed, a universal hepatitis B vaccine strategy was adopted,” Freed told ABC News.

In 1999, there was a temporary pause in the universal recommendation, in favor of a risk-based recommendation for a brief period that year. At least one child in Michigan died of hepatitis B infection that year, who was missed, according to a CDC MMWR report, due to improper documentation.

Cohen said the birth dose doesn’t just protect babies from getting the virus from their mother but protects babies from getting it through close contacts who may not know they are infected.

“You only have 24 hours to save a baby from getting Hepatitis B if they’re born to a positive mom. However, you’re also trying, trying to prevent early childhood exposure, especially among families who don’t know that there’s a family member or a caregiver that has hepatitis B,” Cohen said.

Dr. Su Wang, a primary care doctor and person living with chronic hepatitis B who is a spokesperson for the Hepatitis B Foundation, knows how easily people can get missed from both sides of the healthcare system.

“We certainly cannot count on our system in the U.S., the way it is, our broken healthcare system to actually even identify those who are at risk, much less those who don’t have an identified risk. You just couldn’t imagine all the different ways that people can fall through the cracks,” Wang said.

“It’s a huge burden on somebody to have to have [hepatitis B] for the rest of their life, especially if it starts in childhood,” Wang said. “You could prevent all that with a simple vaccine.”

Wang learned she was living with hepatitis B when she tried to donate blood in college and later found out that she likely contracted the virus from a family member when she was a baby.

“This does happen, household transmission,” Wang said. “When I think about my case, I think the birth dose is something that would have helped me.”

Ending the recommendation may also worsen health disparities
On Tuesday, American health insurers pledged to cover the cost of all vaccines based on previous recommendations by the ACIP that were in place as of Sept. 1. While this may protect access for many kids with private health insurance, it may leave a critical gap for kids who rely on no-cost vaccines through the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC), if the recommendation is reversed.

The CDC said over half of all American kids were eligible for shots through the VFC program in 2023. If ACIP no longer recommends a hepatitis B shot at birth, a majority of these kids may lose access.

“Fifty percent of newborns who are going to be eligible for Vaccines for Children may not have the vaccine any longer available to them,” Michaela Jackson, MS, program director of prevention policy for the Hepatitis B Foundation, told ABC News. “Policy changes can seem very, very small on the surface, but they have long-reaching impacts on the ground.”

Hepatitis B rates have improved but remain a ‘silent epidemic’
The recommendation for all babies to get the hepatitis B shot at birth has virtually eliminated this disease in young kids, but the virus still remains a “silent epidemic” in the U.S., Offit said.

Before universal vaccination at birth, it was estimated that 200,000-300,000 new hepatitis B infections occurred annually in the U.S. from 1980-1991 and over 1 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B infection, who were potentially infectious to others.

CDC data shows that there were at least 2,214 reports of acute hepatitis B cases in the U.S. in 2023, which corresponds to an estimated 14,400 acute infections with the virus, after adjusting for unrecognized or underreported infections. There were over 17,000 newly reported chronic hepatitis B cases and nearly 1,800 hepatitis B-related deaths that year.

It’s estimated that up to 2.4 million people are living with chronic hepatitis B in the U.S., many asymptomatic and unaware of their diagnosis.

“There’s a lot more hepatitis B in this country than we people realize. Risk is much higher than people know it is,” Cohen said.

The virus is contagious and spreads through contact with blood or body fluids from a person infected with the virus, according to the CDC. A person can be asymptomatic for many years and spread the infection.

There are medications people can take to slow down the virus, but there’s no cure.

“Until we have a cure for Hepatitis B, it is critically important to prevent it,” Cohen said.

The Hepatitis B Foundation has voiced grave concern that the recommendation for universal hepatitis B vaccination at birth will be reversed by the current ACIP.

“For decades, the birth dose recommendation has prevented thousands of Americans from a devastating and life-threatening illness. It is a critical part of our nation’s strategy to eliminate hepatitis B and protect the health of future generations,” the foundation said in a statement in June.

The organization called for a “zero-tolerance policy for perinatal hepatitis B transmission in the U.S.”

“We cannot allow a preventable, cancer-causing virus to destroy more lives. The health of our children and the integrity of our public health system deserve better,” the statement said.

In a letter to the ACIP ahead of Thursday’s meeting, the pharmaceutical company Merck, which makes one of the FDA-approved hepatitis B vaccines that can be given at birth, said 330 million doses of its shot have been distributed worldwide since its approval in 1986 and “have been evaluated in over 30 clinical studies enrolling approximately 13,000 participants.

Among these studies, 12 post-approval studies included 3,646 neonates, newborns, infants and children.”

“The safety profile of RECOMBIVAX HB has been well established and closely monitored for more than 35 years. Merck remains vigilant in monitoring scientific literature, healthcare reports and other data sources to ensure the continued safety of RECOMBIVAX HB,” Merck said.

Wang said $0.20 per shot could prevent a lifetime of suffering. “It’s not just a liver disease, you know, it affects your life completely.”

Former CDC directors say RFK Jr. is endangering Americans’ health
(WASHINGTON) — Dr. Richard Besser explains why he and other former directors of the CDC wrote an op-ed criticizing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s handling of the CDC and public health.
Nine former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are speaking out, saying Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is endangering the health of Americans.

Seven former directors and two former acting directors — whose tenures stretch back to the administration of former President Jimmy Carter — published an op-ed in The New York Times on Monday, just days after the ousting of the CDC’s new director Dr. Susan Monarez.

Sources told ABC News that Kennedy and Stefanie Spear, his principal deputy chief of staff, called on Monarez to support changes to COVID vaccine policy and the firings of high-level staff, which Monarez would not commit to.

The directors said Monarez’s removal is the latest in a series of actions that could have a “wide-ranging impact” on “America’s health security.”

One of the co-authors, Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and acting director of the CDC during the administration of former President Barack Obama, said he and his colleagues are stunned at what they’ve seen.

“What we are seeing taking place in the Department of Health and Human Services, and at CDC in particular, is not businesses as usual,” he told ABC News. “There are always changes, different policy priorities when administration changes. But what we’re seeing under the leadership of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy [Jr.] is something different altogether.”

“He has come into his role as Secretary of Health and Human Services with a strong agenda that is centered on dismantling our vaccine system in America and limiting people’s access to these life-saving, health-preserving interventions,” Besser added.

HHS did not immediately reply to ABC News’ request for comment.

In the op-ed, the former directors point to several decisions made by Kennedy including the firing of thousands of federal health workers, touting unproven treatments as measles was spreading in the U.S., and canceling $500 million in federally funded mRNA vaccine research.

The directors also referenced Kennedy’s removal of all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with his own hand-selected members, many of whom have shared vaccine-skeptic views.

Besser said the ousting of Monarez, along with the resignation of at least four top leaders, compelled him and his colleagues to speak out.

He told ABC News that their departures leave the U.S. vulnerable to every day health challenges as well as public health threats.

“We can’t predict when the next pandemic will be here, but we know there will be future pandemics,” Besser said. “There will be other infectious threats. There will be other public health challenges, and with this Secretary performing in the way that he is, it puts us all at risk.”

He said he and the co-authors “don’t agree on everything, but we agree that our federal public health system is in major jeopardy. The CDC, which had been looked to as the world’s leading public health institution, is on life support and needs our attention immediately.”

The op-ed called on Congress to oversee HHS, which it has authority to do. It echoes a social media post from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), who said the departure of CDC leaders require oversight from the Senate committee he chairs.

The former directors also called on state and local governments to fill funding gaps left behind by some of Kennedy’s actions.

“We represent individuals who served in every administration from Jimmy Carter through Donald Trump, Republicans and Democrats, and we were unified in our feeling that what we’re seeing is extremely alarming and that Congress needs to step up and perform its oversight function,” Besser told ABC News. “And so, we’re hoping that our voices will add to some of the other voices that have been calling this out and that Congress will do its part.”

Leading pediatrician group recommends COVID vaccine for infants, toddlers in contrast with RFK Jr.
(ATLANTA) — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said on Tuesday that children ages 6 months to 23 months should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, in contrast with federal health officials.

The recommendations are part of the AAP’s annual childhood immunization schedule, which includes guidance for COVID, flu and RSV vaccines for those aged 18 and younger.

The AAP has been releasing its own recommendations since the 1930s, but in a rare occurrence, the recommendations differ from those put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The group also recommended Americans age 18 and under receive a COVID vaccine if they are at high risk of severe COVID, live in a long-term care facility or congregate setting, if they have never been vaccinated against COVID or if they live with someone at high risk for severe COVID.

It comes after Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced in late May that the CDC would no longer recommend the COVID vaccine for healthy children.

The CDC, which is under Kennedy’s purview, later updated the guidance to a “shared clinical decision making” model — leaving the decision to vaccinate children to parents alongside advice from a doctor.

The prior recommendations were that everyone aged 6 months and older get vaccinated against COVID with the most up-to-date shot.

The contrasting vaccine recommendations highlight the growing rift between federal health officials and medical organizations on vaccine policy.

“The academy has been making pediatric immunization recommendations since the 1930s, that has not changed,” Dr. Susan J. Kressly, president of the AAP, told ABC News. “But what has changed is that this year, we’re doing it in the environment of misinformation, which makes it more important than ever that we provide clear and confident guidance, because the majority of American families really depend on us for this guidance.”

Children between 6 months old and 23 months old are at the highest risk of severe COVID-19, and the vaccine can protect against serious illness, according to the AAP.

“We know that this age group, that’s the highest risk for severe disease,” Kressly said. “And so we want to make sure that those children who are at highest risk and did not live through the pandemic — they were not exposed to COVID viruses during the pandemic — we want to make sure that they are protected as best as possible.”

Although medical organizations may differ in their vaccine recommendations, insurers often rely on the CDC’s vaccine panel, known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), recommendations to determine what they will and won’t cover.

If certain vaccines aren’t recommended by the ACIP, it may lead to parents or guardians facing out-of-pocket costs if their children receive the shot. It could also mean the shots aren’t covered by the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, a federally funded program that provides no-cost vaccines to eligible children.

“We need to work with our like-minded policy makers who understand the importance of keeping VFC vaccines available in every community for those children who depend on them,” Kressly said. “At the same time, there are children in this country whose vaccines are paid for through commercial insurance, and we are having continuing conversations with major payers to make sure that those can be vaccines are available as well. Vaccination is part of high-quality preventive care, and we are confident that we can work with the payers to make sure that translated into policy.”

COVID cases, hospitalizations ticking up in the US but remain lower than last year
(NEW YORK) — COVID-19 cases are ticking up in the U.S. as children head back to school and the country prepares to enter the colder weather months.

For the week ending Aug. 9, the COVID hospitalization rate was 1.7 per 100,000, double the rate from two months ago, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, for the week ending Aug. 23, 11.2% of weekly tests came back positive for COVID, up from 3.3% the prior two months, CDC data shows.

Despite the increases, metrics remain much lower than in previous years.

Hospitalization rates are about three times lower than at the same time last year and the percentage of weekly tests coming pack positive is about two times lower compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, over the past two months, roughly 200 Americans have been dying from COVID every week, according to CDC data.

There has been confusion over who may be able to receive a COVID vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration approved updated versions of those shots for those over age 65 and younger Americans who are at high risk for severe disease. Federal health officials have insisted that anyone who wants the shot can receive it.

CDC data shows test positivity has increased above 10% in much of the southwest and western U.S. as kids head to class.

“When the dust settles, I expect it to not be as bad as last year … but that still means that some people are getting sick,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine and an infectious diseases specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, told ABC News. “Fewer people are getting hospitalized, proportionately speaking, but some people are still being hospitalized.”

“The reason why we’re seeing the increase is because of the usual factors of more than six months since a lot of people got COVID [and] new variants,” he continued.

As of the week ending August 30, XFG, an offshoot of the omicron variant, is the dominant variant in the U.S., accounting for an estimated 78% of new COVID cases.

Meanwhile, NB.1.8.1 and LP.8.1, also omicron variant offshoots, make up 14% and 3% of estimated new COVID cases in the U.S., CDC data shows.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and of medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told ABC News that because the currently circulating variants are all members of this omicron family, there are no major mutations that make the virus more transmissible or more infectious.

“You can think of them all as cousins,” he said. “Now these cousins do share a couple of characteristics, one is that they appear to be fairly contagious and are quite capable of producing a great deal of mild disease. By mild, I mean not serious enough to get you into the hospital.”

Schaffner continued, “Fortunately, the vaccines that will become available this fall … should provide reasonable protection against serious disease caused by these variants.”

In a press release, Pfizer-BioNTech said its 2025-2026 COVID vaccine will target the LP.8.1 sublineage in line with FDA guidance to more closely match circulating strains.

It remains unclear how COVID vaccinations will be rolled out in the U.S. Recently, CVS said how it offers the shots will vary by state due to “the current regulatory environment.”

In 34 states, Americans can receive the COVID vaccine at a CVS pharmacy. In 13 states and in Washington, D.C., Americans can be vaccinated, depending on age, with a prescription. In three states – Massachusetts, Nevada and New Mexico – the COVID vaccine isn’t being offered.

Chin-Hong said he is worried about low vaccination rates as the country heads into respiratory virus season during the fall and winter months.

“As vaccination rates decline, from both people’s desire as well as structural barriers that are being put up by the federal government, it means that fewer people are going to get vaccines, even if people wanted to,” he said. “I’m worried that … it may mean that we would have some hospitalizations and deaths that we wouldn’t have seen normally if there was a simpler rule around vaccines.”

Schaffner said those who can receive the COVID vaccine should do so, along with the annual influenza vaccine, and advised those with risk factors for severe disease to be more cautious.

“You can get out your mask and put that on when you’re going indoors in crowded environments,” he said. “And if you’re really concerned, as I like to say, do some social distancing. Stream the movie rather than going to the movie.”

ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud and Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this report.

