Why Glen Powell wants Taylor Swift to cameo in his new Hulu series

Why Glen Powell wants Taylor Swift to cameo in his new Hulu series

‘Chad Powers’ (Disney)

Any TV star would want Taylor Swift to make a cameo appearance on their show, but the stars of the new Hulu series Chad Powers think it would actually make sense for the superstar to pop up on their show.

Chad Powers stars Glen Powell as a college football star named Russ Holliday, who torpedoes his career after disgracing himself during a championship game. He then disguises himself as a completely different player named Chad Powers and joins another team, where he’s successful, but can’t reveal his secret identity.

The football theme of the show should make it attractive to Taylor, the stars argue. While speaking to Variety, co-star Perry Mattfeld joked, “We’ll make sure she sees the series and she’ll get it. I’m hoping because of Travis [Kelce], she’ll watch and then we’ll connect and talk offense.”

Powell added, “You already got me thinking about Season 2 cameos. T-Swift comin’ in hot.” We’ll see if it gets a second season: the first one premieres Sept. 30.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Belly must choose between Jeremiah and Conrad in the third and final season.

Paramount+
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: The third season of the sci-fi series premieres with two episodes.

Netflix
UntamedEric Bana is a special agent for the National Parks Service in the limited series.

HBO, HBO Max
Billy Joel: And So It Goes: The documentary follows the life of the musician. 

Movie theaters
EddingtonPedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix star in Ari Aster‘s film set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I Know What You Did Last Summer: The horror film follows five friends who cause a deadly car accident.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Chris Pratt to star in ‘Garfield 2’ and more
In brief: Chris Pratt to star in ‘Garfield 2’ and more

Chris Pratt is returning to voice the famous orange cat in a sequel to his recent animated Garfield film. The actor made the announcement in a video shared to Instagram. “Your favorite house cat is making a comeback… Garfield 2 coming soon!” Pratt captioned the post. In the video, Pratt carries a stack of pizzas. He opens up a pizza box, where he finds the words “Garfield 2” written on top of the pie …

Regé-Jean Page is going to star in and executive produce a series based on the book Funny You Should Ask. The actor confirmed the news by sharing a Deadline article reporting on it to his Instagram Story. The adaptation of Elissa Sussman‘s novel will be made for Apple …

The trailer for the fourth and final season of Acapulco has arrived. Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the 10-episode season, which is set to premiere on July 23. Eugenio Derbez stars in the trailer for season 4, which finds his character, Máximo, working tirelessly to restore Las Colinas before its grand reopening …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Acapulco: The fourth and final season of the show premieres.

Hulu
Washington Black: Sterling K. Brown stars in the 19th century story of George Washington “Wash” Black.

Netflix
Happy Gilmore 2: Adam Sandler is back in the sequel to his original comedy film.

The Hunting Wives: A woman moves from New England to Texas and falls into a clique of housewives.

The Sandman: Part two of the second and final season of the series drops.

Movie theaters
The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Pedro Pascal stars in Marvel Studios’ latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!   

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.