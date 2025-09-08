Why is it hard to find a job right now? Experts weigh in

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a press availability in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 5, 2025.

(NEW YORK) — Employers in nearly every industry have cut back on hiring, according to the latest data, leaving job seekers with fewer places to turn.

A recent jobs report extended a lackluster run of labor data that stretches back to the beginning of the summer. While the unemployment rate stands at a historically low level, millions of out-of-work Americans face stiff conditions.

Nearly two million job seekers have been out of the workforce for more than 27 weeks, which amounts to about a quarter of all unemployed people, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday.

At the same time, worker confidence in their ability to find a new job has hit a record low, according to a survey released by the New York Federal Reserve on Monday.

Analysts who spoke to ABC News attributed the tepid job market in part to economic uncertainty hanging over employers as a result of President Donald Trump’s tariff and immigration policies. The recent adoption of artificial intelligence tools has also diminished prospects for jobs in some entry-level roles, some analysts added.

“New hiring has really slowed to a crawl,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, told ABC News.

In a note to clients Friday, Joseph Brusuelas, global economist at RSM, described the U.S. as a “slow hire, slow fire economy,” saying that a sharp increase in tariffs has burdened some importers with higher taxes and cast doubt over the nation’s economic outlook.

“The impact of tariffs on hiring is undeniable,” Brusuelas said in the note, adding that the levies had “pushed economic uncertainty to the highest level in years.”

Restrictive immigration policies, meanwhile, have reduced the supply of available workers and threatened employers with higher labor costs, deepening a sense of uncertainty, some analysts said.

The Trump administration has pursued an immigration policy that features the detention of undocumented immigrants at work sites and the revocation of Temporary Protected Status – a form of temporary legal status – for hundreds of thousands of immigrants.

“We’re deporting lots and lots of working immigrants. That just stirs the pot even further in terms of employers feeling, ‘We don’t know what’s going on here,’” Michelle Holder, a labor economist at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told ABC News.

For its part, the Trump administration downplayed the weaker-than-expected jobs report late last week, voicing expectations of an upward revision of the data and predicting better job performance.

A tax-cut measure enacted by Trump earlier this year will boost business investment and drive up hiring, Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters on Friday.

“President Trump knows that we’re super optimistic about the future of the jobs numbers, because we’re seeing a massive blowout in capital spending,” Hassett said.

The hiring cooldown has hit nearly every industry, including leisure and hospitality and the federal government, BLS data shows.

The manufacturing sector has suffered a net loss of 78,000 jobs this year in the midst of a tariff policy that the Trump administration has said is aimed at reviving domestic production. Construction, another key sector dependent on long-term investment, has incurred a net loss of 10,000 jobs over the past three months.

“This has to do with producers’ uncertainties about the future,” Holder said.

In response to the flagging labor market, the Fed is expected to cut interest rates when policymakers meet later this month. Investors peg the chances of a quarter-point rate cut this month at about 88% and the odds of a half-point cut at nearly 12%, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

In theory, a reduction of interest rates could boost hiring as borrowing expenses fall and businesses encounter more favorable conditions for new investment. However, the Fed’s incremental approach is unlikely to yield major improvement for job seekers anytime soon, Hamrick said.

“It will have a marginal impact for people,” Hamrick added. “I don’t see that producing a sea change in the environment anytime soon.”

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump ratcheted up tariffs on Canada late Thursday, stoking tensions with a top U.S. trade partner as the two sides try to hash out a trade agreement by the end of the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 250 points, or 0.5%, in early trading on Friday, erasing some of the index’s gains in recent weeks as it approached a record high. The S&P 500 dipped 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.2%.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney struck a forceful but measured tone in a response late Thursday night, saying on X that Canada would continue trade negotiations while defending its national interests.

Here’s what to know about new U.S. tariffs on Canada, and what they mean for fraught economic relations between the two allies:

When will Trump’s new tariffs on Canada take effect?

The fresh round of 35% tariffs on Canadian goods will take effect on Aug. 1, which matches the start date of levies issued for more than 20 other countries in recent days.

Aug. 1 also marks the deadline for ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada.

Canada already faces 25% tariffs on exports to the U.S., though those levies exclude a host of goods compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a free trade agreement.

Trump threatened to escalate tariffs beyond 35% if Canada opts to retaliate with tariffs on U.S. goods.

Canadian goods are also subject to sector-specific tariffs, such as 50% levies on steel and aluminum as well as 25% tariffs on non-USMCA compliant autos and auto parts.

Why did Trump propose new tariffs on Canada

Trump offered up two reasons for the fresh round of tariffs, which align with grievances voiced by Trump in previous trade announcements targeting Canada.

First, Trump faulted Canada for its alleged failure to stop the transport of fentanyl into the U.S.

“As you will recall, the United States imposed tariffs on Canada to deal with our Nation’s Fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Canada’s failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our Country,” Trump wrote in a letter to Carney, which was posted on social media late Thursday.

Between September and April, nearly all fentanyl seized by the U.S. came through the southern border with Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, or CBP. Less than 1% of fentanyl was seized at the northern border with Canada, CBP found.

Next, Trump sharply criticized tariffs and other trade barriers erected by Canada that put U.S. businesses at a disadvantage when seeking to reach Canadian shoppers. Those barriers, Trump said in the letter, have brought about a U.S. trade deficit with Canada.

Last year, the U.S. ran a trade deficit with Canada of $63 billion, which marked a slight decrease from the previous year, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. By comparison, the U.S. ran a larger trade deficit last year with its other top trading partners: A $295 billion deficit with China and a $171 billion deficit with Mexico.

How did Canada respond to Trump’s new tariffs?

Carney posted a 114-word response on X late Thursday that appeared to avert further escalation of trade tensions while striking a firm posture in defense of Canada’s economic interests.

“Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses,” Carney said. “We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.”

Carney responded directly to Trump’s allegations about Canada’s failure to address fentanyl, saying Canada had “made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America.”

“We are committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries,” Carney added.

The tit-for-tat public proclamations from Trump and Carney follow a hiccup in trade negotiations late last month, when Trump suspended talks over Canada’s plans for a Digital Service Tax, which would have imposed a 3% levy on U.S. technology companies. Talks resumed days later after Canada abandoned plans for the tax.

Canada previously retaliated against tariffs with levies on U.S. goods, slapping tariffs on $20.7 billion of goods in March as well as 25% tariffs on non-USMCA compliant autos in April. As of early Friday, Canada had not announced another round of retaliatory tariffs in response to the latest levies.

In his social media post on Thursday, Carney noted that Canada has sought trade agreements with other countries in an effort to bolster its economy.

“We are building Canada strong,” Carney said.

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has posted two letters on his social media platform announcing new tariffs on the European Union and Mexico that will take effect on Aug. 1.

Trump will impose a 30% tariff on Mexico due to fentanyl crossing the border, he said in a letter to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

“Mexico has been helping me secure the border, BUT what Mexico has done is not enough. Mexico still has not stopped the Cartels who are trying to turn all of North America in a Narco-Trafficking Playground,” Trump wrote in the letter.

Mexico did not face a new tariff on April 2, the day of Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariff rollout. There remains a 25% tariff on non-USMCA-compliant goods from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 50% tariff on steel, aluminum and derivative products.

The United States mainly imports vehicles, machinery and electrical equipment, alongside agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables, beer and spirits from Mexico.

Trump said the EU will also face a 30% tariff as a result of the United States trade deficit, in a letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU, one of the largest trading blocs with the U.S., primarily exports pharmaceutical products and mechanical appliances to the U.S.

According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the U.S. goods trade deficit with the European Union was $235.6 billion in 2024, a 12.9 % increase over 2023.

Trump has long touted productive conversations that left him “extremely satisfied” regarding a trade deal with the EU; however, at one point, he once threatened tariffs as high as 50%.

In his letters, Trump again promised that there would be no tariffs on manufacturing companies that decide to build in the U.S.

The European Commission president responded Saturday saying the 30% tariff “would hurt businesses, consumers and patients on both side of the Atlantic.”

“We will continue working towards an agreement by August 1,” von der Leyen said. “At the same time, we are ready to safeguard EU interests on the basis of proportionate countermeasures.”

In a statement posted on X, Mexican economic minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico had already been negotiating with the U.S. to “protect businesses and jobs.”

“We were informed that, as part of the profound changes in U.S. trade policy, all countries will receive a letter signed by the President of the United States establishing new tariffs starting August 1st,” Ebrard said. “We stated at the meeting that this was an unfair deal and that we did not agree with it.”

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday sharply criticized India over its trade policy, escalating a series of attacks as the White House readies to ratchet up tariffs on the country.

The Trump administration plans to slap 25% tariffs on Indian products and impose additional penalties starting on Friday, the president said on social media. The incendiary rhetoric toward India comes as Trump also prepares to impose new levies on dozens of other countries.

The White House has faulted India for high tariffs that Trump views as an effort to shut out U.S. producers. In recent days, Trump has also condemned India over its decision to continue purchasing Russian oil throughout the Russia-Ukraine war.

India’s tariffs are “far too high, among the highest in the World,” Trump said on social media.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Indian government said it had “taken note” of Trump’s comment and would “study its implications.”

Here’s what to know about the U.S.-India trade feud and why it matters:

Where does Trump’s trade feud with India stand?

Trump is set to hike tariffs on India to 25% on Friday, putting them one percentage point below the level of levies threatened in a Rose Garden ceremony on April 2.

A 25% tariff would set levies with India at a higher rate than the 15% tariffs placed on the European Union and Japan as part of recent trade agreements. The threatened tariff on India would come in slightly below 30% tariffs slapped on China in May.

The proposed levies may complicate ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and India, which have sought to reach an agreement over multiple rounds of discussions spanning months.

India, the 12th-largest U.S. trade partner, has become a destination for some manufacturers that shifted production away from China in recent years. In May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company had moved production of iPhones sold in the U.S. to India as a means of avoiding high tariffs.

Overall trade in goods between India and the U.S. last year amounted to about $129 billion, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, or OTR, found. Top imports from India include apparel, chemicals, machinery and agricultural products.

Why is Trump targeting India

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly criticized India for elevated tariffs on a range of products, including agricultural and dairy goods.

“We have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high,” Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday.

India has sought to protect its domestic industries with elevated tariffs on some goods, including levies exceeding 100%.

The U.S. ran a trade deficit in goods of about $45 billion in 2024, which marked a 5.4% increase over the previous year, according to the OTR. By comparison, the U.S. notched a far larger trade deficit with China of $295 billion last year.

More recently, Trump has taken issue with India’s decision to continue buying Russian oil over the course of the Russia-Ukraine war.

India is “Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE,” Trump said on social media on Wednesday.

How has India responded to Trump’s threats?

In a statement this week, the Indian government struck a measured but firm tone in response to Trump.

“India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months,” the Indian government said on Wednesday. “We remain committed to that objective.”

“The Government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest,” the statement added.

The two sides are expected to meet for another round of trade discussions in late August.

