Why Putin might pump the breaks on Trump’s Ukraine peace dash

(LONDON and KYIV, Ukraine) — Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared last week to be cautiously optimistic on the U.S. 28-point peace plan to end his invasion of Ukraine, but statements made by his emissaries in the days since then have led some analysts to believe he thinks he can get a better deal.

“I believe that it could also form the basis for a final peace settlement, but this text has not been discussed with us in detail,” Putin told his Security Council on Friday.

Momentum has appeared to be building as U.S., European, Ukrainian and Russian representatives met first in Geneva, Switzerland, and then in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. U.S. President Donald Trump has now said a deal could be “very close” and has ordered his envoy Steve Witkoff to travel to Moscow next week to present the plan to Putin.

But despite the diplomatic flurry and public optimism, many close observers of Russia still doubt Putin is actually ready to take a deal now or sees much need to compromise.

“I see nothing at the moment that would force Putin to recalculate his goals or abandon his core demands,” Tatiana Stoyanova, founder of R.Politik and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center wrote on X. 

“He feels more confident than ever about the battlefield situation and is convinced that he can wait until Kyiv finally accepts that it cannot win and must negotiate on Russia’s well-known terms,” Stoyanova said. “If the Americans can help move things in that direction — fine. If not, he knows how to proceed anyway.”

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat who quit in protest after Russia’s 2022 invasion, also told ABC News he thought it “most likely” that this latest round of negotiations will fizzle out with the combatants still far apart on key issues, as has been the case with previous efforts.

The new 19-point plan negotiated with Ukraine this week is highly unlikely to align with Moscow’s goals, Bondarev said. Even the original 28-point plan that Russia helped draw up with Witkoff “wasn’t fully acceptable to Russia in the first place,” he said, pointing to the Kremlin’s apparent hesitance to commit to the initial blueprint.

“Now it’s even less acceptable,” he said. “So, of course, they would not accept it.”

But Bondarev didn’t rule out entirely that Putin might lunge for a deal that contains many of his demands.

“Of course, we can and we should be ready for any surprises from the Kremlin,” he said. “They can still surprise sometimes.” 

The original 28-point U.S. proposal that heavily favored Russia was revised down to 19, according to U.S. and Ukrainian officials, during the Geneva negotiations.

Some of the most unacceptable points to Kyiv have been removed, according to sources familiar with the discussions, including a cap on Ukraine’s army and a war crimes amnesty. But it is not entirely clear what the new plan includes and the most intractable issues, including Ukraine ceding more unoccupied territory remain.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday again downplayed hopes for a deal, saying it was “too early to say” whether the warring parties are close to an accord. Russia’s deputy foreign minister has since said Moscow will not make any major concessions.

Previous rounds of talks have resoundingly failed. And, while the U.S. has been projecting hope, it’s unclear how serious Russia — which has been eking out battlefield gains — is about making peace.

“Putin does not want an agreement,” John Herbst, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said at an Atlantic Council event on Tuesday. “The only agreement he wants is diktat — a Ukrainian surrender. Otherwise, he wants to continue fighting.”

“I suspect if Ukraine had accepted those dreadful 28 points, Putin would come back for more,” Herbst said. “He realizes those 28 points reflected great flexibility moving his direction on the part of the United States, and he would say, ‘See what else we can get’.”

Putin’s long march
The Kremlin has indicated that the new peace plan was discussed at the summit between Putin and Trump in Alaska in August.

Putin left Alaska with Trump’s endorsement of the “fantastic relationship” between the two presidents, having successfully neutralized Trump’s previous demand he agree an immediate ceasefire and pushing off the threat of more American sanctions, while gaining the prospect of potentially lucrative bilateral economic cooperation.

Despite a nominal commitment to peace talks, as summer turned to fall, Russia only intensified its frontline offensives and expanded its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, according to information released by Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Russian forces have captured some 350 square miles of Ukrainian territory — roughly the same area as the German capital of Berlin — since Trump and Putin sat down together in Alaska, according to data from the Institute for the Study of War think tank.

Putin has for years said that any peace deal in Ukraine must reflect the “new territorial realities” of Russian occupation of large chunks of the country. As Russian troops edge forward, Putin appears to be trying to entrench those territorial realities.

That new territory is a tiny sliver of the roughly 44,600 square miles — nearly 20% — of Ukraine controlled by Russian forces. But despite the slow rate and reportedly high human cost of Russia’s advance, independent military analysts worry it reflects a growing momentum for Moscow.

A high-profile advance around the destroyed Donetsk city of Pokrovsk and an unexpected local breakthrough on Ukraine southern Zaporizhzhia front have further burnished the Kremlin’s propaganda campaign promoting what they claim as an inevitable Russian victory.

Relentless Russian drone and missile strikes continue to kill civilians and wreak havoc on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, particularly the energy grid. Concentrated strikes on power stations and natural gas infrastructure have precipitated rolling blackouts in many parts of the country — including in Kyiv — as winter bites.

Zelenskyy’s government has also been rocked by a corruption scandal that has seen two cabinet ministers removed from their posts and figures close to the president investigated.

Bondarev said he believes Russia is repeating its strategy of delay and obfuscation. Putin is “playing for time,” he said, and “outsmarting” his Western adversaries.

“Putin says we need to remove the root causes of the war,” Bondarev said. “You cannot remove these root causes of the war just by signing some memorandum. You need to work it through. It takes a lot of experts, meetings, coordination — so it may take months. And at the same time, he will be fighting.”

“With each new tiny victory — every new village occupied, every square kilometer occupied — the Russian position will be more and more robust, less and less flexible,” Bondarev said.

Red lines
“People’s expectations for how long a process like this will take are wildly exaggerated,” Samuel Charap, a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation, told ABC News this week.

“I think even in the best case we are talking about months not weeks,” Charap added.

Still, Charap said, the new push by the Trump administration was positive, noting it had jumpstarted negotiations and for the first time produced a framework document that at least included almost all the core issues of the conflict.

“You have to give them credit, they have certainly shaken up the stasis which had set in,” he said. “There are conversations happening that weren’t happening a week ago.”

Ukrainian lawmakers and analysts told ABC News there remains little hope in Ukraine that Putin can be trusted to abide by the terms of any peace deal. That is why Kyiv’s demands for Western security guarantees, NATO membership and more military aid have been so central to the Ukrainian negotiating position.

Still, Yehor Cherniev — a member of the Ukrainian parliament and the chairman of his country’s delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly — told ABC News that the framework established with the U.S. “is a good signal and it’s good progress in our peace negotiations, because before we were stuck.”

But some “red lines” remain, Cherniev said, “as before, about the concession of our territories or of or our sovereignty.” Ukrainian officials have said they want to leave such thorny topics to a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy at the White House.

“I have doubts that Russia will agree with this,” Cherniev added.

Oleksandr Merezhko, another member of parliament and the chair of its foreign affairs committee, told ABC News he believes “Putin will reject this peace plan and will reiterate his maximalist demands.”

“He is not interested in peace or ceasefire — he is only interested in our surrender,” Merezhko said. “We should insist not on a ‘peace treaty’ but on a ceasefire agreement.”

Zelenskyy has consistently urged more pressure on Russia twinned with more muscular Western military aid for Kyiv. Trump has often threatened a tougher line on Moscow, but — according to Daniel Fried, a former U.S. ambassador to Poland — it is unclear if he is willing to deliver.

“In the end, Trump is going to have to stare down Putin to get his deal in any kind of decent form,” Fried said at an event Tuesday.

But Bondarev said he sees little hope of an imminent change in U.S. strategy, suggesting that any disunity within the administration will only further strengthen Moscow’s hand.

“Western diplomacy has never tried to get the initiative, to first elaborate its own agenda and impose it on Russia,” the former diplomat said. “They only follow what Russia is doing. You can never prevail if you just follow your adversary and let him lead.”

“Trump mentioned that ‘it takes two to tango,'” he added. “But there is someone in every couple who leads and someone who follows.”

2 more charged in Louvre jewel heist, 3 released from custody
(NEW YORK) — Two people arrested in the investigation into the Louvre Museum robbery last month have been formally charged in connection with the case, according to the Paris Public Prosecutor’s office. Both denied their involvement in the robbery.

Two others were charged in connection with the heist this week.

French authorities identified the new suspects as a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. They were charged with organized robbery and conspiracy to commit organized robbery and remanded into custody.

Additionally, three of the five people arrested on Oct. 29 have been released from custody, prosecutors said.

On Oct. 19, four masked thieves stole eight pieces of jewelry from the Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, that were valued at $102 million. The robbery, which authorities say took just seven minutes, sparked a national outcry and nationwide manhunt.

The stolen jewels remain missing, authorities say.

Last week, one suspect was arrested at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport while trying to board a plane bound for Algeria, police said, while the second suspect was detained as he was about to travel to Mali.

The investigation is ongoing.

Israeli officials say they have identified 2nd of two bodies of hostages recovered in Gaza
(LONDON) — The second of two remains of hostages recently recovered in Gaza has been identified, the Israel Defense Forces said Saturday.

The recovered bodies of the two hostages killed in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas were identified as Ilan Weiss, a member of his kibbutz emergency squad, and Idan Shtivi, who was helping to rescue and evacuate people from the Nova music festival when he was abducted in the Tel Gama area, the IDF said in a statement Saturday. Shtivi was 28 at the time of his death.

Weiss was identified on Friday when Israeli officials first announced the recovery of the two bodies.

The IDF said the bodies of both hostages were recovered following a “complex rescue operation.”

“Idan Shtivi was murdered and abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7th, 2023, while trying to save other party goers he only met moments beforehand,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, said in a social media post.

Weiss was killed on Oct. 7, 2023, while his wife and daughter were kidnapped on Oct. 7, but released during the first ceasefire in November 2023, according to Israeli officials.

“Ilan Weiss, a hero, was a member of the emergency squad at Kibbutz Be’eri,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an earlier statement.

“Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the dear families and share in their deep sorrow. I thank our commanders and fighters for their successful action, determination and bravery. The campaign to return the hostages is ongoing. We will neither rest nor be silent until we bring all of our hostages back home, the living and the deceased,” Netanyahu said.

“The hostage families embrace the family of Ilan Weiss during this difficult time. Ilan’s return fulfills the State of Israel’s fundamental duty to its citizens,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement. “Our hearts are with the family today. Alongside the grief and pain, his return provides some comfort to the family after 692 days of waiting in the nightmare of uncertainty.”

In an earlier statement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered his “heartfelt condolences and support” to Weis’ family calling this a moment of “deep sorrow, but also of closure.”

“Ilan showed courage and noble spirit when he fought the terrorists on that dark day. In his death, he gave life. And ever since, his family has shown extraordinary strength in their struggle for his return,” Herzog said in a statement.

“We wish to express our deep gratitude to the IDF and security forces who have worked and continue to work with dedication and courage,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said. “Only by bringing home all hostages can we achieve healing and national recovery.”

Israel begins ground offensive in Gaza City, IDF says
(LONDON) — The Israeli military began a ground offensive in Gaza City, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

The IDF confirmed that the maneuver to occupy Gaza City that began overnight included two divisions, with a third expected to join.

The next phase of the Israeli military action in the city follows the beginning early this month of ground operation in the city, the largest in the Gaza Strip, military officials said at the time.

Israeli officials then a week ago issued an order calling for all residents of the city to evacuate, saying at the time that the Israeli military would operate “with great force” within Gaza City.

“Staying in the city is extremely dangerous,” Avichay Adraee, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, said on social media at the time.

It was not immediately clear how many people remained in the city on Tuesday. At the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, a church official told ABC News they were still sheltering inside, with no intention to leave.

Tuesday’s military action in Gaza City followed a visit on Sunday and Monday by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who met privately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After a joint news conference on Tuesday, Rubio said the United States supported Israel’s goal of destroying Hamas.

Hamas in a statement on Tuesday accused Netanyahu and Israel of destroying “every chance” of reaching an agreement to end the war and return remaining hostages. Hamas, which is a designated terrorist organization, said the U.S. knew “full well” that Israel was doing so.

But Rubio, as he again briefly spoke with the press as he boarded a plane out of Tel Aviv, said the U.S. was still pushing for a “negotiated” end to the war in Gaza.

“We think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen,” he said. “We don’t have months anymore; we probably have days, maybe a few weeks. So, it’s a key moment, an important moment.”

