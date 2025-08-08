Why the stock market shrugged off weak data, recession fears

(NEW YORK) — Weak jobs data came out hours before President Donald Trump fired the head of labor statistics. A report on gross domestic product indicated a slowdown of growth over the first half of the year. A sweeping round of tariffs hit nearly 70 countries.

These events — all since last week — prompted some analysts to warn of a recession and others to raise concerns about the political independence of gold-standard U.S. economic data.

The stock market, however, hardly blinked.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has ticked up 0.4% since the end of trading last Tuesday, a day before the GDP report marked the first in a series of major developments. Over that same period, the S&P 500 has dropped 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 1.4%.

Despite mixed results, the indexes remain well above where they stood three months ago. The Nasdaq has surged 20% since May, while the S&P 500 has jumped 13%. The Dow has climbed 7% over that period.

Analysts who spoke to ABC News attributed investor optimism to robust corporate profits, the prospect of interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve and an abiding expectation that Trump will not return to the steep tariffs initially rolled out in April.

The resilient stock market has generated a momentum of its own, some analysts added.

“The mindset of the market is to embrace risk because that brings rewards rather than losses — keep shrugging it off,” Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at trading firm Interactive Brokers, told ABC News. “That can paper over a lot of concerns.”

The economy added an average of about 35,000 jobs over three months ending in July, which marks a major slowdown from roughly 128,000 jobs added monthly over the prior three months, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data on Friday showed. Employers are hiring at their slowest pace since 2020.

Two days earlier, fresh GDP data indicated average annualized growth of 1.2% over the first half of 2025, well below 2.8% growth last year.

Hours after the release of the jobs report on Friday, Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, an appointee of former President Joe Biden who was confirmed by a bipartisan vote in the Senate in 2024.

In a social media post, Trump volleyed sharp criticism and baseless accusations at McEntarfer, claiming without evidence that the data had been “manipulated.” The jobs report featured revisions of previous months’ data, which is a routine practice.

“Trump touted his economic performance in a social media post: “The Economy is BOOMING under ‘TRUMP’ despite a Fed that also plays games, this time with Interest Rates.”

McEntarfer did not immediately reply to ABC News’ request for comment.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as Commissioner of BLS alongside the many dedicated civil servants tasked with measuring a vast and dynamic economy,” McEntarfer said in a social media post after her dismissal. “It is vital and important work and I thank them for their service to this nation.”

The major stock indexes fell markedly last Friday, suggesting concern among traders about the weak jobs report. Within days, however, stocks had largely recovered the losses.

Alongside mixed signals from the economy, a series of major companies have released strong earnings, indicating a resilient corporate bottom line. The list of high-performers includes tech giants like Meta and Microsoft, which account for a disproportionately large share of the S&P 500.

“The markets like to focus on earnings,” Ed Yardeni, the president of market advisory firm Yardeni Research and former chief investment strategist at Deutsche Bank’s U.S. equities division, told ABC News. “They’ve been pretty impressive considering some of the economic data has looked soft of late.”

The outlook for the economy remains uncertain, leaving open the possibility of continued growth and soaring stocks, some analysts said. The economy has largely averted the type of widespread job losses that often accompany a recession. Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of economic activity, ticked higher over three months ending in June.

If the economy sours, the Federal Reserve will likely move forward with interest rate cuts, buoying the market, Sosnick said.

“There’s a belief that there’s nothing better for the market than a rate cut,” Sosick added.

Still, the combination of elevated tariffs and sluggish hiring could hurtle the U.S. toward an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation,” in which the economy slows while prices rise.

Potential stagflation poses difficulty for the Fed. If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation under such a scenario, it risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy further. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

“There’s definitely a possibility the market is getting it wrong on inflation,” Jay Ritter, a professor of finance at the University of Florida, told ABC News.

For now, markets remain opportunistic about current gains, rather than wary of possible headwinds that may emerge in the coming weeks or months, Sosnick said.

“This market is preferring to deal with the here and now than deal with the conceptual,” Sosnick added.

Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Nintendo Switch 2 is off to a turbo-charged start, thanks to a little help from Mario and his friends in Mario Kart World, smashing its own sales record by becoming the fastest selling Nintendo game system ever with more than 3.5 million units sold in just four days.

Nintendo sold an estimated 2.7 million units of the original Nintendo Switch in its first month when it launched in March 2017, but have now managed to move over 3.5 million units in just 96 hours, an almost 30% increase in sales in a much shorter period, the company said.

The Japanese company released the latest sales numbers on Wednesday and are aiming to sell 15 million units by March next year, putting them on track to meet or exceed expectations in the coming weeks and months.
“Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go,” said Nintendo of America President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser. “We are thankful for their response and happy to see the fun they are already having with Nintendo Switch 2 as they explore new features and games that bring friends and family together in new ways.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the next generation console for the company, its first new system release in eight years, and features a larger screen capable of full 1080p high-definition display, a faster processor that allows for enhanced graphics and performance, as well as redesigned magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers with mouse functionality, Nintendo said. The system also debuts the new GameChat2 feature where players can voice or video chat and share game screens with friends online.

“You’ll probably see a first batch of people who can’t live without it,” van Dreunen said. “If you’re a die-hard [Switch] fan, it’s like standing in line for the new Harry Potter book or movie,” Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business and writer of the SuperJoost Playlist, a games industry-focused newsletter, told ABC News last week.

“Nintendo is making a carefully calculated bet with the Switch 2 that will pay off,” van Dreunen continued. “While some might have hoped for a more revolutionary device, Nintendo’s evolutionary approach shows deep market understanding … The console’s focus on accessible and social gaming — rather than competing with Microsoft and Sony on technical specs — underscores Nintendo’s commitment to shared experiences for all ages.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 system launched alongside the first brand new Mario Kart game in 11 years called Mario Kart World, featuring an interconnected world where you can drive virtually anywhere with dynamic weather conditions, new game modes and up to 24 drivers at once — the most in the 33-year-old series history.

Nintendo is hoping to build a base, as well as excitement for its new system, ahead of next month’s launch of a new 3D platforming game starring Donkey Kong called Donkey Kong Bananza, which Nintendo says will let players “unleash their inner Kong as they smash and bash their way through a wild, mayhem-packed action adventure.”

After its global launch last Thursday, Nintendo Switch 2 is now available for the retail price of $449.99, and is also available as a bundle with a digital download of “Mario Kart World” for $499.99.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Hiring slowed in July as President Donald Trump’s tariffs pinched the balance sheets of some major companies and reshaped the nation’s trade relationships. The reading fell short of economists’ expectations.

The U.S. added 73,000 jobs in July, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS. That figured marked a slowdown from 147,000 jobs added in the previous month. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2%, keeping it at near-historic lows.

The report also provided new estimates for two previous months, significantly dropping the government’s estimate of jobs added in May and June. In May, the U.S. added 19,000 jobs, much lower than a previously estimated total of 139,000 jobs, the BLS said. While in June, the economy added just 14,000 jobs, revising downward a previous estimate of 147,000 jobs.

The fresh jobs data indicated a notable slowdown in hiring as Trump’s tariffs took hold over recent months.

“Not only was this a much weaker than forecast payrolls number, the monster downward revisions to the past two months inflicts a major blow to the picture of labor market robustness,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, told ABC News in a statement.

The jobs report arrives days after a separate government report showed better-than-expected economic growth. U.S. GDP increased at a 3% annualized rate over three months ending in June, the report said.

The robust reading suggested the economy has continued to avert a significant tariff-induced cooldown. A one-off statistical quirk tied to a drop-off of imports appeared to partially account for the surge, however.

Some key measures of the economy have proven resilient in recent months, defying fears of resurgent inflation and a possible economic downturn. Inflation has increased for two consecutive months but it remains well below a peak attained in June 2022.

The hiring data arrives days after the Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates steady at its July meeting.

Five meetings and seven months have elapsed since the Fed last adjusted interest rates. The federal funds rate stands between 4.25% and 4.5%, preserving much of a sharp increase imposed in response to a pandemic-era bout of inflation.

A meaningful slowdown in the labor market could prompt the Fed to grant greater consideration to a potential rate cut.

Trump has repeatedly urged the central bank to lower interest rates, saying the policy would boost economic performance and reduce interest payments on government debt.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, by contrast, has voiced some concern about a rekindling of inflation due to elevated tariffs. Importers typically pass along a share of the higher tax burden in the form of price hikes.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Powell said tariffs had begun to contribute to price increases for some goods but the ultimate impact of the policy remains uncertain.

“Higher tariffs have begun to show through more clearly into prices of some goods but their overall effects on inflation and the economy remain to be seen,” Powell said. “Their effects on inflation could prove to be short-lived, but it is possible the inflation effects could be more persistent.”

He added, “We’ll do what we need to do to keep inflation under control.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is set to visit the Federal Reserve on Thursday, ratcheting up pressure on the central bank after his repeated calls for lower interest rates.

It marks the first official trip to the Fed taken by a sitting president in almost 20 years.

The extraordinary move comes roughly a week after Trump said he had discussed with a group of Republican lawmakers the possibility of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, before walking back such plans, calling them “highly unlikely.”

This episode sent stock prices tumbling and bond yields climbing, until Trump’s disavowal restored calm to the markets.

Since Trump took office, he has sharply criticized Powell and frequently urged the Fed to cut interest rates.

“We have a man who just refuses to lower the Fed rate,” Trump said of Powell last month. “Maybe I should go to the Fed. Am I allowed to appoint myself? I’d do a much better job than these people.”

The Fed is an independent agency established by Congress. Trump is legally barred from appointing himself the head of the central bank.

Trump also slammed Powell for alleged overspending tied to the central bank’s $2.5 billion building renovation project.

The Fed attributes spending overruns to unforeseen cost increases, saying that its building renovation will ultimately “reduce costs over time by allowing the Board to consolidate most of its operations,” according to the central bank’s website.

Federal law allows the president to remove the Fed chair for “cause” — though no precedent exists for such an ouster. Powell’s term as chair is set to expire in May 2026.

The Fed has held interest rates steady for seven consecutive months, taking up a wait-and-see approach as it observes potential effects of Trump’s tariff policy.

Earlier this month, Powell said he would not rule out a potential interest rate cut as soon as the Fed’s next meeting on July 29 and 30.

“I wouldn’t take any meeting off the table or put any on the table,” Powell told the audience at the European Central Bank forum in Sinatra, Portugal. “It depends on how the data evolve.”

Trump is the first president to visit the Fed since President George W. Bush attended the swearing-in ceremony of Fed Chair Ben Bernanke in 2006. That ceremony marked only the third visit of a president to the Fed, Bernanke noted in his remarks on the day.

Franklin Roosevelt visited when he dedicated the building in 1937 and Gerald Ford visited in 1975, according to Bernanke. He served in the role until 2014.

