Why there have been so few hurricanes this year as peak season approaches

(NEW YORK) — The time of year that typically sees the most tropical systems forming in the Atlantic Basin is almost here.

The past three weeks in the Atlantic Basin have been notably quiet with no named storm formations since Ernesto on Aug. 12.

The last time the Atlantic had no named storm formations between Aug. 13 and Sept. 3 was in 1968, Philip Klotzbach, senior research scientist at Colorado State University, told ABC News. There has not been a named storm anywhere in the Atlantic Basin for more than two weeks.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, according to the National Hurricane Center. Historically speaking, about two-thirds of all storm activity occurs between Aug. 20 and Oct. 10.

Earlier this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a very active Atlantic hurricane season for 2024.

One of the explanations for the lack of storm systems forming in the Atlantic Basin in recent weeks is due to the Saharan Dust moving across the Atlantic Ocean, scientists say. Large Saharan dust outbreaks brought widespread, intense plumes of dust and lots of dry air across the tropical Atlantic during July and much of August, Ed Nowottnick, an atmospheric scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, told ABC News.

Tropical waves have been exiting the African continent so far north that they have been pulling in lots of dust and dry air, limiting their chances for development, according to researchers and tropical weather experts at Colorado State University.

While the frequency of these dust plumes has been around average, they have been more intense and widespread in nature, Nowottnick said.

The timing and location of any dust plumes and large areas of dry air play a big role in tropical development, Nowottnick said. Dust levels are trending down, closer to average for this time of the year, which should begin to minimize its role as an inhibiting factor in the coming weeks.

Unfavorable conditions in the upper atmosphere and a northward displaced storm track across West Africa are also playing a role, experts said.

The northward displaced storm track across West Africa has brought abnormal rainfall to portions of Africa outside the typical setup amid the monsoon season, Dan Harnos, a meteorologist at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, told ABC News.

Disturbances crossing this region are then entering the Atlantic over relatively cooler waters and with greater exposure to dry air from the mid-latitudes, which hinder the chances of a storm developing.

What to expect for the rest of the Atlantic hurricane season

Below-average activity remains likely over the next two weeks, according to tropical weather experts at Colorado State University. However, the seasonal forecast remains on track to be above average in the end, after a couple more weeks of usually quiet conditions, they said.

Towards the middle of the month, large-scale environmental conditions look to become more favorable for tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic Basin.

Three tropical disturbances are currently being monitored for potential development in the Atlantic Basin. But the latest update from the National Hurricane Center indicates that they all have a low chance of development over the next seven days.

There are still no major concerns or threats at this time.

A tropical disturbance moving westward across the Caribbean Sea has a 30% chance of development in the next seven days and a 0% chance in the next two days, forecasts show. This system will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Nicaragua and Honduras this weekend and then to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico early next week.

Another tropical disturbance, located off the coast of Africa, has a 20% chance of development in the next week.

A third tropical disturbance has just a 10% of development over the next week as it sweeps across the central Atlantic Ocean.

At this point, it looks like the U.S. is in the clear for the foreseeable future.

Looking ahead to mid-September, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center’s long-range Global Tropical Hazards Outlook calls for a slight to moderate chance of new tropical development over the Central Atlantic Ocean.

While this isn’t a strong signal for activity ramping up, it highlights that changes are likely coming in a few weeks that support more activity.

NOAA’s hurricane outlook for the 2024 season calls for 17 to 24 named storms, with eight to 13 of them becoming hurricanes, and four to seven of those reaching major hurricane strength. So far, there have been five named storms in the 2024 season, with three hurricanes.

The history of peak hurricane season

The top two busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons on record are 2020 and 2005, respectively, records show. Both years had around half the total number of named storms for the season occurring after Sept. 3.

By Sept. 3, 2020, there had already been 15 named storms, up to the letter “O,” with 15 more named storms to follow through the end of the season, on Nov. 30.

In 2005, there had already been 13 named storms by Sept. 3, up to the letter “M,” with 14 more named storms to follow that year.

The average number of named storms in the Atlantic Basin during one season is 14, with seven hurricanes on average.

Numerous factors play an important role in tropical cyclone activity and a seasonal outlook. This year, the end of El Niño giving way to a developing La Niña event in the equatorial eastern Pacific, near-record warm ocean temperatures across much of the Atlantic Basin, and above-average African monsoon activity were all primary reasons for this forecast.

Hurricane Ernesto strengthens to Category 2 as it approaches Bermuda
(NEW YORK) — A hurricane warning has been issued for Bermuda as Ernesto strengthened to a Category 2 storm overnight.

Ernesto had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph Friday morning.

The hurricane is forecast to strengthen on Friday, but will remain a Category 2 storm as it passes Bermuda.  
Flash flooding covers a roadway after Tropical Storm Ernesto moved through the area in Dorado, Puert…

The hurricane will approach Bermuda Friday night as the eye wall — with its strongest winds — passes over Bermuda early Saturday morning.

Damaging winds near 90 mph and rainfall of up to 15 inches are possible.

While it won’t threaten the U.S. with landfall, a high rip current risk and large waves are reaching Florida on Friday and the Northeast from Saturday through Monday.

In the Northeast, waves could be 6 to 9 feet close to the shore and over 10 feet away from the coast.

After Bermuda, Ernesto will move northeast and brush Newfoundland with winds up to 80 mph early next week.

New York Mayor Eric Adams served with more grand jury subpoenas in corruption investigation
Mayor Eric Adams speaks to the media at City Hall on July 30, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Federal prosecutors in New York served another round of grand jury subpoenas on Mayor Eric Adams as part of a corruption investigation that has lasted nearly a year, sources familiar with the investigation confirmed to ABC News.

The new batch of subpoenas, first reported by The New York Times, were issued last month and sought communications and documents, the sources told ABC News.

Adams confirmed receipt of the subpoenas during a taped interview with WABC anchor Bill Ritter for his “Up Close” program.

“Like previous administrations that have gone through subpoenas, you participate and cooperate,” Adams said. “You see the subpoena, and you respond. At the end of the day, it will show there is no criminality here.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

Mayor Adams has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

“As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has been clear over that last nine months that he will cooperate with any investigation underway. Nothing has changed. He expects everyone to cooperate to swiftly bring this investigation to a close,” Fabien Levy, the deputy mayor for communications, said in a statement provided to ABC News.

As ABC News has previously reported, the investigation, at least in part, involves whether Adams and his campaign sought illegal donations from Turkey in exchange for pressuring the fire department to rush an inspection of the new Turkish consulate. Investigators also examined whether Adams received upgrades on Turkish Airlines flights.

Attorneys for Adams, Brendan McGuire and Boyd Johnson, said they have conducted their own investigation of the areas federal prosecutors are reviewing and have concluded the mayor did nothing wrong.

“Our investigation has included an evaluation of campaign documents, an analysis of tens of thousands of electronic communications, and witness interviews. To be clear, we have not identified any evidence of illegal conduct by the Mayor. To the contrary, we have identified extensive evidence undermining the reported theories of federal prosecution as to the Mayor, which we have voluntarily shared with the US Attorney. We continue to cooperate with the investigation and are in the process of responding to the recently issued subpoenas. We continue to look forward to a prompt and just resolution of this investigation,” McGuire and Johnson said in a statement provided to ABC News by their firm, WilmerHale.

‘He was our strength’: Family of firefighter killed at Trump rally speaks out
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump embraces the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by An

(PITTSBURGH) — Helen Comperatore and her daughters are remembering Corey Comperatore, the volunteer fire chief who was killed when he died protecting his family during the gunfire at Donald Trump’s political rally last month in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“He definitely was a hero. He saved his wife, he saved his child and he was just the best guy,” Helen Comperatore, Corey’s surviving wife, told ABC News’ Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE. “He was just the best.”

Corey’s daughter Allyson recalls the moment shots rang out, a memory which she says is still vivid and painful.

“I was the one that my dad threw down,” said Allyson. “That was when he was shot. He ended up falling onto me. I was, like, confused. And I went, “dad?” And when I turned is whenever he fell down.”

“That’s when I started screaming,” Allyson continued. “I was instantly like, I was trying to keep him from bleeding. And somebody had thrown down a towel. So somebody behind us must have seen what was going on, and I was just, I was holding it there and just screaming for anybody to help.”

Helen says she still struggles with what happened that day.

“I’m angry. You know, obviously, my husband took a bullet for [Donald Trump],” Helen said. “That, unfortunately, was the plan that day.”

Corey Comperatore’s family say that they want him to be remembered as more than the person killed in the assassination attempt of the former president.

“He isn’t just the guy that got shot at the rally,” said Corey’s other daughter, Kaylee. “He was a husband, a father, a son, an uncle. And he was the glue to our family. He was our strength. He was everything to us and that is what got taken from this world.”

