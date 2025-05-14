Why too much carbon dioxide harms the planet

Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Carbon dioxide may be a naturally occurring substance on Earth, but too much of its presence has contributed to global warming, climate scientists say.

Carbon dioxide, known by the chemical formula CO2, is a gas produced by various natural processes, including respiration in animals and plants, volcanic eruptions, wildfires and the decay of organic matter.

But human activity since the 1800s, namely the use of fossil fuels for energy, is overwhelming the planet’s natural carbon sinks, such as oceans and forests. Therefore, the heat-trapping gas causes global temperatures to rise as more of it accumulates in the Earth’s atmosphere.

“CO2 is rising right now because of the emissions that we’re putting into the atmosphere, and it’s rising very rapidly,” Bärbel Hönisch, professor of earth and environmental sciences at the Columbia Climate School’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, told ABC News. “And carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas, and so it heats the atmosphere.”

But the invisible gas is also critical for life on Earth. Plants breathe it in, and humans breathe it out.

The goal of climate mitigation isn’t to remove CO2 from the atmosphere completely, but to even out the unnatural surplus instead, said ABC News Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent Ginger Zee.

“We want to get back to the natural amount of CO2,” Zee said.

The consequences of extra CO2 in the atmosphere extends beyond the climate itself. As excess greenhouse gases heat the planet, the ocean becomes more acidic, impacting marine life, Hönisch said. In addition, climate change is fueling rapid growth of certain types of algae, further collapsing ecosystems, Hönisch added.

“Climate is a combination of different components that must be just right for life to exist on our planet,” she said.

Humans have injected more than 1.5 trillion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution, when the use of fossils fuels began to skyrocket, according to the Global Carbon Budget.

Historical levels of climate change are determined by a number of processes. Samples of ice, lake and seafloor cores indicate how much carbon dioxide existed at different periods on the planet. In addition, more than six decades of CO2 measurements have been taken at the Mau Loa Observatory on Hawaii’s Big Island, home to the largest active volcano in the world.

The Keeling Curve, a graph that plots concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere over time, uses measurements taken at Mau Loa Observatory, starting in 1958.

In 2024, CO2 levels in Earth’s atmosphere reached the highest ever recorded, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Curbing the emissions of greenhouse gases from fossil fuel use is key for limiting the impacts of a warming world, such as more frequent and intense extreme weather events and rising sea levels, climate scientists say.

Egypt recovers trove of smuggled ancient artifacts from the US, officials say
Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

(CAIRO) — Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced this week it had successfully recovered a rare trove of smuggled artifacts from the United States, concluding a three-year diplomatic effort between the countries.

Gilded coffin lids from the Pharaonic era, gold funerary masks and what’s believed to be fragments of Queen Hatshepsut’s ancient temple were among the 25 items accepted in Cairo on Monday.

The items spanned centuries and included a range of styles from different eras of ancient Egyptian civilization, the ministry said.

A portrait of a mummy from Faiyum, Egypt, a gold coin from the reign of Ptolemy I — a Greek general and successor of Alexander the Great — and jewelry pieces that date back 2,400 years were also among the items returned, according to the ministry.

The pieces were recovered in New York City in coordination between Egypt’s consulate, the New York District Attorney’s Office and American security agencies, the Egyptian antiquities ministry said in a press release.

Officials did not specify how the artifacts were smuggled from Egypt or how they surfaced in America, but said the recovery was part of a continued effort to “combat illegal trade in cultural properties.”

Similarly, in 2016 the U.S. returned a collection of stolen artifacts to Egypt, including an ancient wooden sarcophagus, a mummy shroud and mummified hand.

“While we recognize that cultural property, art, and antiquities are assigned a dollar value in the marketplace, the cultural and symbolic worth of these Egyptian treasures far surpasses any monetary value to the people of Egypt,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Sarah R. Saldaña in a statement at the time.

That same year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement had returned more than 200 artifacts to India, as well as a stolen copy of Christopher Columbus’ 1493 letter describing his discoveries in the Americas to Italy.

‘Very unusual and disconcerting’: New videos show accused stowaway boarding Delta flight from New York to Paris
‘Very unusual and disconcerting’: New videos show accused stowaway boarding Delta flight from New York to Paris
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

(NEW YORK) — For the first time, newly released security footage shows the moment an alleged stowaway sneaked onto a transatlantic flight just before last Thanksgiving in a stunning breach of security.

Svetlana Dali is accused of boarding an overnight Delta flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Nov. 26 and traveling to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France without having a ticket.

Dali can be seen in a video obtained by ABC News walking up to gate B38 at Terminal 4 while other passengers have their boarding passes and passports checked. After gate attendants assisted a separate group of customers and ushered them toward the jet bridge, Dali followed immediately behind, the video shows.

Wearing a gray hoodie and carrying both a green backpack and a black bag, Dali appeared to blend in with the crowd, passing by the gate attendants and walking toward the flight.

“This was very unusual and disconcerting,” Richard Frankel, a former FBI special agent in charge of investigations at JFK who is now an ABC News contributor, said after reviewing the video. “She just basically gloms onto the back of that group and goes in as if she’s part of a group.”

“Delta agents, who were busy helping ticketed passengers board, did not stop her or ask her to present a boarding pass before she boarded the plane,” an FBI complaint said, adding that Dali later stated “she knew her conduct was illegal.”

Dali later pleaded not guilty to a federal stowaway charge.

“Our review affirms that Delta’s security infrastructure, as part of our Safety Management System framework, is sound and that deviation from standard procedures is the root cause of this event,” a Delta spokesperson told ABC News. “As nothing is of greater importance than safety and security, we will continue to work closely with our regulators, law enforcement and other relevant stakeholders.”

A separate closed-circuit video from earlier that evening shows Dali going through the TSA screening machine at Terminal 4 and being patted down by a TSA agent.

“I think she planned it, but it’s also luck of the draw,” Frankel said. “I think she had her game plan and … her game plan really worked.”

Dali, a Russian citizen and U.S. permanent resident who most recently lived in Philadelphia, was ultimately spotted by Delta employees before the plane landed in France, according to the FBI complaint. The complaint stated that Dali was unable to provide a boarding pass and that once the plane landed, French law enforcement would not allow her to pass the customs area.

Officials attempted to send Dali back to the United States on another flight shortly after, ABC News previously reported, but Dali was removed from the plane after insisting against her return.

She was eventually brought back to New York to face charges. After being released, Dali allegedly cut off her ankle monitor and traveled to Buffalo, where she tried to cross over the Peace Bridge into Canada.

Dali’s public defender declined to comment.

The surveillance videos were released in response to a request ABC News filed in December with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airports in the New York metropolitan area.

The FBI’s complaint against Dali stated that there is also surveillance footage of Dali “bypassing TSA officials” at JFK. The FBI alleges that Dali had been turned away by a TSA official the night of the flight for not having a boarding pass, but was eventually able to make it through the TSA area “without a boarding pass by entering through a special lane for airline employees masked by a large Air Europa flight crew.”

Footage of Dali in that area was not released by the Port Authority. The agency told ABC News that releasing additional video footage “could jeopardize the security of the buildings or facilities or the persons therein,” adding that “providing multiple camera angles of a facility or incident could allow for inferences to be made as to vulnerabilities or blind spots in surveillance cameras.”

In a statement to ABC News, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said that a review of the incident has been conducted.

“As a result of our review, additional security measures are now in place,” Farbstein said. “TSA’s security measures are always evolving to ensure this type of incident does not happen again.”

Dali is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. She is due back in federal court on April 22.

Putin declares temporary truce during Victory Day anniversary celebrations
Putin declares temporary truce during Victory Day anniversary celebrations

(LONDON) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a temporary ceasefire to come into effect during the 80th anniversary commemoration of V Day, which celebrates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in 1945.

The ceasefire will come into effect on May 8 and end on May 10, the Kremlin announced in a statement posted to its official Telegram channel Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

