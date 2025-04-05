Why you shouldn’t ‘go into debt’ to beat the tariffs, experts say

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. consumers are going on a tariff-induced shopping spree. From furniture, to appliances, to alcohol, Americans are rushing to buy before President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs are felt at the checkout counter.

Economists say the tariffs are expected to increase prices for everyday items and many are now raising the likelihood that the economy will fall into a recession.

Auto sales surged 11.2% in March as car buyers flocked to dealerships to beat the 25% tariffs on all imported cars, which went into effect April 3.

Once Noel Peguero heard about the wider tariff announcements, he said he hit the stores. The 50-year old school worker from Queens, New York, says he spent about $3,500 this past week on car parts, gardening supplies and electronics, including a 40″ Hisense television and Macbook laptop for his son.

“Now is the time to buy,” he told ABC News, adding they were items he was planning to purchase anyway but decided to buy sooner rather than later to avoid any potential price increases.

While stocking up on some items now may make sense, experts caution consumers to buy only what they can afford and not go into debt to get ahead of the “tariff effect.”

“A lot of people are dealing with diminished savings and rising debt, so they may not be in a position to make a big purchase or put together a large stockpile,” Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate, tells ABC News. “Take the long view. It might make more sense to drive your existing car for a bit longer or live with the old kitchen cabinets another year or two.”

With nearly all U.S. trading partners now subject to a 10% tariff and even higher “reciprocal tariffs” to come April 9 for about 60 trading partners that have a high trade deficit with the United States, some consumers worry that everyday items may soon not only be more expensive, but harder to find.

The mere thought conjures images of empty store shelves during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Americans were scrambling for everything from toilet paper to baking flour.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban added to those worries this week, posting on the social-media platform BlueSky that people should “buy lots of consumables” now before prices go up.

“From toothpaste to soap, anything you can find storage space for, buy before they have to replenish inventory,” Cuban said. “Even if it’s made in the USA, they will jack up the price and blame it on tariffs.”

Experts say they don’t anticipate any shortages.

“Of course, if everyone heeded [Cuban’s] advice, there probably would be some issues, but we’re not seeing evidence this is happening at scale,” Rossman said. “Thankfully the supply chain is in much better shape than it was during the pandemic.”

With the average American household carrying about $6,600 in debt, according to TransUnion, experts say it’s important to take a measured approach and consider your long-term financial situation and goals.

“I realize sometimes people need to carry debt for various reasons,” said Rossman, “but don’t make it worse by panic buying. Rushing to make a big purchase often doesn’t end well.”

Tariffs on Mexico strike at the heart of small businesses in Texas
The owner of Texas Cafe in Rio Grande City, Texas, Becky Garza, speaks with ABC News’ Mireya Villareal in December 2024. (Mireya Villareal)

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TEXAS) — Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, represents 58,000 restaurants that employ 1.5 million Texans. That breaks down to 11% of the state’s workforce that could potentially be impacted by the 25% tariffs on Mexican imports that just went into effect.

All Tuesday morning she was on calls and in meetings, calming fears because people believe Texas will feel the brunt of this first — And, after that, the domino effect will be fast.

“Exhausted and afraid: Those are the words I keep hearing from people,” Williams Knight said. “They’re running out of levers to pull here, and they’re afraid. If this is a sustained tariff policy — what that will mean to their business long term? The unpredictability comes with a tremendous cost.”

One of those concerned businesses is Texas Cafe in Rio Grande City, which has been serving South Texas for more than 85 years and was recently certified as a historical landmark by the State of Texas. People travel from all over the country to try their signature dish, Envueltos: A special chile-con-carne filling rolled up in a tortilla. But don’t call it an enchilada or the owner, Becky Garza, will scold you profusely.

“These are my grandfather’s recipes that he invented back in 1939,” she said. “And when you change something, people notice. Especially Hispanic people.”

Garza is getting ready for Cuaresma, or 40 days of Lent. It is essential that she gets very specific ingredients from Mexico for this time of year or her customers will know something isn’t right. Plain and simple: Her business, livelihood and family legacy depend on imports from Mexico that play an essential role in the food she serves. And now, she said, all of that is going to cost more because of the new tariffs.

“I can buy stuff from Mexico cheap and use it in my home. But I can’t use any of those products from Mexico in my business unless I buy them from a store that follows FDA guidelines. I buy Mexican cokes. I get cinnamon sticks. These are a very high-price now and sometimes hard to find. I get pilonsios. Chile guajillo for menudo. And avocados from Mexico are better — the real avocados from Mexico that you can only find in small stores. But boy, they are expensive, and it’s only going to get worse,” Garza explained, adding: “I will not stop getting these items from Mexico, because I don’t want to change the consistency or the quality.”

Garza has seen prices steadily increasing over the last few years. In 2024, she spent around $1,000 for her specialty Cuaresma items. But in 2025, she spent $1,200 — a 20% increase that may not seem like a lot to big retail chains, but is huge for small business owners like Garza.

Knight wholeheartedly agrees, saying, “In the last four years we’ve seen a 35% increase in the cost of food needed in these restaurants and a 36% increase in labor. That’s not even including the big swipe fees businesses are paying, plus the increases to rent and utilities.”

Over the last 30 days, TRA has worked closely with the National Restaurant Association on a strategy to help mitigate the uncertainty. They’ve suggested restaurants review their menus and supply chain, looking for ways to source things closer to their businesses. They’ve also encouraged businesses to keep pushing the value of their service and products. And, before these tariffs went into effect, they reached out to lawmakers to educate them on the impact and push for exemptions.

“It feels like we are in this very unknown space again,” Williams Knight said.

Small, independent businesses make up 70% of the restaurants in Texas.

So, while both big and small establishments will be impacted, Williams Knight said she worries that this will create a ripple effect that could drive some families to close up shop.

She said that some of their restaurants are already starting to get emails from suppliers about costs going up, and she compared the feeling to a few days after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown was announced, explaining: “You’re going to see a very large number of closures and then a large number of people unemployed.”

For years, as prices have gone up, Garza has found a way to cut back and save so she doesn’t have to charge customers more. In fact, she’s been working a second, primary job that sustains her own day-to-day needs, opting not to take a real paycheck from Texas Cafe. But she’s retiring in June and having to think about her future. And for the first time since she’s taken over the restaurant, Garza made the tough decision on Tuesday to raise prices.

“I had a meeting with my waitress and we’re going up on the breakfast menu due to the high price of eggs,” Garza explained. “I save money and I am frugal. But right now it’s been getting difficult.”

Not wanting to manifest any other difficulties the restaurant may face in the future, she said that’s all she’s willing to do and talk about for now.

However, there are indicators that the tariff policies that went into effect Tuesday may not affect small businesses as extremely as some are predicting, or their customers, for too long.

President Donald Trump’s administration could announce a pathway for tariff relief on Mexican and Canadian goods covered by the North America Free Trade Agreement as soon as Wednesday, according to an interview with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Fox Business on Tuesday.

ABC News’ Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.

Inflation held steady in February, according to Fed’s preferred gauge
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Inflation held steady in February compared to a year ago, according to a release from the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of price increases.

The reading matched economists’ expectations.

Consumer prices climbed 2.5% in February compared to a year ago, registering at a level slightly higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%, Commerce Department data on Friday showed.

Core inflation — a closely watched measure that strips out volatile food and energy prices — increased 2.8% over the year ending in February, ticking lower from the previous month, data showed.

The fresh data arrives little more than a week after the Fed opted to leave interest rates unchanged.

Speaking at a press conference after the rate decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell faulted President Donald Trump’s tariffs for a “good part” of recent inflation. The central bank predicted weaker year-end economic growth and higher inflation than it had in a December forecast.

Consumer surveys show rising fears about inflation as Trump imposes tariffs on top trading partners and key industries.

Economists widely expect tariffs to raise prices because importers typically pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers in the form of higher costs.

Trump announced this week plans to slap 25% tariffs on all imported cars, escalating a global trade war and eliciting criticism from leaders in Canada and Europe. The duties came on the heels of tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as levies on goods from China, Canada and Mexico.

The Commerce Department data for February covers a period that largely precedes Trump’s tariffs, though the reading arrives amid a bout of accelerating inflation that stretches back to the final months of the Biden administration.

Prince increases fell dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in 2022, but sped up slightly at the end of last year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

What could tariffs on April 2 mean for prices and the economy?
Noel Hendrickson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump has vowed to issue a fresh round of tariffs on April 2, presenting it as an inflection point for the economy weeks after a previous set of duties roiled markets and incited recession fears.

Trump has repeatedly referred to April 2 as “liberation day,” saying a wide-ranging slate of reciprocal tariffs would rebalance U.S. trade relationships.

Trump’s plan for reciprocal tariffs next week, however, is expected to be narrower than he previously vowed, though the plan remains under discussion, sources told ABC News this week.

The news of a potentially softer approach to forthcoming tariffs rallied U.S. stocks earlier this week, recovering some of the losses suffered earlier in March.

While key details remain unknown, new duties would ratchet up the global trade war, raising prices for an array of consumer goods and risking an economic slowdown, experts told ABC News.

“This certainly will be an escalation,” Mary Lovely, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics who studies trade policy, told ABC News. “We know the direction of travel, if not how far this will go.”

Here’s what the latest round of tariffs could mean for prices and the economy, according to experts:

Will the tariffs on April 2 raise prices?
In setting tariffs for April 2, the U.S. will target countries that have major trade imbalances with the U.S., sources said.

“It’s 15% of the countries, but it’s a huge amount of our trading volume,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week, describing the countries as a “Dirty 15.”

Last year, according to federal census data, the U.S. had its biggest trade deficits with China, the European Union, Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Canada and India, among other nations.

Reciprocal tariffs could raise prices for imported goods from those countries, since importers typically pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers.

The tariffs could hike prices for furniture and consumer electronics from Vietnam, fresh fruits and vegetables from Mexico, and cars from South Korea, experts told ABC News.

“This is going to mean prices will ultimately go up,” Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, told ABC News.

The scale of price increases will likely depend on the tariff rate set by the Trump administration, which remains unclear, the experts said.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump said the reciprocal tariffs could fall short of the rate that target countries impose on U.S. goods.

“I may give a lot of countries breaks,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I’m embarrassed to charge them what they’ve charged us.”

Kyle Handley, a professor of economics at the University of California, San Diego, said he expects consumer prices to rise enough for consumers to identify the change.

“Depending on what tariff rates they put in place, it could be pretty massive,” Handley said. “It will be a non-trivial increase in the price of imports. People will notice.”

What do the tariffs on April 2 mean for the economy?
Experts told ABC News the fresh tariffs would put downward pressure on U.S. economic growth, since the additional tax burden for importing businesses and uncertainty about additional duties could deter private sector investment.

“A lot of the uncertainty about tariffs very likely has firms sort of frozen in place as they’re waiting to evaluate and see what happens,” Miller said.

Looming tariffs also risk unease among shoppers, threatening to undermine a key engine of the U.S. economy, some experts said. Consumer attitudes worsened more than expected in March, dropping to their lowest levels since 2021, a Conference Board survey on Tuesday showed.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, could weaken if shopper sentiment sours, Bret Kenwell, U.S. investment analyst at eToro, told ABC News in a statement.

By some key measures, however, the economy remains in solid shape. A recent jobs report showed steady hiring last month and a historically low unemployment rate. Inflation stands well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

Still, recession fears are mounting on Wall Street as businesses and consumers weather the trade war. Goldman Sachs earlier this month hiked its odds of a recession from 15% to 20%. Moody’s Analytics pegged the chances of a recession over the next year at 35%.

“These tariffs will be very detrimental for economic performance and business growth,” Handley said. “It may not take long for us to start seeing some of those effects.”

ABC News’ Selina Wang contributed to this report.

