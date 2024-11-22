‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’ sneaks could predict new ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Universal Pictures – Paramount Pictures

Two very different, very anticipated movies are headed into theaters Friday, and some prognosticators say it could lead to a new “Barbenheimer” box office bonanza. 

Wicked and Gladiator II are Friday’s big openers, and with both films getting strong reviews — and both with impressive sneak preview numbers — it’s reminiscent of when Barbie and Oppenheimer‘s very different double bill led to a $235.5 million worldwide opening weekend in July 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter says Wicked made $11 million from showings on Thursday, but other special showings throughout the week bumped that take to $19.2 million in the U.S. before Friday’s official opening day. 

Gladiator II, Ridley Scott‘s follow-up to his 2000 Oscar winner, made $6.5 million in the U.S. ahead of Friday’s opening day. Unlike Wicked, however, it opened up overseas first, and its global take already stands at nearly $99 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.



 

Sylvester Stallone reportedly up for seasons 3 and 4 of ‘Tulsa King’
Paramount+

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan‘s other hit show, Tulsa King, could reportedly be headed to a third and fourth season — and beyond. 

According to Variety, star and executive producer Sylvester Stallone is nearing a deal for at least two more seasons of the Paramount+ series, which has him starring as a displaced East Coast mob boss out of water in Oklahoma. 

That said, there’s no official word from the streamer, and the series has yet to be renewed. 

Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, Vincent Piazza, Martin Starr, Dana Delany and Annabella SciorraYellowstone vet Neal McDonough and Marvel movie baddie Frank Grillo joined for the current second season.

Report: Actor cast to play Stevie Van Zandt in Bruce Springsteen movie
Taylor Hill/WireImage

The Bruce Springsteen movie Deliver Me From Nowhere has reportedly found its Little Steven.

Deadline reports that actor Johnny Cannizzaro, who starred in Clint Eastwood’s adaptation of the musical Jersey Boys, has been cast to play Springsteen’s longtime friend and E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt in the film, about the making of The Boss’ 1982 album Nebraska.

Crazy Heart writer/director Scott Cooper is directing the film, which will star The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen. The cast also includes Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser and Harrison Sloan Gilbertson.

The project is an adaptation of Warren Zane’s 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

In honor of ‘The West Wing’s’ 25th anniversary, Elisabeth Moss reflects on what she learned from the show
Disney/Randy Holmes

Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the NBC political drama The West Wing, and actress Elisabeth Moss, who was only 17 when she debuted on the series as Martin Sheen’s daughter Zoey Bartlet, tells ABC Audio she learned a lot during her time on the program.

“The actors that I worked with were incredibly formative for not only what acting is supposed to be like, but how you’re supposed to act on set and your off-camera behavior,” she shares, calling Sheen “one of the kindest people alive.”

She adds, “The way that he would treat the crew was the template for how I thought, ‘OK, that’s how you’re supposed to act with everyone.’”

In addition to Sheen, who played President Josiah Bartlet, the series starred Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, John Spencer and Richard Schiff, and Moss says the experience working with them was like a “master class.”

“They were also all really nice,” she says, noting it taught her that to succeed “you have to be talented and kind.” 

The West Wing is currently tied for the most Emmy wins for Outstanding Drama Series with four; when fans think of the show, many point to the writing as being a highlight. Moss says getting to say those words spoiled her for future projects.

She notes, “To be able to, at that age, have that caliber of material to speak really set the tone for me of what I was going to be looking for in my career.”

Several members of The West Wing cast reunited at the Emmy Awards Sunday. The Hollywood Reporter says that in honor of the anniversary, the cast, including Sheen and series creator Aaron Sorkin, will reunite again Friday at the White House at an event hosted by first lady Jill Biden.

