‘Wicked’ Broadway stars Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth pose with film’s stars at LA premiere

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Broadway Wicked is meeting present-day film Wicked.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth — stars from the original Broadway cast — joined Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked on Saturday.

The group of four posed together on the carpet, locking arms with the present stars tucked in between the stars of the 2003 Broadway musical. The Wicked film stars Grande and Erivo in the lead roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

“I watched it with our ‘Wicked’ family and I bawled the entire time,” Chenoweth, who played Glinda in the original Broadway production, said in a clip posted on the Wicked account’s Instagram Story.

“I was so proud of her. She killed it,” Chenoweth said of Grande. “And Cynthia, we knew she was going to be powerful but the warmth and heart she brings to it. Just like Idina, it was perfect.”

Along with Grande and Erivo, Wicked stars Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 22. Wicked: Part Two is slated to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.

Jimmy Fallon calls sending daughters to summer camp “traumatic”
NBCUniversal

Jimmy Fallon‘s daughters, Winnie, 11, and Frances, 10, recently marked a new milestone, attending their first sleep away summer camp, and the Tonight Show host says it was “traumatic” for him and his wife.

“I don’t know why they asked us to go,” Jimmy tells E! News. “I go, ‘Why would you want to go somewhere else? You have such a great life here with dad and mom.’ They’re like, ‘We’re ready to go.’ And they had the best time.”

However, Fallon, 49, says he and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, didn’t handle the situation quite so well.

“It was so sad for me and my wife,” he shared. “You couldn’t talk to them. There was a call time between 10:30 and 10:45. It was like they were in prison.”

“It’s like, ‘I’m coming to get you out honey. You didn’t do anything wrong. I’m coming to get you,’” joked Fallon. “It was a very traumatic summer for us. They’re growing up and it’s all kind of happening.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+
Agatha All Along: The witch is back. Kathryn Hahn stars in the WandaVision spin-off series, and you can stream the first two episodes now.

Paramount+
Frasier: Time for more tossed salad and scrambled eggs. The Frasier reboot is back for season 2.

Prime Video
A Very Royal Scandal: Learn the story behind Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC interview in the new series.

Netflix
His Three Daughters: Three estranged sisters reunite to take care of their ailing father in the new film.

Hulu
Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.: True-crime lovers, get ready for your next obsession. ABC News Studios’ new series is available to watch.

MGM+
FROM: Learn what happens after last season’s cliff-hanger in the season 3 premiere.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

