‘Wicked’ coming to Peacock on March 21

‘Wicked’ coming to Peacock on March 21
Universal Pictures

If you care to find Wicked on streaming, look to Peacock.

The Oscar-nominated movie musical will be debuting on the streaming service on March 21. In addition to the movie, Peacock will also have the sing-along version and bonus material, including deleted and extended scenes.

The film, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, is nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture, actress in leading role for Erivo and actress in a supporting role for Grande.

Wicked hit theaters in November, debuting at #1 at the box office with $114 million, the best opening for a Broadway adaptation.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega slay a mythical creature in trailer for ‘Death of a Unicorn’
Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega slay a mythical creature in trailer for ‘Death of a Unicorn’
A24

Paul Rudd accidentally runs over a mythical creature in the trailer for the upcoming horror comedy Death of a Unicorn.

The A24 film, which also stars Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni and Richard E. Grant, comes from writer and director Alex Scharfman in his directorial debut feature.

The movie follows the father-daughter duo of Elliot and Ridley, played by Rudd and Ortega, respectively, as they “hit a unicorn with their car and bring it to the wilderness retreat of a mega-wealthy pharmaceutical CEO,” according to the film’s longline.

“A lot of species in this area are rare,” Rudd’s Elliot says in the trailer.

“What exactly are we saying this is though?” Poulter’s character asks, while staring at the mythical creature in the trunk of a car.

Many guesses are made, including “a horse-like Mammalia” that has “some sort of protrusion or growth,” but it’s Ortega’s Ridley who says what they are all thinking.

“It’s a f****** unicorn,” she says.

The film’s poster features a unicorn underneath a white sheet, with purple text and the tagline, “They’re going to make a killing.”

Death of a Unicorn will be released in spring 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jeff Baena, filmmaker and husband of Aubrey Plaza, dies at 47
Jeff Baena, filmmaker and husband of Aubrey Plaza, dies at 47
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Film director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, who was married to actress Aubrey Plaza, has died, authorities confirmed. He was 47.

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth, the dark comedy Joshy and for co-writing the cult classic I Heart Huckabees with filmmaker David O. Russell.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena’s death to ABC News.

A representative for Plaza directed ABC News to an article from Deadline on his death.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News.

The call reporting his death came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the sources said.

The county medical examiner has not officially determined the cause.

Baena and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jamie Foxx releases trailer for Netflix special addressing health scare
Jamie Foxx releases trailer for Netflix special addressing health scare
Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2024

A trailer for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was has been released, giving fans a peak of what to expect from the Netflix special.

The clip starts with a compilation of news clips and reports about Jamie Foxx‘s sudden hospitalization in 2023, before transitioning to the live show, in which he stands before the audience and announces his return to standup comedy after recovering from a mysterious health complication. 

“I’m back! And I’m so glad to see you all here. I’m so glad to be here. What had happened was,” he says, before the trailer cuts off.

Further information about Jamie’s Netflix special is found in its description, which states that he “returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community.

“If he can stay funny, he can stay alive,” the logline concludes.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was debuts Dec. 10 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.