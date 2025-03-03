‘Wicked’ costume designer Paul Tazewell reflects on historic Oscar win

Disney/Gavin Bond

Wicked costume designer Paul Tazewell is reflecting on his historic Oscar win.

Tazewell, who became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design on Sunday night, took to Instagram on Monday and shared how the recognition has been his “North Star.”

“Winning the Oscar for Wicked is the highest point of my life,” he captioned the post. “It is my privilege to be the first Black Man to receive an Academy Award for Outstanding Costumes.”

He continued, “I have evolved into that inspiring figure that I had been longing to emulate as a developing designer. I receive this beautiful recognition with immense pride and I dedicate it to everyone who has the dream to fly.”

During his acceptance speech, Tazewell acknowledged how he is the first Black man to win an Oscar for best costume design.

Upon mentioning that, many in the audience rose to their feet and gave him a round of applause, including Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Rachel Zegler.

In the Oscars press room, Tazewell spoke about the significance of his win and what it will mean for those who want to follow his path.

“This is the pinnacle of my career,” he said. “I’ve been designing costumes for over 35 years. Much has been on Broadway and now into film. And the whole way through, there was never a Black male designer that I saw that I could follow, that I could see as inspiration. To realize that that’s actually me, it becomes a Wizard of Oz moment.”

He continued, “You know, it’s like there’s no place like home. So to come back to the inspiration being inside of me is really remarkable.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Linda Lavin, the Tony Award-winning Broadway actress and star of the 1970s sitcom Alice, has died at age 87. She passed away unexpectedly Sunday due to complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her PR rep confirms.

Lavin had been working as recently as December — she was set to star in the upcoming Hulu series Mid-Century Modern. In her last public appearance, she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Netflix’s No Good Deed on Dec. 4.

Lavin began her Broadway career in the 1960s, securing her first Tony nomination in 1970 for the play Last of the Red Hot Lovers. She received a total of six Tony nominations in her career, winning in 1987 for the play Broadway Bound.

In 1976, she landed the title role in the CBS comedy series Alice, based on the film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. The show ran for nine seasons and earned Lavin an Emmy nomination.

Most recently, she had a guest starring role in CBS’ Elsbeth and a recurring role on Netflix’s No Good Deed.

Her film roles included Damn Yankees!, The Ring, The Intern and Being the Ricardos.

Lavin is survived by her husband of 19 years, Steve Bakunas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

CBS via Getty Images

The Library of Congress has announced the 25 films it has selected to join the National Film Registry in 2024.

Its film selections for this year, which were announced on Tuesday, go back almost 130 years and span from the silent film era to a 2010 drama about the creation of Facebook.

Among the titles selected are Dirty Dancing, Beverly Hills Cop, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, My Own Private Idaho, Spy Kids, No Country for Old Men and The Social Network. These 25 new selections bring the total number of films in the registry to 900. They’ll either join the moving image collection items held in the Library of Congress or be preserved in coordination with copyright holders or different film archives.

The public submits nominations to be considered to join the archive. Over 6,700 submissions were made this year, and the Library of Congress chose 25 of them based on “their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage,” according to Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

Here are the 25 films selected for the 2024 National Film Registry:
Annabelle Serpentine Dance (1895)
KoKo’s Earth Control (1928)
Angels with Dirty Faces (1938)
Pride of the Yankees (1942)
Invaders from Mars (1953)
The Miracle Worker (1962)
The Chelsea Girls (1966)
Ganja and Hess (1973)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Uptown Saturday Night (1974)
Zora Lathan Student Films (1975-76)
Up in Smoke (1978)
Will (1981)
Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan (1982)
Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989)
Powwow Highway (1989)
My Own Private Idaho (1991)
American Me (1992)
Mi Familia (1995)
Compensation (1999)
Spy Kids (2001)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
The Social Network (2010)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins to appear on ‘The Boys’ and more

The trailer for the upcoming documentary Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna arrived on Wednesday. The film, which arrives on Hulu on March 11, tells the story of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin fired a live bullet. Hutchins’ friend Rachel Mason directs the documentary, which a press release described “goes beyond the public narrative to reveal the untold human story of that terrible day and all that followed” …

It’s official. Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins are appearing on The Boys. The Prime Video series made the announcement that the former Supernatural co-stars will appear on the fifth and final season of the show in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday. While details on their guest appearance have not yet been released, the duo will reunite with their other Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles

The first Saturday Night Live episode after their 50th anniversary special will air this weekend, and its promo released Wednesday. In the promo, host Shane Gillis finds that the cast is still recovering from the anniversary special, even as cast member Ashley Padilla tries to reassure him that they are ready to move on. Tate McRae will be the musical guest on Gillis’ second hosting gig, which airs on March 1 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.