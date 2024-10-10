‘Wicked’ director discusses 9 million tulips planted to create the film’s set

© Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

The Land of Oz will have more than enough tulips to go around.

Wicked director Jon M. Chu discussed the 9 million tulips planted in making the set for the upcoming film in an interview with Fandango that was published on Wednesday.

“Nine million tulips we planted,” Chu revealed in the interview. He shared that when the studio asked if that many tulips were necessary, “Sorry we already planted them,” was the response.

Chu went into further detail on developing a real-life Emerald City for the film.

“We built the Emerald City,” the director said. “You could walk through the Emerald City, go into the bakery shop and look at what kind of sweets they had. You could go into the salon and sit in a chair.” 

Chu said directing a movie with this level of set design has been a life’s dream.

“This is a spectacle on the grandest scale. I’ve dreamed about making a movie like this since seeing … behind-the-scenes pictures of Cleopatra,” said Chu.

Wicked, hitting theaters on Nov. 22, features a star-studded cast, including Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, with Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage in supporting roles.

‘Reminders of Him’ by Colleen Hoover to be adapted into a film
Montlake

Colleen Hoover‘s Reminders of Him is the author’s next novel heading to the big screen.

Universal Pictures announced Monday that Hoover’s 2022 bestselling novel will be adapted into a film.

Hoover co-wrote the screenplay with Lauren Levine, who previously produced Bridge to Terabithia in 2007 and the series Confess in 2017. The duo will also produce the film through their new production company Heartbones Entertainment, according to Universal Pictures.

Reminders of Him follows a woman named Kenna Rowan, who returns to her small town, hoping to reunite with her 4-year-old daughter after serving time in prison for a tragic mistake.

In a statement shared by Universal, Hoover said that she is “thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan’s world to life.”

“I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life,” Hoover said. “I am excited as Reminders of Him holds a special place in my heart too.”

Reminders of Him follows the film adaptation of Hoover’s 2016 novel It Ends With Us, which was released in August, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Reminders of Him will be released in theaters Feb. 13, 2026.

Hugh Jackman has fun with Deadpool’s joke about playing Wolverine until he’s 90
Marvel Studios

On his Instagram, 55-year-old Hugh Jackman had a little fun with a joke at his expense in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

In the film, Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool tweaks his on-screen and real-life buddy that Disney is going to make him play Wolverine “’til you’re 90.”

Jackman posted a video of himself looking pretty banged up at the end of the film. The snippet, set to Madonna‘s “Like A Prayer,” features Deadpool’s whispered tease on a loop.

It freezes with a title card reading, “See you in 2058.”

The Oscar-nominated actor will in fact be a nonagenarian that year.

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to break the billion-dollar mark in its third weekend in theaters.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, director Todd Phillips talk ‘Joker’ sequel
Good Morning America

Joker: Folie à Deux is almost here, and ahead of its premiere, the stars of the film — Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix — opened up on some of the challenges they faced while making the highly anticipated sequel.

“We were under a microscope from the very beginning, and then we bring Lady Gaga in,” director Todd Phillips told Good Morning America in an interview. “But it’s kind of the ‘why’ we do what we do, right? To take risks.”

Since the news of the sequel to Phillips’ 2019 Joker film was announced, audiences have been excited to see what’s in store for the protagonist, Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), who, in the first film, is introduced as a failed clown and aspiring stand-up comedian in Gotham City.

He transforms into the Joker, a criminal mastermind, after several moments in the film show how he’s isolated, bullied and disregarded by society. The role earned Phoenix an Academy Award for best actor in 2020.

Phoenix returns for the sequel, with Gaga joining as Harley Quinn.

“That was what really interested me in being a part of this one because I loved Arthur so much,” Gaga said. “Like, who would be the love in his life?”

While on the set of the film, which incorporates renditions of iconic songs, Phoenix said, “When we first started, I did not want anything to be spontaneous,” Phoenix said. “I wanted to sound as good as possible, and … Gaga said, ‘We should do them live.’”

“I was like, ‘Yeah, well, it’s easy for you to say, ’cause this is what you do,'” he said, adding that Gaga made him “feel comfortable” about singing.

Gaga called Phoenix’s natural voice “more compelling than any lip-synching would ever be.”

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives in theaters on Oct. 4.

