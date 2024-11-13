‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu says ‘Defying Gravity’ sequence was more stressful ‘than the whole movie itself’

Nick Argo/©Academy Museum Foundation

Jon M. Chu, the director of the hit Crazy Rich Asians, is used to pressure, but in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he says one sequence in Wicked had him stressed.

He calls the movie’s showstopping “Defying Gravity” scene “one of the most complicated things I’ve ever shot in my entire life,” adding, “I felt more pressure with ‘Defying Gravity’ than the whole movie itself.”

Chu explained star Cynthia Erivo had to train for the scene’s exacting aerial sequence not once but twice. 

After 160 days of shooting Wicked and its sequel, the production halted because of the Hollywood strikes 10 days shy of finishing the pivotal scene.

“Cynthia had to train and gain — for a year — all the skill set, stunt-wise, to be able to fly and sing at the same time. Then, right when we’re about to shoot it, we stopped for six months. When we came back in January of this year, she had to retrain.”

He says in retrospect he was “grateful” for the unexpected break, and the cast and crew just “f****** unleashed” when filming resumed.

He calls Erivo’s pivotal scene “a revelation when you see her as Elphaba.”

Regarding his other leading lady, Ariana Grande, Chu reveals “she didn’t win the role the first time around …  [She] had all her Ariana Grande makeup on. Next time she came in, all makeup gone, and she was in it.”

He adds, “And when she showed up on day one, she was Galinda. Her voice was different. The way she walked was different. I have never seen anyone change like that. She earned this thing like no other.”

Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 22. Wicked: Part Two is slated to open on Nov. 21, 2025.

Billy Crystal goes all ‘Sixth Sense’ in creepy trailer to Apple TV+’s thriller series ‘Before’
Apple TV+

Funnyman Billy Crystal is playing against type as a troubled psychologist in the creepy new trailer to Apple TV+’s thriller series Before

Crystal plays a grieving widower and former child therapist named Eli, who finds his wife, Lynn (Judith Light), dead — possibly by her own hand — and finds a disturbed young boy named Noah (Jacobi Jupe), who literally shows up at Eli’s doorstep. 

The little boy has scratched weird symbols into Eli’s door, bloodying his fingers in the process. As he questions Noah, he realizes Noah is plagued by troubling visions that seem to link to Eli’s past. 

Oh, and Eli’s wife is haunting him, too. 

“He was my first foster,” Rosie Perez says as Denise. “The other parents found him unnerving.” 

“Suffering from hallucinations, repeated expulsions from school,” Eli says of the boy. “I’m starting to think there’s a reason he found me. If we’re connected, maybe I can save him.”

In treating the boy, it becomes apparent Eli’s fixated on the image of a creepy-looking cabin that Noah repeatedly sketches. Eli asks him what makes him mad, and Noah says, “People who do bad things.” 

Then he says to Eli, “You know what you did.” 

With a montage of disturbing images, it ends with Lynn saying to her husband, “What have you done?”

Apple TV+ teases of the 10-episode series, “You’ve never seen Billy Crystal in a role like this.”

Before premieres Oct. 25.

Amid DirecTV dispute, Disney allowing blacked-out customers to catch Tuesday’s presidential debate
ABC News/Al Drago

An ongoing dispute between ABC News’ parent company, Disney, and DirecTV had threatened to leave millions of customers in the dark for Tuesday night’s presidential debate on ABC. 

However, Disney has announced it is allowing the viewers to watch the face-off between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Disney-owned networks, including ABC, Freeform and ESPN, have been dark for more than 11 million DirecTV customers since Sept. 1. 

A rep for Disney stated, “Although we have yet to reach an agreement, we are providing a three-hour feed of ABC News coverage to all impacted DirecTV customers at no cost because we want all Americans to be able to view tonight’s debate at this important moment in our history.”

The company adds, “We remain at the table negotiating with DirecTV and the restoration of our programming to their subscribers is completely within their control.”

At issue is a dispute over the two companies’ so-called “carriage agreement” — the fee the satellite TV service pays Disney for access to its programming. Disney is seeking a higher fee, but DirecTV claims in a complaint to the FCC filed recently that Disney is negotiating in “bad faith.” 

The presidential debate airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Kathy Bates calls ‘Matlock’ reboot her “last dance” before retirement
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kathy Bates is set to play the titular character in CBS’ upcoming Matlock reboot, and that may be the last we see of her.

The 76-year-old actress told The New York Times in a recent interview that she’s looking to retire after the series ends, saying, “This is my last dance.”

Adds Bates, “It becomes my life. Sometimes I get jealous of having this talent, because I can’t hold it back, and I just want my life.”

However, Matlock, a reworking of the legal drama that ran from 1986 to 1995 and starred the late Andy Griffith, was too tempting for her to turn down.

“Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” Bates noted. “It’s exhausting.”

Matlock, also starring Beau Bridges, Jason Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis, premieres Sept. 22 on CBS.

